Epic Games Store, tutti i giochi gratis dal 2018 ad oggi

L'iniziativa dei giochi gratis di Epic Games continua: ogni giovedì, il suo store regala un nuovo videogioco a chiunque abbia un account e voglia riscattarlo.

I titoli gratuiti forniti dal negozio online dei creatori di Fortnite sono esclusivamente per la piattaforma PC.

Il programma è partito nel dicembre 2018 ed è ormai passato parecchio tempo dal suo debutto: tempo che ci permette di tirare le somme.

Lo facciamo per capire la bontà del programma, e soprattutto se sia valsa la pena o meno per i giocatori "segnarsi" questo appuntamento fisso il giovedì alle ore 17:00.

Le vette non sono mancate di certo, come quella volta in cui furono offerti in una sola settimana ben due big.

Altre eccezionalità hanno riguardato, magari dopo periodi di magra, l'inclusione di tre buoni titoli simultaneamente.

Curiosità: i titoli erano inizialmente uno solo ogni quattordici giorni, poi si è passato ad uno (fino appunto a tre) alla settimana e uno al giorno a ridosso delle festività natalizie.

I titoli gratis su Epic Games Store

Di seguito, allora, trovate la lista completa dei titoli che sono stati offerti per la piattaforma PC dall'avvio dell'iniziativa fino all'ultima settimana di questo mese.

In questi ormai tre anni abbondanti, sono state tante le scelte dal mondo indie di altissimo livello (The Witness e What Remains of Edith Finch, Transistor e Hyper Light Drifter, per menzionarne alcuni). Non sono mancati tripla-A più "rumorosi", categoria in cui menzioniamo a titolo di esempio GTA V, Watch Dogs e Hitman.In alcuni casi ci sono state delle ripetizioni, ad esempio quella di Alien Isolation portato in dote più volte, ma si è trattato perlopiù di eccezioni su Epic Games Store.

Contestualmente all'annuncio del ritorno dell'iniziativa dei giochi gratuiti per il 2021, Epic Games Store ha pubblicato anche alcuni dati relativi allo stato di salute della sua piattaforma. Come ha sottolineato la nostra Stefania Sperandio, mentre i numeri circa l'utilizzo della piattaforma sono sensibilmente in aumento, quelli connessi alla spesa sono ancora al palo e molto distanti rispetto a Steam.

Se volete dotarvi di un PC da gaming per acquistare su Epic Games Store (o approfittare anche voi dei giochi gratis), date un'occhiata a questo notebook su Amazon.