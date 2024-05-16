La Summer Game Fest 2024 promette faville: PlayStation tra le oltre 55 aziende presenti

La Summer Game Fest 2024 si appresta ad essere un evento sempre più importante e, a poche settimane dall'arrivo della kermesse videoludica estiva, l'organizzazione ha già cominciato a confermare i primi partner che saranno presenti durante l'evento.

È stata annunciata la formazione iniziale dei partner per la Summer Game Fest 2024: ci saranno infatti oltre 55 aziende che parteciperanno alle attività legate all'evento di Geoff Keighley, mentre altre verranno rivelate in un secondo momento.

La line-up include i platform holder come Xbox e PlayStation, oltre a editori leader come 2K, Capcom, EA, Ubisoft, Epic Games, WB Games e Sega.

Ecco la lista completa delle aziende presenti (finora):

Amazon Games

Annapurna Interactive

Arc Games

Atari

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Blumhouse Games

Bokeh Game Studio

Capcom

Day of the Devs

Deep Silver

Devolver Digital

Discord

Dolby

Electronic Arts

Embark Studios

Epic Games

Focus Entertainment

Funcom

HoYoverse

iam8bit

Indie Angels

Innersloth

Ironmace

Jyamma Games

Level Infinite

Magic the Gathering

Meta

NCSoft

NetEase Games

Netflix Games

Nexon

Niantic

Plaion

PlayStation

Pocketpair

Private Division

Razer

Recreate Games

Riot Games

S-GAME

Samsung Gaming Hub

Seasun Games

Sega

SNK

Steam

Sunblink

Supercell

Thunderful Games

TiMi Studio Group

Torn Banner Studios

Ubisoft

Uncapped Games

WB Games

Xbox

La Summer Game Fest 2024 conterrà al suo interno molti eventi, oltre alla rituale cerimonia di apertura, e in mezzo a queste occasioni ci saranno gli annunci di tante aziende.

Tra questi l'Xbox Showcase 2024, tra i più attesi anche per via delle ultime notizie dal mondo Xbox, in cui l'azienda dovrà dimostrare di essere ancora in carreggiata nonostante Game Pass (potete abbonarvi tramite Amazon).

Così come l'Ubisoft Forward, evento già confermato in cui il gigante francofono dovrà aggiornare tutti i suoi fan su tutte le ultime uscite nonché, speriamo, mostrarne di nuove.

Per vedere tutti gli eventi della Summer Game Fest 2024 e cominciare a fare il calendario potete controllare la nostra lista.