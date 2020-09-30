PlayStation Store sconta i giochi di una generazione: Ghost of Tsushima in offerta

PlayStation Store ha lanciato oggi la promozione I giochi di una generazione, che, come da titolo, sconta alcuni dei migliori prodotti lanciati nel ciclo vitale di PS4.
I titoli saranno in offerta da oggi 30 settembre fino al 14 ottobre e includono anche uscite più recenti, come Ghost of Tsushima.
In vista del lancio dell’espansione multiplayer co-op, l’action adventure di Sucker Punch è scontato del 25%, costituendo così un best price del prodotto in digitale sulla piattaforma.
Quali giochi ti mancano da aggiungere alla collezione? Vai su PlayStation Store, dai uno sguardo alla promo "Giochi di una generazione" e approfittane fino al 14 ottobre –> https://t.co/WtSQu1QDez pic.twitter.com/fN6OKbSFWf
— PlayStation Italia (@PlayStationIT) September 30, 2020
Questa una lista dei migliori giochi in offerta, mentre su PlayStation Store trovate l’elenco completo con tutti i prodotti in saldo.
- A Way Out
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Deluxe Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition
- Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition
- Apex Legends – Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack
- Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition
- Apex Legends – Octane Edition
- Apex Legends – Pathfinder Edition
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
- Batman: Arkham Collection
- Black Desert: Conqueror Edition
- Black Desert: Explorer Edition
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition
- Blasphemous
- Borderlands 3
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition
- Conan Exiles
- Disintegration
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
- Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dying Light
- F1 2020
- F1 2020 – Deluxe Schumacher Edition
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Ghost of Tsushima: Digital Deluxe Edition
- God’s Trigger
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Hello Neighbor
- Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- L.A. Noire
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO City Undercover
- LEGO DC Super-Villains
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
- LEGO The Hobbit
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Definitive Edition
- Monster Hunter: World
- MotoGP 20
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- My Hero One’s Justice 2: Deluxe Edition
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – Deluxe Edition
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pure Farming 2018
- Ride 3
- Ride 3 – Gold Edition
- Sniper Elite 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass Two
- Strange Brigade – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Sudden Strike 4
- Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
- Surviving Mars
- Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition
- Tekken 7 – Ultimate Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Deluxe Bundle
- Tropico 6
- Tropico 6 – Spitter
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Unravel
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – Digital Deluxe Edition
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship – Legendary Pack
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship: Deluxe Edition
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War – Deluxe Edition
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War – Super Deluxe Edition
L’elenco comprende giochi interessanti come Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order a €34,99, Monster Hunter World a €14,99 e A Way Out a €10,49. Tra i più recenti troviamo anche Journey to the Savage Planet e F1 2020.
Se siete amanti delle copie fisiche, invece, abbiamo la soluzione per voi: aspettando l’inaugurazione della gen di PS5, potete trovare qui i migliori saldi Amazon sui titoli per PlayStation 4.
Se non avete ancora fatto vostra una PS5, potete tenere d’occhio la pagina su Amazon in attesa che ritorni disponibile