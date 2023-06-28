SpazioGames Logo

PlayStation Plus Premium, i giochi inclusi

Vediamo quali sono i giochi inclusi nell'abbonamento PlayStation Plus Premium, il tier più alto della rinnovata sottoscrizione a PS Plus.

Immagine di PlayStation Plus Premium, i giochi inclusi
a cura di Redazione SpazioGames

Giugno 2022 è stato il momento del debutto del nuovo PlayStation Plus che, come vi abbiamo raccontato nella nostra guida dedicata, vanta tre diversi tier tra cui scegliere. Il livello più alto è conosciuto come PlayStation Plus Premium, ma quali giochi sono inclusi?

Sony ha parlato di circa 400 titoli PS4 e PS5 già disponibili al livello Extra (quello precedente), a cui si somma alcune selezioni di classici e lo streaming che sono invece previsti solo per il livello Premium.

Facciamo un po' d'ordine da vicino per vedere tutti i giochi già inclusi in PlayStation Plus Premium.

I giochi inclusi in PlayStation Plus Premium: giochi PS4 e PS5

I giochi PS4 e PS5 sono inclusi in PS Plus a partire dal livello Extra. Essendo Premium un tier superiore, comprende anche tutti i benefici del livello precedente – e, di conseguenza, la possibilità di giocare la libreria dell'abbonamento Extra, che avevamo affrontato anche in una guida apposita.

Di seguito, l'elenco completo.

0-9

  • 8-Bit Armies

A

  • Absolver
  • ABZU
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
  • Ace of Seafood
  • Adr1ft
  • Adventure Time: I Pirati dell’Enchiridion
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • ALIENATION
  • Akiba's Beat
  • Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4)
  • Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS5)
  • AO Tennis 2
  • Aragami
  • Ashen
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
  • Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  • Assassin's Creed Origins
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
  • Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry
  • Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4)
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5)
  • Astebreed
  • AVICII Invector

B

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Back to Bed
  • Bad North
  • Bassmaster Fishing
  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar
  • Bee Simulator
  • Ben 10: Power Trip
  • Blasphemous
  • Bloodborne
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Bomber Crew
  • Borderlands 3
  • Bound
  • Brawlout
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
  • Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
  • Bugsnax
  • Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop

C

  • Caladrius Blaze
  • Call of Cthulhu
  • Carmageddon: Max Damage
  • Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
  • Car Mechanic Simulator
  • Celeste
  • Chess Ultra
  • Chicken Police
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Child of Light
  • Children of Morta
  • Chorus
  • Cities: Skylines
  • Clouds & Sheep 2
  • Conan Exiles
  • Concrete Genie
  • Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • ConnecTank
  • Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4)
  • Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5)
  • Cris Tales (PS4)
  • Cris Tales (PS5)

D

  • Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
  • Dangerous Golf
  • Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
  • Dark Rose Valkyrie
  • Darksiders Genesis
  • Darksiders III
  • Days Gone
  • DCL - The Game
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Dead Cells
  • DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS4)
  • Death end re;Quest
  • Death end re;Quest2
  • Deathloop
  • Death Squared
  • DEATH STRANDING
  • DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR'S CUT
  • Deliver Us the Moon (PS4)
  • DEMON'S SOULS
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Desperados III
  • Destruction Allstars
  • Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
  • Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
  • Dishonored: La Morte dell'Esterno
  • Dishonored 2
  • DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE
  • DOOM
  • DOOM Eternal
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
  • Dragon Quest XI S: Echi di un’era perduta – Edizione definitiva
  • Dragon Quest Builders
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2
  • Dragon Quest Heroes: L’Albero del mondo e le radici del male
  • Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer’s Edition
  • Dragon Star Varnir
  • Dungeons 2
  • Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

E

  • Eagle Flight
  • Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
  • Earth Defense Force 5
  • El Hijo - A Wild West Tale
  • Elex
  • Embr (PS4)
  • Empire of Sin
  • Enter the Gungeon
  • Entwined
  • L’era glaciale: La strampalata avventura di Scrat
  • Erica
  • EVERSPACE
  • Everybody's Golf
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination

F

  • Fade to Silence
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 76
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
  • Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
  • Far Cry 4
  • Far Cry 5
  • Far Cry 6
  • Far Cry: New Dawn
  • Far Cry Primal
  • FIA European Truck Racing Championship
  • FIGHTING EX LAYER - Standard Version
  • Final Fantasy IX
  • Final Fantasy VII
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
  • Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
  • Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
  • Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
  • Final Fantasy Type-0 HD
  • FLUSTER CLUCK
  • For Honor
  • Foreclosed (PS4)
  • Foreclosed (PS5)
  • Friday the 13th: The Game
  • Frostpunk: Console Edition
  • Fury Unleashed

G

  • GAL GUNVOLT BURST
  • Get Even
  • GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS4)
  • GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS5)
  • Ghostrunner (PS4)
  • Ghostrunner (PS5)
  • Ghostwire Tokyo
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Director's Cut
  • Gigantosaurus: Il Gioco
  • Golf with Your Friends
  • GOD OF WAR
  • Goosebumps: The Game
  • Gravity Rush 2
  • Grand Ages: Medieval
  • Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition
  • Greedfall (PS4)
  • Greedfall (PS5)
  • GRIP: Combat Racing
  • GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX

H

  • HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION
  • Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
  • Harvest Moon: One World
  • Haven
  • Hello Neighbor
  • Hohokum
  • Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
  • Hotshot Racing
  • How to Survive 2
  • Hue
  • Human Fall Flat (PS4)
  • Human Fall Flat (PS5)
  • Humanity

I

  • I am Bread
  • I am Dead (PS4)
  • I am Dead (PS5)
  • I am Setsuna
  • Immortals: Fenyx Rising
  • Indivisible
  • inFAMOUS First Light
  • inFAMOUS Second Son
  • Infinite Minigolf
  • Inscryption
  • Inside

J

  • Jett: The Far Shore
  • Jotun: Valhalla Edition
  • Judgment
  • Jumanji: Il videogioco
  • JumpJet Rex
  • Just Cause 3: Reloaded

K

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Killing Floor 2
  • Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
  • KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
  • Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory
  • Kingdom Hearts 3
  • Kingdom Two Crowns
  • Kingdom: New Lands
  • KNACK

L

  • La Terra di Mezzo: L'Ombra della Guerra
  • La Terra di Mezzo: L'Ombra di Mordor
  • Lake
  • Last Stop (PS4)
  • Last Stop (PS5)
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4)
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5)
  • Legendary Fishing
  • Legends of Ethernal
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
  • Life is Strange
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Life is Strange 2
  • LittleBigPlanet 3
  • Little Big Workshop
  • Little Nightmares
  • Lost Sphear
  • Lost Words: Beyond the Page

M

  • Magicka 2
  • Mahjong
  • Malicious Fallen
  • Maneater (PS4)
  • Maneater (PS5)
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4)
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5)
  • MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4)
  • MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS5)
  • MATTERFALL
  • MediEvil
  • Megadimension Neptunia VII
  • Minit
  • Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
  • Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
  • Monopoly Madness
  • Monopoly Plus
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
  • Monster Truck Championship (PS4)
  • Monster Truck Championship (PS5)
  • Moonlighter
  • Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 (PS5)
  • Mortal Shell
  • Moving Out
  • Mudrunner
  • My Friend Pedro
  • My Time at Portia

N

  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
  • NASCAR Heat 5
  • NBA 2K22 (PS4)
  • NBA 2K22 (PS5)
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars
  • NEO: The World Ends with you
  • Nidhogg
  • Nidhogg II
  • Nights of Azure
  • Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
  • Nioh

O

  • Observation
  • Observer: System Redux (PS4)
  • Observer: System Redux (PS5)
  • Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
  • Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Editio
  • Omega Quintet
  • Omno
  • Oninaki
  • Outer Wilds
  • Outriders
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Overpass

P

  • Paradise Killer
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
  • Paw Patrol on a Roll!
  • Pile Up! Box by Box
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition
  • Portal Knights
  • Prison Architect
  • Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
  • Prey
  • Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship
  • Pure Pool

R

  • Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show
  • Rage 2
  • Rain World
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Rayman Legends
  • ReadySet Heroes
  • Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
  • Raiden V: Director's Cut
  • Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
  • Rebel Galaxy
  • Resident Evil VII
  • RESOGUN
  • RETURNAL
  • Rez Infinite
  • Riders Republic
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary
  • Risk Urban Assault
  • Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
  • Rogue Legacy 2
  • Rogue Stormers
  • Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII
  • R-TYPE FINAL 2
  • Rune Factory 4 Special

S

  • Sackboy: Una Grande Avventura
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
  • Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition
  • Secret Neighbor
  • Shadow of the Beast
  • Shadow of the Colossus
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider
  • Shadow Warrior 2
  • Slay the Spire
  • Slime Rancher
  • Sniper Elite 4
  • Soma (fino al 18 ottobre)
  • Soulcalibur VI
  • Soulstice
  • Soundfall
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth
  • Space Crew: Legendary Edition
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
  • Space Junkies
  • Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
  • Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition
  • Spitlings
  • Star Trek: Bridge Crew
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas
  • Steep
  • Stellaris: Console Edition
  • Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
  • Stranded Deep
  • Stray
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
  • Sundered: Eldritch Edition
  • Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
  • Surviving Mars

T

  • Tacoma
  • Tchia
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
  • Tekken 7
  • Telling Lies
  • Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)
  • Tennis World Tour 2 (PS5)
  • Terraria
  • Tetris Effect: Connected
  • Tearaway Unfolded
  • The Artful Escape (PS4)
  • The Artful Escape (PS5)
  • The Crew
  • The Crew 2
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
  • The Gardens Between
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition
  • The Escapists 2
  • The Evil Within
  • The Evil Within 2
  • The Fisherman - Fishing Planet
  • The Forgotten City
  • THE LAST GUARDIAN
  • The LEGO Movie Videogame
  • The Long Dark
  • The Medium
  • The Messenger
  • The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
  • The Pedestrian
  • The Quarry
  • The Surge
  • The Surge 2
  • The Technomancer
  • The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
  • This is the Police
  • This is the Police 2
  • Thomas was Alone
  • Through the Darkest of Times
  • Thymesia
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  • Tom Clancy's The Division
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
  • TorqueL
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service
  • Toukiden 2
  • TowerFall Ascension
  • Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt
  • Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
  • Tricky Towers
  • Tropico 5
  • Trackmania Turbo
  • Transference
  • Trials Fusion
  • Trials of Mana
  • Trials of the Blood Dragon
  • Trials Rising
  • Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
  • TRON RUN/r
  • TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

U

  • Uncharted: L'eredità dei ladri
  • Uncharted 4: Fine di un ladro
  • Uncharted: L'Eredità perduta
  • UNO
  • Until Dawn
  • Untitled Goose Game
  • Unturned

V

  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War
  • Vampyr
  • Vikings - Wolves of Midgard

W

  • Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane - Slayer Edition (PS5)
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2
  • WARRIORS ALL-STARS
  • Watch Dogs
  • Watch Dogs 2
  • Watch Dogs Legion
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood (PS4)
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood (PS5)
  • Werewolves Within
  • What Remains of Edith Finch
  • Wild Guns Reloaded
  • World of Final Fantasy
  • Wolfenstein: Newblood
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  • Worms W.M.D
  • WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4)
  • WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS5)
  • Wreckfest (PS4)
  • Wreckfest (PS5)

X

  • XCOM 2

Y

  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon
  • Yakuza 0
  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
  • Yakuza Kiwami
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2
  • Yet Another Zombie Defense
  • Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

Z

  • ZOMBI
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War

PlayStation Plus Premium, giochi inclusi: i classici

A essere parte esclusiva di PlayStation Plus Premium sono invece i giochi classici, una selezione che si amplierà via via di titoli che provengono dalle generazioni di:

  • PlayStation
  • PlayStation 2
  • PlayStation 3
  • PSP
  • PS Vita

Alcuni titoli classici per la prima PlayStation saranno riproposti in modo fedele così come li ricordate, altri avranno delle interfacce aggiornate e, venendo emulati da PS4/PS5, vi permetteranno di salvare dove vorrete anziché nei tradizionali save point. Sarà anche possibile, in alcuni, riavvolgere il tempo, magari per annullare uno sbaglio – dato che i giochi dell'epoca erano molto più punitivi, anche in termini di game over e progressi che era possibile perdere.

Al momento la libreria di giochi classici annunciati è abbastanza limitata, ma aggiorneremo questo articolo quando Sony diffonderà ulteriori nomi ufficiali che entreranno tra i classici inclusi in PlayStation Plus Premium.

Classici originali PSOne, PS2 e PSP

  • Ape Academy 2
  • Ape Escape
  • Ape Escape 2
  • Arc: Twilight of the Spirits
  • Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light
  • Dark Chronicles
  • Dark Cloud
  • Disney Pixar Toy Story 2
  • Echochrome
  • Echoshift
  • Everybody's Golf
  • Everybody’s Golf 2
  • Everybody's Tennis
  • Fantavision
  • Forbidden Siren
  • Harvest Moon: Back to Nature
  • Jak and Daxter
  • Jak II
  • Jak X
  • Jumping Flash!
  • Kinetica
  • Kingdom of Paradise
  • Kurushi
  • LocoRoco Midnight Carnival
  • Mr. Driller
  • No Heroes Allowed
  • Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus
  • Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
  • Okage: Shadow King
  • Pinball Heroes
  • Primal
  • Pursuit Force
  • Red Faction
  • Red Faction II
  • Resident Evil: Director's Cut
  • Ridge Racer 2
  • Ridge Racer Type 4
  • Rise of the Kasai
  • Rogue Galaxy
  • Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
  • Star Wars Demolition
  • Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
  • Star Wars Racer Revenge
  • Syphon Filter
  • Syphon Filter 2
  • Syphon Filter 3
  • Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror
  • Syphon Filter: Logan's Shadow
  • Tekken 2
  • The Legend of Dragoon
  • The Mark of Kri
  • Toy Story 3
  • War of the Monsters
  • Wild Arms
  • Wild Arms 2
  • Wild Arms 3
  • Worms Armageddon
  • Worms World Party

Syphon Filter

Giochi classici rimasterizzati

  • Air Conflitcs Pacific Carriers
  • ATARI Flashback Classics vol. 1
  • ATARI Flashback Classics vol. 2
  • Baja: Edge of Control HD
  • Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham Asylum
  • Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham City
  • Beyond: Due Anime
  • BioShock 2 Remastered
  • Bioshock Infinite Complete Edition
  • BioShock Remastered
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  • Bulletstorm Full clip edition
  • Collezione LEGO Harry Potter
  • Crysis Remastered
  • Darksiders III Deathinitive Edition
  • Darksiders Warmastered Edition
  • Deadlight Director's Cut
  • Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition
  • Destroy All Humans!
  • Dishonored: Definitive Edition
  • Doom
  • Doom II
  • Doom 3
  • Doom 64
  • Garou Mark of the Wolves
  • Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
  • God of War III Remastered
  • Gravity Rush Remastered
  • Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator
  • Heavy Rain
  • Hotline Miami
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
  • Lock's Quest
  • LocoRoco 2
  • LocoRoco
  • Lumines: Remastered
  • MAFIA: Definitive Edition
  • Mafia II: Definitive Edition
  • Metr0 2033: Redux
  • Metro Last Light Redux
  • Mount & Blade: War band
  • Outcast: Second Contract
  • Patapon 2
  • Patapon
  • Rainbow moon
  • Red Faction Guerrilla Remastered
  • Resident Evil
  • Serious Sam Collection
  • Strider
  • Super Star Wars
  • The Last of Us: Left Behind
  • The Last of Us: Remastered
  • The Raven Remastered
  • Toukiden Kiwami
  • Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
  • WipEout Omega Collection

Giochi PS3 (giocabili in streaming)

Nel caso dei giochi per PlayStation 3, la console non può essere emulata ed è quindi possibile giocarli solo in streaming, con una connessione attiva che rispetti i requisiti che Sony renderà noti. Plausibilmente, parliamo delle stesse caratteristiche che avevamo visto su PlayStation Now, il servizio precedente votato al gaming in streaming e on demand.

Come dicevamo, si tratta di giochi inclusi solo in PlayStation Plus Premium, poiché i livelli precedenti dell'abbonamento non solo non hanno diritto ai classici, ma non hanno accesso alla possibilità di streaming – tagliando fuori a doppio mandato i giochi PS3.

  • Alien Rage
  • Alien Spidy
  • Anna: Extended Edition
  • Anomaly
  • Armageddon Riders
  • Ar nosurge: Ode to an unborn star
  • Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk
  • Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk
  • Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland
  • Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea
  • Batman: Arkham Origins
  • Battle Princess of Arcadias
  • Bentley’s Hackpack
  • Big Sky Infinity
  • BIT.TRIP Runner 2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien 2
  • Black Knight Sword
  • Bladestorm Nightmare
  • Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War
  • Blood Knights
  • Bolt
  • Cars: Maternational Championship
  • Cars Race-O-Rama
  • Castlevania Harmony of Despair
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
  • Castlevania 2: Lords of Shadow
  • Castlevania Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate HD
  • Cel Damage HD
  • Champion Jockey
  • Darkstalkers Resurrections
  • Deception IV Blood Ties
  • Deception IV The Nightmare Princess
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection
  • Disgaea D2
  • Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
  • Everyday Shooter
  • Disney CARS 2
  • Disney BRAVE
  • Disney Toy Story Mania
  • Disney Universe Ultimate Edition
  • Duke Nukem Forever
  • Dynasty Warriors 6
  • Dynasty Warriors 6: Empires
  • Dynasty Warriors 7
  • Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends
  • Dynasty Warriors 8
  • Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
  • Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce
  • Ethan: Meteor Hunter
  • Everybody's Golf
  • Faery: Legends of Avalon
  • Fallout 3
  • Fallout: New Vegas
  • FEAR
  • Frogger Returns
  • G-Force
  • God of War: Ascension
  • Greg Hastings Paintball 2
  • Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
  • Hamilton's Great Adventure
  • Heavenly Sword
  • Hunter: The Demon's Forge
  • Hustle Kings
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us
  • InviZimals: Il Regno scomparso
  • Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
  • Knytt Underground
  • Kung Fu Rabbit
  • Legasista
  • LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
  • LEGO Batman: The Videogame
  • LEGO Indiana Jones 2
  • LEGO Indiana Jones
  • LEGO Pirati dei Caraibi
  • Lost Planet 3
  • Magus
  • Motorstorm Apocalypse
  • Motorstorm RC Complete
  • MX vs ATV Alive
  • Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge
  • Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
  • Nobunaga's Ambition: Sphere of Influence
  • Numblast
  • Order Up!
  • Phineas and Ferb
  • Pirati dei Caraibi: At World's End
  • PixelJunk Racers
  • Pool nation
  • Port Royale 3
  • Proteus
  • Puppeteer
  • Quantum Theory
  • Rag Doll Kung Fu
  • RAGE
  • Ragnarok Odyssey Ace
  • Raiden IV
  • Rain
  • Ratatouille
  • Ratchet: Gladiator
  • Ratchet & Clank
  • Ratchet & Clank 3
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time
  • Ratchet & Clank: Armi di distruzione
  • Ratchet & Clank 2: Fuoco a volontà
  • Ratchet & Clank: Nexus
  • Ratchet & Clank: QForce
  • Red Dead Redemption
  • Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
  • Red Johnsons's Chronicles
  • Resident Evil: Code Veronica X
  • Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
  • Resident Evil Revelation
  • Resident Evil The Darkside Chronicles
  • Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
  • RetroCity Rampage DX
  • RetroGrade
  • R-Type Dimensions
  • Sacred Citadel
  • Saints Row 2
  • Samurai Warriors 4
  • Skater
  • Skullgirls Encore
  • SkyDive: Proximity Flight
  • Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time
  • Snakeball
  • Sniper Elite V2
  • Split Second
  • The Awakaned Fate: Ultimatum
  • The Guilded Fate: Paradox
  • The King of Fighters XIII
  • The Sly Collection
  • Tokyo Jungle
  • Toy Home
  • Trash Panic
  • Trinity
  • Tron Evolution
  • Truck Racer
  • Urban Trial Freestyle
  • Velocity Ultra
  • Papo & Yo
  • Vessel
  • Warriors Legends of Troy
  • Warriors Orochi 3
  • When Vikings Attack!
  • White Knight Chronicles
  • XCOM Enemy Within
  • Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden 2
  • Zack Zero
  • Zen Pinball 2: Marvel's Avengers Chronicles
  • Zombie Tycoon II

Al momento non ci è dato sapere se tutti questi giochi rimarranno per sempre come parte di PlayStation Plus Premium, o se ci saranno uscite periodiche come accade in altri servizi in abbonamento on demand.

Vi ricordiamo che PS Plus Premium ha un prezzo di 16,99 euro al mese, o di 49,99 euro a trimestre, o di 119,99 euro all'anno.

