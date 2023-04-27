SpazioGames Logo

Epic Games Store, tutti i giochi gratis dal 2018 ad oggi

La raccolta di tutti i giochi resi disponibili gratis da Epic Games Store, dal 2018 ad oggi, nella solita iniziativa settimanale dello store digitale.

Immagine di Epic Games Store, tutti i giochi gratis dal 2018 ad oggi
Avatar

a cura di Valentino Cinefra

Staff Writer

L'iniziativa dei giochi gratis di Epic Games continua: ogni giovedì, il suo store regala un nuovo videogioco a chiunque abbia un account e voglia riscattarlo.

I titoli gratuiti forniti dal negozio online dei creatori di Fortnite sono esclusivamente per la piattaforma PC.

Advertisement

Il programma è partito nel dicembre 2018 ed è ormai passato parecchio tempo dal suo debutto: tempo che ci permette di tirare le somme.

Lo facciamo per capire la bontà del programma, e soprattutto se sia valsa la pena o meno per i giocatori "segnarsi" questo appuntamento fisso il giovedì alle ore 17:00.

Le vette non sono mancate di certo, come quella volta in cui furono offerti in una sola settimana ben due big.

Altre eccezionalità hanno riguardato, magari dopo periodi di magra, l'inclusione di tre buoni titoli simultaneamente.

Curiosità: i titoli erano inizialmente uno solo ogni quattordici giorni, poi si è passato ad uno (fino appunto a tre) alla settimana e uno al giorno a ridosso delle festività natalizie.

I titoli gratis su Epic Games Store

Di seguito, allora, trovate la lista completa dei titoli che sono stati offerti per la piattaforma PC dall'avvio dell'iniziativa fino all'ultima settimana di questo mese.

In questi ormai tre anni abbondanti, sono state tante le scelte dal mondo indie di altissimo livello (The Witness e What Remains of Edith Finch, Transistor e Hyper Light Drifter, per menzionarne alcuni). Non sono mancati tripla-A più "rumorosi", categoria in cui menzioniamo a titolo di esempio GTA V, Watch Dogs e Hitman.In alcuni casi ci sono state delle ripetizioni, ad esempio quella di Alien Isolation portato in dote più volte, ma si è trattato perlopiù di eccezioni su Epic Games Store.

Contestualmente all'annuncio del ritorno dell'iniziativa dei giochi gratuiti per il 2021, Epic Games Store ha pubblicato anche alcuni dati relativi allo stato di salute della sua piattaforma. Come ha sottolineato la nostra Stefania Sperandio, mentre i numeri circa l'utilizzo della piattaforma sono sensibilmente in aumento, quelli connessi alla spesa sono ancora al palo e molto distanti rispetto a Steam.

Se volete dotarvi di un PC da gaming per acquistare su Epic Games Store (o approfittare anche voi dei giochi gratis), date un’occhiata a questo notebook su Amazon.

Kao the Kangaroo 4 maggio - 11 maggio
Horizon Chase Turbo 4 maggio - 11 maggio
Against all Odds 4 maggio - 11 maggio
Poker Club 27 aprile - 4 maggio
Breathedge 27 aprile - 4 maggio
Beyond Blue 20 aprile - 27 aprile
Never Alone 20 aprile - 27 aprile
Second Extinction 17 aprile - 20 aprile
Mordhau 17 aprile - 20 aprile
Dying Light Enhanced Edition 6 aprile - 13 aprile
Silent Age 30 marzo - 6 aprile
Tunche 30 marzo - 6 aprile
Chess Ultra 23 marzo - 30 marzo
Starter Pack Ishizuchi per World of Warships 23 marzo - 30 marzo
Warhammer 40,000 Gladius Relics of War 16 marzo - 23 marzo
Call of the Sea 9 marzo - 16 marzo
Rise of Industry 2 marzo - 9 marzo
Duskers 23 febbraio - 2 marzo
Warpips 16 febbraio - 23 febbraio
Recipe for Disaster 9 febbraio - 16 febbraio
City of Gangsters 2 febbraio - 9 febbraio
Dishonored: La Morte dell’Esterno 2 febbraio - 9 febbraio
Hell is Others 26 gennaio - 2 febbraio
Adios 26 gennaio - 2 febbraio
Epistory - Typing Chronicles 19 gennaio - 26 gennaio
Divine Knockout (DKO) 12 gennaio - 19 gennaio
Gamedec 12 gennaio - 19 gennaio
First Class Trouble 12 gennaio - 19 gennaio
Kerbal Space Program 5 gennaio - 12 gennaio
Shadow Tactics - Aiko's Choice 5 gennaio - 12 gennaio
Dishonored: Definitive Edition 29 dicembre - 5 gennaio
Mortal Shell 28 dicembre - 29 dicembre
Severe Steel 27 dicembre - 28 dicembre
F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch 26 dicembre - 27 dicembre
Death Stranding 25 dicembre - 26 dicembre
Metro Last Light Redux 24 dicembre - 25 dicembre
Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG 23 dicembre - 24 dicembre
Fallout: Tactics 22 dicembre - 23 dicembre
Fallout: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game 2 22 dicembre - 23 dicembre
Fallout: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game 22 dicembre - 23 dicembre
LEGO Builder’s Journey 21 dicembre - 22 dicembre
Wolfenstein The New Order 20 dicembre - 21 dicembre
Them’s Fightin’ Herds 19 dicembre - 20 dicembre
Sable 18 dicembre - 19 dicembre
Costume Quest 2 17 dicembre - 18 dicembre
Horizon Chase Turbo 16 dicembre - 17 dicembre
Bloons TD 6 15 dicembre - 16 dicembre
Saints Row 4 Re-Elected 8 dicembre - 15 dicembre
Wildcat Gun Machine 8 dicembre - 15 dicembre
RPG in a Box 1 dicembre - 8 dicembre
RPG in a Box 1 dicembre - 8 dicembre
Fort Triumph 1 dicembre - 8 dicembre
Star Wars Squadrons 24 novembre - 1 dicembre
Dark Deity 17 novembre - 24 novembre
Evil Dead The Game 17 novembre - 24 novembre
Alba A Wildlife Adventure 10 novembre - 17 novembre
Shadow Tactics Blades of the Shogun 10 novembre - 17 novembre
Rising Storm 2 Vietnam 3 novembre - 10 novembre
Filament 3 novembre - 10 novembre
Warhammer 40.000 Mechanicus 27 ottobre - 3 novembre
Saturnalia 27 ottobre - 3 novembre
Fallout 3 Game of the Year Edition 20 ottobre - 27 ottobre
Evoland Legendary Edition 20 ottobre - 27 ottobre
ToeJam & Earl Back in the Groove! 13 ottobre - 20 ottobre
Darkwood 13 ottobre - 20 ottobre
Rising Hell 6 ottobre - 13 ottobre
Slain Back from Hell 6 ottobre - 13 ottobre
Runbow 29 settembre - 6 ottobre
The Drone Racing League Simulator 29 settembre - 6 ottobre
Ark Survival Evolved 22 settembre - 29 settembre
Gloomhaven 22 settembre - 29 settembre
Spirit of the North 15 settembre - 22 settembre
The Captain 15 settembre - 22 settembre
Hundred Days – Simulatore vitivinicolo 8 settembre - 15 settembre
Shadow of the Tomb Raider 1 settembre - 8 settembre
Ring of Pain 25 agosto - 1 settembre
Boom Boxer Pack - Rumbleverse 18 agosto - 25 agosto
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! 11 agosto - 18 agosto
Unrailed! 4 agosto - 11 agosto
Lawn Mowing Simulator 28 luglio - 4 agosto
Shop Titans 21 luglio - 28 luglio
Tannenberg 21 luglio - 28 luglio
Wonder Boy The Dragon's Trap 14 luglio - 21 luglio
Ancient Enemy 7 luglio - 125luglio
Killing Floor 2 7 luglio - 14 luglio
Iratus Lord of the Dead 30 giugno - 7 luglio
Geneforge 1 Mutagen 30 giugno - 7 luglio
Hood Outlaws & Legends 30 giugno - 7 luglio
A Game Of Thrones The Board Game Digital Edition 23 giugno - 30 giugno
Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 23 giugno - 30 giugno
Supraland 16 giugno - 23 giugno
Maneater 9 giugno - 16 giugno
Wolfenstein: The New Order 2 giugno - 9 giugno
BioShock The Collection 26 maggio - 2 giugno
Borderlands 3 19 maggio - 26 maggio
Borderlands 3 19 maggio - 26 maggio
Jotun Valhalla Edition 12 maggio - 19 maggio
Redout Enhanced Edition 12 maggio - 19 maggio
Prey 12 maggio - 19 maggio
Terraforming Mars 5 maggio - 12 maggio
Just Die Already 28 aprile - 5 maggio
Paradigm 28 aprile - 5 maggio
Riverbond 21 aprile - 28 aprile
Amnesia Rebirth 21 aprile - 28 aprile
XCOM2 14 aprile - 21 aprile
Insourmontable 14 aprile - 21 aprile
Rogue Legacy 7 aprile - 14 aprile
The Vanishing of Ethan Carter 7 aprile - 14 aprile
City of Brass 31 marzo - 7 aprile
Total War Warhammer 31 marzo - 7 aprile
Demon's Tilt 24 marzo - 31 marzo
In Sound Mind 17 marzo - 24 marzo
Cities Skylines 10 marzo - 17 marzo
Cris Tales 24 febbraio - 3 marzo
Brothers: A tale of Two Sons 17 febbraio - 24 febbraio
Windbound 10 febbraio - 17 febbraio
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair 3 febbraio - 10 febbraio
Daemon X Machina 27 gennaio - 3 febbraio
Relicta 20 gennaio - 27 gennaio
Gods Will Fall 6 gennaio - 13 gennaio 2022
Prison Architect 9 dicembre - 16 dicembre
Godfall Challenger Edition 9 dicembre - 16 dicembre
while True: Learn() 2 dicembre - 9 dicembre
Dead by Daylight 2 dicembre - 9 dicembre
theHunter: Call of the Wild 25 novembre - 2 dicembre
Antstream - pacchetto di benvenuto 25 novembre - 2 dicembre
Never Alone 18 - 25 novembre
KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION 18 - 25 novembre
Guild of Dungeoneering 18 - 25 novembre
Rogue Company Season Four Epic Pack 11 - 18 novembre
Aven Colony 4 - 11 novembre
DARQ: Complete Edition 28 ottobre - 4 novembre
Among the Sleep - Enhanced Edition 21 - 28 ottobre
Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse 14 - 21 ottobre
Pacchetto Epic Paladins 14 - 21 ottobre
PC Building Simulator 7 - 14 ottobre
Europa Universalis IV 30 settembre - 7 ottobre
The Escapists 23-30 settembre
Tharsis 16-23 settembre
Speed Brawl 16-23 settembre
Nioh Complete Edition 9-16 settembre
Sheltered 9-16 settembre
Yoku's Island Express 2-9 settembre
Saints Row The Third Remastered 26 agosto - 2 settembre
Automachef 26 agosto - 2 settembre
Void Bastards 19-26 agosto
Yooka-Laylee 19-26 agosto
Rebel Galaxy 12-19 agosto
A Plague Tale Innocence 5-12 agosto
Minit 5-12 agosto
Mothergunship 29 luglio - 5 agosto
Train Sim World 2 29 luglio - 5 agosto
Defense Grid: The Awakening 22-29 luglio
Verdun 22-29 luglio
Obduction 15-22 luglio
Offworld Trading Company 15-22 luglio
Bridge Constructor The Walking Dead 8-15 luglio
Ironcast 8-15 luglio
The Spectrum Retreat 1-8 luglio
Sonic Mania 24 giugno - 1 luglio
Horizon Chase Turbo 24 giugno - 1 luglio
Hell is Other Demons 17-24 giugno
Overcooked! 2 17-24 giugno
Control 10-17 giugno
Frostpunk 3-10 giugno
Among Us 27 maggio - 3 giugno
NBA 2K21 20-27 maggio
The Lion's Song 13-20 maggio
Pine 6-13 maggio
Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms 29 aprile - 6 maggio
Alien Isolation 22-29 aprile
Hand of Fate 2 22-29 aprile
The First Tree 15-22 aprile
Ken Follett's Pillars of the Earth 15-22 aprile
Deponia The Complete Journey 15-22 aprile
3 out of 10: Season Two 8-15 aprile
Tales of the Neon Sea 1-8 aprile
Creatures in the Well 25 marzo-1 aprile
The Fall 18-25 marzo
Surviving Mars 11-18 marzo
Wargame Red Dragon 4-11 marzo
Sunless Sea 25 febbraio - 4 marzo 2021
Absolute Drift, Rage 2 18-25 febbraio 2021
Halcyon 6 Lightspeed Edition 11-18 febbraio 2021
For the King, Metro Last Light Redux 4-11 febbraio 2021
Dandara Trials of Tears 28 gennaio - 4 febbraio 2021
Galactic Civilizations 3 21 - 28 gennaio 2021
Star Wars Battlefront 2 14 - 21 gennaio 2021
Crying Suns 7 - 14 gennaio 2021
Jurassic World Evolution 31 dicembre 2020 - 7 gennaio 2021
Torchlight 2 30 dicembre 2020
Solitairica 29 dicembre 2020
Stranded Deep 28 dicembre 2020
Night In The Woods 27 dicembre 2020
My Time At Portia 26 dicembre 2020
Darkest Dungeon 25 dicembre 2020
Inside 24 dicembre 2020
Tropico 5 23 dicembre 2020
Metro: Redux 22 dicembre 2020
Alien Isolation 21 dicembre 2020
Defense Grid: The Awakening 20 dicembre 2020
The Long Dark 19 dicembre 2020
Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty 18 dicembre 2020
Cities: Skylines 17 dicembre 2020
Pillars of Eternity 10 - 17 dicembre 2020
Tyranny 10 - 17 dicembre 2020
Cave Story+ 3 - 10 dicembre
MudRunner 26 novembre - 3 dicembre 2020
Elite: Dangerous 19 - 26 novembre 2020
The World Next Door 19 - 26 novembre 2020
The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia 12 - 19 novembre 2020
Dungeons 3 5 - 12 novembre 2020
Blair Witch 29 ottobre - 5 novembre 2020
Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered 29 ottobre - 5 novembre 2020
Layers Of Fear 2 22 - 29 ottobre 2020
Costume Quest 2 22 - 29 ottobre 2020
Kingdom: New Lands 15 - 22 ottobre 2020
Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs 15 - 22 ottobre 2020
Rising Storm 2: Vietnam 8 - 15 ottobre 2020
Abzu 8 - 15 ottobre 2020
Pikuniku 1 - 8 ottobre 2020
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition 24 - 1 ottobre 2020
Watch Dogs 2 17 - 24 settembre 2020
Stick It To The Man! 17 - 24 settembre 2020
Football Manager 2020 17 - 24 settembre 2020
Railway Empire 10 - 17 settembre 2020
Where The Water Tastes Like Wine 10 - 17 settembre 2020
Into The Breach 3 - 10 settembre 2020
Shadowrun Collection 27 agosto - settembre 2020
Hitman 27 agosto - settembre 2020
God's Trigger 20 - 27 agosto 2020
Enter The Gungeon 20 - 27 agosto 2020
Remnant: From the Ashes 13 - 20 agosto 2020
The Alto Collection 13 - 20 agosto 2020
A Total War Saga: Troy 13 agosto 2020
Wilmot's Warehouse 6 - 13 agosto 2020
3 Out of 10 Episode 1 6 - 13 agosto 2020
20XX 30 luglio - 6 agosto 2020
Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery EP 30 luglio - 6 agosto 2020
Barony 30 luglio - 6 agosto 2020
Next Up Hero 23 - 30 luglio 2020
Tacoma 23 - 30 luglio 2020
Torchlight II 16 - 23 luglio 2020
Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition 9 - 16 luglio 2020
Killing Floor 2 9 - 16 luglio 2020
The Escapists 2 9 - 16 luglio 2020
Hue 2 - 9 luglio 2020
Stranger Things 3: The Game 25 giugno - 2 luglio 2020
AER: Memories of Old 25 giugno - 2 luglio 2020
Pathway 18 - 25 giugno 2020
Ark: Survival Evolved 11 - 18 giugno 2020
Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection 11 - 18 giugno 2020
Overcooked 4 - 11 giugno 2020
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection 28 maggio - 4 giugno 2020
Civilization 6 21 - 28 maggio 2020
Grand Theft Auto 5 14 - 21 maggio 2020
Death Coming 7 - 14 maggio 2020
Crashlands 30 aprile - 7 maggio 2020
Amnesia: The Dark Descent 30 aprile - 7 maggio 2020
For The King 23 - 30 aprile 2020
Wheels of Aurelia 16 - 23 aprile 2020
Just Cause 4 16 - 23 aprile 2020
Close to the Sun April 9 - April 16, 2020
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments April 9 - April 16, 2020
Drawful 2 2 - 9 aprile 2020
Gone Home 2 - 9 aprile 2020
Hob 2 - 9 aprile 2020
Totally Reliable Delivery Service 1 - 8 aprile 2020
World War z 26 marzo - 2 aprile 2020
Torment x Punisher 26 marzo - 2 aprile 2020
Figment 26 marzo - 2 aprile 2020
The Stanley Parable 19 - 26 marzo 2020
Watch Dogs 19 - 26 marzo 2020
Mutazione 12 - 19 marzo 2020
A Short Hike 12 - 19 marzo 2020
Anodyne 2 12 - 19 marzo 2020
GoNNER 5 - 12 marzo 2020
Offworld Trading Company 5 - 12 marzo 2020
Inner Space 27 febbraio - 5 marzo 2020
Faeria 20 - 27 febbraio 2020
Assassin's Creed Syndicate 20 - 27 febbraio 2020
Aztez 13 - 20 febbraio 2020
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 13 - 20 febbraio 2020
Carcassonne 5 - 13 febbraio 2020
Ticket To Ride 6 - 13 febbraio 2020
Farming Simulator 19 30 gennaio - 6 febbraio 2020
The Bridge 23 - 30 gennaio 2020
Horace 16 - 23 gennaio 2020
Sundered: Eldritch Edition 9 - 16 gennaio 2020
Darksiders Warmastered Edition 1 - 9 gennaio 2020
Darksiders 2 Dethinitive Edition 1 - 9 gennaio 2020
Steep 1 - 9 gennaio 2020
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair 31 dicembre 2019 - 1 gennaio 2020
Hello Neighbor 30 - 31 dicembre 2019
Talos Principle 29 - 30 dicembre 2019
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun 28 - 29 dicembre 2019
Hyper Light Drifter 27 - 28 dicembre 2019
FTL: Faster Than Light 26 - 27 dicembre 2019
Totally Accurate Battle Simulator 25 - 26 dicembre 2019
Celeste 24 - 25 dicembre 2019
Ape Out 23 - 24 dicembre 2019
Little Inferno 22 - 23 dicembre 2019
Superhot 21 - 22 dicembre 2019
Towerfall Ascension 20 - 21 dicembre 2019
Into The Breach 19 - 20 dicembre 2019
The Escapists 12 - 19 dicembre
The Wolf Among Us 12 - 19 dicembre 2019
Jotun: Valhalla Edition 6 - 12 dicembre 2019
Rayman Legends 29 novembre -  6 dicembre 2019
Bad North 21 - 29 novembre 2019
The Messenger 14 - 21 novembre 2019
Nuclear Throne 7 - 14 novembre 2019
Ruiner 7 - 14 novembre 2019
SOMA 31 ottobre - 7 novembre 2019
Costume Quest 31 ottobre - 7 novembre 2019
Q.U.B.E.2 24 - 31 ottobre 2019
Layers of Fear 24 - 31 ottobre 2019
Observer 17 - 24 ottobre 2019
Alan Wake: American Nightmare 17 - 24 ottobre 2019
Surviving Mars 10 - 17 ottobre 2019
Minit 3 - 10 ottobre 2019
Everything 26 settembre - 3 ottobre 2019
Metro 2033 Redux 26 settembre - 3 ottobre 2019
Batman: Arkham Collection 19 - 26 settembre 2019
Lego Batman Trilogy 19 - 26 settembre 2019
Conarium 12 - 19 settembre
The End Is Nigh 5 - 12 settembre 2019
Abzu 5 - 12 settembre 2019
Celeste 29 agosto - 5 settembre 2019
Inside 29 agosto - 5 settembre 2019
Fez 22 - 29 agosto 2019
Hyper Light Drifter 15 - 22 agosto 2019
Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden 15 - 22 agosto 2019
GNOG 8 - 15 agosto 2019
For Honor 2 - 9 agosto 2019
Alan Wake 2 - 9 agosto 2019
Moonlighter 25 luglio - 2 agosto 2019
This War of Mine 25 luglio - 2 agosto 2019
Limbo 18-25 luglio 2019
Torchlight 11-18 luglio 2019
Overcooked 4-11 luglio 2019
Last Day of June 27 giugno - 4 luglio 2019
Rebel Galaxy 20 - 27 giugno 2019
Enter The Gungeon 13 - 20 giugno 2019
Kingdom New Lands 6 - 13 giugno 2019
City of Brass 30 maggio - 6 giugno 2019
Rime 23 - 30 maggio 2019
Stories Untold 16 - 30 maggio 2019
World of Goo 2 - 16 maggio 2019
Transistor 18 aprile - 2 maggio 2019
The Witness 4 - 18 aprile 2019
Oxenfree 21 marzo - 4 aprile 2019
Slime Rancher 7 - 21 marzo 2019
Thimbleweed Park 21 febbraio - 7 marzo 2019
Axiom Verge 7 - 21 febbraio 2019
The Jackbox Party Pack 24 gennaio - 7 febbraio 2019
What Remains of Edith Finch 11 - 24 gennaio 2019
Super Meat Boy 28 dicembre - 10 gennaio 2019
Subnautica 12 - 27 dicembre 2018
Argomenti: Epic Games Store