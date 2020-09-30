PlayStation Store sconta i giochi di una generazione: Ghost of Tsushima in offerta

PlayStation Store ha lanciato oggi la promozione I giochi di una generazione, che, come da titolo, sconta alcuni dei migliori prodotti lanciati nel ciclo vitale di PS4.

I titoli saranno in offerta da oggi 30 settembre fino al 14 ottobre e includono anche uscite più recenti, come Ghost of Tsushima.

In vista del lancio dell’espansione multiplayer co-op, l’action adventure di Sucker Punch è scontato del 25%, costituendo così un best price del prodotto in digitale sulla piattaforma.

Quali giochi ti mancano da aggiungere alla collezione? Vai su PlayStation Store, dai uno sguardo alla promo "Giochi di una generazione" e approfittane fino al 14 ottobre –> https://t.co/WtSQu1QDez pic.twitter.com/fN6OKbSFWf — PlayStation Italia (@PlayStationIT) September 30, 2020

Questa una lista dei migliori giochi in offerta, mentre su PlayStation Store trovate l’elenco completo con tutti i prodotti in saldo.

A Way Out

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Deluxe Edition

Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition

Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition

Apex Legends – Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack

Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition

Apex Legends – Octane Edition

Apex Legends – Pathfinder Edition

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Batman: Arkham Collection

Black Desert: Conqueror Edition

Black Desert: Explorer Edition

Black Desert: Traveler Edition

Blasphemous

Borderlands 3

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition

Conan Exiles

Disintegration

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition

Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dying Light

F1 2020

F1 2020 – Deluxe Schumacher Edition

Far Cry New Dawn

Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima: Digital Deluxe Edition

God’s Trigger

Grand Ages: Medieval

Hello Neighbor

Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition

Journey to the Savage Planet

L.A. Noire

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

LEGO City Undercover

LEGO DC Super-Villains

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition

LEGO The Hobbit

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Definitive Edition

Monster Hunter: World

MotoGP 20

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

My Hero One’s Justice 2: Deluxe Edition

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – Deluxe Edition

Overwatch: Legendary Edition

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pure Farming 2018

Ride 3

Ride 3 – Gold Edition

Sniper Elite 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Stellaris: Console Edition

Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition

Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass Two

Strange Brigade – Digital Deluxe Edition

Sudden Strike 4

Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection

Surviving Mars

Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe Edition

Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition

Tekken 7 – Ultimate Edition

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Deluxe Bundle

Tropico 6

Tropico 6 – Spitter

Tropico 6: El Prez Edition

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Unravel

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – Digital Deluxe Edition

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship – Legendary Pack

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship: Deluxe Edition

Zombie Army 4: Dead War – Deluxe Edition

Zombie Army 4: Dead War – Super Deluxe Edition

L’elenco comprende giochi interessanti come Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order a €34,99, Monster Hunter World a €14,99 e A Way Out a €10,49. Tra i più recenti troviamo anche Journey to the Savage Planet e F1 2020.

Se siete amanti delle copie fisiche, invece, abbiamo la soluzione per voi: aspettando l’inaugurazione della gen di PS5, potete trovare qui i migliori saldi Amazon sui titoli per PlayStation 4.