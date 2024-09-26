News
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
26 settembre 2024
Sviluppatore
Nintendo
Produttore
Nintendo
Distributore
Nintendo
Localizzazione
Audio IT: NO
Testi IT ✔
Generi:
Avventura
Disponibile su:
SWITCH
Ultimi Articoli su The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
News
8 ore fa
Il nuovo look di Zelda sta già facendo impazzire i fan
News
13 ore fa
Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom ci metterà nei panni della Principessa!
Cerca tutti gli articoli su The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom