Xbox Game Pass giochi inclusi nel catalogo

Da quando è stato lanciato, Xbox Game Pass è indubbiamente riuscito a far segnare un prima e un dopo nel panorama dei videogiochi. Come accaduto con altri media, ci siamo abituati alla fruizione videoludica on demand: si paga una cifra unica ricorrente per avere accesso a una libreria di giochi a piacimento, che viene aggiornato costantemente.
Tra le varie proposte, quella di Microsoft (qui il sito ufficiale) colpisce per la costanza con cui vengono aggiunti nuovi giochi, in molti casi anche appena usciti: tutte le produzioni degli Xbox Game Studios, ad esempio, vengono incluse fin dal loro day-one, e non solo quelle.
Per aiutarvi a orientarvi all’interno di Game Pass, abbiamo realizzato un articolo guida sul servizio che ne elenca le caratteristiche e i prezzi. In questo, invece, vediamo quali sono i giochi inclusi nell’abbonamento in versione console. Si tratta di titoli che potete giocare a piacimento, quante volte volete, fino a quando l’abbonamento è attivo.
Inoltre, se siete abbonati al livello Ultimate, potete anche avviare in cloud quelli che abbiamo evidenziato nella lista di seguito. Significa che non avrete nemmeno bisogno di una console dedicata, ma basterà uno smart device supportato, come smartphone, tablet o le TV Samsung.
Se interessati, potete abbonarvi a Game Pass attraverso Instant Gaming e supportare così il lavoro di SpazioGames.it.
Giochi già confermati in arrivo su Xbox Game Pass
In questo paragrafo, prima di procedere con la lista completa, sottolineiamo i giochi già confermati come ufficialmente in arrivo su Xbox Game Pass:
- Ara: Story Untold
- ARK 2
- Bounty Star
- Cocoon
- Diablo 4
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
- Ereban: Shadow Legacy
- Flintlock: Siege of Dawn
- Flock
- Forza Motorsport
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- League of Legends
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Legends of Runeterra
- Maquette
- Minecraft Legends
- Persona 3 Portable
- Persona 4 Golden
- Ravenlok
- Redfall
- Replaced
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Solar Ash
- STALKER 2
- Starfield
- Teamfight Tactics
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- Thirsty Suitors
- Valheim
- Valorant
- Wo Long Fallen Dynasty
Xbox Game Pass: giochi inclusi per console
Di seguito trovate tutti i giochi inclusi nell’abbonamento Xbox Game Pass per console.
In grassetto sono evidenziati i giochi eseguibili anche in cloud da coloro che hanno un abbonamento di livello Ultimate. I giochi in cloud, lo ricordiamo, sono eseguibili su tutti i dispositivi supportati (console, PC, smartphone, tablet).
0-9
- 7 Days to Die
A
- A Memoir Blue
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- A Way Out
- AI: The Somnium Files
- Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Alien: Isolation
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Among Us
- Anthem
- ANVIL
- Aragami 2
- Archvale
- ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- Art of Rally
- As Dusk Falls
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins
- Astria Ascending
- Astroneer
B
- Back 4 Blood
- Backbone
- Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Tooie
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022
- Batman: Akrham Knight
- Battlefield 1943
- Battlefield 3
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2
- Battlefield: Bad Company
- Battlefield 1 Revolution
- Battlefield Hardline
- Battlefield V
- Battletoads
- Before We Leave
- Bejeweled 2
- Bejeweled 3
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Besiege
- Black Desert
- Black
- Bleeding Edge
- BLiNX
- Bloodroots
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Breathedge
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Broken Age
- Brutal Legend
- Bug Fables
- Bugsnax
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
C
- Cavalca con Ryan
- Chinatown Detective Agency
- Chorus
- Cities Skylines
- Citizen Sleeper
- ClusterTruck
- Conan Exiles
- Contrast
- Costume Quest 2
- Crackdown 3
- Craftopia
- Cricket 22
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
- Crossfire X
- Crown Trick
- Crusader Kings III
- Crysis
- Crysis 2
- Crysis 3
- Curse of the Dead Gods
D
- Dandy Ace
- Danganronpa 2
- Dangaronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
- Dante’s Inferno
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- DayZ
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Space
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Dead Space Ignition
- Death’s Door
- Deeeer Simulator
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descender
- Destroy All Humans!
- Dicey Dungeons
- DiRT 4
- DiRT 5
- DiRT Rally
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- Disc Room
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Dishonored: La morte dell’Esterno
- Dishonored 2
- Disneyland Adventures
- DJMAX Respect V
- Dodgeball Academia
- Donut County
- Doom (2016)
- Doom
- Doom 3
- Doom 64
- Doom Eternal
- Doom II (Classic)
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Age 2
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon Quest XI Edizione definitiva
- Dreamscaper
E
- EA Sports Rory McIlroy PGA Tour
- EA Sports UFC 3
- Echo Generation
- Edge of Eternity
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Elite Dangerous
- Embr
- Empire of Sin
- Escape Academy
- Evil Genius 2
- Exo One
F
- F1 2020
- F1 2021
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Fae Tactics
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry 5
- Far: Changing Tides
- Farming Simulator 22
- Fe
- Feeding Frenzy
- Feeding Frenzy 2
- FIFA 21 per Xbox One
- FIFA 21 per Xbox Series X|S
- FIFA 22 per Xbox One
- FIFA 22 per Xbox Series X|S
- Fight Night Champion
- Final Fantasy XIII
- Final Fantasy XIII-2
- Firewatch
- Floppy Knights
- Flynn: Son of Crimson
- Football Manager 2022
- For Honor
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Frostpunk
- Ful Throttle Remastered
- Fuzion Frenzy
G
- Gang Beasts
- Garden Story
- Gears 5 GOTY Edition
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears Tactics
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Noir
- Goat Simulator
- Going Under
- Golf with your friend
- Gorogoa
- GRID
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Grounded
H
- Hades
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Infinite
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Heavy Weapon
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hitman Trilogy
- Hollow Knight
- House Flipper
- Human Fall Flat
I
- I Am Fish
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
- Infernax
- Injustice 2
- Into the Pit
- It Takes Two
J
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
K
- Kameo
- Katamary Damacy Reroll
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Kill it with fire
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- Kraken Academy!
L
- La mia amica Peppa Pig
- La Terra di Mezzo: L’Ombra della Guerra
- Lake
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Lemnis Gate
- Library of Ruina
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Ligthing Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
- Little Witchin the Woods
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Loot River
- Lost in Random
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Lumines Remastered
M
- Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One)
- Madden NFL 21 (Xbox Series X|S)
- Madden NFL 22 (Xbox One)
- Madden NFL 22 (Xbox Series X|S)
- Maneater
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect 3
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
- Mass Effect Andromeda
- Matchpoint Tennis Championships
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Medal of Honor: Airborne
- Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition
- Mighty Goose
- Mind Scanners
- Minecraft
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Mirror’s Edge
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- MLB The Show 22 (Xbox One)
- MLB The Show 22 (Xbox Series X|S)
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Moonglow Bay
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
- MotoGP 22
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- Myst
N
- Naraka Bladepoint
- NBA 2K22 (Xbox One)
- NBA 2K22 (Xbox Series X|S)
- NBA Live 19
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Need for Speed
- Need for Speed Heat
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Need for Speed Payback
- Neon Abyss
- Neoverse
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Next Space Rebels
- NHL 21
- NHL 22 (Xbox One)
- NHL 22 (Xbox Series X|S)
- NHL 94 Rewind
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
- Ninja Gaiden Master Collection
- No Man’s Sky
- Nobody Saves the World
- Nongunz
- Nuclear Throne
O
- Octopath Traveler
- Olija
- Omno
- Omori
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
- One Step From Eden
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders
- Overcooked! 2
P
- Pac-Man Museum +
- Paradise Killer
- Paw Patrol: I supercuccioli salvano Adventure Bay
- Paw Patrol: Adventure City chiama
- Payday 2
- Peggle
- Peggle 2
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Phoenix Point
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare
- Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Plants vs Zombies: La Battaglia di Neighborville
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- PowerWash Simulator
- Prey
- Project Wingman
- Psychonauts
- Psychonauts 2
- Pupperazzi
Q
- Quake
- Quantum Break
R
- Rage
- Rage 2
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Rare Replay
- Recompile
- Record of Lodoss War
- ReCore
- Research and Destroy
- Ring of Pain
- Road 96
- Rocket Arena
- Rubbert Bandits
- Rush: Un’avventura Disney Pixar
- Ryse: Edizione Leggendaria
S
- Sable
- Scarlet Nexus
- Screamride
- Sea of Solitude
- Sea of Thieves
- Second Extinction
- Secret Neighbor
- Serious Sam 4
- Shadowrun Returns
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong
- Shredders
- Signs of Sojourner
- Skate 3
- Skate.
- Skatebird
- Skul: The Hero Slayer
- Slay the Spire
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite 5
- Snowrunner
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
- Spacelines for the Far Out
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer: Edizione Farewell
- SSX
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Star Wars Battlefont II
- Star Wars Squadrons
- Stardew Valley
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- State of Decay: Year-one
- Stellaris
- Subnautica
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Superliminal
- Supraland
- Surgeon Simulator 2
T
- Taiko no Tatsujin
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Tell Me Why (capitolo 1-3)
- Telling Lies
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect Connected
- The Anacrusis
- The Artful Escape
- The Ascent
- The Bard’s Tale ARPG
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Forgotten City
- The Good Life
- The Gunk
- The Last Kids on Earth e il bastone del destino
- The Long Dark
- The Outer Worlds
- The Pedestrian
- The Procession to Calvary
- The Riftbraker
- The Sims 4
- The Walking Dead: A new Frontier (Complete season)
- The Walking Dead: Michonne (Complete Season)
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection
- TheHunter: Call of the Wild
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Titanfall 2
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Service
- Townscaper
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 2
- Transformers Battlegrounds
- Trek to Yomi
- Tropico 6
- Tunic
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Twelve Minutes
- Two Point Hospital
U
- UFC 4
- Umurangi Generation
- Undertale
- Undungeon
- Unpacking
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
- Unsighted
- Unsouled
V
- Visage
- Viva Pinata
- Viva Pinata: TIP
W
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland Remastered
- Watch Dogs 2
- We Happy Few
- Weird West
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Windjammers 2
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- World War Z
- Worms W.M.D.
- Wreckfest
Y
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Young Souls
Z
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
- Zuma
- Zuma’s Revenge