PlayStation Plus Premium, i giochi inclusi

Giugno 2022 è stato il momento del debutto del nuovo PlayStation Plus che, come vi abbiamo raccontato nella nostra guida dedicata, vanta tre diversi tier tra cui scegliere. Il livello più alto è conosciuto come PlayStation Plus Premium, ma quali giochi sono inclusi?
Sony ha parlato di circa 400 titoli PS4 e PS5 già disponibili al livello Extra (quello precedente), a cui si somma alcune selezioni di classici e lo streaming che sono invece previsti solo per il livello Premium.
Facciamo un po' d'ordine da vicino per vedere tutti i giochi già inclusi in PlayStation Plus Premium.
Se volete abbonarvi, vi ricordiamo che trovate PlayStation Plus Premium su Instant Gaming.
I giochi inclusi in PlayStation Plus Premium: giochi PS4 e PS5
I giochi PS4 e PS5 sono inclusi in PS Plus a partire dal livello Extra. Essendo Premium un tier superiore, comprende anche tutti i benefici del livello precedente – e, di conseguenza, la possibilità di giocare la libreria dell'abbonamento Extra, che avevamo affrontato anche in una guida apposita.
Di seguito, l'elenco completo.
0-9
- 8-Bit Armies
A
- Absolver
- ABZU
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- Ace of Seafood
- Adr1ft
- Adventure Time: I Pirati dell’Enchiridion
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- ALIENATION
- Akiba's Beat
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS5)
- AO Tennis 2
- Aragami
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5)
- Astebreed
- AVICII Invector
B
- Back 4 Blood
- Back to Bed
- Bad North
- Bassmaster Fishing
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bee Simulator
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Blasphemous
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Borderlands 3
- Bound
- Brawlout
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Bugsnax
- Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop
C
- Caladrius Blaze
- Call of Cthulhu
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Celeste
- Chess Ultra
- Chicken Police
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Child of Light
- Children of Morta
- Chorus
- Cities: Skylines
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Conan Exiles
- Concrete Genie
- Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
- ConnecTank
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4)
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5)
- Cris Tales (PS4)
- Cris Tales (PS5)
D
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
- Dangerous Golf
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- Days Gone
- DCL - The Game
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS4)
- Death end re;Quest
- Death end re;Quest2
- Deathloop
- Death Squared
- DEATH STRANDING
- DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR'S CUT
- Deliver Us the Moon (PS4)
- DEMON'S SOULS
- Detroit: Become Human
- Desperados III
- Destruction Allstars
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
- Dishonored: La Morte dell'Esterno
- Dishonored 2
- DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE
- DOOM
- DOOM Eternal
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echi di un’era perduta – Edizione definitiva
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon Quest Heroes: L’Albero del mondo e le radici del male
- Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer’s Edition
- Dragon Star Varnir
- Dungeons 2
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
E
- Eagle Flight
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
- Earth Defense Force 5
- El Hijo - A Wild West Tale
- Elex
- Embr (PS4)
- Empire of Sin
- Enter the Gungeon
- Entwined
- L’era glaciale: La strampalata avventura di Scrat
- Erica
- EVERSPACE
- Everybody's Golf
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
F
- Fade to Silence
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry 6
- Far Cry: New Dawn
- Far Cry Primal
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- FIGHTING EX LAYER - Standard Version
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Final Fantasy Type-0 HD
- FLUSTER CLUCK
- For Honor
- Foreclosed (PS4)
- Foreclosed (PS5)
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fury Unleashed
G
- GAL GUNVOLT BURST
- Get Even
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS4)
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS5)
- Ghostrunner (PS4)
- Ghostrunner (PS5)
- Ghostwire Tokyo
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Director's Cut
- Gigantosaurus: Il Gioco
- Golf with Your Friends
- GOD OF WAR
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Gravity Rush 2
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition
- Greedfall (PS4)
- Greedfall (PS5)
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX
H
- HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
- Harvest Moon: One World
- Haven
- Hello Neighbor
- Hohokum
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive 2
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat (PS4)
- Human Fall Flat (PS5)
- Humanity
I
- I am Bread
- I am Dead (PS4)
- I am Dead (PS5)
- I am Setsuna
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising
- Indivisible
- inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Infinite Minigolf
- Inscryption
- Inside
J
- Jett: The Far Shore
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Judgment
- Jumanji: Il videogioco
- JumpJet Rex
- Just Cause 3: Reloaded
K
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Killing Floor 2
- Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
- KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory
- Kingdom Hearts 3
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Kingdom: New Lands
- KNACK
L
- La Terra di Mezzo: L'Ombra della Guerra
- La Terra di Mezzo: L'Ombra di Mordor
- Lake
- Last Stop (PS4)
- Last Stop (PS5)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5)
- Legendary Fishing
- Legends of Ethernal
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Life is Strange
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Life is Strange 2
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Little Big Workshop
- Little Nightmares
- Lost Sphear
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
M
- Magicka 2
- Mahjong
- Malicious Fallen
- Maneater (PS4)
- Maneater (PS5)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5)
- MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4)
- MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS5)
- MATTERFALL
- MediEvil
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Minit
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Monopoly Madness
- Monopoly Plus
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Monster Truck Championship (PS4)
- Monster Truck Championship (PS5)
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4)
- Mortal Kombat 11 (PS5)
- Mortal Shell
- Moving Out
- Mudrunner
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
N
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
- NASCAR Heat 5
- NBA 2K22 (PS4)
- NBA 2K22 (PS5)
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars
- NEO: The World Ends with you
- Nidhogg
- Nidhogg II
- Nights of Azure
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
- Nioh
O
- Observation
- Observer: System Redux (PS4)
- Observer: System Redux (PS5)
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Editio
- Omega Quintet
- Omno
- Oninaki
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders
- Overcooked! 2
- Overpass
P
- Paradise Killer
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Paw Patrol on a Roll!
- Pile Up! Box by Box
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition
- Portal Knights
- Prison Architect
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
- Prey
- Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship
- Pure Pool
R
- Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show
- Rage 2
- Rain World
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Rayman Legends
- ReadySet Heroes
- Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
- Raiden V: Director's Cut
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
- Rebel Galaxy
- Resident Evil VII
- RESOGUN
- RETURNAL
- Rez Infinite
- Riders Republic
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary
- Risk Urban Assault
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
- Rogue Legacy 2
- Rogue Stormers
- Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII
- R-TYPE FINAL 2
- Rune Factory 4 Special
S
- Sackboy: Una Grande Avventura
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Scarlet Nexus
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Slay the Spire
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- Soma (fino al 18 ottobre)
- Soulcalibur VI
- Soulstice
- Soundfall
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
- Space Junkies
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition
- Spitlings
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Steep
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
- Stranded Deep
- Stray
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
- Surviving Mars
T
- Tacoma
- Tchia
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Tekken 7
- Telling Lies
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS5)
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Tearaway Unfolded
- The Artful Escape (PS4)
- The Artful Escape (PS5)
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The Gardens Between
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition
- The Escapists 2
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Fisherman - Fishing Planet
- The Forgotten City
- THE LAST GUARDIAN
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Long Dark
- The Medium
- The Messenger
- The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
- The Pedestrian
- The Quarry
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Technomancer
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- Thomas was Alone
- Through the Darkest of Times
- Thymesia
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Tom Clancy's The Division
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- TorqueL
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Toukiden 2
- TowerFall Ascension
- Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
- Tricky Towers
- Tropico 5
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of Mana
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- TRON RUN/r
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
U
- Uncharted: L'eredità dei ladri
- Uncharted 4: Fine di un ladro
- Uncharted: L'Eredità perduta
- UNO
- Until Dawn
- Untitled Goose Game
- Unturned
V
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampyr
- Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
W
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane - Slayer Edition (PS5)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- WARRIORS ALL-STARS
- Watch Dogs
- Watch Dogs 2
- Watch Dogs Legion
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood (PS4)
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood (PS5)
- Werewolves Within
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wild Guns Reloaded
- World of Final Fantasy
- Wolfenstein: Newblood
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Worms W.M.D
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4)
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS5)
- Wreckfest (PS4)
- Wreckfest (PS5)
X
- XCOM 2
Y
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yet Another Zombie Defense
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
Z
- ZOMBI
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
PlayStation Plus Premium, giochi inclusi: i classici
A essere parte esclusiva di PlayStation Plus Premium sono invece i giochi classici, una selezione che si amplierà via via di titoli che provengono dalle generazioni di:
- PlayStation
- PlayStation 2
- PlayStation 3
- PSP
- PS Vita
Alcuni titoli classici per la prima PlayStation saranno riproposti in modo fedele così come li ricordate, altri avranno delle interfacce aggiornate e, venendo emulati da PS4/PS5, vi permetteranno di salvare dove vorrete anziché nei tradizionali save point. Sarà anche possibile, in alcuni, riavvolgere il tempo, magari per annullare uno sbaglio – dato che i giochi dell'epoca erano molto più punitivi, anche in termini di game over e progressi che era possibile perdere.
Al momento la libreria di giochi classici annunciati è abbastanza limitata, ma aggiorneremo questo articolo quando Sony diffonderà ulteriori nomi ufficiali che entreranno tra i classici inclusi in PlayStation Plus Premium.
Classici originali PSOne, PS2 e PSP
- Ape Academy 2
- Ape Escape
- Ape Escape 2
- Arc: Twilight of the Spirits
- Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light
- Dark Chronicles
- Dark Cloud
- Disney Pixar Toy Story 2
- Echochrome
- Echoshift
- Everybody's Golf
- Everybody’s Golf 2
- Everybody's Tennis
- Fantavision
- Forbidden Siren
- Harvest Moon: Back to Nature
- Jak and Daxter
- Jak II
- Jak X
- Jumping Flash!
- Kinetica
- Kingdom of Paradise
- Kurushi
- LocoRoco Midnight Carnival
- Mr. Driller
- No Heroes Allowed
- Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus
- Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
- Okage: Shadow King
- Pinball Heroes
- Primal
- Pursuit Force
- Red Faction
- Red Faction II
- Resident Evil: Director's Cut
- Ridge Racer 2
- Ridge Racer Type 4
- Rise of the Kasai
- Rogue Galaxy
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars Demolition
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars Racer Revenge
- Syphon Filter
- Syphon Filter 2
- Syphon Filter 3
- Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror
- Syphon Filter: Logan's Shadow
- Tekken 2
- The Legend of Dragoon
- The Mark of Kri
- Toy Story 3
- War of the Monsters
- Wild Arms
- Wild Arms 2
- Wild Arms 3
- Worms Armageddon
- Worms World Party
Giochi classici rimasterizzati
- Air Conflitcs Pacific Carriers
- ATARI Flashback Classics vol. 1
- ATARI Flashback Classics vol. 2
- Baja: Edge of Control HD
- Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham City
- Beyond: Due Anime
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- Bioshock Infinite Complete Edition
- BioShock Remastered
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Bulletstorm Full clip edition
- Collezione LEGO Harry Potter
- Crysis Remastered
- Darksiders III Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Deadlight Director's Cut
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition
- Destroy All Humans!
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition
- Doom
- Doom II
- Doom 3
- Doom 64
- Garou Mark of the Wolves
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
- God of War III Remastered
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator
- Heavy Rain
- Hotline Miami
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Lock's Quest
- LocoRoco 2
- LocoRoco
- Lumines: Remastered
- MAFIA: Definitive Edition
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Metr0 2033: Redux
- Metro Last Light Redux
- Mount & Blade: War band
- Outcast: Second Contract
- Patapon 2
- Patapon
- Rainbow moon
- Red Faction Guerrilla Remastered
- Resident Evil
- Serious Sam Collection
- Strider
- Super Star Wars
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- The Last of Us: Remastered
- The Raven Remastered
- Toukiden Kiwami
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- WipEout Omega Collection
Giochi PS3 (giocabili in streaming)
Nel caso dei giochi per PlayStation 3, la console non può essere emulata ed è quindi possibile giocarli solo in streaming, con una connessione attiva che rispetti i requisiti che Sony renderà noti. Plausibilmente, parliamo delle stesse caratteristiche che avevamo visto su PlayStation Now, il servizio precedente votato al gaming in streaming e on demand.
Come dicevamo, si tratta di giochi inclusi solo in PlayStation Plus Premium, poiché i livelli precedenti dell'abbonamento non solo non hanno diritto ai classici, ma non hanno accesso alla possibilità di streaming – tagliando fuori a doppio mandato i giochi PS3.
- Alien Rage
- Alien Spidy
- Anna: Extended Edition
- Anomaly
- Armageddon Riders
- Ar nosurge: Ode to an unborn star
- Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk
- Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk
- Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland
- Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea
- Batman: Arkham Origins
- Battle Princess of Arcadias
- Bentley’s Hackpack
- Big Sky Infinity
- BIT.TRIP Runner 2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien 2
- Black Knight Sword
- Bladestorm Nightmare
- Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War
- Blood Knights
- Bolt
- Cars: Maternational Championship
- Cars Race-O-Rama
- Castlevania Harmony of Despair
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
- Castlevania 2: Lords of Shadow
- Castlevania Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate HD
- Cel Damage HD
- Champion Jockey
- Darkstalkers Resurrections
- Deception IV Blood Ties
- Deception IV The Nightmare Princess
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Disgaea D2
- Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
- Everyday Shooter
- Disney CARS 2
- Disney BRAVE
- Disney Toy Story Mania
- Disney Universe Ultimate Edition
- Duke Nukem Forever
- Dynasty Warriors 6
- Dynasty Warriors 6: Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 7
- Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors 8
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter
- Everybody's Golf
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- FEAR
- Frogger Returns
- G-Force
- God of War: Ascension
- Greg Hastings Paintball 2
- Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
- Hamilton's Great Adventure
- Heavenly Sword
- Hunter: The Demon's Forge
- Hustle Kings
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- InviZimals: Il Regno scomparso
- Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
- Knytt Underground
- Kung Fu Rabbit
- Legasista
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO Batman: The Videogame
- LEGO Indiana Jones 2
- LEGO Indiana Jones
- LEGO Pirati dei Caraibi
- Lost Planet 3
- Magus
- Motorstorm Apocalypse
- Motorstorm RC Complete
- MX vs ATV Alive
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
- Nobunaga's Ambition: Sphere of Influence
- Numblast
- Order Up!
- Phineas and Ferb
- Pirati dei Caraibi: At World's End
- PixelJunk Racers
- Pool nation
- Port Royale 3
- Proteus
- Puppeteer
- Quantum Theory
- Rag Doll Kung Fu
- RAGE
- Ragnarok Odyssey Ace
- Raiden IV
- Rain
- Ratatouille
- Ratchet: Gladiator
- Ratchet & Clank
- Ratchet & Clank 3
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time
- Ratchet & Clank: Armi di distruzione
- Ratchet & Clank 2: Fuoco a volontà
- Ratchet & Clank: Nexus
- Ratchet & Clank: QForce
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
- Red Johnsons's Chronicles
- Resident Evil: Code Veronica X
- Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
- Resident Evil Revelation
- Resident Evil The Darkside Chronicles
- Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
- RetroCity Rampage DX
- RetroGrade
- R-Type Dimensions
- Sacred Citadel
- Saints Row 2
- Samurai Warriors 4
- Skater
- Skullgirls Encore
- SkyDive: Proximity Flight
- Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time
- Snakeball
- Sniper Elite V2
- Split Second
- The Awakaned Fate: Ultimatum
- The Guilded Fate: Paradox
- The King of Fighters XIII
- The Sly Collection
- Tokyo Jungle
- Toy Home
- Trash Panic
- Trinity
- Tron Evolution
- Truck Racer
- Urban Trial Freestyle
- Velocity Ultra
- Papo & Yo
- Vessel
- Warriors Legends of Troy
- Warriors Orochi 3
- When Vikings Attack!
- White Knight Chronicles
- XCOM Enemy Within
- Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden 2
- Zack Zero
- Zen Pinball 2: Marvel's Avengers Chronicles
- Zombie Tycoon II
Al momento non ci è dato sapere se tutti questi giochi rimarranno per sempre come parte di PlayStation Plus Premium, o se ci saranno uscite periodiche come accade in altri servizi in abbonamento on demand.
Vi ricordiamo che PS Plus Premium ha un prezzo di 16,99 euro al mese, o di 49,99 euro a trimestre, o di 119,99 euro all'anno.