Gamescom Awards, c'è già un gioco favorito (e non è Zelda)

La Opening Night Live della Gamescom 2023 è ormai alle porte, condotta anche questa volta dal consueto Geoff Keighley.

Per l'occasione vedremo anche nuovi giochi che entreranno nel catalogo di Xbox Game Pass, l'abbonamento di Microsoft a cui potete aderire anche tramite Amazon.

Nonostante grandi assenti come PlayStation, Xbox proporrà una line-up con oltre 30 giochi (39, ad essere precisi) e una serie di titoli first party, third party e indie.

Ora, però, come riportato anche da GameSpot, gli organizzatori dell'evento hanno annunciato le nomination per l'edizione di quest'anno dei consueti Gamescom Awards.

Il gruppo di nominati del 2023 è stato scelto in base ai voti espressi da una giuria di membri dei media internazionali del settore videoludico, e saranno assegnati 16 diversi premi.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon è in testa a tutti con ben sette nomination, mentre The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom segue con quattro nomination.

Ecco, poco sotto, la lista completa dei giochi nominati nelle rispettive categorie:

Best Visuals

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology

Reka, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games

Sand Land, ILCA, Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, Gammera Nest / Meridiem Games

Best Audio

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Glee-Cheese / Team17 Digital

REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games

Savant - Ascent Remix, D-Pad Studio

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

Best Gameplay

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Paper Trail, Newfangled Games

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Mimimi Games

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio

Most Entertaining

AK-xolotl, 2Awesome Studio / Playstack

Core Keeper, Pugstorm / Fireshine Games

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Glee-Cheese / Team17 Digital

Payday 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion

Pizza Possum, Cosy Computer / Raw Fury

Most Epic

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology

Dwarf Fortress, Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games

Sand Land, ILCA / Bandai Namco Entertainment

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

Most Wholesome

Pikmin 4, Nintendo

Pioneers of Pagonia, Envision Entertainment

Smushi Come Home, Mooneye Publishing

The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio

Tiny Booskhop, neoludic games

Games for Impact

A Space for the Unbound, Mojiken / Toge Productions

Belonging, Farbspiel Interactive

Dead Pets Unleashed, Triple Topping Games

Fall of Porcupine, Critical Rabbit / Assemble Entertainment

Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games

Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment

The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio

Towerborne, Stoic / Xbox Game Studios

Best Nintendo Switch Game

Fall of Porcupine, Critical Rabbit / Assemble Entertainment

Figment 2: Creed Valley, Bedtime Digital Games

Paper Trail, Newfangled Games

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

The Smurfs 2 - The Prisoner of the Green Stone, Osome Studio / Microids

Best PC Game

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Dwarf Fortress, Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games

PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion

REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Mimimi Games

Best Sony PlayStation Game

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games

Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment

Sand Land, ILCA / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Tekken 8, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Mobile Game

Genshin Impact, HoYoverse

Marvel Snap, Second Dinner Studios / Nuverse

Monster Hunter Now, Niantic / Capcom

Paper Trail, Newfangled Games

Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany

gamescom Green Studio of the Year

Frontier Developments

Ubisoft

Xbox

Tra gli altri premi non ancora nominati figurano il Best Trailer, che sarà deciso dopo l'Opening Night Live, il Best Of Show Floor, che premia il miglior stand della fiera, e l'Heart Of Gaming, un premio speciale che può essere assegnato "non solo a giochi, add-on e tecnologie, ma anche a persone, istituzioni, aziende, concetti o termini".

Ricordiamo che prossimamente toccherà anche al Tokyo Game Show 2023, che si prepara ad un evento descritto come "il più grande di sempre".