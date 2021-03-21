SXSW Awards: niente GOTY per The Last of Us – Parte II (che si consola)

Si sono svolte in queste ore le premiazioni per gli SXSW Gaming Awards, i premi assegnati dalla kermesse South By Southwest Conference & Festivals dedicata «alla convergenza tra le industrie dell’interazione, del cinema e della musica». Nel corso dell’evento, che quest’anno si è svolto per forza di cose online, abbiamo appreso nuovi dettagli sulla serie di The Last of Us e sul prossimo film di Resident Evil, come vi abbiamo riferito questa notte, ma non solo: si sono infatti anche svolte le premiazioni per i migliori giochi dell’anno.
Vediamo chi ha portato a casa quali premi e in quale categoria, con The Last of Us – Parte II che si è fatto sfuggire il GOTY (ricordiamo che il gioco detiene il record per il numero di titoli dell’anno vinti). Di seguito trovate tutte le categorie con i rispettivi nominati, mentre viene evidenziato il vincitore di ciascuna.
Videogioco dell’anno
DOOM Eternal — id Software / Bethesda Softworks
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Hades — Supergiant Games
Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Indie dell’anno
Bugsnax — Young Horses
Cloudpunk — Ion Lands
Crown Trick — NExT Studios / Team17
Deep Rock Galactic — Ghost Ship Games / Coffee Stain Publishing
Huntdown — Easy Trigger Games / Coffee Stain Publishing
Ikenfell — Happy Ray Games / Humble Games
Monster Sanctuary — Moi Rai Games / Team17
Raji: An Ancient Epic — Nodding Heads Games / Super.com
Risk of Rain 2 — Hopoo Games / Gearbox Publishing
The Last Campfire — Hello Games
Gioco VR dell’anno
Down the Rabbit Hole — Cortopia Studios / Beyond Frames Entertainment
Half-Life: Alyx — Valve
Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond — Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts
Star Wars: Squadrons — Motive Studios / Electronic Arts
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners — Skydance Interactive
Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award
Astro’s Playroom — Team ASOBI! / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Dreams — Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment
If Found… — Dreamfeel / Annapurna Interactive
Tell Me Why — DONTNOD Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Eccellenza in Animazione, Arte e Grafica
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft
Cloudpunk — Ion Lands
Final Fantasy VII Remake — SQUARE ENIX
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios
Eccellenza in Game Design
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time — Toys for Bob / Activision
Desperados III — Mimimi Games / THQ Nordic
Hades — Supergiant Games
Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios
Watch Dogs: Legion — Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft
Eccellenza nella colonna sonora
Cyberpunk 2077 — CD Projekt Red / CD Projekt
DOOM Eternal — id Software / Bethesda Softworks
Final Fantasy VII Remake — SQUARE ENIX
Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios
Trials of Mana — Xeen / SQUARE ENIX
Eccellenza nel multiplayer
Deep Rock Galactic — Ghost Ship Games / Coffee Stain Publishing
Huntdown — Easy Trigger Games / Coffee Stain Publishing
Risk of Rain 2 — Hopoo Games, Gearbox Publishing
Star Wars: Squadrons — Motive Studios / Electronic Arts
VALORANT — Riot Games
Eccellenza nella narrativa
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Hades — Supergiant Games
Immortals Fenyx Rising — Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Eccellenza nell’audio design
Bugsnax — Young Horses
DOOM Eternal — id Software / Bethesda Softworks
Observer: System Redux — Bloober Team
Star Wars: Squadrons — Motive Studios / Electronic Arts
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 — Vicarious Visions / Activision
Eccellenza per il comparto tecnico
Astro’s Playroom — Team ASOBI! / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Dreams — Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Genshin Impact — miHoYo
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Microsoft Flight Simulator — Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios
Vanno quindi ad Hades due premi estremamente prestigiosi: quello di gioco dell’anno e di titolo dal miglior game design. Il capolavoro di Supergiant Games è senza dubbio una delle migliori produzioni del 2020 e sono ormai innumerevoli i premi che ha portato a casa.
Riconoscimenti, tra gli altri, anche per Half-Life: Alyx, per Microsoft Flight Simulator, premiato per «la capacità di utilizzare tecnologia e programmazione spingendole oltre i limiti», e per Ghost of Tsushima, che ha rapito con la sua direzione artistica e i risultati che ha mostrato rappresentando su schermo l’isola di Tsushima e i suoi scorci.
