Epic Games Store, tutti i giochi gratis dal 2018 ad oggi

Epic Games Store ha annunciato questa settimana che la sua iniziativa legata ai giochi gratuiti forniti agli utenti PC ogni settimana sarà rinnovata per tutto il 2021.

Il programma è partito nel dicembre 2018 e, ora che siamo arrivati a gennaio 2021 e sono passati due anni da quando è iniziato, possiamo tirare le somme per capire se sia valsa la pena o meno per i giocatori “segnarsi” questo appuntamento fisso il giovedì alle ore 17:00.

Curiosità: i titoli erano inizialmente uno solo ogni quattordici giorni, poi si è passato ad uno (fino a tre) alla settimana e uno al giorno a ridosso delle festività natalizie.

I titoli gratis su Epic Games Store

Di seguito, allora, trovate la lista completa dei titoli che sono stati offerti dall’avvio dell’iniziativa fino all’ultima settimana di questo gennaio.

Dandara Trials of Tears 28 gennaio – 4 febbraio 2021 Galactic Civilizations 3 21 – 28 gennaio 2021 Star Wars Battlefront 2 14 – 21 gennaio 2021 Crying Suns 7 – 14 gennaio 2021 Jurassic World Evolution 31 dicembre 2020 – 7 gennaio 2021 Torchlight 2 30 dicembre 2020 Solitairica 29 dicembre 2020 Stranded Deep 28 dicembre 2020 Night In The Woods 27 dicembre 2020 My Time At Portia 26 dicembre 2020 Darkest Dungeon 25 dicembre 2020 Inside 24 dicembre 2020 Tropico 5 23 dicembre 2020 Metro: Redux 22 dicembre 2020 Alien Isolation 21 dicembre 2020 Defense Grid: The Awakening 20 dicembre 2020 The Long Dark 19 dicembre 2020 Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty 18 dicembre 2020 Cities: Skylines 17 dicembre 2020 Pillars of Eternity 10 – 17 dicembre 2020 Tyranny 10 – 17 dicembre 2020 Cave Story+ 3 – 10 dicembre MudRunner 26 novembre – 3 dicembre 2020 Elite: Dangerous 19 – 26 novembre 2020 The World Next Door 19 – 26 novembre 2020 The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia 12 – 19 novembre 2020 Dungeons 3 5 – 12 novembre 2020 Blair Witch 29 ottobre – 5 novembre 2020 Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered 29 ottobre – 5 novembre 2020 Layers Of Fear 2 22 – 29 ottobre 2020 Costume Quest 2 22 – 29 ottobre 2020 Kingdom: New Lands 15 – 22 ottobre 2020 Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs 15 – 22 ottobre 2020 Rising Storm 2: Vietnam 8 – 15 ottobre 2020 Abzu 8 – 15 ottobre 2020 Pikuniku 1 – 8 ottobre 2020 RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition 24 – 1 ottobre 2020 Watch Dogs 2 17 – 24 settembre 2020 Stick It To The Man! 17 – 24 settembre 2020 Football Manager 2020 17 – 24 settembre 2020 Railway Empire 10 – 17 settembre 2020 Where The Water Tastes Like Wine 10 – 17 settembre 2020 Into The Breach 3 – 10 settembre 2020 Shadowrun Collection 27 agosto – settembre 2020 Hitman 27 agosto – settembre 2020 God’s Trigger 20 – 27 agosto 2020 Enter The Gungeon 20 – 27 agosto 2020 Remnant: From the Ashes 13 – 20 agosto 2020 The Alto Collection 13 – 20 agosto 2020 A Total War Saga: Troy 13 agosto 2020 Wilmot’s Warehouse 6 – 13 agosto 2020 3 Out of 10 Episode 1 6 – 13 agosto 2020 20XX 30 luglio – 6 agosto 2020 Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery EP 30 luglio – 6 agosto 2020 Barony 30 luglio – 6 agosto 2020 Next Up Hero 23 – 30 luglio 2020 Tacoma 23 – 30 luglio 2020 Torchlight II 16 – 23 luglio 2020 Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition 9 – 16 luglio 2020 Killing Floor 2 9 – 16 luglio 2020 The Escapists 2 9 – 16 luglio 2020 Hue 2 – 9 luglio 2020 Stranger Things 3: The Game 25 giugno – 2 luglio 2020 AER: Memories of Old 25 giugno – 2 luglio 2020 Pathway 18 – 25 giugno 2020 Ark: Survival Evolved 11 – 18 giugno 2020 Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection 11 – 18 giugno 2020 Overcooked 4 – 11 giugno 2020 Borderlands: The Handsome Collection 28 maggio – 4 giugno 2020 Civilization 6 21 – 28 maggio 2020 Grand Theft Auto 5 14 – 21 maggio 2020 Death Coming 7 – 14 maggio 2020 Crashlands 30 aprile – 7 maggio 2020 Amnesia: The Dark Descent 30 aprile – 7 maggio 2020 For The King 23 – 30 aprile 2020 Wheels of Aurelia 16 – 23 aprile 2020 Just Cause 4 16 – 23 aprile 2020 Close to the Sun April 9 – April 16, 2020 Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments April 9 – April 16, 2020 Drawful 2 2 – 9 aprile 2020 Gone Home 2 – 9 aprile 2020 Hob 2 – 9 aprile 2020 Totally Reliable Delivery Service 1 – 8 aprile 2020 World War z 26 marzo – 2 aprile 2020 Torment x Punisher 26 marzo – 2 aprile 2020 Figment 26 marzo – 2 aprile 2020 The Stanley Parable 19 – 26 marzo 2020 Watch Dogs 19 – 26 marzo 2020 Mutazione 12 – 19 marzo 2020 A Short Hike 12 – 19 marzo 2020 Anodyne 2 12 – 19 marzo 2020 GoNNER 5 – 12 marzo 2020 Offworld Trading Company 5 – 12 marzo 2020 Inner Space 27 febbraio – 5 marzo 2020 Faeria 20 – 27 febbraio 2020 Assassin’s Creed Syndicate 20 – 27 febbraio 2020 Aztez 13 – 20 febbraio 2020 Kingdom Come: Deliverance 13 – 20 febbraio 2020 Carcassonne 5 – 13 febbraio 2020 Ticket To Ride 6 – 13 febbraio 2020 Farming Simulator 19 30 gennaio – 6 febbraio 2020 The Bridge 23 – 30 gennaio 2020 Horace 16 – 23 gennaio 2020 Sundered: Eldritch Edition 9 – 16 gennaio 2020 Darksiders Warmastered Edition 1 – 9 gennaio 2020 Darksiders 2 Dethinitive Edition 1 – 9 gennaio 2020 Steep 1 – 9 gennaio 2020 Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair 31 dicembre 2019 – 1 gennaio 2020 Hello Neighbor 30 – 31 dicembre 2019 Talos Principle 29 – 30 dicembre 2019 Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun 28 – 29 dicembre 2019 Hyper Light Drifter 27 – 28 dicembre 2019 FTL: Faster Than Light 26 – 27 dicembre 2019 Totally Accurate Battle Simulator 25 – 26 dicembre 2019 Celeste 24 – 25 dicembre 2019 Ape Out 23 – 24 dicembre 2019 Little Inferno 22 – 23 dicembre 2019 Superhot 21 – 22 dicembre 2019 Towerfall Ascension 20 – 21 dicembre 2019 Into The Breach 19 – 20 dicembre 2019 The Escapists 12 – 19 dicembre The Wolf Among Us 12 – 19 dicembre 2019 Jotun: Valhalla Edition 6 – 12 dicembre 2019 Rayman Legends 29 novembre – 6 dicembre 2019 Bad North 21 – 29 novembre 2019 The Messenger 14 – 21 novembre 2019 Nuclear Throne 7 – 14 novembre 2019 Ruiner 7 – 14 novembre 2019 SOMA 31 ottobre – 7 novembre 2019 Costume Quest 31 ottobre – 7 novembre 2019 Q.U.B.E.2 24 – 31 ottobre 2019 Layers of Fear 24 – 31 ottobre 2019 Observer 17 – 24 ottobre 2019 Alan Wake: American Nightmare 17 – 24 ottobre 2019 Surviving Mars 10 – 17 ottobre 2019 Minit 3 – 10 ottobre 2019 Everything 26 settembre – 3 ottobre 2019 Metro 2033 Redux 26 settembre – 3 ottobre 2019 Batman: Arkham Collection 19 – 26 settembre 2019 Lego Batman Trilogy 19 – 26 settembre 2019 Conarium 12 – 19 settembre The End Is Nigh 5 – 12 settembre 2019 Abzu 5 – 12 settembre 2019 Celeste 29 agosto – 5 settembre 2019 Inside 29 agosto – 5 settembre 2019 Fez 22 – 29 agosto 2019 Hyper Light Drifter 15 – 22 agosto 2019 Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden 15 – 22 agosto 2019 GNOG 8 – 15 agosto 2019 For Honor 2 – 9 agosto 2019 Alan Wake 2 – 9 agosto 2019 Moonlighter 25 luglio – 2 agosto 2019 This War of Mine 25 luglio – 2 agosto 2019 Limbo 18-25 luglio 2019 Torchlight 11-18 luglio 2019 Overcooked 4-11 luglio 2019 Last Day of June 27 giugno – 4 luglio 2019 Rebel Galaxy 20 – 27 giugno 2019 Enter The Gungeon 13 – 20 giugno 2019 Kingdom New Lands 6 – 13 giugno 2019 City of Brass 30 maggio – 6 giugno 2019 Rime 23 – 30 maggio 2019 Stories Untold 16 – 30 maggio 2019 World of Goo 2 – 16 maggio 2019 Transistor 18 aprile – 2 maggio 2019 The Witness 4 – 18 aprile 2019 Oxenfree 21 marzo – 4 aprile 2019 Slime Rancher 7 – 21 marzo 2019 Thimbleweed Park 21 febbraio – 7 marzo 2019 Axiom Verge 7 – 21 febbraio 2019 The Jackbox Party Pack 24 gennaio – 7 febbraio 2019 What Remains of Edith Finch 11 – 24 gennaio 2019 Super Meat Boy 28 dicembre – 10 gennaio 2019 Subnautica 12 – 27 dicembre 2018

Manca all’appello il primo gioco di febbraio 2021, che è stato presentato appunto lo scorso giovedì ed è la riproposizione (non è un caso inedito) di un titolo già regalato nel 2020.

In questi due anni abbondanti, sono state tante le scelte dal mondo indie di altissimo livello (The Witness e What Remains of Edith Finch, Transistor e Hyper Light Drifter, per menzionarne alcuni), mentre non sono mancati tripla-A più “rumorosi” come GTA V, Watch Dogs e Hitman.

Contestualmente all’annuncio del ritorno dell’iniziativa dei giochi gratuiti per il 2021, Epic Games Store ha pubblicato anche alcuni dati relativi allo stato di salute della sua piattaforma.

Come ha sottolineato la nostra Stefania Sperandio, mentre i numeri circa l’utilizzo della piattaforma sono sensibilmente in aumento, quelli connessi alla spesa sono ancora al palo e molto distanti rispetto a Steam.