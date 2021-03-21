SXSW Awards: niente GOTY per The Last of Us – Parte II (che si consola)

Si sono svolte in queste ore le premiazioni per gli SXSW Gaming Awards, i premi assegnati dalla kermesse South By Southwest Conference & Festivals dedicata «alla convergenza tra le industrie dell’interazione, del cinema e della musica». Nel corso dell’evento, che quest’anno si è svolto per forza di cose online, abbiamo appreso nuovi dettagli sulla serie di The Last of Us e sul prossimo film di Resident Evil, come vi abbiamo riferito questa notte, ma non solo: si sono infatti anche svolte le premiazioni per i migliori giochi dell’anno.

Vediamo chi ha portato a casa quali premi e in quale categoria, con The Last of Us – Parte II che si è fatto sfuggire il GOTY (ricordiamo che il gioco detiene il record per il numero di titoli dell’anno vinti). Di seguito trovate tutte le categorie con i rispettivi nominati, mentre viene evidenziato il vincitore di ciascuna.

Quest'anno l'evento SXSW si è svolto in digitale

Videogioco dell’anno

DOOM Eternal — id Software / Bethesda Softworks

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hades — Supergiant Games

Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Indie dell’anno

Bugsnax — Young Horses

Cloudpunk — Ion Lands

Crown Trick — NExT Studios / Team17

Deep Rock Galactic — Ghost Ship Games / Coffee Stain Publishing

Huntdown — Easy Trigger Games / Coffee Stain Publishing

Ikenfell — Happy Ray Games / Humble Games

Monster Sanctuary — Moi Rai Games / Team17

Raji: An Ancient Epic — Nodding Heads Games / Super.com

Risk of Rain 2 — Hopoo Games / Gearbox Publishing

The Last Campfire — Hello Games

Gioco VR dell’anno

Down the Rabbit Hole — Cortopia Studios / Beyond Frames Entertainment

Half-Life: Alyx — Valve

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond — Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

Star Wars: Squadrons — Motive Studios / Electronic Arts

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners — Skydance Interactive

Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award

Astro’s Playroom — Team ASOBI! / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Dreams — Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment

If Found… — Dreamfeel / Annapurna Interactive

Tell Me Why — DONTNOD Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Eccellenza in Animazione, Arte e Grafica

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft

Cloudpunk — Ion Lands

Final Fantasy VII Remake — SQUARE ENIX

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios

Eccellenza in Game Design

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time — Toys for Bob / Activision

Desperados III — Mimimi Games / THQ Nordic

Hades — Supergiant Games

Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios

Watch Dogs: Legion — Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft

Eccellenza nella colonna sonora

Cyberpunk 2077 — CD Projekt Red / CD Projekt

DOOM Eternal — id Software / Bethesda Softworks

Final Fantasy VII Remake — SQUARE ENIX

Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios

Trials of Mana — Xeen / SQUARE ENIX

Eccellenza nel multiplayer

Deep Rock Galactic — Ghost Ship Games / Coffee Stain Publishing

Huntdown — Easy Trigger Games / Coffee Stain Publishing

Risk of Rain 2 — Hopoo Games, Gearbox Publishing

Star Wars: Squadrons — Motive Studios / Electronic Arts

VALORANT — Riot Games

Eccellenza nella narrativa

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hades — Supergiant Games

Immortals Fenyx Rising — Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Eccellenza nell’audio design

Bugsnax — Young Horses

DOOM Eternal — id Software / Bethesda Softworks

Observer: System Redux — Bloober Team

Star Wars: Squadrons — Motive Studios / Electronic Arts

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 — Vicarious Visions / Activision

Eccellenza per il comparto tecnico

Astro’s Playroom — Team ASOBI! / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Dreams — Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Genshin Impact — miHoYo

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Microsoft Flight Simulator — Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios

Vanno quindi ad Hades due premi estremamente prestigiosi: quello di gioco dell’anno e di titolo dal miglior game design. Il capolavoro di Supergiant Games è senza dubbio una delle migliori produzioni del 2020 e sono ormai innumerevoli i premi che ha portato a casa.

Riconoscimenti, tra gli altri, anche per Half-Life: Alyx, per Microsoft Flight Simulator, premiato per «la capacità di utilizzare tecnologia e programmazione spingendole oltre i limiti», e per Ghost of Tsushima, che ha rapito con la sua direzione artistica e i risultati che ha mostrato rappresentando su schermo l’isola di Tsushima e i suoi scorci.