The Last of Us 2 vince pochi premi ai BAFTA 2021 (e il Best Game va a un altro titolo)

The Last of Us Parte II è l’ormai celebre capolavoro targato Naughty Dog, uscito lo scorso anno in esclusiva assoluta su console PS4. Nel corso dei mesi, il gioco si è portato a casa una quantità di premi non indifferente, tra cui il premio di Game of the Year ai The Game Awards 2020, oltre al GOTY ai PlayStation Blog Awards.
Ora, nonostante ben 13 nomination, il gioco Sony si è portato a casa un numero piuttosto esiguo di premi ai BAFTA Games di quest’anno. L’avventura di Ellie ha ottenuto il premio per il “Game of the Year” del pubblico, il “Best Animation” e infine il premio “Best Performer in a Leading Role” andato a Laura Bailey per la sua interpretazione di Abby.
A portarsi a casa il titolo di “Best Game” troviamo infatti Hades, il roguelite di Supergiant Games che a fine 2020 aveva ottenuto il premio di Gioco dell’Anno di IGN USA, surclassando proprio The Last of Us Parte II e Final Fantasy VII Remake.
Poco sotto, la lista completa dei vincitori ai BAFTA Games 2021 (via PlayStation Lifestyle):
- Best Game – Hades
- British Game – Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Animation – The Last of Us Part 2
- Artistic Achievement – Hades
- Audio Achievement – Ghost of Tsushima
- Debut Game – Carrion
- Evolving Game – Sea of Thieves
- Family Game – Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Game Beyond Entertainment – Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Game Design – Hades
- Multiplayer Game – Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Music – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Narrative – Hades
- Original Property – Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Performer in a Leading Role – Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part 2
- Performer in a Supporting Role – Logan Cunningham as Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and the Storyteller in Hades
- EE Game of the Year (Voted by the Public) – The Last of Us Part 2
The Last of Us Parte II è invece disponibile dallo scorso mese di giugno 2020 in esclusiva su console PlayStation 4, oltre a essere giocabile anche in retrocompatibilità su PlayStation 5. Naughty Dog è in ogni caso attualmente al lavoro su nuovi progetti, non ancora rivelati al grande pubblico.
