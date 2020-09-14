Xbox Game Pass, 150 giochi cloud da domani: ecco la lineup di lancio

Microsoft ha svelato la lineup di lancio della modalità di gioco cloud di Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, che sarà disponibile a partire da domani.

Si tratta della prima comunicazione ufficiale della casa di Redmond in cui non compare la dicitura Project xCloud, che è stata evidentemente messa da parte ora che siamo ad un passo dal lancio della versione finale programmato per domani 15 settembre.

La lineup conta su oltre 150 giochi, disponibili in 22 paesi – Italia compresa – senza costi aggiuntivi per gli abbonati a Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Questi comprendono i più recenti Tell Me Why, Grounded, Battletoads, Wasteland 3, ma anche alcuni tra i più giocati su Xbox come Forza Horizon 4 e Destiny 2.

Minecraft Dungeons, altro first-party lanciato in primavera, sarà il primo gioco Xbox a supportare i comandi touch, per cui non sarà neppure richiesto un controller per giocarci.

Diamo uno sguardo, adesso, alla lista completa:

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Absolver

Afterparty

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

ARK: Survival Evolved

Astroneer

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battletoads

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Black Desert

Blair Witch

Bleeding Edge

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bridge Constructor Portal

Carrion

Children of Morta

ClusterTruck

Crackdown 3: Campaign

Crosscode

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders III

DayZ

de Blob

Dead by Daylight

Dead Cells

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Death Squared

Deliver us the moon

Demon’s Tilt

Descenders

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep & Forsaken expansion (September 22)

DiRT 4

Don’t Starve

Double Kick Heroes

Drake Hollow

Dungeon of the Endless

Enter The Gungeon

F1 2019

Fallout 76

Farming Simulator 17

Felix the Reaper

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour

For the King

Forager

Forza Horizon 4

Fractured Minds

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Gato Roboto

Gears of War 1: Ultimate Edition

Gears of War 4

Gears of War 5

Goat Simulator

Golf with Your Friends

Grounded

Guacamelee! 2

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 1: Definitive Edition

Halo Wars 2

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo: Spartan Assault

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight (Renewal)

Hot Shot Racing

Human Fall Flat

Hyperdot

Hypnospace Outlaw

Indivisible

Journey to the Savage Planet

Katana ZERO (Coming soon)

Killer Instinct DE

Kona

Levelhead

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

Metro 2033 Redux

Middle Earth: Shadow of War

Minecraft: Dungeons

MINIT

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat X (Not available in Korea)

Mount & Blade: Warband

Moving Out

Mudrunner

Munchkin: Quacked Quest

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

My Time At Portia

Neon Abyss

New Super Lucky’s Tale

NieR:Automata

Night Call

Night in the Woods (Coming soon)

No Man’s Sky

Nowhere Prophet

Observation

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Overcooked! 2

Oxenfree

Pathologic 2

Pikuniku

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

ReCore: Definitive Edition

Remnant: From the Ashes

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Rise & Shine

River City Girls (Coming soon)

Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition

Sea Salt

Secret Neighbor

Shadow Warrior 2

Slay the Spire

Sniper Elite 4

Spiritfarer

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Stellaris

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Streets of Rage 4

Streets of Rogue

Subnautica

Surviving Mars

Tacoma

Tell Me Why Episode 1 – 3

Terraria

The Bard’s Tale IV: Directors Cut

The Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Gardens Between

The Jackbox Party Pack 4

The Long Dark

The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game

The Messenger

The Outer Worlds

The Surge 2

The Touryst

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Escapists 2

The Talos Principle

The Turing Test

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Episode 1 through 5

The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 1 – 3

The Walking Dead: Season Two

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Touhou Luna Nights

Tracks – The Train Set Game

Trailmakers

Train Sim World 2020

Two Point Hospital

Undermine

Untitled Goose Game

Void Bastards

Wandersong

Warhammer Vermintide 2 (Coming soon)

Wasteland Remastered

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Wasteland 3

We Happy Few

West of Dead

Wizard of Legend

World War Z

Worms W.M.D

Xeno Crisis

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

«Similmente a Xbox Game Pass per console e PC, potete aspettarvi che la libreria evolverà col tempo in base al feedback dei membri, con nuovi giochi che saranno aggiunti tutto il tempo», si legge nel post di presentazione della lineup.

Microsoft ha tenuto a precisare che «il cloud gaming come parte di Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ora apre il mondo di Xbox a chi potrebbe non possedere affatto una console», dal momento che vi servirà soltanto un telefono o tablet Android e un controller supportato per iniziare a giocare.

Se siete curiosi di saperne di più su come funziona il cloud di Microsoft, potete dare un’occhiata alla nostra prova di Project xCloud.