I Gamescom Awards 2025 hanno incoronato Resident Evil Requiem come grande protagonista dell’evento di Colonia. Il nuovo capitolo della saga horror di Capcom si è portato a casa ben quattro premi, imponendosi come miglior gioco PlayStation, miglior comparto visivo, miglior audio e titolo più epico della manifestazione.
Un risultato che conferma ancora una volta la capacità del brand di reinventarsi senza smarrire il suo DNA.
Capcom non si è fermata qui: la casa giapponese ha ottenuto anche il riconoscimento per la miglior line-up, grazie a un catalogo che oltre a Requiem include progetti attesi come Pragmata e Onimusha: Way of the Sword.
A infiammare i fan ci ha pensato inoltre Hollow Knight: Silksong, che ha conquistato il premio per il miglior trailer/annuncio, riaffermando lo status di uno dei giochi più attesi della scena indipendente.
Ecco la lista dei vincitori nelle principali categorie:
- Best Visuals
- Borderlands 4 – Gearbox Software/2K
- Bye Sweet Carole – Little Sewing Machine/Maximum Entertainment
- Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss
- MIO: Memories In Orbit – Douze Dixièmes/Focus Entertainment
- Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment
- Best Audio
- Cairn – The Game Bakers
- Little Nightmares 3 – Supermassive Games/Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Phantom Blade Zero – S-Game
- Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment
- Rockbeasts – Lichthund/Team17
- Best Gameplay
- Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo
- Hela – Windup/Knights Peak
- Mario Kart World – Nintendo
- PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant – Bippinbits/Kepler Interactive
- Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment
- Most Epic
- Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss
- Dune: Awakening – Funcom
- Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment
- Super Meat Boy 3D – Sluggerfly, Team Meat/Headup Games
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment
- Most Entertaining
- Dispatch – AdHoc Studio
- Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo
- Grounded 2 – Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios
- Hela – Windup/Knights Peak
- Most Wholesome
- Hela – Windup/Knights Peak
- Is This Seat Taken? – Poti Poti Studio/Wholesome Games Presents
- Star Birds – Toukana Interactive
- Tiny Bookshop – neoludic games/Skystone Games, 2P Games
- Winter Burrow – Pine Creek Games/Noodlecake
- Games for Impact
- Cairn – The Game Bakers
- Forever Skies – Far From Home
- Hollow Home – Twigames/Galaktus
- Monowave – Studio BBB
- Tiny Bookshop – neoludic games/Skystone Games, 2P Games
- Best Mobile Game
- Arknights: Endfield – Hypergryph/Gryphline
- Dungeon Clawler – Stray Fawn/Stray Fawn Publishing, Playworks
- Genshin Impact – HoYoverse
- Love and Deepspace – Papergames/Infold Games
- Servant of the Lake – Rusty Lake
- Best Microsoft Xbox Game
- Borderlands 4 – Gearbox Software/2K
- Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss
- Grounded 2 – Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios
- Little Nightmares 3 – Supermassive Games/Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Ninja Gaiden 4 – PlatinumGames, Team Ninja/Xbox Game Studios
- Best Sony PlayStation Game
- Borderlands 4 – Gearbox Software/2K
- Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss
- Cronos: The New Dawn – Bloober Team
- Pragmata – Capcom Entertainment
- Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment
- Best Nintendo Switch 2 Game
- Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo
- Mario Kart World – Nintendo
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo
- Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree – Brownies Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Winter Burrow – Pine Creek Games/Noodlecake
- Best PC Game
- Anno 117: Pax Romana – Ubisoft Mainz/Ubisoft
- Borderlands 4 – Gearbox Software/2K
- PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant – Bippinbits/Kepler Interactive
- Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree – Brownies Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment
- World of Warcraft – Blizzard Entertainment/Activision Blizzard
- Premi singoli
- Heart of Gaming Award: Artist Alleys
- Migliore line-up: Capcom
- Miglior Trailer/Annuncio: Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Miglior booth (Giuria): Ubisoft
- Miglior booth (pubblico): The Pokémon Company
- Miglior merchandise: Star Birds Gacha Machine
La serata dei Gamescom Awards 2025 ha così offerto uno spaccato significativo dell’industria: da un lato il trionfo di un colosso come Capcom, dall’altro lo spazio a produzioni più piccole capaci di distinguersi per originalità e impatto emotivo. Un equilibrio tra blockbuster e nuove promesse che segna il futuro del settore videoludico.