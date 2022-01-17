Dying Light 2, ecco la lista completa dei Trofei PlayStation

Pilgrim’s Path

Unlock every trophy. 0.00%

First Shot

Use an Inhibitor for the first time. 0.00%

Herzlich Wilkommen!

Enter the Bazaar. 0.00%

Under Pressure

Activate your first Water Tower. 0.00%

Secret Trophy

Secret Trophy

Earn this trophy to reveal it, or change the filtering settings above.

Light in the Darkness

Activate your first Electrical Substation. 0.00%

Secret Trophy

Secret Trophy

Earn this trophy to reveal it, or change the filtering settings above.

Secret Trophy

Secret Trophy

Earn this trophy to reveal it, or change the filtering settings above.

Secret Trophy

Secret Trophy

Earn this trophy to reveal it, or change the filtering settings above.

Secret Trophy

Secret Trophy

Earn this trophy to reveal it, or change the filtering settings above.

Secret Trophy

Secret Trophy

Earn this trophy to reveal it, or change the filtering settings above.

Secret Trophy

Secret Trophy

Earn this trophy to reveal it, or change the filtering settings above.

Secret Trophy

Secret Trophy

Earn this trophy to reveal it, or change the filtering settings above.

Your World, Your Rules

Complete the game with any ending. 0.00%

Municipal Services

Assign all Facilities. 0.00%

Tunnel Entrance

Activate your first Metro Station. 0.00%

Tube Map

Activate all Metro Stations. 0.00%

Sancho Panza

Activate your first Windmill. 0.00%

Tickets, Please!

Use a Metro Station to Fast Travel. 0.00%

Don Quixote

Activate all Windmills. 0.00%

Can’t You Read the Signs?

Collect all Inhibitors hidden in GRE Quarantines. 0.00%

Revenants

Defeat all GRE Anomalies. 0.00%

Flag Burning

Clear your first Bandit Camp. 0.00%

Ban Hammer

Clear all Bandit Camps. 0.00%

A Friend in Need…

Help 50 survivors in Encounters. 0.00%

Parkour Master

Achieve maximum Parkour Proficiency. 0.00%

Combat Master

Achieve maximum Combat Proficiency. 0.00%

Boot Licker

Reach City Alignment 7 for any faction. 0.00%

Man On a Mission

Meet all your Sparker love interests. 0.00%

Ultramarathon

Travel at least 960km. 0.00%

After the Fall

Fall from a combined height of at least 10,994 meters. 0.00%

Can’t Touch This!

Kill 20 enemies in a row with melee weapons without taking damage. 0.00%

Night Hunter

Kill a Volatile. 0.00%

Death From Afar

Kill a Spitter using a ranged weapon. 0.00%

Tanning Salon

Use the UV Flashlight to kill a Viral. 0.00%

Terminal Headache

Perform 50 headshots with a ranged weapon. 0.00%

Slow Poke!

Lose the maximum level of Chase. 0.00%

Being All Social

Join a co-op session. 0.00%

That’s Teamwork!

Kill 100 enemies while playing with at least 2 other players. 0.00%

Lightning Reflexes

Perform a Perfect Block 10 times in a row without taking damage. 0.00%

Modder

Modify your weapons at least 50 times. 0.00%

Fit as a Fiddle

Max out your Health. 0.00%

Ironheart

Max out your Stamina. 0.00%

Don’t Look Up

Perform Smash on at least 50 enemies. 0.00%

Get the Point?

Kill 50 enemies with a Spear. 0.00%

True Nightrunner

Complete all Nightrunner Trials. 0.00%

Bing Bang Boom!

Perform an Air Kick after a Double Wall Run. 0.00%

Archivist

Find all Collectible Notes. 0.00%

Audiophile

Find all Collectible Recordings. 0.00%

