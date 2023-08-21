Gamescom Awards, c'è già un gioco favorito (e non è Zelda)

La Opening Night Live della Gamescom 2023 è ormai alle porte, condotta anche questa volta dal consueto Geoff Keighley.
Per l'occasione vedremo anche nuovi giochi che entreranno nel catalogo di Xbox Game Pass, l'abbonamento di Microsoft a cui potete aderire anche tramite Amazon.
Nonostante grandi assenti come PlayStation, Xbox proporrà una line-up con oltre 30 giochi (39, ad essere precisi) e una serie di titoli first party, third party e indie.
Ora, però, come riportato anche da GameSpot, gli organizzatori dell'evento hanno annunciato le nomination per l'edizione di quest'anno dei consueti Gamescom Awards.
Il gruppo di nominati del 2023 è stato scelto in base ai voti espressi da una giuria di membri dei media internazionali del settore videoludico, e saranno assegnati 16 diversi premi.
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon è in testa a tutti con ben sette nomination, mentre The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom segue con quattro nomination.
Ecco, poco sotto, la lista completa dei giochi nominati nelle rispettive categorie:
Best Visuals
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology
Reka, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
Sand Land, ILCA, Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment
The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, Gammera Nest / Meridiem Games
Best Audio
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Glee-Cheese / Team17 Digital
REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
Savant - Ascent Remix, D-Pad Studio
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
Best Gameplay
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
Paper Trail, Newfangled Games
Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Mimimi Games
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio
Most Entertaining
AK-xolotl, 2Awesome Studio / Playstack
Core Keeper, Pugstorm / Fireshine Games
Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Glee-Cheese / Team17 Digital
Payday 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion
Pizza Possum, Cosy Computer / Raw Fury
Most Epic
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology
Dwarf Fortress, Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games
Sand Land, ILCA / Bandai Namco Entertainment
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
Most Wholesome
Pikmin 4, Nintendo
Pioneers of Pagonia, Envision Entertainment
Smushi Come Home, Mooneye Publishing
The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio
Tiny Booskhop, neoludic games
Games for Impact
A Space for the Unbound, Mojiken / Toge Productions
Belonging, Farbspiel Interactive
Dead Pets Unleashed, Triple Topping Games
Fall of Porcupine, Critical Rabbit / Assemble Entertainment
Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany
Best Microsoft Xbox Game
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games
Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment
The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio
Towerborne, Stoic / Xbox Game Studios
Best Nintendo Switch Game
Fall of Porcupine, Critical Rabbit / Assemble Entertainment
Figment 2: Creed Valley, Bedtime Digital Games
Paper Trail, Newfangled Games
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
The Smurfs 2 - The Prisoner of the Green Stone, Osome Studio / Microids
Best PC Game
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
Dwarf Fortress, Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games
PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion
REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Mimimi Games
Best Sony PlayStation Game
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games
Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment
Sand Land, ILCA / Bandai Namco Entertainment
Tekken 8, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Mobile Game
Genshin Impact, HoYoverse
Marvel Snap, Second Dinner Studios / Nuverse
Monster Hunter Now, Niantic / Capcom
Paper Trail, Newfangled Games
Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany
gamescom Green Studio of the Year
Frontier Developments
Ubisoft
Xbox
Tra gli altri premi non ancora nominati figurano il Best Trailer, che sarà deciso dopo l'Opening Night Live, il Best Of Show Floor, che premia il miglior stand della fiera, e l'Heart Of Gaming, un premio speciale che può essere assegnato "non solo a giochi, add-on e tecnologie, ma anche a persone, istituzioni, aziende, concetti o termini".
Ricordiamo che prossimamente toccherà anche al Tokyo Game Show 2023, che si prepara ad un evento descritto come "il più grande di sempre".