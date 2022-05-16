I classici inclusi nel catalogo PS Plus

Sony ha da poco alzato il sipario sui primi giochi che entreranno a far parte del catalogo del nuovo PlayStation Plus (o PS Plus), tanti nomi classici provenienti dal passato oltre a una valanga di titoli più recenti targati PlayStation Studios.

Tutti gli abbonati al servizio non avranno infatti di che lamentarsi con le novità previste a giugno.

Tra queste, anche la lista dei giochi che potete provare gratis per un periodo di tempo limitato, lista che si amplierà nel corso delle settimane.

Gli abbonati al livello Premium e Deluxe avranno anche il diritto ad accedere anche ad alcuni videogiochi classici del passato. Giochi come Syphon Filter ed Ape Escape, oltre a titoli di terze parti come Tekken 2.

La lista di classici PS Plus è pensata per i giocatori nostalgici, sebbene Sony ci ha tenuto a precisare che alcuni giochi avranno risoluzioni e frame rate migliorati rispetto alle loro versioni originali.

Classici originali PSP e PSOne

PlayStation Studios

Ape Escape | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale

| Japan Studio, PlayStation originale Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale

| Japan Studio, PlayStation originale Kurushi | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale

| Japan Studio, PlayStation originale Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale

| Japan Studio, PlayStation originale Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, PlayStation originale

| Bend Studio, PlayStation originale Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP

Terze Parti

Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originale

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originale Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originale

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originale Worms World Party | Team 17, PlayStation originale

| Team 17, PlayStation originale Worms Armageddon | Team17, PlayStation originale

Giochi classici rimasterizzati

PlayStation Studios

Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Arc: Il tramonto degli Spiriti | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Dark Chronicle | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 FantaVision | SIE, PS4

| SIE, PS4 Everybody’s Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak 3 | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Forbidden Siren | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4

Terze Parti

Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4

| 2K Games, PS4 Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4

| 2K Games, PS4 Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4

| Gearbox Publishing, PS4 Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4

| THQ Nordic, PS4 LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

Giochi PS3 originali (in streaming)

PlayStation Studios

Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3

| Creative Vault Studios, PS3 Demon’s Souls | FromSoftware, PS3

| FromSoftware, PS3 echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Everybody’s Golf: World Tour | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Everybody’s Golf 6 | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Ico | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3

| Sucker Punch, PS3 Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3

| Sucker Punch, PS3 Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3

| Sucker Punch, PS3 LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3

| Evolution Studios, PS3 MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3

| Evolution Studios, PS3 Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 rain | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: Alla ricerca del tesoro | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: A spasso nel tempo |Insomniac Games, PS3

|Insomniac Games, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3

| Housemarque, PS3 Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3

Terze Parti

Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

| Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3 Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3

| Konami, PS3 Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

| Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3 Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3

| Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3 F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3

| WB Games, PS3 Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

| Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3 Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3

| Koei Tecmo, PS3 Red Dead Redemption: Terrore dall’Oltretomba |Rockstar Games, PS3

