Alcuni giochi PlayStation Plus Premium non sono disponibili in Europa: ecco quali

PlayStation Plus Premium è stato lanciato in Europa, Australia e Nuova Zelanda e, sebbene ci siano un bel po’ di nuovi giochi, alcuni sono stati rimossi mentre altri sono stati resi esclusivi solo per gli Stati Uniti, a scapito quindi delle altre nazioni.

Considerando le numerose offerte (che trovate anche su Amazon a prezzi davvero notevoli), non sorprende che Sony abbia deciso di spingere sul suo servizio in abbonamento.

Del resto, come orientarsi con il nuovo PS Plus (incluso quale abbonamento comprare) ve lo abbiamo spiegato a chiare lette sulle nostre pagine.

Ora, dopo aver scoperto che un gioco PS3 ha a quanto pare una vera e propria data di scadenza, è emersa una notizia non proprio piacevole relativa ad alcuni giochi specifici, ma solo per l’utenza europea.

Ora, sembra proprio che un gran numero di giochi sono stati resi esclusivi solo per l’utenza degli Stati Uniti. Poco sotto, la lista completa divisa per tier.

Giochi PS Plus Extra esclusivi per gli USA

Dark Rose Valkyrie (PS4)

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope (PS4)

Harvest Moon: Mad Dash (PS4)

Harvest Moon: One World (PS4)

JumpJet Rex (PS4)

Nightmares from the Deep 2: The Siren’s Call (PS4)

Q*Bert Rebooted (PS4)

Sparkle Unleashed (PS4)

Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet (PS4)

Umbrella Corps (PS4)

Giochi PS Plus Premium esclusivi per gli USA

Air Conflicts: Secret Wars (PS3)

Air Conflicts: Vietnam Ultimate Edition (PS3)

All Zombies Must Die (PS3)

Alone in the Dark: Inferno (PS3)

Bang Bang Racing (PS3)

Battle Fantasia (PS3)

Battle of Tiles EX (PS3)

Bellator: MMA Onslaught (PS3)

Burn, Zombie, Burn! (PS3)

Class of Heroes 2G (PS3)

Comet Crash (PS3)

Crash Commando (PS3)

Cuboid (PS3)

Dead or Alive 5: Last Round (PS3)

Deadliest Warrior: Legends (PS3)

Deadliest Warrior: The Game (PS3)

Derrick the Deathfin (PS3)

Divekick (PS3)

Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time (PS3)

Dogfight 1942 (PS3)

Dragon Fin Soup (PS3)

Dragon’s Lair (PS3)

Dragon’s Lair II: Time Warp (PS3)

Earth Defense Force 2025 (PS3)

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon (PS3)

Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard (PS3)

Enemy Front (PS3)

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West (PS3)

Escape Dead Island (PS3)

Fuel Overdose (PS3)

G-Force (PS3)

Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime (PS3)

Go! Sports Ski (PS3)

Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear (PS3)

High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition (PS3)

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational (PS3)

inFAMOUS (PS3)

Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos (PS3)

Jimmy Johnson’s Anything with an Engine (PS3)

Karateka (PS3)

Lead & Gold: Gangs of the Wild West (PS3)

Mamoruken Curse! (PS3)

Narco Terror (PS3)

Ninja Gaiden Sigma (PS3)

Okabu (PS3)

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness Episode One (PS3)

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness Episode Two (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty (PS3)

Record of Agarest War (PS3)

Record of Agarest War 2 (PS3)

Record of Agarest War Zero (PS3)

Resident Evil 4 (PS3)

Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition (PS3)

Resident Evil 6 (PS3)

Rocket Knight (PS3)

Rogue Warrior (PS3)

Sacred 3 (PS3)

Sanctum 2 (PS3)

SkyDrift (PS3)

Slender: The Arrival (PS3)

Spelunker HD (PS3)

StarDrone (PS3)

Street Fighter III: 3rd Stike Online Edition (PS3)

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix (PS3)

The Undergarden (PS3)

Thunder Wolves (PS3)

Warlords (PS3)

Way of the Samurai 3 (PS3)

Way of the Samurai 4 (PS3)

Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls (PS3)

XBLAZE Code: Embryo (PS3)

Vero anche che c’è il proverbiale rovescio della medaglia, ossia alcuni giochi disponibili su PlayStation Plus solo nel Vecchio Continente. Eccoli, poco sotto.

Giochi PS Plus Extra esclusivi per l’Europa

428: Shibuya Scramble (PS4)

Yakuza Kiwami (PS4)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (PS4)

Steins;Gate Elite (PS4)

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning (PS4)

Giochi PS Plus Premium esclusivi per l’Europa

Battle vs. Chess (PS3)

Dark Mist (PS3)

Genji: Days of the Blade (PS3)

Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR- (PS4)

Order Up!! (PS3

Tutti i dettagli su PS Plus li trovate da adesso nella nostra ricca ed esaustiva guida, incluso quanto costa, che giochi include, a cosa serve e cosa sono i tre diversi tier.

Infine, vediamo quali sono i giochi inclusi in PlayStation Plus Premium, il tier più alto del nuovo abbonamento PS Plus.