Dying Light 2, ecco la lista completa dei Trofei PlayStation

Uno dei giochi più attesi del 2022 è sicuramente Dying Light 2, che anche per il suo sviluppo travagliato ha lasciato sulle spine tanti giocatori.
Il titolo promette di essere un’esperienza a dir poco abbacinante, per gli amanti dell’azione e per gli zombie (di ogni tipologia, velocità e dimensione)
Una produzione che Techland ha annunciato forse troppo presto, come ha ammesso di recente, generando un hype che con il tempo è scemato.
Di recente ha fatto molto scalpore la notizia sulla durata di Dying Light 2 che, tra main story e collezionabili, potrebbe superare anche le 500 ore.
Ci vorrà molto tempo, in ogni caso, per riuscire a sviscerare il titolo di Techland a fondo, e sapete cosa c’è da fare anche, almeno su console PlayStation?
Esatto, collezionare Trofei. Croce e delizia di ogni videogiocatore, tra sindrome dell’abbandono e problemi di gameplay ossessivo compulsivo, quello dei Trofei è sempre un espediente utile.
Ovviamente Dying Light 2 avrà la sua bella lista di trofei, ed altrettanto ovviamente questa è stata diffusa con un certo anticipo.
Le liste Trofei, lo diciamo per i profani o i meno avvezzi, contengono al loro interno anche dei possibili spoiler sulla trama, eventi importanti, oggetti da recuperare, cose da fare, e compagnia bella.
Pertanto, avvertendovi per l’ultima volta di stare attenti agli spoiler, qui sotto trovate la lista completa dei trofei (che potete consultare più comodamente anche a questo indirizzo):
|Pilgrim’s Path
Unlock every trophy.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Into the Unknown
Reach Villedor.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|First Shot
Use an Inhibitor for the first time.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Herzlich Wilkommen!
Enter the Bazaar.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Under Pressure
Activate your first Water Tower.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Secret Trophy
Earn this trophy to reveal it, or change the filtering settings above.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Light in the Darkness
Activate your first Electrical Substation.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Secret Trophy
Earn this trophy to reveal it, or change the filtering settings above.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Secret Trophy
Earn this trophy to reveal it, or change the filtering settings above.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Secret Trophy
Earn this trophy to reveal it, or change the filtering settings above.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Secret Trophy
Earn this trophy to reveal it, or change the filtering settings above.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Secret Trophy
Earn this trophy to reveal it, or change the filtering settings above.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Secret Trophy
Earn this trophy to reveal it, or change the filtering settings above.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Secret Trophy
Earn this trophy to reveal it, or change the filtering settings above.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Your World, Your Rules
Complete the game with any ending.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Municipal Services
Assign all Facilities.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Tunnel Entrance
Activate your first Metro Station.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Tube Map
Activate all Metro Stations.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Sancho Panza
Activate your first Windmill.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Tickets, Please!
Use a Metro Station to Fast Travel.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Don Quixote
Activate all Windmills.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Can’t You Read the Signs?
Collect all Inhibitors hidden in GRE Quarantines.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Find Anything Interesting?
Open all Airdrops.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|It Wasn’t That Hard, Was It?
Defeat your first GRE Anomaly.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Revenants
Defeat all GRE Anomalies.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Flag Burning
Clear your first Bandit Camp.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Ban Hammer
Clear all Bandit Camps.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|You Never Forget Your First…
Craft your first item.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Oh, So This Is How It Works!
Modify your weapon for the first time.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|A Friend in Need…
Help 50 survivors in Encounters.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Parkour Master
Achieve maximum Parkour Proficiency.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Combat Master
Achieve maximum Combat Proficiency.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Boot Licker
Reach City Alignment 7 for any faction.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Who Wants To Be a…
Collect 1,000,000 in Old World Money.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Man On a Mission
Meet all your Sparker love interests.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Ultramarathon
Travel at least 960km.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|After the Fall
Fall from a combined height of at least 10,994 meters.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Good Night & Good Luck
Survive your first night.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Can’t Touch This!
Kill 20 enemies in a row with melee weapons without taking damage.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Night Hunter
Kill a Volatile.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Death From Afar
Kill a Spitter using a ranged weapon.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Tanning Salon
Use the UV Flashlight to kill a Viral.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Terminal Headache
Perform 50 headshots with a ranged weapon.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Slow Poke!
Lose the maximum level of Chase.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Being All Social
Join a co-op session.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|That’s Teamwork!
Kill 100 enemies while playing with at least 2 other players.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Lightning Reflexes
Perform a Perfect Block 10 times in a row without taking damage.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Modder
Modify your weapons at least 50 times.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Fit as a Fiddle
Max out your Health.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Ironheart
Max out your Stamina.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|You’re Going Down!
Perform 50 takedowns.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Don’t Look Up
Perform Smash on at least 50 enemies.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Get the Point?
Kill 50 enemies with a Spear.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|True Nightrunner
Complete all Nightrunner Trials.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Bing Bang Boom!
Perform an Air Kick after a Double Wall Run.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Archivist
Find all Collectible Notes.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Audiophile
Find all Collectible Recordings.
| 0.00%
Ultra Rare
|Street Art Aficionado
Discover all Graffiti Tag Collectibles.
Ci vorranno 500 ore per ottenerli tutti? Non esattamente. La gigantesca stima di completamento diffusa in precedenza potrebbe non essere esatta.
E Techland sta esagerando anche con il supporto post-lancio, perché Dying Light 2 avrà contenuti per molti anni a venire.
Se giocherete su PC, invece, al posto dei Trofei dovrete preoccuparvi di avere un PC all’altezza della situazione.
