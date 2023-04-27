Epic Games Store, tutti i giochi gratis dal 2018 ad oggi

L'iniziativa dei giochi gratis di Epic Games continua: ogni giovedì, il suo store regala un nuovo videogioco a chiunque abbia un account e voglia riscattarlo.
I titoli gratuiti forniti dal negozio online dei creatori di Fortnite sono esclusivamente per la piattaforma PC.
Il programma è partito nel dicembre 2018 ed è ormai passato parecchio tempo dal suo debutto: tempo che ci permette di tirare le somme.
Lo facciamo per capire la bontà del programma, e soprattutto se sia valsa la pena o meno per i giocatori "segnarsi" questo appuntamento fisso il giovedì alle ore 17:00.
Le vette non sono mancate di certo, come quella volta in cui furono offerti in una sola settimana ben due big.
Altre eccezionalità hanno riguardato, magari dopo periodi di magra, l'inclusione di tre buoni titoli simultaneamente.
Curiosità: i titoli erano inizialmente uno solo ogni quattordici giorni, poi si è passato ad uno (fino appunto a tre) alla settimana e uno al giorno a ridosso delle festività natalizie.
I titoli gratis su Epic Games Store
Di seguito, allora, trovate la lista completa dei titoli che sono stati offerti per la piattaforma PC dall'avvio dell'iniziativa fino all'ultima settimana di questo mese.
In questi ormai tre anni abbondanti, sono state tante le scelte dal mondo indie di altissimo livello (The Witness e What Remains of Edith Finch, Transistor e Hyper Light Drifter, per menzionarne alcuni). Non sono mancati tripla-A più "rumorosi", categoria in cui menzioniamo a titolo di esempio GTA V, Watch Dogs e Hitman.In alcuni casi ci sono state delle ripetizioni, ad esempio quella di Alien Isolation portato in dote più volte, ma si è trattato perlopiù di eccezioni su Epic Games Store.
Contestualmente all'annuncio del ritorno dell'iniziativa dei giochi gratuiti per il 2021, Epic Games Store ha pubblicato anche alcuni dati relativi allo stato di salute della sua piattaforma. Come ha sottolineato la nostra Stefania Sperandio, mentre i numeri circa l'utilizzo della piattaforma sono sensibilmente in aumento, quelli connessi alla spesa sono ancora al palo e molto distanti rispetto a Steam.
|Kao the Kangaroo
|4 maggio - 11 maggio
|Horizon Chase Turbo
|4 maggio - 11 maggio
|Against all Odds
|4 maggio - 11 maggio
|Poker Club
|27 aprile - 4 maggio
|Breathedge
|27 aprile - 4 maggio
|Beyond Blue
|20 aprile - 27 aprile
|Never Alone
|20 aprile - 27 aprile
|Second Extinction
|17 aprile - 20 aprile
|Mordhau
|17 aprile - 20 aprile
|Dying Light Enhanced Edition
|6 aprile - 13 aprile
|Silent Age
|30 marzo - 6 aprile
|Tunche
|30 marzo - 6 aprile
|Chess Ultra
|23 marzo - 30 marzo
|Starter Pack Ishizuchi per World of Warships
|23 marzo - 30 marzo
|Warhammer 40,000 Gladius Relics of War
|16 marzo - 23 marzo
|Call of the Sea
|9 marzo - 16 marzo
|Rise of Industry
|2 marzo - 9 marzo
|Duskers
|23 febbraio - 2 marzo
|Warpips
|16 febbraio - 23 febbraio
|Recipe for Disaster
|9 febbraio - 16 febbraio
|City of Gangsters
|2 febbraio - 9 febbraio
|Dishonored: La Morte dell’Esterno
|2 febbraio - 9 febbraio
|Hell is Others
|26 gennaio - 2 febbraio
|Adios
|26 gennaio - 2 febbraio
|Epistory - Typing Chronicles
|19 gennaio - 26 gennaio
|Divine Knockout (DKO)
|12 gennaio - 19 gennaio
|Gamedec
|12 gennaio - 19 gennaio
|First Class Trouble
|12 gennaio - 19 gennaio
|Kerbal Space Program
|5 gennaio - 12 gennaio
|Shadow Tactics - Aiko's Choice
|5 gennaio - 12 gennaio
|Dishonored: Definitive Edition
|29 dicembre - 5 gennaio
|Mortal Shell
|28 dicembre - 29 dicembre
|Severe Steel
|27 dicembre - 28 dicembre
|F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch
|26 dicembre - 27 dicembre
|Death Stranding
|25 dicembre - 26 dicembre
|Metro Last Light Redux
|24 dicembre - 25 dicembre
|Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG
|23 dicembre - 24 dicembre
|Fallout: Tactics
|22 dicembre - 23 dicembre
|Fallout: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game 2
|22 dicembre - 23 dicembre
|Fallout: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game
|22 dicembre - 23 dicembre
|LEGO Builder’s Journey
|21 dicembre - 22 dicembre
|Wolfenstein The New Order
|20 dicembre - 21 dicembre
|Them’s Fightin’ Herds
|19 dicembre - 20 dicembre
|Sable
|18 dicembre - 19 dicembre
|Costume Quest 2
|17 dicembre - 18 dicembre
|Horizon Chase Turbo
|16 dicembre - 17 dicembre
|Bloons TD 6
|15 dicembre - 16 dicembre
|Saints Row 4 Re-Elected
|8 dicembre - 15 dicembre
|Wildcat Gun Machine
|8 dicembre - 15 dicembre
|RPG in a Box
|1 dicembre - 8 dicembre
|Fort Triumph
|1 dicembre - 8 dicembre
|Star Wars Squadrons
|24 novembre - 1 dicembre
|Dark Deity
|17 novembre - 24 novembre
|Evil Dead The Game
|17 novembre - 24 novembre
|Alba A Wildlife Adventure
|10 novembre - 17 novembre
|Shadow Tactics Blades of the Shogun
|10 novembre - 17 novembre
|Rising Storm 2 Vietnam
|3 novembre - 10 novembre
|Filament
|3 novembre - 10 novembre
|Warhammer 40.000 Mechanicus
|27 ottobre - 3 novembre
|Saturnalia
|27 ottobre - 3 novembre
|Fallout 3 Game of the Year Edition
|20 ottobre - 27 ottobre
|Evoland Legendary Edition
|20 ottobre - 27 ottobre
|ToeJam & Earl Back in the Groove!
|13 ottobre - 20 ottobre
|Darkwood
|13 ottobre - 20 ottobre
|Rising Hell
|6 ottobre - 13 ottobre
|Slain Back from Hell
|6 ottobre - 13 ottobre
|Runbow
|29 settembre - 6 ottobre
|The Drone Racing League Simulator
|29 settembre - 6 ottobre
|Ark Survival Evolved
|22 settembre - 29 settembre
|Gloomhaven
|22 settembre - 29 settembre
|Spirit of the North
|15 settembre - 22 settembre
|The Captain
|15 settembre - 22 settembre
|Hundred Days – Simulatore vitivinicolo
|8 settembre - 15 settembre
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider
|1 settembre - 8 settembre
|Ring of Pain
|25 agosto - 1 settembre
|Boom Boxer Pack - Rumbleverse
|18 agosto - 25 agosto
|Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!
|11 agosto - 18 agosto
|Unrailed!
|4 agosto - 11 agosto
|Lawn Mowing Simulator
|28 luglio - 4 agosto
|Shop Titans
|21 luglio - 28 luglio
|Tannenberg
|21 luglio - 28 luglio
|Wonder Boy The Dragon's Trap
|14 luglio - 21 luglio
|Ancient Enemy
|7 luglio - 125luglio
|Killing Floor 2
|7 luglio - 14 luglio
|Iratus Lord of the Dead
|30 giugno - 7 luglio
|Geneforge 1 Mutagen
|30 giugno - 7 luglio
|Hood Outlaws & Legends
|30 giugno - 7 luglio
|A Game Of Thrones The Board Game Digital Edition
|23 giugno - 30 giugno
|Car Mechanic Simulator 2018
|23 giugno - 30 giugno
|Supraland
|16 giugno - 23 giugno
|Maneater
|9 giugno - 16 giugno
|Wolfenstein: The New Order
|2 giugno - 9 giugno
|BioShock The Collection
|26 maggio - 2 giugno
|Borderlands 3
|19 maggio - 26 maggio
|Jotun Valhalla Edition
|12 maggio - 19 maggio
|Redout Enhanced Edition
|12 maggio - 19 maggio
|Prey
|12 maggio - 19 maggio
|Terraforming Mars
|5 maggio - 12 maggio
|Just Die Already
|28 aprile - 5 maggio
|Paradigm
|28 aprile - 5 maggio
|Riverbond
|21 aprile - 28 aprile
|Amnesia Rebirth
|21 aprile - 28 aprile
|XCOM2
|14 aprile - 21 aprile
|Insourmontable
|14 aprile - 21 aprile
|Rogue Legacy
|7 aprile - 14 aprile
|The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
|7 aprile - 14 aprile
|City of Brass
|31 marzo - 7 aprile
|Total War Warhammer
|31 marzo - 7 aprile
|Demon's Tilt
|24 marzo - 31 marzo
|In Sound Mind
|17 marzo - 24 marzo
|Cities Skylines
|10 marzo - 17 marzo
|Cris Tales
|24 febbraio - 3 marzo
|Brothers: A tale of Two Sons
|17 febbraio - 24 febbraio
|Windbound
|10 febbraio - 17 febbraio
|Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
|3 febbraio - 10 febbraio
|Daemon X Machina
|27 gennaio - 3 febbraio
|Relicta
|20 gennaio - 27 gennaio
|Gods Will Fall
|6 gennaio - 13 gennaio 2022
|Prison Architect
|9 dicembre - 16 dicembre
|Godfall Challenger Edition
|9 dicembre - 16 dicembre
|while True: Learn()
|2 dicembre - 9 dicembre
|Dead by Daylight
|2 dicembre - 9 dicembre
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|25 novembre - 2 dicembre
|Antstream - pacchetto di benvenuto
|25 novembre - 2 dicembre
|Never Alone
|18 - 25 novembre
|KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION
|18 - 25 novembre
|Guild of Dungeoneering
|18 - 25 novembre
|Rogue Company Season Four Epic Pack
|11 - 18 novembre
|Aven Colony
|4 - 11 novembre
|DARQ: Complete Edition
|28 ottobre - 4 novembre
|Among the Sleep - Enhanced Edition
|21 - 28 ottobre
|Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
|14 - 21 ottobre
|Pacchetto Epic Paladins
|14 - 21 ottobre
|PC Building Simulator
|7 - 14 ottobre
|Europa Universalis IV
|30 settembre - 7 ottobre
|The Escapists
|23-30 settembre
|Tharsis
|16-23 settembre
|Speed Brawl
|16-23 settembre
|Nioh Complete Edition
|9-16 settembre
|Sheltered
|9-16 settembre
|Yoku's Island Express
|2-9 settembre
|Saints Row The Third Remastered
|26 agosto - 2 settembre
|Automachef
|26 agosto - 2 settembre
|Void Bastards
|19-26 agosto
|Yooka-Laylee
|19-26 agosto
|Rebel Galaxy
|12-19 agosto
|A Plague Tale Innocence
|5-12 agosto
|Minit
|5-12 agosto
|Mothergunship
|29 luglio - 5 agosto
|Train Sim World 2
|29 luglio - 5 agosto
|Defense Grid: The Awakening
|22-29 luglio
|Verdun
|22-29 luglio
|Obduction
|15-22 luglio
|Offworld Trading Company
|15-22 luglio
|Bridge Constructor The Walking Dead
|8-15 luglio
|Ironcast
|8-15 luglio
|The Spectrum Retreat
|1-8 luglio
|Sonic Mania
|24 giugno - 1 luglio
|Horizon Chase Turbo
|24 giugno - 1 luglio
|Hell is Other Demons
|17-24 giugno
|Overcooked! 2
|17-24 giugno
|Control
|10-17 giugno
|Frostpunk
|3-10 giugno
|Among Us
|27 maggio - 3 giugno
|NBA 2K21
|20-27 maggio
|The Lion's Song
|13-20 maggio
|Pine
|6-13 maggio
|Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms
|29 aprile - 6 maggio
|Alien Isolation
|22-29 aprile
|Hand of Fate 2
|22-29 aprile
|The First Tree
|15-22 aprile
|Ken Follett's Pillars of the Earth
|15-22 aprile
|Deponia The Complete Journey
|15-22 aprile
|3 out of 10: Season Two
|8-15 aprile
|Tales of the Neon Sea
|1-8 aprile
|Creatures in the Well
|25 marzo-1 aprile
|The Fall
|18-25 marzo
|Surviving Mars
|11-18 marzo
|Wargame Red Dragon
|4-11 marzo
|Sunless Sea
|25 febbraio - 4 marzo 2021
|Absolute Drift, Rage 2
|18-25 febbraio 2021
|Halcyon 6 Lightspeed Edition
|11-18 febbraio 2021
|For the King, Metro Last Light Redux
|4-11 febbraio 2021
|Dandara Trials of Tears
|28 gennaio - 4 febbraio 2021
|Galactic Civilizations 3
|21 - 28 gennaio 2021
|Star Wars Battlefront 2
|14 - 21 gennaio 2021
|Crying Suns
|7 - 14 gennaio 2021
|Jurassic World Evolution
|31 dicembre 2020 - 7 gennaio 2021
|Torchlight 2
|30 dicembre 2020
|Solitairica
|29 dicembre 2020
|Stranded Deep
|28 dicembre 2020
|Night In The Woods
|27 dicembre 2020
|My Time At Portia
|26 dicembre 2020
|Darkest Dungeon
|25 dicembre 2020
|Inside
|24 dicembre 2020
|Tropico 5
|23 dicembre 2020
|Metro: Redux
|22 dicembre 2020
|Alien Isolation
|21 dicembre 2020
|Defense Grid: The Awakening
|20 dicembre 2020
|The Long Dark
|19 dicembre 2020
|Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
|18 dicembre 2020
|Cities: Skylines
|17 dicembre 2020
|Pillars of Eternity
|10 - 17 dicembre 2020
|Tyranny
|10 - 17 dicembre 2020
|Cave Story+
|3 - 10 dicembre
|MudRunner
|26 novembre - 3 dicembre 2020
|Elite: Dangerous
|19 - 26 novembre 2020
|The World Next Door
|19 - 26 novembre 2020
|The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia
|12 - 19 novembre 2020
|Dungeons 3
|5 - 12 novembre 2020
|Blair Witch
|29 ottobre - 5 novembre 2020
|Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
|29 ottobre - 5 novembre 2020
|Layers Of Fear 2
|22 - 29 ottobre 2020
|Costume Quest 2
|22 - 29 ottobre 2020
|Kingdom: New Lands
|15 - 22 ottobre 2020
|Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs
|15 - 22 ottobre 2020
|Rising Storm 2: Vietnam
|8 - 15 ottobre 2020
|Abzu
|8 - 15 ottobre 2020
|Pikuniku
|1 - 8 ottobre 2020
|RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition
|24 - 1 ottobre 2020
|Watch Dogs 2
|17 - 24 settembre 2020
|Stick It To The Man!
|17 - 24 settembre 2020
|Football Manager 2020
|17 - 24 settembre 2020
|Railway Empire
|10 - 17 settembre 2020
|Where The Water Tastes Like Wine
|10 - 17 settembre 2020
|Into The Breach
|3 - 10 settembre 2020
|Shadowrun Collection
|27 agosto - settembre 2020
|Hitman
|27 agosto - settembre 2020
|God's Trigger
|20 - 27 agosto 2020
|Enter The Gungeon
|20 - 27 agosto 2020
|Remnant: From the Ashes
|13 - 20 agosto 2020
|The Alto Collection
|13 - 20 agosto 2020
|A Total War Saga: Troy
|13 agosto 2020
|Wilmot's Warehouse
|6 - 13 agosto 2020
|3 Out of 10 Episode 1
|6 - 13 agosto 2020
|20XX
|30 luglio - 6 agosto 2020
|Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery EP
|30 luglio - 6 agosto 2020
|Barony
|30 luglio - 6 agosto 2020
|Next Up Hero
|23 - 30 luglio 2020
|Tacoma
|23 - 30 luglio 2020
|Torchlight II
|16 - 23 luglio 2020
|Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition
|9 - 16 luglio 2020
|Killing Floor 2
|9 - 16 luglio 2020
|The Escapists 2
|9 - 16 luglio 2020
|Hue
|2 - 9 luglio 2020
|Stranger Things 3: The Game
|25 giugno - 2 luglio 2020
|AER: Memories of Old
|25 giugno - 2 luglio 2020
|Pathway
|18 - 25 giugno 2020
|Ark: Survival Evolved
|11 - 18 giugno 2020
|Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection
|11 - 18 giugno 2020
|Overcooked
|4 - 11 giugno 2020
|Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
|28 maggio - 4 giugno 2020
|Civilization 6
|21 - 28 maggio 2020
|Grand Theft Auto 5
|14 - 21 maggio 2020
|Death Coming
|7 - 14 maggio 2020
|Crashlands
|30 aprile - 7 maggio 2020
|Amnesia: The Dark Descent
|30 aprile - 7 maggio 2020
|For The King
|23 - 30 aprile 2020
|Wheels of Aurelia
|16 - 23 aprile 2020
|Just Cause 4
|16 - 23 aprile 2020
|Close to the Sun
|April 9 - April 16, 2020
|Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
|April 9 - April 16, 2020
|Drawful 2
|2 - 9 aprile 2020
|Gone Home
|2 - 9 aprile 2020
|Hob
|2 - 9 aprile 2020
|Totally Reliable Delivery Service
|1 - 8 aprile 2020
|World War z
|26 marzo - 2 aprile 2020
|Torment x Punisher
|26 marzo - 2 aprile 2020
|Figment
|26 marzo - 2 aprile 2020
|The Stanley Parable
|19 - 26 marzo 2020
|Watch Dogs
|19 - 26 marzo 2020
|Mutazione
|12 - 19 marzo 2020
|A Short Hike
|12 - 19 marzo 2020
|Anodyne 2
|12 - 19 marzo 2020
|GoNNER
|5 - 12 marzo 2020
|Offworld Trading Company
|5 - 12 marzo 2020
|Inner Space
|27 febbraio - 5 marzo 2020
|Faeria
|20 - 27 febbraio 2020
|Assassin's Creed Syndicate
|20 - 27 febbraio 2020
|Aztez
|13 - 20 febbraio 2020
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|13 - 20 febbraio 2020
|Carcassonne
|5 - 13 febbraio 2020
|Ticket To Ride
|6 - 13 febbraio 2020
|Farming Simulator 19
|30 gennaio - 6 febbraio 2020
|The Bridge
|23 - 30 gennaio 2020
|Horace
|16 - 23 gennaio 2020
|Sundered: Eldritch Edition
|9 - 16 gennaio 2020
|Darksiders Warmastered Edition
|1 - 9 gennaio 2020
|Darksiders 2 Dethinitive Edition
|1 - 9 gennaio 2020
|Steep
|1 - 9 gennaio 2020
|Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
|31 dicembre 2019 - 1 gennaio 2020
|Hello Neighbor
|30 - 31 dicembre 2019
|Talos Principle
|29 - 30 dicembre 2019
|Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
|28 - 29 dicembre 2019
|Hyper Light Drifter
|27 - 28 dicembre 2019
|FTL: Faster Than Light
|26 - 27 dicembre 2019
|Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
|25 - 26 dicembre 2019
|Celeste
|24 - 25 dicembre 2019
|Ape Out
|23 - 24 dicembre 2019
|Little Inferno
|22 - 23 dicembre 2019
|Superhot
|21 - 22 dicembre 2019
|Towerfall Ascension
|20 - 21 dicembre 2019
|Into The Breach
|19 - 20 dicembre 2019
|The Escapists
|12 - 19 dicembre
|The Wolf Among Us
|12 - 19 dicembre 2019
|Jotun: Valhalla Edition
|6 - 12 dicembre 2019
|Rayman Legends
|29 novembre - 6 dicembre 2019
|Bad North
|21 - 29 novembre 2019
|The Messenger
|14 - 21 novembre 2019
|Nuclear Throne
|7 - 14 novembre 2019
|Ruiner
|7 - 14 novembre 2019
|SOMA
|31 ottobre - 7 novembre 2019
|Costume Quest
|31 ottobre - 7 novembre 2019
|Q.U.B.E.2
|24 - 31 ottobre 2019
|Layers of Fear
|24 - 31 ottobre 2019
|Observer
|17 - 24 ottobre 2019
|Alan Wake: American Nightmare
|17 - 24 ottobre 2019
|Surviving Mars
|10 - 17 ottobre 2019
|Minit
|3 - 10 ottobre 2019
|Everything
|26 settembre - 3 ottobre 2019
|Metro 2033 Redux
|26 settembre - 3 ottobre 2019
|Batman: Arkham Collection
|19 - 26 settembre 2019
|Lego Batman Trilogy
|19 - 26 settembre 2019
|Conarium
|12 - 19 settembre
|The End Is Nigh
|5 - 12 settembre 2019
|Abzu
|5 - 12 settembre 2019
|Celeste
|29 agosto - 5 settembre 2019
|Inside
|29 agosto - 5 settembre 2019
|Fez
|22 - 29 agosto 2019
|Hyper Light Drifter
|15 - 22 agosto 2019
|Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden
|15 - 22 agosto 2019
|GNOG
|8 - 15 agosto 2019
|For Honor
|2 - 9 agosto 2019
|Alan Wake
|2 - 9 agosto 2019
|Moonlighter
|25 luglio - 2 agosto 2019
|This War of Mine
|25 luglio - 2 agosto 2019
|Limbo
|18-25 luglio 2019
|Torchlight
|11-18 luglio 2019
|Overcooked
|4-11 luglio 2019
|Last Day of June
|27 giugno - 4 luglio 2019
|Rebel Galaxy
|20 - 27 giugno 2019
|Enter The Gungeon
|13 - 20 giugno 2019
|Kingdom New Lands
|6 - 13 giugno 2019
|City of Brass
|30 maggio - 6 giugno 2019
|Rime
|23 - 30 maggio 2019
|Stories Untold
|16 - 30 maggio 2019
|World of Goo
|2 - 16 maggio 2019
|Transistor
|18 aprile - 2 maggio 2019
|The Witness
|4 - 18 aprile 2019
|Oxenfree
|21 marzo - 4 aprile 2019
|Slime Rancher
|7 - 21 marzo 2019
|Thimbleweed Park
|21 febbraio - 7 marzo 2019
|Axiom Verge
|7 - 21 febbraio 2019
|The Jackbox Party Pack
|24 gennaio - 7 febbraio 2019
|What Remains of Edith Finch
|11 - 24 gennaio 2019
|Super Meat Boy
|28 dicembre - 10 gennaio 2019
|Subnautica
|12 - 27 dicembre 2018