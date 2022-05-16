I classici inclusi nel catalogo PS Plus

Sony ha da poco alzato il sipario sui primi giochi che entreranno a far parte del catalogo del nuovo PlayStation Plus (o PS Plus), tanti nomi classici provenienti dal passato oltre a una valanga di titoli più recenti targati PlayStation Studios.
Tutti gli abbonati al servizio (di cui potete acquistare 12 mesi in offerta su Amazon) non avranno infatti di che lamentarsi con le novità previste a giugno.
Tra queste, anche la lista dei giochi che potete provare gratis per un periodo di tempo limitato, lista che si amplierà nel corso delle settimane.
Gli abbonati al livello Premium e Deluxe avranno anche il diritto ad accedere anche ad alcuni videogiochi classici del passato. Giochi come Syphon Filter ed Ape Escape, oltre a titoli di terze parti come Tekken 2.
La lista di classici PS Plus è pensata per i giocatori nostalgici, sebbene Sony ci ha tenuto a precisare che alcuni giochi avranno risoluzioni e frame rate migliorati rispetto alle loro versioni originali.
Classici originali PSP e PSOne
PlayStation Studios
- Ape Escape | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale
- Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale
- Kurushi | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale
- Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale
- Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, PlayStation originale
- Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP
Terze Parti
- Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originale
- Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originale
- Worms World Party | Team 17, PlayStation originale
- Worms Armageddon | Team17, PlayStation originale
Giochi classici rimasterizzati
PlayStation Studios
- Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Arc: Il tramonto degli Spiriti | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Chronicle | Japan Studio, PS4
- FantaVision | SIE, PS4
- Everybody’s Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
- Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
- Forbidden Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
- Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4
Terze Parti
- Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4
Giochi PS3 originali (in streaming)
PlayStation Studios
- Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
- Demon’s Souls | FromSoftware, PS3
- echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
- Everybody’s Golf: World Tour | Japan Studio, PS3
- Everybody’s Golf 6 | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
- Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3
- MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
- MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
- Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
- rain | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Alla ricerca del tesoro | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: A spasso nel tempo |Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3
- Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
- When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3
Terze Parti
- Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
- Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
- F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
- Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3
- Red Dead Redemption: Terrore dall’Oltretomba |Rockstar Games, PS3
Per non farvi mancare nulla, anche questa settimana potete dare uno sguardo alle migliori proposte in offerta a meno di 10 euro presenti su PlayStation Store.