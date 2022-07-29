Xbox Game Pass giochi inclusi nel catalogo

Da quando è stato lanciato, Xbox Game Pass è indubbiamente riuscito a far segnare un prima e un dopo nel panorama dei videogiochi. Come accaduto con altri media, ci siamo abituati alla fruizione videoludica on demand: si paga una cifra unica ricorrente per avere accesso a una libreria di giochi a piacimento, che viene aggiornato costantemente.

Tra le varie proposte, quella di Microsoft (qui il sito ufficiale) colpisce per la costanza con cui vengono aggiunti nuovi giochi, in molti casi anche appena usciti: tutte le produzioni degli Xbox Game Studios, ad esempio, vengono incluse fin dal loro day-one, e non solo quelle.

Per aiutarvi a orientarvi all’interno di Game Pass, abbiamo realizzato un articolo guida sul servizio che ne elenca le caratteristiche e i prezzi. In questo, invece, vediamo quali sono i giochi inclusi nell’abbonamento in versione console. Si tratta di titoli che potete giocare a piacimento, quante volte volete, fino a quando l’abbonamento è attivo.

Inoltre, se siete abbonati al livello Ultimate, potete anche avviare in cloud quelli che abbiamo evidenziato nella lista di seguito. Significa che non avrete nemmeno bisogno di una console dedicata, ma basterà uno smart device supportato, come smartphone, tablet o le TV Samsung.

Giochi già confermati in arrivo su Xbox Game Pass

In questo paragrafo, prima di procedere con la lista completa, sottolineiamo i giochi già confermati come ufficialmente in arrivo su Xbox Game Pass:

Ara: Story Untold

ARK 2

Bounty Star

Cocoon

Diablo 4

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Ereban: Shadow Legacy

Flintlock: Siege of Dawn

Flock

Forza Motorsport

Hollow Knight: Silksong

League of Legends

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Legends of Runeterra

Maquette

Minecraft Legends

Persona 3 Portable

Persona 4 Golden

Ravenlok

Redfall

Replaced

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Solar Ash

STALKER 2

Starfield

Teamfight Tactics

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Thirsty Suitors

Valheim

Valorant

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

Xbox Game Pass: giochi inclusi per console

Di seguito trovate tutti i giochi inclusi nell’abbonamento Xbox Game Pass per console.

In grassetto sono evidenziati i giochi eseguibili anche in cloud da coloro che hanno un abbonamento di livello Ultimate. I giochi in cloud, lo ricordiamo, sono eseguibili su tutti i dispositivi supportati (console, PC, smartphone, tablet).

0-9

7 Days to Die

A

A Memoir Blue

A Plague Tale: Innocence

A Way Out

AI: The Somnium Files

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare

Alice: Madness Returns

Alien: Isolation

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Among Us

Anthem

ANVIL

Aragami 2

Archvale

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition

Art of Rally

As Dusk Falls

Assassin’s Creed: Origins

Astria Ascending

Astroneer

B

Back 4 Blood

Backbone

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Bassmaster Fishing 2022

Batman: Akrham Knight

Battlefield 1943

Battlefield 3

Battlefield 4

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Battlefield: Bad Company

Battlefield 1 Revolution

Battlefield Hardline

Battlefield V

Battletoads

Before We Leave

Bejeweled 2

Bejeweled 3

Ben 10: Power Trip

Besiege

Black Desert

Black

Bleeding Edge

BLiNX

Bloodroots

Boyfriend Dungeon

Breathedge

Bridge Constructor Portal

Broken Age

Brutal Legend

Bug Fables

Bugsnax

Burnout Paradise Remastered

C

Cavalca con Ryan

Chinatown Detective Agency

Chorus

Cities Skylines

Citizen Sleeper

ClusterTruck

Conan Exiles

Contrast

Costume Quest 2

Crackdown 3

Craftopia

Cricket 22

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

Crossfire X

Crown Trick

Crusader Kings III

Crysis

Crysis 2

Crysis 3

Curse of the Dead Gods

D

Dandy Ace

Danganronpa 2

Dangaronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc

Dante’s Inferno

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

DayZ

Dead by Daylight

Dead Cells

Dead Space

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3

Dead Space Ignition

Death’s Door

Deeeer Simulator

Deep Rock Galactic

Descender

Destroy All Humans!

Dicey Dungeons

DiRT 4

DiRT 5

DiRT Rally

DiRT Rally 2.0

Disc Room

Dishonored Definitive Edition

Dishonored: La morte dell’Esterno

Dishonored 2

Disneyland Adventures

DJMAX Respect V

Dodgeball Academia

Donut County

Doom (2016)

Doom

Doom 3

Doom 64

Doom Eternal

Doom II (Classic)

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon Age 2

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest XI Edizione definitiva

Dreamscaper

E

EA Sports Rory McIlroy PGA Tour

EA Sports UFC 3

Echo Generation

Edge of Eternity

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Elite Dangerous

Embr

Empire of Sin

Escape Academy

Evil Genius 2

Exo One

F

F1 2020

F1 2021

Fable Anniversary

Fable II

Fable III

Fae Tactics

Fallout 3

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Fallout: New Vegas

Far Cry 5

Far: Changing Tides

Farming Simulator 22

Fe

Feeding Frenzy

Feeding Frenzy 2

FIFA 21 per Xbox One

FIFA 21 per Xbox Series X|S

FIFA 22 per Xbox One

FIFA 22 per Xbox Series X|S

Fight Night Champion

Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Firewatch

Floppy Knights

Flynn: Son of Crimson

Football Manager 2022

For Honor

Forager

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 5

Frostpunk

Ful Throttle Remastered

Fuzion Frenzy

G

Gang Beasts

Garden Story

Gears 5 GOTY Edition

Gears of War

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War 4

Gears of War: Judgment

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Gears Tactics

Generation Zero

Genesis Noir

Goat Simulator

Going Under

Golf with your friend

Gorogoa

GRID

Grim Fandango Remastered

Grounded

H

Hades

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Infinite

Halo Wars 2

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Heavy Weapon

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hitman Trilogy

Hollow Knight

House Flipper

Human Fall Flat

I

I Am Fish

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars

Infernax

Injustice 2

Into the Pit

It Takes Two

J

Jetpac Refuelled

Joy Ride Turbo

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Just Cause 4: Reloaded

K

Kameo

Katamary Damacy Reroll

Kentucky Route Zero

Kill it with fire

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

Kraken Academy!

L

La mia amica Peppa Pig

La Terra di Mezzo: L’Ombra della Guerra

Lake

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Lemnis Gate

Library of Ruina

Life is Strange: True Colors

Ligthing Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Little Witchin the Woods

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Loot River

Lost in Random

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Lumines Remastered

M

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One)

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox Series X|S)

Madden NFL 22 (Xbox One)

Madden NFL 22 (Xbox Series X|S)

Maneater

Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Mass Effect Andromeda

Matchpoint Tennis Championships

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Medal of Honor: Airborne

Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition

Mighty Goose

Mind Scanners

Minecraft

Minecraft Dungeons

Mirror’s Edge

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

MLB The Show 22 (Xbox One)

MLB The Show 22 (Xbox Series X|S)

Monster Sanctuary

Monster Train

Moonglow Bay

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition

MotoGP 22

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

Myst

N

Naraka Bladepoint

NBA 2K22 (Xbox One)

NBA 2K22 (Xbox Series X|S)

NBA Live 19

Need for Speed Rivals

Need for Speed

Need for Speed Heat

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

Need for Speed Payback

Neon Abyss

Neoverse

New Super Lucky’s Tale

Next Space Rebels

NHL 21

NHL 22 (Xbox One)

NHL 22 (Xbox Series X|S)

NHL 94 Rewind

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge

Ninja Gaiden Sigma

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection

No Man’s Sky

Nobody Saves the World

Nongunz

Nuclear Throne

O

Octopath Traveler

Olija

Omno

Omori

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

One Step From Eden

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outer Wilds

Outriders

Overcooked! 2

P

Pac-Man Museum +

Paradise Killer

Paw Patrol: I supercuccioli salvano Adventure Bay

Paw Patrol: Adventure City chiama

Payday 2

Peggle

Peggle 2

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Phoenix Point

Plants vs. Zombies

Pikuniku

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare

Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Plants vs Zombies: La Battaglia di Neighborville

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

PowerWash Simulator

Prey

Project Wingman

Psychonauts

Psychonauts 2

Pupperazzi

Q

Quake

Quantum Break

R

Rage

Rage 2

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Rare Replay

Recompile

Record of Lodoss War

ReCore

Research and Destroy

Ring of Pain

Road 96

Rocket Arena

Rubbert Bandits

Rush: Un’avventura Disney Pixar

Ryse: Edizione Leggendaria

S

Sable

Scarlet Nexus

Screamride

Sea of Solitude

Sea of Thieves

Second Extinction

Secret Neighbor

Serious Sam 4

Shadowrun Returns

Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut

Shadowrun: Hong Kong

Shredders

Signs of Sojourner

Skate 3

Skate.

Skatebird

Skul: The Hero Slayer

Slay the Spire

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 4

Sniper Elite 5

Snowrunner

Solasta: Crown of the Magister

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Spacelines for the Far Out

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer: Edizione Farewell

SSX

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefont II

Star Wars Squadrons

Stardew Valley

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

State of Decay: Year-one

Stellaris

Subnautica

Subnautica: Below Zero

Sunset Overdrive

Super Lucky’s Tale

Super Mega Baseball 3

Superliminal

Supraland

Surgeon Simulator 2

T

Taiko no Tatsujin

Tainted Grail: Conquest

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Tell Me Why (capitolo 1-3)

Telling Lies

Terraria

Tetris Effect Connected

The Anacrusis

The Artful Escape

The Ascent

The Bard’s Tale ARPG

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Evil Within

The Evil Within 2

The Forgotten City

The Good Life

The Gunk

The Last Kids on Earth e il bastone del destino

The Long Dark

The Outer Worlds

The Pedestrian

The Procession to Calvary

The Riftbraker

The Sims 4

The Walking Dead: A new Frontier (Complete season)

The Walking Dead: Michonne (Complete Season)

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

The Yakuza Remastered Collection

TheHunter: Call of the Wild

This War of Mine: Final Cut

Titanfall 2

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Totally Reliable Service

Townscaper

Trailmakers

Train Sim World 2

Transformers Battlegrounds

Trek to Yomi

Tropico 6

Tunic

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Twelve Minutes

Two Point Hospital

U

UFC 4

Umurangi Generation

Undertale

Undungeon

Unpacking

Unravel

Unravel Two

Unsighted

Unsouled

V

Visage

Viva Pinata

Viva Pinata: TIP

W

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Wasteland 3

Wasteland Remastered

Watch Dogs 2

We Happy Few

Weird West

What Remains of Edith Finch

Windjammers 2

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

World War Z

Worms W.M.D.

Wreckfest

Y

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Young Souls

Z