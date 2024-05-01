News
News
Recensioni
Anteprime
Rubriche
Speciali
Guide
Prossime Uscite
Recensioni
Humanity
PS5 ,
PC ,
XSX
9.0
Nine Sols | Recensione
PC
7.8
Fabledom | Recensione
PC
7.0
Astor: Blade of the Mono...
PS5 ,
SWITCH ,
PC ,
XSX
7.0
System Shock | Recension...
PS5 ,
XSX ,
PS4 ,
XONE
Mostra tutti i prodotti
Originals
Twitch
Offerte
Forum
Social
Youtube
Facebook
Twitter
Threads
Tiktok
Twitch
Instagram
Telegram
Feed
Apri menu
Toggle Night Mode
Open search
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
TBA 2025
Sviluppatore
Sandfall Interactive
Produttore
Kepler Interactive
Localizzazione
Audio IT: NO
Testi IT ✔
Generi:
Gioco di Ruolo
Disponibile su:
PC
XSX