Secondo Phil Spencer neanche Starfield salverà Xbox

Phil Spencer:



-Different vision, won't "outconsole Sony & Nintendo"

-"We lost the worst generation to lose (XB1), where everybody built their digital library of games"

-"There's no world where Starfield is 11/10 and people start selling their PS5s"



