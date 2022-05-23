Nuovo PlayStation Plus, spunta online da PS Store la lista completa dei giochi al lancio

È una giornata calda per il nuovo PlayStation Plus, che in vista del debutto nel mercato asiatico continua a svelare nuovi dettagli. Dopo aver visto da vicino come dovrebbero funzionare i classici e alcuni nomi inediti, insieme ai prezzi che questi dovrebbero avere per l’acquisto singolo, ci sono ulteriori informazioni che si fanno avanti e ci danno degli indizi su cosa possiamo aspettarci.
Ora, infatti, PlayStation Store della Corea del Sud si è aggiornato svelando quali giochi saranno inclusi per gli abbonati.
Non figurano nella lista i classici PS3 che saranno proposti in streaming e bisogna ricordare che la lista potrebbe cambiare per il mercato europeo. Ciò precisato, però, i nomi resi noti sono quelli che seguono e suggeriscono una libreria di lancio più ampia di quanto abbiamo visto per ora all’annuncio di Sony.
Giochi in PlayStation Plus Extra
11-11 Memories Retold
ABZU
ALIENATION
Ashen
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4)
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5)
Balan Wonderworld (PS4)
Balan Wonderworld (PS5)
Batman: Arkham Knight
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
Bloodborne
Bomber Crew
Bound
Call of Cthulhu
Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
Darksiders Genesis
Darksiders III
Days Gone
Death end re;Quest2
DEATH STRANDING
DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR’S CUT
Deliver Us the Moon
DEMON’S SOULS
Desperados III
Destruction Allstars
Detroit: Become Human
Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
Eagle Flight
Elex
Embr (PS4)
Enter the Gungeon
Entwined
Everybody’s Golf
Fade to Silence
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
Far Cry 4
FIA European Truck Racing Championship
Fighting EX LAYER – Standard Version
Final Fantasy VII
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
For Honor
For the King
Foreclosed (PS4)
Foreclosed (PS5)
Gabbuchi
Get Even
GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS4)
GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS5)
Ghostrunner (PS4)
Ghostrunner (PS5)
GOD OF WAR
Gravity Rush 2 (SIEJ: Gravity Daze 2)
Greedfall (PS4)
Greedfall (PS5)
GRIP: Combat Racing
GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX
Hello Neighbor
Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
Hue
Human Fall Flat (PS4)
Human Fall Flat (PS5)
I am Dead (PS4)
I am Dead (PS5)
inFAMOUS Second Son
Injustice 2
Journey to the Savage Planet
KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
KNACK
Last Stop (PS4)
Last Stop (PS5)
Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4)
Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5)
Left Alive (SIEJ/SIEAsia release)
Legendary Fishing
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
LittleBigPlanet 3
Mafia III: Definitive Edition
Magicka 2
Maneater (PS4)
Maneater (PS5)
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4)
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5)
MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4)
MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS5)
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
MATTERFALL
MediEvil
Megadimension Neptunia VII
Mighty No. 9
Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
Moving Out
MXGP 2021 (PS4)
MXGP 2021 (PS5)
My Friend Pedro
My Time at Portia
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
NBA 2K22 (PS4)
NBA 2K22 (PS5)
Observation
Observer: System Redux (PS5)
Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
Outer Wilds
Overcooked! 2
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
PGA Tour 2K21
Project CARS 2
Red Dead Redemption 2
Relicta
RESOGUN
RETURNAL
Risk Urban Assault
Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4)
Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS5)
Shadow of the Beast
Shadow of the Colossus
Shadow Warrior 3
South Park: The Fractured but Whole
Space Crew: Legendary Edition
Space Junkies
Star Ocean First Departure R
Star Trek: Bridge Crew
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Steep
Tearaway Unfolded
The Artful Escape (PS4)
The Artful Escape (PS5)
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
The Crew
The Crew 2
THE LAST GUARDIAN
The Messenger
The MISSING: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories
This is the Police
This is the Police 2
This War of Mine: The Little Ones
Totally Reliable Delivery Service
TowerFall Ascension
Trackmania Turbo
Transference
Trials of the Blood Dragon
Trials Rising
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Until Dawn
Valiant Hearts: The Great War
Windbound
World of Final Fantasy
Wreckfest (PS4)
Wreckfest (PS5)
XCOM 2
Zombie Army 4: Dead War
Giochi in prova (PS Plus Premium)
Horizon Forbidden West
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
Cyberpunk 2077
WWE 2K22
UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection
Hot Wheels Unleashed
LEGO® City Undercover
biomutant
Farming Simulator 22
MotoGP™22
The Cruel King and the Great Hero
ELEX 2
Giochi classici e rimasterizzazioni (PS Plus Premium)
Ape Escape (PS1/PS4)
Ape Escape (PS1/PS5)
Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum
Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City
BEYOND: Two Souls
BioShock 2 Remastered
Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
BioShock Remastered
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
Darksiders Warmastered Edition
Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
Disney PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS4)
Disney PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS5)
Echochrome (PSP/PS4)
Echochrome (PSP/PS5)
Gravity Rush Remastered
Heavy Rain
Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS4)
Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS5)
IQ: Intelligent Qube (PS1/PS4)
IQ: Intelligent Qube (PS1/PS5)
Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy*
Jak II
Jak 3
Jak X: Combat Racing
Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS4)
Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS5)
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
LocoRoco Remastered
LocoRoco 2 Remastered
Mafia II: Definitive Edition
Mafia: DefiNitive Edition
Metro 2033 Redux
Metro: Last Light Redux
Mr. Driller (PS1/PS4)
Mr. Driller (PS1/PS5)
Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS4)
Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS5)
PATAPON 2 REMASTERED
Rainbow Moon
Syphon Filter (PS1/PS4)
Syphon Filter (PS1/PS5)
Tekken 2 (PS1/PS4)
Tekken 2 (PS1/PS5)
The Last of Us Remastered
The Last of Us: Left Behind
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection*
Wild Arms (PS1/PS4)
Wild Arms (PS1/PS5)
WipEout: Omega Collection
Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS4)
Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS5)
Worms World Party (PS1/PS4)
Worms World Party (PS1/PS5)
PlayStation Plus Collection
A quanto pare, in qualche modo la PS Plus Collection per utenti PS5, colma di classici PS4, sarà ancora disponibile, almeno in Corea. Di seguito i titoli elencati:
Bloodborne
Days Gone
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Monster Hunter: World
Infamous Second Son
Ratchet and Clank
The Last Guardian
The Last of Us Remastered
Until Dawn
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Batman: Arkham Knight
Battlefield 1
Resident Evil 7 biohazard
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
Come dicevamo in apertura, rimane da vedere se questi stessi nomi saranno confermati anche per il mercato nostrano. Il lancio del nuovo PS Plus dalle nostre parti è fissato per il 23 giugno prossimo e, in attesa delle ufficialità, vi ricordiamo che trovate la nostra guida dedicata a tutti i giochi già confermati per PS Plus Extra e quelli già ufficiali per PS Plus Premium.
Il nuovo abbonamento sarà modulato in tre livelli: quello Essential sarà uguale all’attuale Plus, Extra includerà giochi on demand per PS4 e PS5, Premium proporrà anche dei classici, le prove gratuite di due ore e lo streaming. Attendiamo ora di saperne di più sulla line-up completa per il nostro mercato.