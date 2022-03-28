PS5 e DualSense si portano a casa un premio molto importante

Il DualSense di PS5 è stato incoronato il “miglior controller di sempre” nel concorso per i fan indetto ai BAFTA Games 2022, superando anche il suo predecessore, ossia il classico controller DualShock.
L’ultimo pad di Sony, con feedback aptico e trigger adattivi, ha preso il 72,6% dei voti rispetto al 24,7% del controller DualShock.
Questo, considerando anche le nuove tonalità, ispirate dalla galassia e disponibili da pochi mesi, che rispondono al nome Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple e Nova Pink.
La notizia, riportata anche dai colleghi di PSU, segna quindi un altro, importante traguardo raggiunto da PlayStation, a poco più di un anno dall’uscita della console.
I DualSense avevano dalla loro una concorrenza agguerrita ai BAFTA, essendoci tra i nominati anche i controller di leggende come SNES, Dreamcast, Mega Drive, Wii, Switch, GameCube e Nintendo 64.
Pur non trattandosi dell’Oscar del videogioco, è sicuramente molto significativo vedere un semplice pad premiato in una categoria così prestigiosa.
Poco sotto, trovate in ogni caso tutte le nomination dei BAFTA Games 2022, le cui premiazioni si terranno il 7 aprile 2022 (via sito ufficiale).
The BEST CONTROLLER EVER TOURNAMENT (our friendly competition!) has come to an end, and you have decided the ultimate winner with the DualSense taking the crown
Reminder: you can watch the #BAFTAGames Awards on 7 April 2022 on all major social and online platforms pic.twitter.com/wGH5zKdosI
— BAFTA Games (@BAFTAGames) March 27, 2022
Miglior Gioco
- Deathloop – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
- Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Miglior Grafica
- The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
- Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Resident Evil Village – Capcom/Capcom
- Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Miglior Animazione
- Call 0f Duty Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts)
- Kena Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab Llc/ Ember Lab Llc)
- Life Is Strange True Colors (Square Enix, Deck Nine Games/Square Enix)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Miglior Comparto Sonoro
- The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard
- Deathloop – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
- Halo Infinite – 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios
- Marvel’s Guardian’s Of The Galaxy – Eidos-Montréal/Square Enix
- Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Miglior Debutto
- The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive
- Eastward – Pixpil/Chucklefish
- The Forgotten City – Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers
- Genesis Noir – Feral Cat Den/Fellow Traveller
- Maquette – Graceful Decay/Annapurna Interactive
- Toem – Something We Made/ Something We Made
Miglior Gioco Britannico
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – Ustwo Games/Ustwo Games, Plug In Digital
- Death’s Door – Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital
- Fights in Tight Spaces – Ground Shatter/Mode7
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
- Overboard! – Inkle/ Inkle
- Sable – Shedworks/Raw Fury
Miglior Gioco in Evoluzione
- Among Us – Innersloth/Innersloth
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Epd/Nintendo
- Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – Za/Um/Za/Um
- Fortnite – Epic Games/Epic Games, People Can Fly
- No Man’s Sky – Hello Games/Hello Games
Miglior Gioco per Famiglie
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – Ustwo Games/Ustwo Games, Plug In Digital
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov, A Shell In The Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/Finji
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
- Mario Party Superstars – Nintendo Epd/Nintendo
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Unpacking – Witch Beam/Humble Games
Miglior Game Design
- Deathloop – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
- Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Miglior Multiplayer
- Back 4 Blood – Turtle Rock Studios/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
- Call Of Duty: Vanguard – Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
- Halo Infinite – 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios
- Hell Let Loose – Black Matter/Team17
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
Miglior Colonna Sonora
- Deathloop – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
- Far Cry 6 – Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft
- Halo Infinite – 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios
- Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac Games/ Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Miglior Gioco oltre l’intrattenimento
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – Ustwo Games/Ustwo Games/Plug In Digital
- Before Your Eyes – Goodbyeworld Games/Skybound Games
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale- Greg Lobanov, A Shell In The Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine/Finji
- Game Builder Garage – Nintendo Epd/Nintendo
- It Takes Two -Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
- Psychonauts 2 -Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios
Miglior Comparto Narrativo
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
- Life Is Strange: True Colors – Square Enix, Deck Nine Games/Square Enix
- Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy – Eidos-Montréal/Square Enix
- Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios
- Returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Unpacking – Witch Beam/Humble Games
- Original Property
- Deathloop – Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks
Restando in tema, avete letto anche che potrebbe essere stato svelato in anticipo il primo gioco PlayStation Plus di aprile 2022?
Ma non solo: durante la notte degli Oscar di ieri è successo un fatto increscioso legato a Will Smith, che a quanto pare ha avuto un impatto piuttosto preoccupante anche nel mondo dei videogiochi.
Per le vostre partite multigiocatore su PS4 e PS5 vi occorrerà un’iscrizione a PlayStation Plus: potete ricaricare l’abbonamento comodamente su Amazon.