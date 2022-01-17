News 4 min

Dying Light 2, ecco la lista completa dei Trofei PlayStation

Cacciatori di trofei, questa notizia è tutta per voi: ecco la lista dei trofei di Dying Light 2. Con un piccolo rischio spoiler, ovvio.

di Valentino Cinefra |

Uno dei giochi più attesi del 2022 è sicuramente Dying Light 2, che anche per il suo sviluppo travagliato ha lasciato sulle spine tanti giocatori.

Il titolo promette di essere un’esperienza a dir poco abbacinante, per gli amanti dell’azione e per gli zombie (di ogni tipologia, velocità e dimensione)

Una produzione che Techland ha annunciato forse troppo presto, come ha ammesso di recente, generando un hype che con il tempo è scemato.

Di recente ha fatto molto scalpore la notizia sulla durata di Dying Light 2 che, tra main story e collezionabili, potrebbe superare anche le 500 ore.

Ci vorrà molto tempo, in ogni caso, per riuscire a sviscerare il titolo di Techland a fondo, e sapete cosa c’è da fare anche, almeno su console PlayStation?

Esatto, collezionare Trofei. Croce e delizia di ogni videogiocatore, tra sindrome dell’abbandono e problemi di gameplay ossessivo compulsivo, quello dei Trofei è sempre un espediente utile.

Ovviamente Dying Light 2 avrà la sua bella lista di trofei, ed altrettanto ovviamente questa è stata diffusa con un certo anticipo.

Le liste Trofei, lo diciamo per i profani o i meno avvezzi, contengono al loro interno anche dei possibili spoiler sulla trama, eventi importanti, oggetti da recuperare, cose da fare, e compagnia bella.

Pertanto, avvertendovi per l’ultima volta di stare attenti agli spoiler, qui sotto trovate la lista completa dei trofei (che potete consultare più comodamente anche a questo indirizzo):

Pilgrim’s Path
Unlock every trophy.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Into the Unknown
Reach Villedor.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
First Shot
Use an Inhibitor for the first time.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Herzlich Wilkommen!
Enter the Bazaar.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Under Pressure
Activate your first Water Tower.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Secret Trophy
Earn this trophy to reveal it, or change the filtering settings above.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Light in the Darkness
Activate your first Electrical Substation.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Secret Trophy
Earn this trophy to reveal it, or change the filtering settings above.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Secret Trophy
Earn this trophy to reveal it, or change the filtering settings above.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Secret Trophy
Earn this trophy to reveal it, or change the filtering settings above.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Secret Trophy
Earn this trophy to reveal it, or change the filtering settings above.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Secret Trophy
Earn this trophy to reveal it, or change the filtering settings above.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Secret Trophy
Earn this trophy to reveal it, or change the filtering settings above.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Secret Trophy
Earn this trophy to reveal it, or change the filtering settings above.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Your World, Your Rules
Complete the game with any ending.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Municipal Services
Assign all Facilities.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Tunnel Entrance
Activate your first Metro Station.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Tube Map
Activate all Metro Stations.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Sancho Panza
Activate your first Windmill.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Tickets, Please!
Use a Metro Station to Fast Travel.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Don Quixote
Activate all Windmills.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Can’t You Read the Signs?
Collect all Inhibitors hidden in GRE Quarantines.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Find Anything Interesting?
Open all Airdrops.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
It Wasn’t That Hard, Was It?
Defeat your first GRE Anomaly.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Revenants
Defeat all GRE Anomalies.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Flag Burning
Clear your first Bandit Camp.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Ban Hammer
Clear all Bandit Camps.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
You Never Forget Your First…
Craft your first item.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Oh, So This Is How It Works!
Modify your weapon for the first time.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
A Friend in Need…
Help 50 survivors in Encounters.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Parkour Master
Achieve maximum Parkour Proficiency.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Combat Master
Achieve maximum Combat Proficiency.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Boot Licker
Reach City Alignment 7 for any faction.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Who Wants To Be a…
Collect 1,000,000 in Old World Money.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Man On a Mission
Meet all your Sparker love interests.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Ultramarathon
Travel at least 960km.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
After the Fall
Fall from a combined height of at least 10,994 meters.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Good Night & Good Luck
Survive your first night.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Can’t Touch This!
Kill 20 enemies in a row with melee weapons without taking damage.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Night Hunter
Kill a Volatile.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Death From Afar
Kill a Spitter using a ranged weapon.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Tanning Salon
Use the UV Flashlight to kill a Viral.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Terminal Headache
Perform 50 headshots with a ranged weapon.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Slow Poke!
Lose the maximum level of Chase.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Being All Social
Join a co-op session.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
That’s Teamwork!
Kill 100 enemies while playing with at least 2 other players.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Lightning Reflexes
Perform a Perfect Block 10 times in a row without taking damage.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Modder
Modify your weapons at least 50 times.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Fit as a Fiddle
Max out your Health.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Ironheart
Max out your Stamina.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
You’re Going Down!
Perform 50 takedowns.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Don’t Look Up
Perform Smash on at least 50 enemies.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Get the Point?
Kill 50 enemies with a Spear.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
True Nightrunner
Complete all Nightrunner Trials.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Bing Bang Boom!
Perform an Air Kick after a Double Wall Run.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Archivist
Find all Collectible Notes.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Audiophile
Find all Collectible Recordings.		 0.00%
Ultra Rare
Street Art Aficionado
Discover all Graffiti Tag Collectibles.

Ci vorranno 500 ore per ottenerli tutti? Non esattamente. La gigantesca stima di completamento diffusa in precedenza potrebbe non essere esatta.

E Techland sta esagerando anche con il supporto post-lancio, perché Dying Light 2 avrà contenuti per molti anni a venire.

Se giocherete su PC, invece, al posto dei Trofei dovrete preoccuparvi di avere un PC all’altezza della situazione.

Dying Light 2 è in arrivo, potete ancora prenotarlo su Amazon al miglior prezzo!

