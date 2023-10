Spider-Man 2 è ora il miglior gioco di Insomniac degli ultimi 20 anni

Spider-Man 2 is Insomniac's first 90+ on Metacritic since Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal in 2004.



They've come close over the years & scores are of course 'just numbers', but congrats to the team & everyone who worked so hard to deliver a great achievement! 👏#SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/BzMpxJP3WK