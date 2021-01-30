Epic Games Store, tutti i giochi gratis dal 2018 ad oggi

Epic Games Store ha annunciato questa settimana che la sua iniziativa legata ai giochi gratuiti forniti agli utenti PC ogni settimana sarà rinnovata per tutto il 2021.
Il programma è partito nel dicembre 2018 e, ora che siamo arrivati a gennaio 2021 e sono passati due anni da quando è iniziato, possiamo tirare le somme per capire se sia valsa la pena o meno per i giocatori “segnarsi” questo appuntamento fisso il giovedì alle ore 17:00.
Curiosità: i titoli erano inizialmente uno solo ogni quattordici giorni, poi si è passato ad uno (fino a tre) alla settimana e uno al giorno a ridosso delle festività natalizie.
I titoli gratis su Epic Games Store
Di seguito, allora, trovate la lista completa dei titoli che sono stati offerti dall’avvio dell’iniziativa fino all’ultima settimana di questo gennaio.
|Dandara Trials of Tears
|28 gennaio – 4 febbraio 2021
|Galactic Civilizations 3
|21 – 28 gennaio 2021
|Star Wars Battlefront 2
|14 – 21 gennaio 2021
|Crying Suns
|7 – 14 gennaio 2021
|Jurassic World Evolution
|31 dicembre 2020 – 7 gennaio 2021
|Torchlight 2
|30 dicembre 2020
|Solitairica
|29 dicembre 2020
|Stranded Deep
|28 dicembre 2020
|Night In The Woods
|27 dicembre 2020
|My Time At Portia
|26 dicembre 2020
|Darkest Dungeon
|25 dicembre 2020
|Inside
|24 dicembre 2020
|Tropico 5
|23 dicembre 2020
|Metro: Redux
|22 dicembre 2020
|Alien Isolation
|21 dicembre 2020
|Defense Grid: The Awakening
|20 dicembre 2020
|The Long Dark
|19 dicembre 2020
|Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
|18 dicembre 2020
|Cities: Skylines
|17 dicembre 2020
|Pillars of Eternity
|10 – 17 dicembre 2020
|Tyranny
|10 – 17 dicembre 2020
|Cave Story+
|3 – 10 dicembre
|MudRunner
|26 novembre – 3 dicembre 2020
|Elite: Dangerous
|19 – 26 novembre 2020
|The World Next Door
|19 – 26 novembre 2020
|The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia
|12 – 19 novembre 2020
|Dungeons 3
|5 – 12 novembre 2020
|Blair Witch
|29 ottobre – 5 novembre 2020
|Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
|29 ottobre – 5 novembre 2020
|Layers Of Fear 2
|22 – 29 ottobre 2020
|Costume Quest 2
|22 – 29 ottobre 2020
|Kingdom: New Lands
|15 – 22 ottobre 2020
|Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs
|15 – 22 ottobre 2020
|Rising Storm 2: Vietnam
|8 – 15 ottobre 2020
|Abzu
|8 – 15 ottobre 2020
|Pikuniku
|1 – 8 ottobre 2020
|RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition
|24 – 1 ottobre 2020
|Watch Dogs 2
|17 – 24 settembre 2020
|Stick It To The Man!
|17 – 24 settembre 2020
|Football Manager 2020
|17 – 24 settembre 2020
|Railway Empire
|10 – 17 settembre 2020
|Where The Water Tastes Like Wine
|10 – 17 settembre 2020
|Into The Breach
|3 – 10 settembre 2020
|Shadowrun Collection
|27 agosto – settembre 2020
|Hitman
|27 agosto – settembre 2020
|God’s Trigger
|20 – 27 agosto 2020
|Enter The Gungeon
|20 – 27 agosto 2020
|Remnant: From the Ashes
|13 – 20 agosto 2020
|The Alto Collection
|13 – 20 agosto 2020
|A Total War Saga: Troy
|13 agosto 2020
|Wilmot’s Warehouse
|6 – 13 agosto 2020
|3 Out of 10 Episode 1
|6 – 13 agosto 2020
|20XX
|30 luglio – 6 agosto 2020
|Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery EP
|30 luglio – 6 agosto 2020
|Barony
|30 luglio – 6 agosto 2020
|Next Up Hero
|23 – 30 luglio 2020
|Tacoma
|23 – 30 luglio 2020
|Torchlight II
|16 – 23 luglio 2020
|Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition
|9 – 16 luglio 2020
|Killing Floor 2
|9 – 16 luglio 2020
|The Escapists 2
|9 – 16 luglio 2020
|Hue
|2 – 9 luglio 2020
|Stranger Things 3: The Game
|25 giugno – 2 luglio 2020
|AER: Memories of Old
|25 giugno – 2 luglio 2020
|Pathway
|18 – 25 giugno 2020
|Ark: Survival Evolved
|11 – 18 giugno 2020
|Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection
|11 – 18 giugno 2020
|Overcooked
|4 – 11 giugno 2020
|Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
|28 maggio – 4 giugno 2020
|Civilization 6
|21 – 28 maggio 2020
|Grand Theft Auto 5
|14 – 21 maggio 2020
|Death Coming
|7 – 14 maggio 2020
|Crashlands
|30 aprile – 7 maggio 2020
|Amnesia: The Dark Descent
|30 aprile – 7 maggio 2020
|For The King
|23 – 30 aprile 2020
|Wheels of Aurelia
|16 – 23 aprile 2020
|Just Cause 4
|16 – 23 aprile 2020
|Close to the Sun
|April 9 – April 16, 2020
|Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
|April 9 – April 16, 2020
|Drawful 2
|2 – 9 aprile 2020
|Gone Home
|2 – 9 aprile 2020
|Hob
|2 – 9 aprile 2020
|Totally Reliable Delivery Service
|1 – 8 aprile 2020
|World War z
|26 marzo – 2 aprile 2020
|Torment x Punisher
|26 marzo – 2 aprile 2020
|Figment
|26 marzo – 2 aprile 2020
|The Stanley Parable
|19 – 26 marzo 2020
|Watch Dogs
|19 – 26 marzo 2020
|Mutazione
|12 – 19 marzo 2020
|A Short Hike
|12 – 19 marzo 2020
|Anodyne 2
|12 – 19 marzo 2020
|GoNNER
|5 – 12 marzo 2020
|Offworld Trading Company
|5 – 12 marzo 2020
|Inner Space
|27 febbraio – 5 marzo 2020
|Faeria
|20 – 27 febbraio 2020
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|20 – 27 febbraio 2020
|Aztez
|13 – 20 febbraio 2020
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|13 – 20 febbraio 2020
|Carcassonne
|5 – 13 febbraio 2020
|Ticket To Ride
|6 – 13 febbraio 2020
|Farming Simulator 19
|30 gennaio – 6 febbraio 2020
|The Bridge
|23 – 30 gennaio 2020
|Horace
|16 – 23 gennaio 2020
|Sundered: Eldritch Edition
|9 – 16 gennaio 2020
|Darksiders Warmastered Edition
|1 – 9 gennaio 2020
|Darksiders 2 Dethinitive Edition
|1 – 9 gennaio 2020
|Steep
|1 – 9 gennaio 2020
|Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
|31 dicembre 2019 – 1 gennaio 2020
|Hello Neighbor
|30 – 31 dicembre 2019
|Talos Principle
|29 – 30 dicembre 2019
|Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
|28 – 29 dicembre 2019
|Hyper Light Drifter
|27 – 28 dicembre 2019
|FTL: Faster Than Light
|26 – 27 dicembre 2019
|Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
|25 – 26 dicembre 2019
|Celeste
|24 – 25 dicembre 2019
|Ape Out
|23 – 24 dicembre 2019
|Little Inferno
|22 – 23 dicembre 2019
|Superhot
|21 – 22 dicembre 2019
|Towerfall Ascension
|20 – 21 dicembre 2019
|Into The Breach
|19 – 20 dicembre 2019
|The Escapists
|12 – 19 dicembre
|The Wolf Among Us
|12 – 19 dicembre 2019
|Jotun: Valhalla Edition
|6 – 12 dicembre 2019
|Rayman Legends
|29 novembre – 6 dicembre 2019
|Bad North
|21 – 29 novembre 2019
|The Messenger
|14 – 21 novembre 2019
|Nuclear Throne
|7 – 14 novembre 2019
|Ruiner
|7 – 14 novembre 2019
|SOMA
|31 ottobre – 7 novembre 2019
|Costume Quest
|31 ottobre – 7 novembre 2019
|Q.U.B.E.2
|24 – 31 ottobre 2019
|Layers of Fear
|24 – 31 ottobre 2019
|Observer
|17 – 24 ottobre 2019
|Alan Wake: American Nightmare
|17 – 24 ottobre 2019
|Surviving Mars
|10 – 17 ottobre 2019
|Minit
|3 – 10 ottobre 2019
|Everything
|26 settembre – 3 ottobre 2019
|Metro 2033 Redux
|26 settembre – 3 ottobre 2019
|Batman: Arkham Collection
|19 – 26 settembre 2019
|Lego Batman Trilogy
|19 – 26 settembre 2019
|Conarium
|12 – 19 settembre
|The End Is Nigh
|5 – 12 settembre 2019
|Abzu
|5 – 12 settembre 2019
|Celeste
|29 agosto – 5 settembre 2019
|Inside
|29 agosto – 5 settembre 2019
|Fez
|22 – 29 agosto 2019
|Hyper Light Drifter
|15 – 22 agosto 2019
|Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden
|15 – 22 agosto 2019
|GNOG
|8 – 15 agosto 2019
|For Honor
|2 – 9 agosto 2019
|Alan Wake
|2 – 9 agosto 2019
|Moonlighter
|25 luglio – 2 agosto 2019
|This War of Mine
|25 luglio – 2 agosto 2019
|Limbo
|18-25 luglio 2019
|Torchlight
|11-18 luglio 2019
|Overcooked
|4-11 luglio 2019
|Last Day of June
|27 giugno – 4 luglio 2019
|Rebel Galaxy
|20 – 27 giugno 2019
|Enter The Gungeon
|13 – 20 giugno 2019
|Kingdom New Lands
|6 – 13 giugno 2019
|City of Brass
|30 maggio – 6 giugno 2019
|Rime
|23 – 30 maggio 2019
|Stories Untold
|16 – 30 maggio 2019
|World of Goo
|2 – 16 maggio 2019
|Transistor
|18 aprile – 2 maggio 2019
|The Witness
|4 – 18 aprile 2019
|Oxenfree
|21 marzo – 4 aprile 2019
|Slime Rancher
|7 – 21 marzo 2019
|Thimbleweed Park
|21 febbraio – 7 marzo 2019
|Axiom Verge
|7 – 21 febbraio 2019
|The Jackbox Party Pack
|24 gennaio – 7 febbraio 2019
|What Remains of Edith Finch
|11 – 24 gennaio 2019
|Super Meat Boy
|28 dicembre – 10 gennaio 2019
|Subnautica
|12 – 27 dicembre 2018
Manca all’appello il primo gioco di febbraio 2021, che è stato presentato appunto lo scorso giovedì ed è la riproposizione (non è un caso inedito) di un titolo già regalato nel 2020.
In questi due anni abbondanti, sono state tante le scelte dal mondo indie di altissimo livello (The Witness e What Remains of Edith Finch, Transistor e Hyper Light Drifter, per menzionarne alcuni), mentre non sono mancati tripla-A più “rumorosi” come GTA V, Watch Dogs e Hitman.
Contestualmente all’annuncio del ritorno dell’iniziativa dei giochi gratuiti per il 2021, Epic Games Store ha pubblicato anche alcuni dati relativi allo stato di salute della sua piattaforma.
Come ha sottolineato la nostra Stefania Sperandio, mentre i numeri circa l’utilizzo della piattaforma sono sensibilmente in aumento, quelli connessi alla spesa sono ancora al palo e molto distanti rispetto a Steam.
Se volete dotarvi di un PC da gaming per acquistare su Epic Games Store (o approfittare anche voi dei giochi gratis), date un’occhiata a questo notebook su Amazon.