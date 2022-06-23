Ultimo aggiornamento: 05 giugno 2025
Se avete una PlayStation 4 o una PlayStation 5, è molto probabile che abbiate già sentito parlare del servizio PlayStation Plus, o che vi sia comparsa almeno una volta la classica finestra che vi invita a sottoscrivere l’abbonamento per giocare online o ottenere giochi mensili gratuiti. Ma cos’è esattamente PS Plus, come funziona, quanto costa davvero e quali vantaggi offre a chi gioca su console Sony? In questa guida vi spieghiamo tutto ciò che c’è da sapere sul servizio, aggiornato alle ultime novità introdotte da Sony negli ultimi mesi.
PlayStation Plus è un servizio in abbonamento che permette di accedere a una serie di funzionalità esclusive, tra cui il multiplayer online, una selezione mensile di giochi da scaricare e tenere per sempre (finché l’abbonamento resta attivo), sconti extra sul PlayStation Store e la possibilità di provare alcune novità in anteprima. Dal 2022, Sony ha riorganizzato il servizio in tre diversi piani – Essential, Extra e Premium – ognuno con caratteristiche e costi differenti, pensati per adattarsi alle diverse esigenze dei giocatori.
Che siate appassionati di single player o multiplayer, o semplicemente curiosi di scoprire nuovi titoli senza spendere troppo, PlayStation Plus potrebbe fare al caso vostro. Nei paragrafi che seguono vi guideremo nella scelta del piano più adatto, vi mostreremo quanto costa ogni abbonamento e vi offriremo una panoramica dei giochi inclusi, aggiornati all’ultimo catalogo disponibile.
Quanto costa PlayStation Plus?
A partire dal 23 giugno 2022 l'abbonamento è disponibile in tre diversi livelli, che includono contenuti differenti. I prezzi previsti da Sony sono i seguenti:
|Nome abbonamento
|Mensile
|Trimestrale
|Annuale
|PS Plus Essential
|8,99€
|24,99€
|71,99€
|PS Plus Extra
|13,99€
|39,99€
|125,99€
|PS Plus Premium
|16,99€
|49,99€
|151,99€
Per approfondire ulteriormente la questione dei prezzi e dei rinnovi, vi raccomandiamo anche la guida dedicata.
Che cosa includono i diversi abbonamenti PS Plus?
L'abbonamento Essential è richiesto per giocare online su console PlayStation. Insieme allo sblocco del gioco online, al suo interno il tier più basso offre:
- La Instant Game Collection: una collezione di giochi mensili che, una volta riscattati, rimangono associati al proprio account e che sono inclusi nel prezzo dell'abbonamento. Fintanto che si ha una sottoscrizione attiva, sarà possibile giocare.
- Sconti extra: quando vengono lanciati degli sconti su PlayStation Store, ci sono occasioni in cui vengono proposti dei doppi sconti per abbonati a PS Plus, con tagli di prezzo più corposi.
- Accesso al gioco online: su console PlayStation, l'abbonamento PS Plus permette di accedere alle modalità online della maggior parte dei videogiochi con multiplayer che richieda una connessione internet.
- Guide di gioco su PS5: su PlayStation 5, l'abbonamento permette di accedere alle Guide ufficiali degli sviluppatori, comprensive di video, raggiungibili dal menù mostrato premendo il tasto "PlayStation" durante il gameplay.
In breve:
- Essential: è l'attuale abbonamento, che da giugno 2022 offre due giochi mensili.
- Extra: include i benefici del livello precedente e aggiunge circa 400 giochi PS4 e PS5 da giocare on demand.
- Premium: include i benefici dei livelli precedenti e aggiunge il gioco in streaming e circa 340 giochi in retrocompatibilità.
Di seguito, riassumiamo in una pratica tabella.
|Nome abbonamento
|Giochi mensili
|Cloud save
|Sconti
|Multiplayer
|On demand PS4/PS5
|Giochi retro
|Streaming
|Prove gratis
|PS Plus Essential
|√
|√
|√
|√
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PS Plus Extra
|√
|√
|√
|√
|√
|-
|-
|-
|PS Plus Premium
|√
|√
|√
|√
|√
|√
|√
|√
Come posso abbonarmi?
Ci sono diverse modalità per abbonarsi: è possibile acquistare il taglio di abbonamento scelto direttamente attraverso PlayStation Store, oppure acquistare una carta fisica presso un punto vendita da riscattare inserendo il codice su PlayStation Store. Infine, è possibile acquistare una card virtuale e riscattarne il codice su PlayStation Store.
Acquistare attraverso PlayStation Store
Se volete acquistare il vostro abbonamento su PlayStation Store ai prezzi di listino, potete farlo alla pagina ufficiale a questo link:
Acquistare attraverso card per PlayStation Store
Potete acquistare presso un punto vendita, fisico o online, delle carte che permettono di ottenere l'abbonamento Plus una volta riscattate su PlayStation Store. Presso i punti vendita GameStop, di solito, queste card sono disposte in torrette dedicate nei pressi delle casse: attivate da un addetto vendita, vi permettono di utilizzare un codice stampato sul retro che dovete inserire su PlayStation Store > Riscatta codice, e di acquistare qualsiasi contenuto disponibile sul PlayStation Store, compresi gli abbonamenti a PS Plus.
- PS Plus Gift Card da 20€ Amazon
- PS Plus Gift Card da 50€ su Amazon
- PS Plus Gift Card da 150€ su Amazon
Acquistare online a prezzi scontati
Avete anche la possibilità di acquistare il vostro abbonamento a Plus presso punti vendita online approfittando di prezzi scontati rispetto a quelli imposti dal listino di PlayStation Store.
Per esempio, su Instant Gaming sono spesso disponibili grandi sconti che consentono di risparmiare su tutti i tagli dell'abbonamento. Una volta eseguito l'acquisto, si ottiene un codice da riscattare su PlayStation Store.
PlayStation Plus Essential
PlayStation Plus Extra
PlayStation Plus Premium
Che giochi gratis include PS Plus Essential?
I giochi gratis inclusi nell'abbonamento a PS Plus Essential vengono sostituiti ogni mese, con poche eccezioni. Vengono solitamente annunciati l'ultimo mercoledì del mese, mentre vengono pubblicati su PlayStation Store il primo martedì del mese a cui fanno riferimento.
Per non perdere le notizie degli annunci dei nuovi giochi PS Plus, vi raccomandiamo di seguire la nostra pagina.
Come riscatto i giochi gratis di PlayStation Plus Essential?
Per riscattare i giochi mensili inclusi su PlayStation Plus è necessario, da console o da browser, fare login nel proprio account PlayStation Network. Una volta fatto, su PlayStation Store (selezionandone l'icona su console, o a questo indirizzo da PC), raggiungere la pagina dedicata a Plus. Se state visitando lo Store da computer, potete farlo a questo indirizzo.
Selezionate i giochi inclusi nelle promozioni e procedete mettendoli nel carrello come se doveste acquistarli normalmente: tuttavia, il prezzo sarà sempre pari a 0€. Una volta completata la transazione, i giochi saranno associati al vostro profilo e compariranno nella vostra libreria come tutti quelli acquistati.
Per quanto riguarda, invece, i giochi on demand dal livello Extra in su non è necessario riscattarli per associarli al proprio profilo: saranno disponibili fino a quando avrete un abbonamento attivo – o finché non saranno eventualmente rimossi dal servizio.
I giochi gratis PS Plus Essential saranno miei per sempre?
Una volta riscattati, i giochi PS Plus del livello Essential rimarranno sempre associati al vostro profilo. Questo significa che potrete giocarli in qualsiasi momento, a patto di avere un abbonamento Plus attivo, almeno a livello Essential.
Se doveste disdire l'abbonamento, i giochi rimarrebbero associati all'account, ma non potreste eseguirli. Riattivando un abbonamento in seguito, invece, avreste di nuovo pieno accesso ai giochi riscattati.
I giochi on demand dal livello Extra in su, allo stesso modo, rimangono accessibili fintanto che siete abbonati, ma non c'è bisogno di associarli al vostro account.
Che giochi gratis include PS Plus Extra?
L'abbonamento includerà oltre 400 giochi PS4 e PS5 che potrete giocare liberamente sulle vostre console, oltre ai benefici del tier precedente, PS Plus Essential. Potete trovare su SpazioGames la guida estesa dedicata ai giochi inclusi in PlayStation Plus Extra, che sarà aggiornata costantemente.
Ecco alcuni giochi che potete trovare nel catalogo di PS Plus Extra:
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- God of War
- God of War Ragnarok
- God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Part I
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Death Stranding
- Death Stranding Director's Cut
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry 6
- Far Cry Primal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Resident Evil 7: BiohazardTom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
*** L'abbonamento Extra include anche Ubisoft+ Classics, che propone diversi classici di casa Ubisoft come parte della stessa quota di sottoscrizione
Tuttavia, l'elenco completo è estremamente più lungo e potete trovarlo qui.
Che giochi gratis include PS Plus Premium?
Oltre ai titoli dei livelli precedenti (quindi anche tutti quelli dell'abbonamento Extra), PS Plus Premium include una selezione di classici da PSOne, PS2, PS3 e PSP/PS Vita. Alcuni di questi giochi saranno riproposti identici a come erano, altri saranno migliorati con una nuova UI, la possibilità di salvare liberamente e di riavvolgere il tempo.
Di seguito, la lista preliminare dei giochi principali annunciati da Sony. Quella completa è estremamente più lunga e la trovate qui.
Classici originali PSP, PSOne e PS2
- Alone in the Dark 2
- Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
- Ape Academy 2
- Ape Escape
- Ape Escape Academy
- Ape Escape: On the Loose
- Battle Engine Aquila
- Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light
- Blood Omen 2
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Buzz Lightyear of Star Command
- Cool Boarders
- Dark Cloud
- Daxter
- Dino Crisis
- Dropship: United Peace Force
- echochrome
- Echoshift
- Everybody's Golf 2
- FantaVision
- G-Police
- Ghosthunter
- God Eater Burst
- Grandia
- Gravity Crash Portable
- Harvest Moon: Back To Nature
- Herc's Adventures
- Hot Shots Golf
- Hot Shots Tennis
- I.Q. Final
- Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings
- Intelligent Qube
- Jak & Daxter: The Lost Frontier
- Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Jak 3
- Jak II
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Jeanne d'Arc
- Jet Moto
- Jet Moto 2
- Jumping Flash!
- Killzone: Liberation
- Kinetica
- Kingdom of Paradise
- LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy
- LocoRoco: Midnight Carnival
- MediEvil
- MediEvil 2
- MediEvil: Resurrection
- Mister Mosquito
- Mr. Driller
- No Heroes Allowed
- Okage: Shadow King
- Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus
- Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
- PaRappa the Rapper 2
- Patapon 3
- Pinball Heroes
- Primal
- Pursuit ForcePursuit Force: Extreme Justice
- Rally Cross
- Resistance Retribution
- Resident Evil: Director's Cut
- Ridge Racer 2
- Ridge Racer Type 4
- Rise of the Kasai
- Rogue Galaxy
- Secret Agent Clank
- Siren
- Sky Gunner
- Sly 2: Band of Thieves
- Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves
- Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus
- SoulCalibur: Broken Destiny
- Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars: Demolition
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars: Racer Revenge
- Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Summoner
- Super Stardust Portable
- Syphon Filter
- Syphon Filter 2
- Syphon Filter 3
- Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror
- Syphon Filter: Logan's Shadow
- Tekken 2
- Tekken 6
- The Legend of Dragoon
- The Mark of Kri
- Thrillville
- Thrillville: Off the Rails
- TimeSplitters
- TimeSplitters 2
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue
- Toy Story 3
- Twisted Metal
- Twisted Metal 2
- Up
- War of the Monsters
- Wild Arms
- Worms
- Worms Armageddon
- Worms Pinball
- Worms World Party
Giochi PS3 (giocabili in streaming)
- .detuned
- Air Conflicts: Secret Wars
- Air Conflicts: Vietnam
- Alien Rage
- Alien Spidy
- All Zombies Must Die
- Alone In The Dark: Inferno PS3 Anarchy: Rush Hour
- Anna: Extended Edition
- Anomaly: Warzone Earth
- Aqua Panic!
- Ar Nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
- Arcana Heart 3: LOVE MAX!!!!!
- Armageddon Riders
- Asura's Wrath
- Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk
- Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky
- Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland
- Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea
- Bang Bang Racing
- Batman: Arkham Origins
- Battle Fantasia
- Battle of Tiles EX
- Battle Princess of Arcadias
- Battle vs. Chess
- Bellator: MMA Onslaught
- Bentley's Hackpack
- Big Sky Infinity
- Bionic Commando Rearmed
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
- BIT.TRIP Presents: Runner 2 - Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
- Black Knight Sword
- Bladestorm: Nightmare
- Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War
- BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
- BlazBlue: Continuum Shift
- BlazBlue: Continuum Shift EXTEND
- Blood Knights
- Bolt
- Brink
- Burn, Zombie, Burn!
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet
- Cars 2: The Video Game
- Cars Mater-National
- Cars Race-O-Rama
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate HD
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Cel Damage HD
- Champion Jockey
- Chime Super Deluxe
- Class of Heroes 2G
- Comet Crash
- Crash Commando
- Critter Crunch
- Cuboid
- Dark Mist
- Dark Sector
- Dark Void
- Darkstalkers Resurrection
- Dead or Alive 5: Last Round
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends
- Deadliest Warrior: The Game
- Deadly Premonition: Director's Cut
- Death Track: Resurrection
- Deception IV: Blood Ties
- Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
- Derrick the Deathfin
- Devil May Cry 4
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice
- Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten
- Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
- Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
- Disney Pixar's Brave
- Disney Universe
- Disney/Pixar Toy Story Mania!
- Divekick
- Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time
- Dogfight 1942
- Double Dragon: Neon
- Dragon Fin Soup
- Dragon's Lair
- Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp
- Duke Nukem Forever
- Dynasty Warriors 6
- Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 7
- Dynasty Warriors 7: Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors 8
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors: Strikeforce
- Earth Defense Force 2025
- Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon
- Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard
- Eat Them!
- echochrome
- Elefunk
- Enemy Front
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- Escape Dead Island
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter
- Eufloria
- Everybody's Golf: World Tour
- Everyday Shooter
- F.E.A.R.
- Faery: Legends Of Avalon PS3
- Fallout 3 PS3
- Fallout: New Vegas PS3
- Final Exam PS3
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Frogger Returns
- Fuel Overdose
- G-Force
- Genji: Days of the Blade
- Go! Sports Ski
- God of War Collection
- God of War: Ascension
- Greg Hastings Paintball 2
- Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
- Hamilton's Great Adventure
- Hamsterball
- Heavenly Sword
- Heavy Fire: Afghanistan
- Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear
- High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition
- HOARD
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
- Hotline Miami
- Hunted: The Demon's Forge
- Hustle Kings
- Ibb and Obb
ICO Classics HD
- inFAMOUS
- inFAMOUS 2
- inFAMOUS: Festival of Blood
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos
- Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
- Jetpack Joyride
- Jimmy Johnson's Anything with an Engine
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Judge Dee: The City God Case
- Karateka
- Knytt Underground
- Kung Fu Rabbit
- Lead & Gold: Gangs of the Wild West
- Learning with the PooYoos: Episode 1
- Legasista
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO Batman: The Videogame
- LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- LEGO: Pirates of the Caribbean
- Linger in Shadows
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
- Lost Planet 2
- Lost Planet 3
- Lost Planet: Extreme Condition
- Magic Orbz
- Magus
- Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom
- Mamorukun Curse!
- Mars: War Logs
- Matt Hazard: Blood Bath & Beyond
- Mega Man 10
- Mega Man 9
- Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge: Special Edition
- MotorStorm Apocalypse
- MotorStorm RC
- MX vs. ATV Alive
- MX vs. ATV Reflex
- MX vs. ATV: Untamed
- Narco Terror
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
- Nobunaga's Ambition: Sphere of Influence
- Numblast
- Okabu
- Order Up!!
- Papo & Yo
- Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness Episode One
- Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness Episode Two
- Phineas and Ferb: Across the Second Dimension
- Pid
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
- PixelJunk Eden
- PixelJunk Monsters
- PixelJunk Racers: 2nd Lap
- Piyotama
- Planet Minigolf
- Planets Under Attack
- Pool Nation
- Port Royale 3: Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition
- Proteus
- Puppeteer
- Puzzle Agent
- Quantum Theory
- R-Type Dimensions
- Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists Of Plastic
- RAGE
- Ragnarok Odyssey Ace
- Raiden IV: OverKill
- Rain
- Ratatouille
- Ratchet & Clank Collection
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time
- Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One
- Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked
- Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty
- Ratchet & Clank: Tools of Destruction
- Realms of Ancient War
- Record of Agarest War
- Record of Agarest War 2
- Record of Agarest War Zero
- Red Faction: Battlegrounds
- Red Johnson's Chronicles
- Red Johnson's Chronicles - One Against All
- Resident Evil 4 HD
- Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
- Resident Evil: Revelations
- Resident Evil: Revelations 2
- Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles
- Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
- Resistance 3
- Retro City Rampage
- Retro/Grade
- Ricochet HD
- Rocket Knight
- Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
- Rogue Warrior
- Rotastic
- Sacred 3
- Sacred Citadel
- Saints Row 2
- Sam & Max Beyond Time and Space
- Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse
- Samurai Warriors 4
- Sanctum 2
- Savage Moon
- Shatter
- Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution
- Siren: Blood Curse
- Skullgirls Encore
- Sky Fighter
- Skydive: Proximity Flight
- SkyDrift
- Slender: The Arrival
- Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time
- Smash Cars
- Snakeball
- Sniper Elite V2
- Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype
- Söldner-X: Himmelsstürmer
- Space Ace
- Spelunker HD
- Star Raiders
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed PS3Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
- StarDrone
- Starwhal
- Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
- Tales From Space: About A Blob
- Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
- The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
- The Darkness
- The Darkness II
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Guided Fate Paradox
- The Last Guy
- The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition
- The Sly Collection
- The Undergarden
- Thunder Wolves
- Tokyo Jungle
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters
- Toy Home
- Trash Panic
- Trinity: Souls of Zill O'll
- Tron Evolution
- Truck Racer
- Urban Trial Freestyle
- Velocity Ultra
- Vessel
- Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign
- Wakeboarding HD
- Warlords
- Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate
- Warriors: Legends of Troy
- Way of the Samurai 3
- Way of the Samurai 4
- When Vikings Attack
- White Knight Chronicles
- White Knight Chronicles II
- Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
- XBLAZE Code: Embryo
- XCOM: Enemy Within
- Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z
- Zack Zero
- Zen Pinball 2
- Zombie Tycoon 2: Brainhov's Revenge
L'abbonamento PS Plus Premium consente anche di giocare in streaming (come prima avveniva con PlayStation Now). I giochi PlayStation 3 possono essere fruiti solo in questa modalità, poiché non è possibile emularli nativamente su PlayStation 4 o PlayStation 5.
Posso passare da un tier dell'abbonamento PS Plus all'altro?
Sony ha già confermato di sì. Un abbonato a PlayStation Plus Essential, ad esempio, potrà pagare la differenza per cambiare abbonamento e passare al livello Extra o al livello Premium. Al momento non conosciamo ancora le cifre precise di queste proposte e non sappiamo se in tutti i casi sarà possibile eseguire l'upgrade in ogni momento – o se in alcuni casi sarà necessario attendere la scadenza dell'abbonamento (cosa comunque estremamente improbabile).
Aggiorneremo questo articolo appena saranno resi disponibili i piani di upgrade. Se le differenze dovessero essere tenute identiche ai prezzi di listino, sarebbero le seguenti.
Differenza abbonamenti mensili
|Abbonamento desiderato
|Da PS Plus Essential
|Da PS Plus Extra
|PlayStation Plus Extra
|+ 5 €
|-
|PlayStation Plus Premium
|+ 8 €
|+ 3 €
Differenza abbonamenti trimestrali
|Abbonamento desiderato
|Da PS Plus Essential
|Da PS Plus Extra
|PlayStation Plus Extra
|+ 15 €
|-
|PlayStation Plus Premium
|+ 25 €
|+ 10€
Differenza abbonamenti annuali
|Abbonamento desiderato
|Da PS Plus Essential
|Da PS Plus Extra
|PlayStation Plus Extra
|+ 40 €
|-
|PlayStation Plus Premium
|+ 60 €
|+ 20€
Quali giochi hanno le versioni di prova gratis con PS Plus Premium?
Il tier più alto dell'abbonamento consente di provare (solitamente per due ore) i giochi senza ulteriori spese e senza il bisogno di acquistarli. Il timer è attivo solo mentre siete in-game. In questo modo, è possibile testare un gioco prima di comprarlo.
In caso il gioco venga acquistato, i progressi e i Trofei sbloccati vengono mantenuti.
I giochi disponibili per la prova gratuita sono i seguenti:
- 35MM
- 7th Sector
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy
- AEW: Fight Forever
- AFL 23
- Age of Wonders 4
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES - nirvanA Initiative
- Alan Wake 2
- Alaskan Road Truckers: Highway Edition
- Arizona Sunshine 2
- ASTRONEER
- Astor: Blade of the Monolith
- Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles
- Backpack Hero
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery
- Biomutant PS4 & PS5
- Bionic Bay
- BIT.TRIP RERUNNER
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Black Skylands
- Bonfire Peaks
- Breachers
- Caligo
- CARRION
- Cartel Tycoon
- CASE: Animatronics
- CATAN - Console Edition PS4 & PS5
- Chicken Assassin: Reloaded
- Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising
- Company of Heroes 3
- Creepy Tale: Ingrid Penance
- Creepy Tale: Some Other Place
- Crown Wars: The Black Prince
- Cryptmaster
- CUSTOM MECH WARS
- Cyberpunk 2077
- CyberTD
- DE-EXIT - Eternal Matters
- Deadside
- Death's Door
- Demeo
- Desert Child
- DNF Duel PS5
- Dusk Diver 2
- Ed-0: Zombie Uprising
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
- Elemental War 2
- Etherborn
- Everafter Falls
- EVERSPACE 2
- Evil West
- Exit the Gungeon
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (PS4 & PS5)
- F1 Manager 2023
- Fear the Spotlight
- Fort Solis
- Fruit Mountain
- Funko Fusion
- Galaxy Kart
- Gangs of Sherwood
- GORN
- Greyhill Incident
- GRIME
- Happy's Humble Burger Farm
- Hellboy Web of Wyrd
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 - Turbocharged PS4 & PS5
- Hunting Simulator 2
- Is this Game Trying to Kill Me?
- Jagged Alliance 3
- KarmaZoo
- Kill It With Fire VR
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Legendary Tales
- LEGO 2K Drive Cross-Gen Standard Edition
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS4 & PS5
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth PS4 & PS5
- Little League World Series Baseball 2022
- MADiSON
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Matchpoint - Tennis Championships PS4 & PS5
- Metaphor: ReFantazio PS4 & PS5
- Metro Awakening
- Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx
- MLB The Show 25
- Monster Hunter Stories
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Mortisomem
- Moss
- Moss: Book II
- Moss
- Mr. Run and Jump
- Mutazione
- My Friend Pedro
- Naheulbeuk's Dungeon Master
- NBA 2K25 Standard Edition
- NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway
- Nikoderiko: The Magical World - Director's Cut
- Not For Broadcast: VR
- Oddsparks - An Automation Adventure
- Park Beyond
- Pepper Grinder
- PGA TOUR 2K23
- Phoenix Point
- Pixel Ripped 1978: An Atari Adventure
- Planet Coaster 2
- Planet Zoo
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Relayer PS4 & PS5
- RiMS Racing
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe
- Rollerdrome
- Ruinarch
- Scar-Lead Salvation
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition | PS4 & PS5
- Sid Meier's Civilization VII
- Slime 3K: Rise Against Despot
- SONIC SUPERSTARS
- SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS PS4 & PS5
- SpiderHeck
- Steelrising
- Stellar Blade
- STELLATUM
- Strategic Mind: Spirit of Liberty
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE
- Survival: Fountain of Youth - Captain's Edition
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn
- Terraformers
- The 7th Guest VR
- The Callisto Protocol PS5
- The Cruel King and the Great Hero
- The Darkside Detective
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
- The Devil Within: Satgat
- The Last of Us™ Part II Remastered
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
- The Messenger
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
- The Talos Principle 2
- The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition
- Tinykin
- Townsmen VR
- Transport Fever 2: Console Edition
- Trek to Yomi
- Tri6: Infinite
- TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash
- Undisputed
- Unicorn Overlord
- Universe For Sale
- UNRAILED!
- Until Then
- Vampire Survivors
- Visions of Mana PS4 & PS5
- VR Skater
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters PS4 & PS5
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
- Weedcraft Inc
- Weird West: Definitive Edition
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Purgatory
- Whispering Willows
- Wizard with a Gun
- World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing
PS Plus è necessario per tutti i giochi online?
No. La stragrande maggioranza dei giochi online (o con funzionalità online), come Elden Ring, Call of Duty o Destiny, richiede un abbonamento Plus attivo, ma ci sono alcune eccezioni, come Final Fantasy XIV. Verifica sempre sulla confezione o nella pagina PlayStation Store se il gioco richieda o meno l'abbonamento per le funzionalità online.
Come annullare l'abbonamento PS Plus
Potete annullare il rinnovo automatico dell'abbonamento Plus in diversi modi, sia da browser web che da PS5 che da PS4. Qui la nostra guida specifica completa con tutti i dettagli. Di seguito, la procedura riassunta in breve.
Annullare l'abbonamento su browser
- Accedete alla pagina Gestione Account a questo link
- Dal menù a sinistra, selezionate la voce "Abbonamento"
- Selezionate Disattiva rinnovo automatico per PS Plus.
Annullare l'abbonamento su PS5
- Accedete a Impostazioni > Utenti e account
- Seguite il percorso Account > Pagamenti e abbonamenti > Abbonamenti > PlayStation Plus
- Selezionate la voce Disattiva rinnovo automatico.
Annullare l'abbonamento su PS4
- Dalla dashboard della console, selezionate PlayStation Plus > Gestisci abbonamento > Abbonamento
- Qui, selezionate Disattiva Rinnovo Automatico.
Se volete abbonarvi a PlayStation Plus vi raccomandiamo di approfittare dei prezzi di Instant Gaming.