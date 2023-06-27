PlayStation Plus Extra, i giochi inclusi

Il nuovo PlayStation Plus, come vi abbiamo spiegato nella nostra dettagliata guida, include tre livelli di abbonamento: il secondo è PlayStation Plus Extra, che vanta dei giochi inclusi che spaziano nelle librerie di titoli per PS4 e per PS5. Sony ha da sempre sottolineato che questo elenco di giochi dovrebbe arrivare a oltre 400 proposte, che si aggiungeranno via via alla collezione.

Per il momento, i primi giochi sono stati presentati il 16 maggio, ma aggiorneremo questo articolo quando ce ne saranno di nuovi, così da offrire agli abbonati e a chi vuole informarsi per scegliere se sottoscrivere o no l'abbonamento un quadro completo della libreria di giochi che potrà ottenere.

Advertisement

Sony ha già confermato che questi titoli saranno accessibili da PS4 e da PS5 (PS5 permette, infatti, di giocare in retrocompatibilità anche i titoli PS4 senza alcun tipo di problema). Di seguito, la lista completa aggiornata alla data che vedete in cima all'articolo.

Se volete abbonarvi, vi ricordiamo che trovate PlayStation Plus Extra su Instant Gaming.

I giochi inclusi in PlayStation Plus Extra

Di seguito, l'elenco completo.

0-9

8-Bit Armies

A

Absolver

ABZU

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Ace of Seafood

Adr1ft

Adventure Time: I Pirati dell’Enchiridion

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

ALIENATION

Akiba's Beat

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4)

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS5)

AO Tennis 2

Aragami

Ashen

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4)

Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5)

Astebreed

AVICII Invector

B

Back 4 Blood

Back to Bed

Bad North

Bassmaster Fishing

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Bee Simulator

Ben 10: Power Trip

Blasphemous

Bloodborne

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bomber Crew

Borderlands 3

Bound

Brawlout

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Bugsnax

Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop

C

Caladrius Blaze

Call of Cthulhu

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Car Mechanic Simulator

Celeste

Chess Ultra

Chicken Police

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Child of Light

Children of Morta

Chorus

Cities: Skylines

Clouds & Sheep 2

Conan Exiles

Concrete Genie

Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition

ConnecTank

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4)

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5)

Cris Tales (PS4)

Cris Tales (PS5)

D

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

Dangerous Golf

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

Dark Rose Valkyrie

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders III

Days Gone

DCL - The Game

Dead by Daylight

Dead Cells

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS4)

Death end re;Quest

Death end re;Quest2

Deathloop

Death Squared

DEATH STRANDING

DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR'S CUT

Deliver Us the Moon (PS4)

DEMON'S SOULS

Detroit: Become Human

Desperados III

Destruction Allstars

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories

Dishonored: La Morte dell'Esterno

Dishonored 2

DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE

DOOM

DOOM Eternal

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Dragon Quest XI S: Echi di un’era perduta – Edizione definitiva

Dragon Quest Builders

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest Heroes: L’Albero del mondo e le radici del male

Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer’s Edition

Dragon Star Varnir

Dungeons 2

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

E

Eagle Flight

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

Earth Defense Force 5

El Hijo - A Wild West Tale

Elex

Embr (PS4)

Empire of Sin

Enter the Gungeon

Entwined

L’era glaciale: La strampalata avventura di Scrat

Erica

EVERSPACE

Everybody's Golf

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

F

Fade to Silence

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5

Far Cry 6

Far Cry: New Dawn

Far Cry Primal

FIA European Truck Racing Championship

FIGHTING EX LAYER - Standard Version

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

FLUSTER CLUCK

For Honor

Foreclosed (PS4)

Foreclosed (PS5)

Friday the 13th: The Game

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Fury Unleashed

G

GAL GUNVOLT BURST

Get Even

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS4)

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS5)

Ghostrunner (PS4)

Ghostrunner (PS5)

Ghostwire Tokyo

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Director's Cut

Gigantosaurus: Il Gioco

Golf with Your Friends

GOD OF WAR

Goosebumps: The Game

Gravity Rush 2

Grand Ages: Medieval

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition

Greedfall (PS4)

Greedfall (PS5)

GRIP: Combat Racing

GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX

H

HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION

Harvest Moon: Mad Dash

Harvest Moon: One World

Haven

Hello Neighbor

Hohokum

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Hotshot Racing

How to Survive 2

Hue

Human Fall Flat (PS4)

Human Fall Flat (PS5)

Humanity

I

I am Bread

I am Dead (PS4)

I am Dead (PS5)

I am Setsuna

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Indivisible

inFAMOUS First Light

inFAMOUS Second Son

Infinite Minigolf

Inscryption

Inside

J

Jett: The Far Shore

Jotun: Valhalla Edition

Judgment

Jumanji: Il videogioco

JumpJet Rex

Just Cause 3: Reloaded

K

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Killing Floor 2

Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept

KILLZONE SHADOW FALL

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory

Kingdom Hearts 3

Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingdom: New Lands

KNACK

L

La Terra di Mezzo: L'Ombra della Guerra

La Terra di Mezzo: L'Ombra di Mordor

Lake

Last Stop (PS4)

Last Stop (PS5)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5)

Legendary Fishing

Legends of Ethernal

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Life is Strange

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Life is Strange: True Colors

Life is Strange 2

LittleBigPlanet 3

Little Big Workshop

Little Nightmares

Lost Sphear

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

M

Magicka 2

Mahjong

Malicious Fallen

Maneater (PS4)

Maneater (PS5)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5)

MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4)

MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS5)

MATTERFALL

MediEvil

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Minit

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Monopoly Madness

Monopoly Plus

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Monster Truck Championship (PS4)

Monster Truck Championship (PS5)

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4)

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS5)

Mortal Shell

Moving Out

Mudrunner

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

N

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

NASCAR Heat 5

NBA 2K22 (PS4)

NBA 2K22 (PS5)

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

NEO: The World Ends with you

Nidhogg

Nidhogg II

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Nioh

O

Observation

Observer: System Redux (PS4)

Observer: System Redux (PS5)

Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Editio

Omega Quintet

Omno

Oninaki

Outer Wilds

Outriders

Overcooked! 2

Overpass

P

Paradise Killer

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Paw Patrol on a Roll!

Pile Up! Box by Box

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition

Portal Knights

Prison Architect

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid

Prey

Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship

Pure Pool

R

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show

Rage 2

Rain World

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Rayman Legends

ReadySet Heroes

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure

Raiden V: Director's Cut

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

Rebel Galaxy

Resident Evil VII

RESOGUN

RETURNAL

Rez Infinite

Riders Republic

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary

Risk Urban Assault

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Rogue Legacy 2

Rogue Stormers

Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII

R-TYPE FINAL 2

Rune Factory 4 Special

S

Sackboy: Una Grande Avventura

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Scarlet Nexus

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition

Secret Neighbor

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Shadow Warrior 2

Slay the Spire

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 4

Soma (fino al 18 ottobre)

Soulcalibur VI

Soulstice

Soundfall

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Crew: Legendary Edition

Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition

Space Junkies

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition

Spitlings

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Steep

Stellaris: Console Edition

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

Stranded Deep

Stray

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Sundered: Eldritch Edition

Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition

Surviving Mars

T

Tacoma

Tchia

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Tekken 7

Telling Lies

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS5)

Terraria

Tetris Effect: Connected

Tearaway Unfolded

The Artful Escape (PS4)

The Artful Escape (PS5)

The Crew

The Crew 2

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The Gardens Between

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition

The Escapists 2

The Evil Within

The Evil Within 2

The Fisherman - Fishing Planet

The Forgotten City

THE LAST GUARDIAN

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The Long Dark

The Medium

The Messenger

The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories

The Pedestrian

The Quarry

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Technomancer

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition

This is the Police

This is the Police 2

Thomas was Alone

Through the Darkest of Times

Thymesia

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy's The Division

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

TorqueL

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Toukiden 2

TowerFall Ascension

Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt

Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet

Tricky Towers

Tropico 5

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of Mana

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

TRON RUN/r

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

U

Uncharted: L'eredità dei ladri

Uncharted 4: Fine di un ladro

Uncharted: L'Eredità perduta

UNO

Until Dawn

Untitled Goose Game

Unturned

V

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Vampyr

Vikings - Wolves of Midgard

W

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr

Warhammer: Chaosbane - Slayer Edition (PS5)

Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

WARRIORS ALL-STARS

Watch Dogs

Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs Legion

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood (PS4)

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood (PS5)

Werewolves Within

What Remains of Edith Finch

Wild Guns Reloaded

World of Final Fantasy

Wolfenstein: Newblood

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Worms W.M.D

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4)

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS5)

Wreckfest (PS4)

Wreckfest (PS5)

X

XCOM 2

Y

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yet Another Zombie Defense

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

Z

ZOMBI

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Al momento non sappiamo se la disponibilità di questi giochi (soprattutto di quelli non prodotti da Sony) sia da intendersi come illimitata, o se alcuni saranno via via sostituiti. Nei mesi, abbiamo visto che alcuni titoli sono stati effettivamente rimossi, ma non è chiaro con quale periodicità e non ci sono troppi preavvisi in merito.

Il prezzo di PS Plus Extra, ricordiamo, è di 13,99€ al mese, o in alternativa 39,99€ al trimestre, o 99,99€ all'anno.