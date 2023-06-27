PlayStation Plus Extra, i giochi inclusi

Il nuovo PlayStation Plus, come vi abbiamo spiegato nella nostra dettagliata guida, include tre livelli di abbonamento: il secondo è PlayStation Plus Extra, che vanta dei giochi inclusi che spaziano nelle librerie di titoli per PS4 e per PS5. Sony ha da sempre sottolineato che questo elenco di giochi dovrebbe arrivare a oltre 400 proposte, che si aggiungeranno via via alla collezione.
Per il momento, i primi giochi sono stati presentati il 16 maggio, ma aggiorneremo questo articolo quando ce ne saranno di nuovi, così da offrire agli abbonati e a chi vuole informarsi per scegliere se sottoscrivere o no l'abbonamento un quadro completo della libreria di giochi che potrà ottenere.
Sony ha già confermato che questi titoli saranno accessibili da PS4 e da PS5 (PS5 permette, infatti, di giocare in retrocompatibilità anche i titoli PS4 senza alcun tipo di problema). Di seguito, la lista completa aggiornata alla data che vedete in cima all'articolo.
Se volete abbonarvi, vi ricordiamo che trovate PlayStation Plus Extra su Instant Gaming.
I giochi inclusi in PlayStation Plus Extra
Di seguito, l'elenco completo.
0-9
- 8-Bit Armies
A
- Absolver
- ABZU
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- Ace of Seafood
- Adr1ft
- Adventure Time: I Pirati dell’Enchiridion
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- ALIENATION
- Akiba's Beat
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS5)
- AO Tennis 2
- Aragami
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5)
- Astebreed
- AVICII Invector
B
- Back 4 Blood
- Back to Bed
- Bad North
- Bassmaster Fishing
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bee Simulator
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Blasphemous
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Borderlands 3
- Bound
- Brawlout
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Bugsnax
- Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop
C
- Caladrius Blaze
- Call of Cthulhu
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Celeste
- Chess Ultra
- Chicken Police
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Child of Light
- Children of Morta
- Chorus
- Cities: Skylines
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Conan Exiles
- Concrete Genie
- Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
- ConnecTank
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4)
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5)
- Cris Tales (PS4)
- Cris Tales (PS5)
D
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
- Dangerous Golf
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- Days Gone
- DCL - The Game
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS4)
- Death end re;Quest
- Death end re;Quest2
- Deathloop
- Death Squared
- DEATH STRANDING
- DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR'S CUT
- Deliver Us the Moon (PS4)
- DEMON'S SOULS
- Detroit: Become Human
- Desperados III
- Destruction Allstars
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
- Dishonored: La Morte dell'Esterno
- Dishonored 2
- DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE
- DOOM
- DOOM Eternal
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echi di un’era perduta – Edizione definitiva
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon Quest Heroes: L’Albero del mondo e le radici del male
- Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer’s Edition
- Dragon Star Varnir
- Dungeons 2
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
E
- Eagle Flight
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
- Earth Defense Force 5
- El Hijo - A Wild West Tale
- Elex
- Embr (PS4)
- Empire of Sin
- Enter the Gungeon
- Entwined
- L’era glaciale: La strampalata avventura di Scrat
- Erica
- EVERSPACE
- Everybody's Golf
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
F
- Fade to Silence
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry 6
- Far Cry: New Dawn
- Far Cry Primal
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- FIGHTING EX LAYER - Standard Version
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Final Fantasy Type-0 HD
- FLUSTER CLUCK
- For Honor
- Foreclosed (PS4)
- Foreclosed (PS5)
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fury Unleashed
G
- GAL GUNVOLT BURST
- Get Even
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS4)
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS5)
- Ghostrunner (PS4)
- Ghostrunner (PS5)
- Ghostwire Tokyo
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Director's Cut
- Gigantosaurus: Il Gioco
- Golf with Your Friends
- GOD OF WAR
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Gravity Rush 2
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition
- Greedfall (PS4)
- Greedfall (PS5)
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX
H
- HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
- Harvest Moon: One World
- Haven
- Hello Neighbor
- Hohokum
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive 2
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat (PS4)
- Human Fall Flat (PS5)
- Humanity
I
- I am Bread
- I am Dead (PS4)
- I am Dead (PS5)
- I am Setsuna
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising
- Indivisible
- inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Infinite Minigolf
- Inscryption
- Inside
J
- Jett: The Far Shore
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Judgment
- Jumanji: Il videogioco
- JumpJet Rex
- Just Cause 3: Reloaded
K
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Killing Floor 2
- Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
- KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory
- Kingdom Hearts 3
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Kingdom: New Lands
- KNACK
L
- La Terra di Mezzo: L'Ombra della Guerra
- La Terra di Mezzo: L'Ombra di Mordor
- Lake
- Last Stop (PS4)
- Last Stop (PS5)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5)
- Legendary Fishing
- Legends of Ethernal
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Life is Strange
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Life is Strange 2
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Little Big Workshop
- Little Nightmares
- Lost Sphear
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
M
- Magicka 2
- Mahjong
- Malicious Fallen
- Maneater (PS4)
- Maneater (PS5)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5)
- MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4)
- MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS5)
- MATTERFALL
- MediEvil
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Minit
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Monopoly Madness
- Monopoly Plus
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Monster Truck Championship (PS4)
- Monster Truck Championship (PS5)
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4)
- Mortal Kombat 11 (PS5)
- Mortal Shell
- Moving Out
- Mudrunner
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
N
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
- NASCAR Heat 5
- NBA 2K22 (PS4)
- NBA 2K22 (PS5)
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars
- NEO: The World Ends with you
- Nidhogg
- Nidhogg II
- Nights of Azure
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
- Nioh
O
- Observation
- Observer: System Redux (PS4)
- Observer: System Redux (PS5)
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Editio
- Omega Quintet
- Omno
- Oninaki
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders
- Overcooked! 2
- Overpass
P
- Paradise Killer
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Paw Patrol on a Roll!
- Pile Up! Box by Box
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition
- Portal Knights
- Prison Architect
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
- Prey
- Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship
- Pure Pool
R
- Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show
- Rage 2
- Rain World
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Rayman Legends
- ReadySet Heroes
- Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
- Raiden V: Director's Cut
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
- Rebel Galaxy
- Resident Evil VII
- RESOGUN
- RETURNAL
- Rez Infinite
- Riders Republic
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary
- Risk Urban Assault
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
- Rogue Legacy 2
- Rogue Stormers
- Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII
- R-TYPE FINAL 2
- Rune Factory 4 Special
S
- Sackboy: Una Grande Avventura
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Scarlet Nexus
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Slay the Spire
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- Soma (fino al 18 ottobre)
- Soulcalibur VI
- Soulstice
- Soundfall
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
- Space Junkies
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition
- Spitlings
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Steep
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
- Stranded Deep
- Stray
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
- Surviving Mars
T
- Tacoma
- Tchia
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Tekken 7
- Telling Lies
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS5)
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Tearaway Unfolded
- The Artful Escape (PS4)
- The Artful Escape (PS5)
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The Gardens Between
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition
- The Escapists 2
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Fisherman - Fishing Planet
- The Forgotten City
- THE LAST GUARDIAN
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Long Dark
- The Medium
- The Messenger
- The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
- The Pedestrian
- The Quarry
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Technomancer
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- Thomas was Alone
- Through the Darkest of Times
- Thymesia
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Tom Clancy's The Division
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- TorqueL
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Toukiden 2
- TowerFall Ascension
- Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
- Tricky Towers
- Tropico 5
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of Mana
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- TRON RUN/r
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
U
- Uncharted: L'eredità dei ladri
- Uncharted 4: Fine di un ladro
- Uncharted: L'Eredità perduta
- UNO
- Until Dawn
- Untitled Goose Game
- Unturned
V
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampyr
- Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
W
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane - Slayer Edition (PS5)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- WARRIORS ALL-STARS
- Watch Dogs
- Watch Dogs 2
- Watch Dogs Legion
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood (PS4)
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood (PS5)
- Werewolves Within
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wild Guns Reloaded
- World of Final Fantasy
- Wolfenstein: Newblood
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Worms W.M.D
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4)
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS5)
- Wreckfest (PS4)
- Wreckfest (PS5)
X
- XCOM 2
Y
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yet Another Zombie Defense
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
Z
- ZOMBI
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
Al momento non sappiamo se la disponibilità di questi giochi (soprattutto di quelli non prodotti da Sony) sia da intendersi come illimitata, o se alcuni saranno via via sostituiti. Nei mesi, abbiamo visto che alcuni titoli sono stati effettivamente rimossi, ma non è chiaro con quale periodicità e non ci sono troppi preavvisi in merito.
Il prezzo di PS Plus Extra, ricordiamo, è di 13,99€ al mese, o in alternativa 39,99€ al trimestre, o 99,99€ all'anno.