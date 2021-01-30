News 4 min

Epic Games Store, tutti i giochi gratis dal 2018 ad oggi

Diamo uno sguardo al passato recente per capire la bontà dell'iniziativa

di Paolo Sirio

Epic Games Store ha annunciato questa settimana che la sua iniziativa legata ai giochi gratuiti forniti agli utenti PC ogni settimana sarà rinnovata per tutto il 2021.

Il programma è partito nel dicembre 2018 e, ora che siamo arrivati a gennaio 2021 e sono passati due anni da quando è iniziato, possiamo tirare le somme per capire se sia valsa la pena o meno per i giocatori “segnarsi” questo appuntamento fisso il giovedì alle ore 17:00.

Curiosità: i titoli erano inizialmente uno solo ogni quattordici giorni, poi si è passato ad uno (fino a tre) alla settimana e uno al giorno a ridosso delle festività natalizie.

I titoli gratis su Epic Games Store

Di seguito, allora, trovate la lista completa dei titoli che sono stati offerti dall’avvio dell’iniziativa fino all’ultima settimana di questo gennaio.

Dandara Trials of Tears 28 gennaio – 4 febbraio 2021
Galactic Civilizations 3 21 – 28 gennaio 2021
Star Wars Battlefront 2 14 – 21 gennaio 2021
Crying Suns 7 – 14 gennaio 2021
Jurassic World Evolution 31 dicembre 2020 – 7 gennaio 2021
Torchlight 2 30 dicembre 2020
Solitairica 29 dicembre 2020
Stranded Deep 28 dicembre 2020
Night In The Woods 27 dicembre 2020
My Time At Portia 26 dicembre 2020
Darkest Dungeon 25 dicembre 2020
Inside 24 dicembre 2020
Tropico 5 23 dicembre 2020
Metro: Redux 22 dicembre 2020
Alien Isolation 21 dicembre 2020
Defense Grid: The Awakening 20 dicembre 2020
The Long Dark 19 dicembre 2020
Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty 18 dicembre 2020
Cities: Skylines 17 dicembre 2020
Pillars of Eternity 10 – 17 dicembre 2020
Tyranny 10 – 17 dicembre 2020
Cave Story+ 3 – 10 dicembre
MudRunner 26 novembre – 3 dicembre 2020
Elite: Dangerous 19 – 26 novembre 2020
The World Next Door 19 – 26 novembre 2020
The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia 12 – 19 novembre 2020
Dungeons 3 5 – 12 novembre 2020
Blair Witch 29 ottobre – 5 novembre 2020
Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered 29 ottobre – 5 novembre 2020
Layers Of Fear 2 22 – 29 ottobre 2020
Costume Quest 2 22 – 29 ottobre 2020
Kingdom: New Lands 15 – 22 ottobre 2020
Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs 15 – 22 ottobre 2020
Rising Storm 2: Vietnam 8 – 15 ottobre 2020
Abzu 8 – 15 ottobre 2020
Pikuniku 1 – 8 ottobre 2020
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition 24 – 1 ottobre 2020
Watch Dogs 2 17 – 24 settembre 2020
Stick It To The Man! 17 – 24 settembre 2020
Football Manager 2020 17 – 24 settembre 2020
Railway Empire 10 – 17 settembre 2020
Where The Water Tastes Like Wine 10 – 17 settembre 2020
Into The Breach 3 – 10 settembre 2020
Shadowrun Collection 27 agosto – settembre 2020
Hitman 27 agosto – settembre 2020
God’s Trigger 20 – 27 agosto 2020
Enter The Gungeon 20 – 27 agosto 2020
Remnant: From the Ashes 13 – 20 agosto 2020
The Alto Collection 13 – 20 agosto 2020
A Total War Saga: Troy 13 agosto 2020
Wilmot’s Warehouse 6 – 13 agosto 2020
3 Out of 10 Episode 1 6 – 13 agosto 2020
20XX 30 luglio – 6 agosto 2020
Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery EP 30 luglio – 6 agosto 2020
Barony 30 luglio – 6 agosto 2020
Next Up Hero 23 – 30 luglio 2020
Tacoma 23 – 30 luglio 2020
Torchlight II 16 – 23 luglio 2020
Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition 9 – 16 luglio 2020
Killing Floor 2 9 – 16 luglio 2020
The Escapists 2 9 – 16 luglio 2020
Hue 2 – 9 luglio 2020
Stranger Things 3: The Game 25 giugno – 2 luglio 2020
AER: Memories of Old 25 giugno – 2 luglio 2020
Pathway 18 – 25 giugno 2020
Ark: Survival Evolved 11 – 18 giugno 2020
Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection 11 – 18 giugno 2020
Overcooked 4 – 11 giugno 2020
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection 28 maggio – 4 giugno 2020
Civilization 6 21 – 28 maggio 2020
Grand Theft Auto 5 14 – 21 maggio 2020
Death Coming 7 – 14 maggio 2020
Crashlands 30 aprile – 7 maggio 2020
Amnesia: The Dark Descent 30 aprile – 7 maggio 2020
For The King 23 – 30 aprile 2020
Wheels of Aurelia 16 – 23 aprile 2020
Just Cause 4 16 – 23 aprile 2020
Close to the Sun April 9 – April 16, 2020
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments April 9 – April 16, 2020
Drawful 2 2 – 9 aprile 2020
Gone Home 2 – 9 aprile 2020
Hob 2 – 9 aprile 2020
Totally Reliable Delivery Service 1 – 8 aprile 2020
World War z 26 marzo – 2 aprile 2020
Torment x Punisher 26 marzo – 2 aprile 2020
Figment 26 marzo – 2 aprile 2020
The Stanley Parable 19 – 26 marzo 2020
Watch Dogs 19 – 26 marzo 2020
Mutazione 12 – 19 marzo 2020
A Short Hike 12 – 19 marzo 2020
Anodyne 2 12 – 19 marzo 2020
GoNNER 5 – 12 marzo 2020
Offworld Trading Company 5 – 12 marzo 2020
Inner Space 27 febbraio – 5 marzo 2020
Faeria 20 – 27 febbraio 2020
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate 20 – 27 febbraio 2020
Aztez 13 – 20 febbraio 2020
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 13 – 20 febbraio 2020
Carcassonne 5 – 13 febbraio 2020
Ticket To Ride 6 – 13 febbraio 2020
Farming Simulator 19 30 gennaio – 6 febbraio 2020
The Bridge 23 – 30 gennaio 2020
Horace 16 – 23 gennaio 2020
Sundered: Eldritch Edition 9 – 16 gennaio 2020
Darksiders Warmastered Edition 1 – 9 gennaio 2020
Darksiders 2 Dethinitive Edition 1 – 9 gennaio 2020
Steep 1 – 9 gennaio 2020
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair 31 dicembre 2019 – 1 gennaio 2020
Hello Neighbor 30 – 31 dicembre 2019
Talos Principle 29 – 30 dicembre 2019
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun 28 – 29 dicembre 2019
Hyper Light Drifter 27 – 28 dicembre 2019
FTL: Faster Than Light 26 – 27 dicembre 2019
Totally Accurate Battle Simulator 25 – 26 dicembre 2019
Celeste 24 – 25 dicembre 2019
Ape Out 23 – 24 dicembre 2019
Little Inferno 22 – 23 dicembre 2019
Superhot 21 – 22 dicembre 2019
Towerfall Ascension 20 – 21 dicembre 2019
Into The Breach 19 – 20 dicembre 2019
The Escapists 12 – 19 dicembre
The Wolf Among Us 12 – 19 dicembre 2019
Jotun: Valhalla Edition 6 – 12 dicembre 2019
Rayman Legends 29 novembre –  6 dicembre 2019
Bad North 21 – 29 novembre 2019
The Messenger 14 – 21 novembre 2019
Nuclear Throne 7 – 14 novembre 2019
Ruiner 7 – 14 novembre 2019
SOMA 31 ottobre – 7 novembre 2019
Costume Quest 31 ottobre – 7 novembre 2019
Q.U.B.E.2 24 – 31 ottobre 2019
Layers of Fear 24 – 31 ottobre 2019
Observer 17 – 24 ottobre 2019
Alan Wake: American Nightmare 17 – 24 ottobre 2019
Surviving Mars 10 – 17 ottobre 2019
Minit 3 – 10 ottobre 2019
Everything 26 settembre – 3 ottobre 2019
Metro 2033 Redux 26 settembre – 3 ottobre 2019
Batman: Arkham Collection 19 – 26 settembre 2019
Lego Batman Trilogy 19 – 26 settembre 2019
Conarium 12 – 19 settembre
The End Is Nigh 5 – 12 settembre 2019
Abzu 5 – 12 settembre 2019
Celeste 29 agosto – 5 settembre 2019
Inside 29 agosto – 5 settembre 2019
Fez 22 – 29 agosto 2019
Hyper Light Drifter 15 – 22 agosto 2019
Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden 15 – 22 agosto 2019
GNOG 8 – 15 agosto 2019
For Honor 2 – 9 agosto 2019
Alan Wake 2 – 9 agosto 2019
Moonlighter 25 luglio – 2 agosto 2019
This War of Mine 25 luglio – 2 agosto 2019
Limbo 18-25 luglio 2019
Torchlight 11-18 luglio 2019
Overcooked 4-11 luglio 2019
Last Day of June 27 giugno – 4 luglio 2019
Rebel Galaxy 20 – 27 giugno 2019
Enter The Gungeon 13 – 20 giugno 2019
Kingdom New Lands 6 – 13 giugno 2019
City of Brass 30 maggio – 6 giugno 2019
Rime 23 – 30 maggio 2019
Stories Untold 16 – 30 maggio 2019
World of Goo 2 – 16 maggio 2019
Transistor 18 aprile – 2 maggio 2019
The Witness 4 – 18 aprile 2019
Oxenfree 21 marzo – 4 aprile 2019
Slime Rancher 7 – 21 marzo 2019
Thimbleweed Park 21 febbraio – 7 marzo 2019
Axiom Verge 7 – 21 febbraio 2019
The Jackbox Party Pack 24 gennaio – 7 febbraio 2019
What Remains of Edith Finch 11 – 24 gennaio 2019
Super Meat Boy 28 dicembre – 10 gennaio 2019
Subnautica 12 – 27 dicembre 2018

Manca all’appello il primo gioco di febbraio 2021, che è stato presentato appunto lo scorso giovedì ed è la riproposizione (non è un caso inedito) di un titolo già regalato nel 2020.

In questi due anni abbondanti, sono state tante le scelte dal mondo indie di altissimo livello (The Witness e What Remains of Edith Finch, Transistor e Hyper Light Drifter, per menzionarne alcuni), mentre non sono mancati tripla-A più “rumorosi” come GTA V, Watch Dogs e Hitman.

Contestualmente all’annuncio del ritorno dell’iniziativa dei giochi gratuiti per il 2021, Epic Games Store ha pubblicato anche alcuni dati relativi allo stato di salute della sua piattaforma.

Come ha sottolineato la nostra Stefania Sperandio, mentre i numeri circa l’utilizzo della piattaforma sono sensibilmente in aumento, quelli connessi alla spesa sono ancora al palo e molto distanti rispetto a Steam.

Se volete dotarvi di un PC da gaming per acquistare su Epic Games Store (o approfittare anche voi dei giochi gratis), date un'occhiata a questo notebook su Amazon.

