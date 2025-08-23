I Gamescom Awards 2025 hanno incoronato Resident Evil Requiem come grande protagonista dell’evento di Colonia. Il nuovo capitolo della saga horror di Capcom si è portato a casa ben quattro premi, imponendosi come miglior gioco PlayStation, miglior comparto visivo, miglior audio e titolo più epico della manifestazione.

Un risultato che conferma ancora una volta la capacità del brand di reinventarsi senza smarrire il suo DNA.



Capcom non si è fermata qui: la casa giapponese ha ottenuto anche il riconoscimento per la miglior line-up, grazie a un catalogo che oltre a Requiem include progetti attesi come Pragmata e Onimusha: Way of the Sword.

A infiammare i fan ci ha pensato inoltre Hollow Knight: Silksong, che ha conquistato il premio per il miglior trailer/annuncio, riaffermando lo status di uno dei giochi più attesi della scena indipendente.



Ecco la lista dei vincitori nelle principali categorie:

Best Visuals Borderlands 4 – Gearbox Software/2K Bye Sweet Carole – Little Sewing Machine/Maximum Entertainment Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss MIO: Memories In Orbit – Douze Dixièmes/Focus Entertainment Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment

Best Audio Cairn – The Game Bakers Little Nightmares 3 – Supermassive Games/Bandai Namco Entertainment Phantom Blade Zero – S-Game Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment Rockbeasts – Lichthund/Team17

Best Gameplay Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo Hela – Windup/Knights Peak Mario Kart World – Nintendo PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant – Bippinbits/Kepler Interactive Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment

Most Epic Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss Dune: Awakening – Funcom Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment Super Meat Boy 3D – Sluggerfly, Team Meat/Headup Games Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment

Most Entertaining Dispatch – AdHoc Studio Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo Grounded 2 – Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios Hela – Windup/Knights Peak Mari

Most Wholesome Hela – Windup/Knights Peak Is This Seat Taken? – Poti Poti Studio/Wholesome Games Presents Star Birds – Toukana Interactive Tiny Bookshop – neoludic games/Skystone Games, 2P Games Winter Burrow – Pine Creek Games/Noodlecake

Games for Impact Cairn – The Game Bakers Forever Skies – Far From Home Hollow Home – Twigames/Galaktus Monowave – Studio BBB Tiny Bookshop – neoludic games/Skystone Games, 2P Games

Best Mobile Game Arknights: Endfield – Hypergryph/Gryphline Dungeon Clawler – Stray Fawn/Stray Fawn Publishing, Playworks Genshin Impact – HoYoverse Love and Deepspace – Papergames/Infold Games Servant of the Lake – Rusty Lake

Best Microsoft Xbox Game Borderlands 4 – Gearbox Software/2K Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss Grounded 2 – Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios Little Nightmares 3 – Supermassive Games/Bandai Namco Entertainment Ninja Gaiden 4 – PlatinumGames, Team Ninja/Xbox Game Studios

Best Sony PlayStation Game Borderlands 4 – Gearbox Software/2K Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss Cronos: The New Dawn – Bloober Team Pragmata – Capcom Entertainment Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment

Best Nintendo Switch 2 Game Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo Mario Kart World – Nintendo Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree – Brownies Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment Winter Burrow – Pine Creek Games/Noodlecake

Best PC Game Anno 117: Pax Romana – Ubisoft Mainz/Ubisoft Borderlands 4 – Gearbox Software/2K PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant – Bippinbits/Kepler Interactive Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree – Brownies Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment World of Warcraft – Blizzard Entertainment/Activision Blizzard

Premi singoli Heart of Gaming Award: Artist Alleys Migliore line-up: Capcom Miglior Trailer/Annuncio: Hollow Knight: Silksong Miglior booth (Giuria): Ubisoft Miglior booth (pubblico): The Pokémon Company Miglior merchandise: Star Birds Gacha Machine



La serata dei Gamescom Awards 2025 ha così offerto uno spaccato significativo dell’industria: da un lato il trionfo di un colosso come Capcom, dall’altro lo spazio a produzioni più piccole capaci di distinguersi per originalità e impatto emotivo. Un equilibrio tra blockbuster e nuove promesse che segna il futuro del settore videoludico.