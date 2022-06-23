Ultimo aggiornamento: 05 giugno 2025

Se avete una PlayStation 4 o una PlayStation 5, è molto probabile che abbiate già sentito parlare del servizio PlayStation Plus, o che vi sia comparsa almeno una volta la classica finestra che vi invita a sottoscrivere l’abbonamento per giocare online o ottenere giochi mensili gratuiti. Ma cos’è esattamente PS Plus, come funziona, quanto costa davvero e quali vantaggi offre a chi gioca su console Sony? In questa guida vi spieghiamo tutto ciò che c’è da sapere sul servizio, aggiornato alle ultime novità introdotte da Sony negli ultimi mesi.

PlayStation Plus è un servizio in abbonamento che permette di accedere a una serie di funzionalità esclusive, tra cui il multiplayer online, una selezione mensile di giochi da scaricare e tenere per sempre (finché l’abbonamento resta attivo), sconti extra sul PlayStation Store e la possibilità di provare alcune novità in anteprima. Dal 2022, Sony ha riorganizzato il servizio in tre diversi piani – Essential, Extra e Premium – ognuno con caratteristiche e costi differenti, pensati per adattarsi alle diverse esigenze dei giocatori.

Che siate appassionati di single player o multiplayer, o semplicemente curiosi di scoprire nuovi titoli senza spendere troppo, PlayStation Plus potrebbe fare al caso vostro. Nei paragrafi che seguono vi guideremo nella scelta del piano più adatto, vi mostreremo quanto costa ogni abbonamento e vi offriremo una panoramica dei giochi inclusi, aggiornati all’ultimo catalogo disponibile.

Quanto costa PlayStation Plus?

A partire dal 23 giugno 2022 l'abbonamento è disponibile in tre diversi livelli, che includono contenuti differenti. I prezzi previsti da Sony sono i seguenti:

Nome abbonamento Mensile Trimestrale Annuale PS Plus Essential 8,99€ 24,99€ 71,99€ PS Plus Extra 13,99€ 39,99€ 125,99€ PS Plus Premium 16,99€ 49,99€ 151,99€

Per approfondire ulteriormente la questione dei prezzi e dei rinnovi, vi raccomandiamo anche la guida dedicata.

Che cosa includono i diversi abbonamenti PS Plus?

L'abbonamento Essential è richiesto per giocare online su console PlayStation. Insieme allo sblocco del gioco online, al suo interno il tier più basso offre:

La Instant Game Collection: una collezione di giochi mensili che, una volta riscattati, rimangono associati al proprio account e che sono inclusi nel prezzo dell'abbonamento. Fintanto che si ha una sottoscrizione attiva, sarà possibile giocare.

una collezione di che, una volta riscattati, rimangono associati al proprio account e che sono inclusi nel prezzo dell'abbonamento. Fintanto che si ha una sottoscrizione attiva, sarà possibile giocare. Sconti extra : quando vengono lanciati degli sconti su PlayStation Store, ci sono occasioni in cui vengono proposti dei doppi sconti per abbonati a PS Plus, con tagli di prezzo più corposi.

: quando vengono lanciati degli sconti su PlayStation Store, ci sono occasioni in cui vengono proposti dei per abbonati a PS Plus, con tagli di prezzo più corposi. Accesso al gioco online : su console PlayStation, l'abbonamento PS Plus permette di accedere alle modalità online della maggior parte dei videogiochi con multiplayer che richieda una connessione internet.

: su console PlayStation, l'abbonamento PS Plus permette di accedere alle modalità online della maggior parte dei videogiochi con multiplayer che richieda una connessione internet. Guide di gioco su PS5: su PlayStation 5, l'abbonamento permette di accedere alle Guide ufficiali degli sviluppatori, comprensive di video, raggiungibili dal menù mostrato premendo il tasto "PlayStation" durante il gameplay.

In breve:

Essential : è l'attuale abbonamento, che da giugno 2022 offre due giochi mensili.

: è l'attuale abbonamento, che da giugno 2022 offre due giochi mensili. Extra : include i benefici del livello precedente e aggiunge circa 400 giochi PS4 e PS5 da giocare on demand.

: include i benefici del livello precedente e aggiunge circa 400 giochi PS4 e PS5 da giocare on demand. Premium: include i benefici dei livelli precedenti e aggiunge il gioco in streaming e circa 340 giochi in retrocompatibilità.

Di seguito, riassumiamo in una pratica tabella.

Nome abbonamento Giochi mensili Cloud save Sconti Multiplayer On demand PS4/PS5 Giochi retro Streaming Prove gratis PS Plus Essential √ √ √ √ - - - - PS Plus Extra √ √ √ √ √ - - - PS Plus Premium √ √ √ √ √ √ √ √

Come posso abbonarmi?

Ci sono diverse modalità per abbonarsi: è possibile acquistare il taglio di abbonamento scelto direttamente attraverso PlayStation Store, oppure acquistare una carta fisica presso un punto vendita da riscattare inserendo il codice su PlayStation Store. Infine, è possibile acquistare una card virtuale e riscattarne il codice su PlayStation Store.

Acquistare attraverso PlayStation Store

Se volete acquistare il vostro abbonamento su PlayStation Store ai prezzi di listino, potete farlo alla pagina ufficiale a questo link:

Acquistare attraverso card per PlayStation Store

Potete acquistare presso un punto vendita, fisico o online, delle carte che permettono di ottenere l'abbonamento Plus una volta riscattate su PlayStation Store. Presso i punti vendita GameStop, di solito, queste card sono disposte in torrette dedicate nei pressi delle casse: attivate da un addetto vendita, vi permettono di utilizzare un codice stampato sul retro che dovete inserire su PlayStation Store > Riscatta codice, e di acquistare qualsiasi contenuto disponibile sul PlayStation Store, compresi gli abbonamenti a PS Plus.

Acquistare online a prezzi scontati

Avete anche la possibilità di acquistare il vostro abbonamento a Plus presso punti vendita online approfittando di prezzi scontati rispetto a quelli imposti dal listino di PlayStation Store.

Per esempio, su Instant Gaming sono spesso disponibili grandi sconti che consentono di risparmiare su tutti i tagli dell'abbonamento. Una volta eseguito l'acquisto, si ottiene un codice da riscattare su PlayStation Store.

PlayStation Plus Essential

PlayStation Plus Extra

PlayStation Plus Premium

Che giochi gratis include PS Plus Essential?

I giochi gratis inclusi nell'abbonamento a PS Plus Essential vengono sostituiti ogni mese, con poche eccezioni. Vengono solitamente annunciati l'ultimo mercoledì del mese, mentre vengono pubblicati su PlayStation Store il primo martedì del mese a cui fanno riferimento.

Per non perdere le notizie degli annunci dei nuovi giochi PS Plus, vi raccomandiamo di seguire la nostra pagina.

Come riscatto i giochi gratis di PlayStation Plus Essential?

Per riscattare i giochi mensili inclusi su PlayStation Plus è necessario, da console o da browser, fare login nel proprio account PlayStation Network. Una volta fatto, su PlayStation Store (selezionandone l'icona su console, o a questo indirizzo da PC), raggiungere la pagina dedicata a Plus. Se state visitando lo Store da computer, potete farlo a questo indirizzo.

Selezionate i giochi inclusi nelle promozioni e procedete mettendoli nel carrello come se doveste acquistarli normalmente: tuttavia, il prezzo sarà sempre pari a 0€. Una volta completata la transazione, i giochi saranno associati al vostro profilo e compariranno nella vostra libreria come tutti quelli acquistati.

Per quanto riguarda, invece, i giochi on demand dal livello Extra in su non è necessario riscattarli per associarli al proprio profilo: saranno disponibili fino a quando avrete un abbonamento attivo – o finché non saranno eventualmente rimossi dal servizio.

I giochi gratis PS Plus Essential saranno miei per sempre?

Una volta riscattati, i giochi PS Plus del livello Essential rimarranno sempre associati al vostro profilo. Questo significa che potrete giocarli in qualsiasi momento, a patto di avere un abbonamento Plus attivo, almeno a livello Essential.

Se doveste disdire l'abbonamento, i giochi rimarrebbero associati all'account, ma non potreste eseguirli. Riattivando un abbonamento in seguito, invece, avreste di nuovo pieno accesso ai giochi riscattati.

I giochi on demand dal livello Extra in su, allo stesso modo, rimangono accessibili fintanto che siete abbonati, ma non c'è bisogno di associarli al vostro account.

Che giochi gratis include PS Plus Extra?

L'abbonamento includerà oltre 400 giochi PS4 e PS5 che potrete giocare liberamente sulle vostre console, oltre ai benefici del tier precedente, PS Plus Essential. Potete trovare su SpazioGames la guida estesa dedicata ai giochi inclusi in PlayStation Plus Extra, che sarà aggiornata costantemente.

Ecco alcuni giochi che potete trovare nel catalogo di PS Plus Extra:

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Origins

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

God of War

God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Part I

Control: Ultimate Edition

Death Stranding

Death Stranding Director's Cut

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5

Far Cry 6

Far Cry Primal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Resident Evil 7: BiohazardTom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

*** L'abbonamento Extra include anche Ubisoft+ Classics, che propone diversi classici di casa Ubisoft come parte della stessa quota di sottoscrizione

Tuttavia, l'elenco completo è estremamente più lungo e potete trovarlo qui.

Che giochi gratis include PS Plus Premium?

Oltre ai titoli dei livelli precedenti (quindi anche tutti quelli dell'abbonamento Extra), PS Plus Premium include una selezione di classici da PSOne, PS2, PS3 e PSP/PS Vita. Alcuni di questi giochi saranno riproposti identici a come erano, altri saranno migliorati con una nuova UI, la possibilità di salvare liberamente e di riavvolgere il tempo.

Di seguito, la lista preliminare dei giochi principali annunciati da Sony. Quella completa è estremamente più lunga e la trovate qui.

Classici originali PSP, PSOne e PS2

Alone in the Dark 2

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Ape Academy 2

Ape Escape

Ape Escape Academy

Ape Escape: On the Loose

Battle Engine Aquila

Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light

Blood Omen 2

Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain

Buzz Lightyear of Star Command

Cool Boarders

Dark Cloud

Daxter

Dino Crisis

Dropship: United Peace Force

echochrome

Echoshift

Everybody's Golf 2

FantaVision

G-Police

Ghosthunter

God Eater Burst

Grandia

Gravity Crash Portable

Harvest Moon: Back To Nature

Herc's Adventures

Hot Shots Golf

Hot Shots Tennis

I.Q. Final

Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings

Intelligent Qube

Jak & Daxter: The Lost Frontier

Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Jak 3

Jak II

Jak X: Combat Racing

Jeanne d'Arc

Jet Moto

Jet Moto 2

Jumping Flash!

Killzone: Liberation

Kinetica

Kingdom of Paradise

LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy

LocoRoco: Midnight Carnival

MediEvil

MediEvil 2

MediEvil: Resurrection

Mister Mosquito

Mr. Driller

No Heroes Allowed

Okage: Shadow King

Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus

Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee

PaRappa the Rapper 2

Patapon 3

Pinball Heroes

Primal

Pursuit ForcePursuit Force: Extreme Justice

Rally Cross

Resistance Retribution

Resident Evil: Director's Cut

Ridge Racer 2

Ridge Racer Type 4

Rise of the Kasai

Rogue Galaxy

Secret Agent Clank

Siren

Sky Gunner

Sly 2: Band of Thieves

Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves

Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus

SoulCalibur: Broken Destiny

Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter

Star Wars: Demolition

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars: Racer Revenge

Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Summoner

Super Stardust Portable

Syphon Filter

Syphon Filter 2

Syphon Filter 3

Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror

Syphon Filter: Logan's Shadow

Tekken 2

Tekken 6

The Legend of Dragoon

The Mark of Kri

Thrillville

Thrillville: Off the Rails

TimeSplitters

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Tomb Raider: Legend

Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue

Toy Story 3

Twisted Metal

Twisted Metal 2

Up

War of the Monsters

Wild Arms

Worms

Worms Armageddon

Worms Pinball

Worms World Party

Giochi PS3 (giocabili in streaming)

.detuned

Air Conflicts: Secret Wars

Air Conflicts: Vietnam

Alien Rage

Alien Spidy

All Zombies Must Die

Alone In The Dark: Inferno PS3 Anarchy: Rush Hour

Anna: Extended Edition

Anomaly: Warzone Earth

Aqua Panic!

Ar Nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star

Arcana Heart 3: LOVE MAX!!!!!

Armageddon Riders

Asura's Wrath

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk

Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky

Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland

Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea

Bang Bang Racing

Batman: Arkham Origins

Battle Fantasia

Battle of Tiles EX

Battle Princess of Arcadias

Battle vs. Chess

Bellator: MMA Onslaught

Bentley's Hackpack

Big Sky Infinity

Bionic Commando Rearmed

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2

BIT.TRIP Presents: Runner 2 - Future Legend of Rhythm Alien

Black Knight Sword

Bladestorm: Nightmare

Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War

BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger

BlazBlue: Continuum Shift

BlazBlue: Continuum Shift EXTEND

Blood Knights

Bolt

Brink

Burn, Zombie, Burn!

Capcom Arcade Cabinet

Cars 2: The Video Game

Cars Mater-National

Cars Race-O-Rama

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate HD

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Cel Damage HD

Champion Jockey

Chime Super Deluxe

Class of Heroes 2G

Comet Crash

Crash Commando

Critter Crunch

Cuboid

Dark Mist

Dark Sector

Dark Void

Darkstalkers Resurrection

Dead or Alive 5: Last Round

Deadliest Warrior: Legends

Deadliest Warrior: The Game

Deadly Premonition: Director's Cut

Death Track: Resurrection

Deception IV: Blood Ties

Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess

Derrick the Deathfin

Devil May Cry 4

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice

Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten

Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness

Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

Disney Pixar's Brave

Disney Universe

Disney/Pixar Toy Story Mania!

Divekick

Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time

Dogfight 1942

Double Dragon: Neon

Dragon Fin Soup

Dragon's Lair

Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp

Duke Nukem Forever

Dynasty Warriors 6

Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires

Dynasty Warriors 7

Dynasty Warriors 7: Empires

Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors 8

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors: Strikeforce

Earth Defense Force 2025

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon

Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard

Eat Them!

echochrome

Elefunk

Enemy Front

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

Escape Dead Island

Ethan: Meteor Hunter

Eufloria

Everybody's Golf: World Tour

Everyday Shooter

F.E.A.R.

Faery: Legends Of Avalon PS3

Fallout 3 PS3

Fallout: New Vegas PS3

Final Exam PS3

Final Fight: Double Impact

Frogger Returns

Fuel Overdose

G-Force

Genji: Days of the Blade

Go! Sports Ski

God of War Collection

God of War: Ascension

Greg Hastings Paintball 2

Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi

Hamilton's Great Adventure

Hamsterball

Heavenly Sword

Heavy Fire: Afghanistan

Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear

High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition

HOARD

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

Hotline Miami

Hunted: The Demon's Forge

Hustle Kings

Ibb and Obb

ICO Classics HD

inFAMOUS

inFAMOUS 2

inFAMOUS: Festival of Blood

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos

Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom

Jetpack Joyride

Jimmy Johnson's Anything with an Engine

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Judge Dee: The City God Case

Karateka

Knytt Underground

Kung Fu Rabbit

Lead & Gold: Gangs of the Wild West

Learning with the PooYoos: Episode 1

Legasista

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

LEGO Batman: The Videogame

LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

LEGO: Pirates of the Caribbean

Linger in Shadows

LocoRoco Cocoreccho!

Lost Planet 2

Lost Planet 3

Lost Planet: Extreme Condition

Magic Orbz

Magus

Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom

Mamorukun Curse!

Mars: War Logs

Matt Hazard: Blood Bath & Beyond

Mega Man 10

Mega Man 9

Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge: Special Edition

MotorStorm Apocalypse

MotorStorm RC

MX vs. ATV Alive

MX vs. ATV Reflex

MX vs. ATV: Untamed

Narco Terror

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge

Ninja Gaiden Sigma

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

Nobunaga's Ambition: Sphere of Influence

Numblast

Okabu

Order Up!!

Papo & Yo

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness Episode One

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness Episode Two

Phineas and Ferb: Across the Second Dimension

Pid

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

PixelJunk Eden

PixelJunk Monsters

PixelJunk Racers: 2nd Lap

Piyotama

Planet Minigolf

Planets Under Attack

Pool Nation

Port Royale 3: Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition

Proteus

Puppeteer

Puzzle Agent

Quantum Theory

R-Type Dimensions

Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists Of Plastic

RAGE

Ragnarok Odyssey Ace

Raiden IV: OverKill

Rain

Ratatouille

Ratchet & Clank Collection

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time

Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One

Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked

Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus

Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty

Ratchet & Clank: Tools of Destruction

Realms of Ancient War

Record of Agarest War

Record of Agarest War 2

Record of Agarest War Zero

Red Faction: Battlegrounds

Red Johnson's Chronicles

Red Johnson's Chronicles - One Against All

Resident Evil 4 HD

Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Resident Evil: Revelations

Resident Evil: Revelations 2

Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles

Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles

Resistance 3

Retro City Rampage

Retro/Grade

Ricochet HD

Rocket Knight

Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken

Rogue Warrior

Rotastic

Sacred 3

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row 2

Sam & Max Beyond Time and Space

Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse

Samurai Warriors 4

Sanctum 2

Savage Moon

Shatter

Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution

Siren: Blood Curse

Skullgirls Encore

Sky Fighter

Skydive: Proximity Flight

SkyDrift

Slender: The Arrival

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time

Smash Cars

Snakeball

Sniper Elite V2

Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype

Söldner-X: Himmelsstürmer

Space Ace

Spelunker HD

Star Raiders

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed PS3Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

StarDrone

Starwhal

Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Tales From Space: About A Blob

Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack

The Awakened Fate Ultimatum

The Darkness

The Darkness II

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Guided Fate Paradox

The Last Guy

The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition

The Sly Collection

The Undergarden

Thunder Wolves

Tokyo Jungle

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters

Toy Home

Trash Panic

Trinity: Souls of Zill O'll

Tron Evolution

Truck Racer

Urban Trial Freestyle

Velocity Ultra

Vessel

Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign

Wakeboarding HD

Warlords

Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate

Warriors: Legends of Troy

Way of the Samurai 3

Way of the Samurai 4

When Vikings Attack

White Knight Chronicles

White Knight Chronicles II

Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls

XBLAZE Code: Embryo

XCOM: Enemy Within

Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z

Zack Zero

Zen Pinball 2

Zombie Tycoon 2: Brainhov's Revenge

L'abbonamento PS Plus Premium consente anche di giocare in streaming (come prima avveniva con PlayStation Now). I giochi PlayStation 3 possono essere fruiti solo in questa modalità, poiché non è possibile emularli nativamente su PlayStation 4 o PlayStation 5.

Posso passare da un tier dell'abbonamento PS Plus all'altro?

Sony ha già confermato di sì. Un abbonato a PlayStation Plus Essential, ad esempio, potrà pagare la differenza per cambiare abbonamento e passare al livello Extra o al livello Premium. Al momento non conosciamo ancora le cifre precise di queste proposte e non sappiamo se in tutti i casi sarà possibile eseguire l'upgrade in ogni momento – o se in alcuni casi sarà necessario attendere la scadenza dell'abbonamento (cosa comunque estremamente improbabile).

Aggiorneremo questo articolo appena saranno resi disponibili i piani di upgrade. Se le differenze dovessero essere tenute identiche ai prezzi di listino, sarebbero le seguenti.

Differenza abbonamenti mensili

Abbonamento desiderato Da PS Plus Essential Da PS Plus Extra PlayStation Plus Extra + 5 € - PlayStation Plus Premium + 8 € + 3 €

Differenza abbonamenti trimestrali

Abbonamento desiderato Da PS Plus Essential Da PS Plus Extra PlayStation Plus Extra + 15 € - PlayStation Plus Premium + 25 € + 10€

Differenza abbonamenti annuali

Abbonamento desiderato Da PS Plus Essential Da PS Plus Extra PlayStation Plus Extra + 40 € - PlayStation Plus Premium + 60 € + 20€

Quali giochi hanno le versioni di prova gratis con PS Plus Premium?

Il tier più alto dell'abbonamento consente di provare (solitamente per due ore) i giochi senza ulteriori spese e senza il bisogno di acquistarli. Il timer è attivo solo mentre siete in-game. In questo modo, è possibile testare un gioco prima di comprarlo.

In caso il gioco venga acquistato, i progressi e i Trofei sbloccati vengono mantenuti.

I giochi disponibili per la prova gratuita sono i seguenti:

35MM

7th Sector

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy

AEW: Fight Forever

AFL 23

Age of Wonders 4

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES - nirvanA Initiative

Alan Wake 2

Alaskan Road Truckers: Highway Edition

Arizona Sunshine 2

ASTRONEER

Astor: Blade of the Monolith

Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles

Backpack Hero

Baldur's Gate 3

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery

Biomutant PS4 & PS5

Bionic Bay

BIT.TRIP RERUNNER

Black Myth: Wukong

Black Skylands

Bonfire Peaks

Breachers

Caligo

CARRION

Cartel Tycoon

CASE: Animatronics

CATAN - Console Edition PS4 & PS5

Chicken Assassin: Reloaded

Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising

Company of Heroes 3

Creepy Tale: Ingrid Penance

Creepy Tale: Some Other Place

Crown Wars: The Black Prince

Cryptmaster

CUSTOM MECH WARS

Cyberpunk 2077

CyberTD

DE-EXIT - Eternal Matters

Deadside

Death's Door

Demeo

Desert Child

DNF Duel PS5

Dusk Diver 2

Ed-0: Zombie Uprising

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Elemental War 2

Etherborn

Everafter Falls

EVERSPACE 2

Evil West

Exit the Gungeon

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (PS4 & PS5)

F1 Manager 2023

Fear the Spotlight

Fort Solis

Fruit Mountain

Funko Fusion

Galaxy Kart

Gangs of Sherwood

GORN

Greyhill Incident

GRIME

Happy's Humble Burger Farm

Hellboy Web of Wyrd

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 - Turbocharged PS4 & PS5

Hunting Simulator 2

Is this Game Trying to Kill Me?

Jagged Alliance 3

KarmaZoo

Kill It With Fire VR

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Legendary Tales

LEGO 2K Drive Cross-Gen Standard Edition

LEGO Horizon Adventures

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS4 & PS5

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth PS4 & PS5

Little League World Series Baseball 2022

MADiSON

Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Matchpoint - Tennis Championships PS4 & PS5

Metaphor: ReFantazio PS4 & PS5

Metro Awakening

Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx

MLB The Show 25

Monster Hunter Stories

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Mortal Kombat 1

Mortisomem

Moss

Moss: Book II

Moss

Mr. Run and Jump

Mutazione

My Friend Pedro

Naheulbeuk's Dungeon Master

NBA 2K25 Standard Edition

NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway

Nikoderiko: The Magical World - Director's Cut

Not For Broadcast: VR

Oddsparks - An Automation Adventure

Park Beyond

Pepper Grinder

PGA TOUR 2K23

Phoenix Point

Pixel Ripped 1978: An Atari Adventure

Planet Coaster 2

Planet Zoo

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

Relayer PS4 & PS5

RiMS Racing

RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe

Rollerdrome

Ruinarch

Scar-Lead Salvation

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem

Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition | PS4 & PS5

Sid Meier's Civilization VII

Slime 3K: Rise Against Despot

SONIC SUPERSTARS

SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS PS4 & PS5

SpiderHeck

Steelrising

Stellar Blade

STELLATUM

Strategic Mind: Spirit of Liberty

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE

Survival: Fountain of Youth - Captain's Edition

Tactics Ogre: Reborn

Terraformers

The 7th Guest VR

The Callisto Protocol PS5

The Cruel King and the Great Hero

The Darkside Detective

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

The Devil Within: Satgat

The Last of Us™ Part II Remastered

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Messenger

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

The Talos Principle 2

The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition

Tinykin

Townsmen VR

Transport Fever 2: Console Edition

Trek to Yomi

Tri6: Infinite

TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3

Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash

Undisputed

Unicorn Overlord

Universe For Sale

UNRAILED!

Until Then

Vampire Survivors

Visions of Mana PS4 & PS5

VR Skater

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters PS4 & PS5

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Weedcraft Inc

Weird West: Definitive Edition

Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Purgatory

Whispering Willows

Wizard with a Gun

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing

PS Plus è necessario per tutti i giochi online?

No. La stragrande maggioranza dei giochi online (o con funzionalità online), come Elden Ring, Call of Duty o Destiny, richiede un abbonamento Plus attivo, ma ci sono alcune eccezioni, come Final Fantasy XIV. Verifica sempre sulla confezione o nella pagina PlayStation Store se il gioco richieda o meno l'abbonamento per le funzionalità online.

Come annullare l'abbonamento PS Plus

Potete annullare il rinnovo automatico dell'abbonamento Plus in diversi modi, sia da browser web che da PS5 che da PS4. Qui la nostra guida specifica completa con tutti i dettagli. Di seguito, la procedura riassunta in breve.

Annullare l'abbonamento su browser

Accedete alla pagina Gestione Account a questo link Dal menù a sinistra, selezionate la voce "Abbonamento" Selezionate Disattiva rinnovo automatico per PS Plus.

Annullare l'abbonamento su PS5

Accedete a Impostazioni > Utenti e account Seguite il percorso Account > Pagamenti e abbonamenti > Abbonamenti > PlayStation Plus Selezionate la voce Disattiva rinnovo automatico.

Annullare l'abbonamento su PS4

Dalla dashboard della console, selezionate PlayStation Plus > Gestisci abbonamento > Abbonamento Qui, selezionate Disattiva Rinnovo Automatico.

