La Summer Game Fest 2024 promette faville: PlayStation tra le oltre 55 aziende presenti

La Summer Game Fest 2024 si appresta ad essere un evento sempre più importante e, a poche settimane dall'arrivo della kermesse videoludica estiva, l'organizzazione ha già cominciato a confermare i primi partner che saranno presenti durante l'evento.
È stata annunciata la formazione iniziale dei partner per la Summer Game Fest 2024: ci saranno infatti oltre 55 aziende che parteciperanno alle attività legate all'evento di Geoff Keighley, mentre altre verranno rivelate in un secondo momento.
La line-up include i platform holder come Xbox e PlayStation, oltre a editori leader come 2K, Capcom, EA, Ubisoft, Epic Games, WB Games e Sega.
Ecco la lista completa delle aziende presenti (finora):
- Amazon Games
- Annapurna Interactive
- Arc Games
- Atari
- Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Blumhouse Games
- Bokeh Game Studio
- Capcom
- Day of the Devs
- Deep Silver
- Devolver Digital
- Discord
- Dolby
- Electronic Arts
- Embark Studios
- Epic Games
- Focus Entertainment
- Funcom
- HoYoverse
- iam8bit
- Indie Angels
- Innersloth
- Ironmace
- Jyamma Games
- Level Infinite
- Magic the Gathering
- Meta
- NCSoft
- NetEase Games
- Netflix Games
- Nexon
- Niantic
- Plaion
- PlayStation
- Pocketpair
- Private Division
- Razer
- Recreate Games
- Riot Games
- S-GAME
- Samsung Gaming Hub
- Seasun Games
- Sega
- SNK
- Steam
- Sunblink
- Supercell
- Thunderful Games
- TiMi Studio Group
- Torn Banner Studios
- Ubisoft
- Uncapped Games
- WB Games
- Xbox
La Summer Game Fest 2024 conterrà al suo interno molti eventi, oltre alla rituale cerimonia di apertura, e in mezzo a queste occasioni ci saranno gli annunci di tante aziende.
Tra questi l'Xbox Showcase 2024, tra i più attesi anche per via delle ultime notizie dal mondo Xbox, in cui l'azienda dovrà dimostrare di essere ancora in carreggiata nonostante Game Pass (potete abbonarvi tramite Amazon).
Così come l'Ubisoft Forward, evento già confermato in cui il gigante francofono dovrà aggiornare tutti i suoi fan su tutte le ultime uscite nonché, speriamo, mostrarne di nuove.
Per vedere tutti gli eventi della Summer Game Fest 2024 e cominciare a fare il calendario potete controllare la nostra lista.