Nuovo PlayStation Plus, spunta online da PS Store la lista completa dei giochi al lancio

È una giornata calda per il nuovo PlayStation Plus, che in vista del debutto nel mercato asiatico continua a svelare nuovi dettagli. Dopo aver visto da vicino come dovrebbero funzionare i classici e alcuni nomi inediti, insieme ai prezzi che questi dovrebbero avere per l’acquisto singolo, ci sono ulteriori informazioni che si fanno avanti e ci danno degli indizi su cosa possiamo aspettarci.

Ora, infatti, PlayStation Store della Corea del Sud si è aggiornato svelando quali giochi saranno inclusi per gli abbonati.

Non figurano nella lista i classici PS3 che saranno proposti in streaming e bisogna ricordare che la lista potrebbe cambiare per il mercato europeo. Ciò precisato, però, i nomi resi noti sono quelli che seguono e suggeriscono una libreria di lancio più ampia di quanto abbiamo visto per ora all’annuncio di Sony.

PS Store in Corea ci svela la line-up locale

Giochi in PlayStation Plus Extra

11-11 Memories Retold

ABZU

ALIENATION

Ashen

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5)

Balan Wonderworld (PS4)

Balan Wonderworld (PS5)

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Bloodborne

Bomber Crew

Bound

Call of Cthulhu

Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders III

Days Gone

Death end re;Quest2

DEATH STRANDING

DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR’S CUT

Deliver Us the Moon

DEMON’S SOULS

Desperados III

Destruction Allstars

Detroit: Become Human

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

Eagle Flight

Elex

Embr (PS4)

Enter the Gungeon

Entwined

Everybody’s Golf

Fade to Silence

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

FIA European Truck Racing Championship

Fighting EX LAYER – Standard Version

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

For Honor

For the King

Foreclosed (PS4)

Foreclosed (PS5)

Gabbuchi

Get Even

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS4)

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS5)

Ghostrunner (PS4)

Ghostrunner (PS5)

GOD OF WAR

Gravity Rush 2 (SIEJ: Gravity Daze 2)

Greedfall (PS4)

Greedfall (PS5)

GRIP: Combat Racing

GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Hue

Human Fall Flat (PS4)

Human Fall Flat (PS5)

I am Dead (PS4)

I am Dead (PS5)

inFAMOUS Second Son

Injustice 2

Journey to the Savage Planet

KILLZONE SHADOW FALL

Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept

KNACK

Last Stop (PS4)

Last Stop (PS5)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5)

Left Alive (SIEJ/SIEAsia release)

Legendary Fishing

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

LittleBigPlanet 3

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Magicka 2

Maneater (PS4)

Maneater (PS5)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5)

MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4)

MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS5)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

MATTERFALL

MediEvil

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Mighty No. 9

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Moving Out

MXGP 2021 (PS4)

MXGP 2021 (PS5)

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

NBA 2K22 (PS4)

NBA 2K22 (PS5)

Observation

Observer: System Redux (PS5)

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty

Outer Wilds

Overcooked! 2

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

PGA Tour 2K21

Project CARS 2

Red Dead Redemption 2

Relicta

RESOGUN

RETURNAL

Risk Urban Assault

Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4)

Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS5)

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow Warrior 3

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

Space Crew: Legendary Edition

Space Junkies

Star Ocean First Departure R

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Steep

Tearaway Unfolded

The Artful Escape (PS4)

The Artful Escape (PS5)

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Crew

The Crew 2

THE LAST GUARDIAN

The Messenger

The MISSING: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories

This is the Police

This is the Police 2

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

TowerFall Ascension

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Until Dawn

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Windbound

World of Final Fantasy

Wreckfest (PS4)

Wreckfest (PS5)

XCOM 2

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Giochi in prova (PS Plus Premium)

Horizon Forbidden West

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Cyberpunk 2077

WWE 2K22

UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Hot Wheels Unleashed

LEGO® City Undercover

biomutant

Farming Simulator 22

MotoGP™22

The Cruel King and the Great Hero

ELEX 2

Giochi classici e rimasterizzazioni (PS Plus Premium)

Ape Escape (PS1/PS4)

Ape Escape (PS1/PS5)

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City

BEYOND: Two Souls

BioShock 2 Remastered

Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition

BioShock Remastered

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition

Disney PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS4)

Disney PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS5)

Echochrome (PSP/PS4)

Echochrome (PSP/PS5)

Gravity Rush Remastered

Heavy Rain

Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS4)

Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS5)

IQ: Intelligent Qube (PS1/PS4)

IQ: Intelligent Qube (PS1/PS5)

Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy*

Jak II

Jak 3

Jak X: Combat Racing

Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS4)

Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS5)

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LocoRoco Remastered

LocoRoco 2 Remastered

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Mafia: DefiNitive Edition

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro: Last Light Redux

Mr. Driller (PS1/PS4)

Mr. Driller (PS1/PS5)

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS4)

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS5)

PATAPON 2 REMASTERED

Rainbow Moon

Syphon Filter (PS1/PS4)

Syphon Filter (PS1/PS5)

Tekken 2 (PS1/PS4)

Tekken 2 (PS1/PS5)

The Last of Us Remastered

The Last of Us: Left Behind

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection*

Wild Arms (PS1/PS4)

Wild Arms (PS1/PS5)

WipEout: Omega Collection

Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS4)

Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS5)

Worms World Party (PS1/PS4)

Worms World Party (PS1/PS5)

PlayStation Plus Collection

A quanto pare, in qualche modo la PS Plus Collection per utenti PS5, colma di classici PS4, sarà ancora disponibile, almeno in Corea. Di seguito i titoli elencati:

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Monster Hunter: World

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Come dicevamo in apertura, rimane da vedere se questi stessi nomi saranno confermati anche per il mercato nostrano. Il lancio del nuovo PS Plus dalle nostre parti è fissato per il 23 giugno prossimo e, in attesa delle ufficialità, vi ricordiamo che trovate la nostra guida dedicata a tutti i giochi già confermati per PS Plus Extra e quelli già ufficiali per PS Plus Premium.

Il nuovo abbonamento sarà modulato in tre livelli: quello Essential sarà uguale all’attuale Plus, Extra includerà giochi on demand per PS4 e PS5, Premium proporrà anche dei classici, le prove gratuite di due ore e lo streaming. Attendiamo ora di saperne di più sulla line-up completa per il nostro mercato.