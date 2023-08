Dragon's Dogma 2 sta per svelare il suo gameplay: c'è una data importante

Dragon's Dogma 2 joins the Capcom lineup at #TGS2023! Tune in to the TGS 2023 Capcom Online Program on 9/21, 7am PT as Director Hideaki Itsuno shares new gameplay and info.



📺 https://t.co/PYsnL4JEOI#DD2 #DragonsDogma2 pic.twitter.com/RIpx0TTTo8