Baldur's Gate 3 trionfa con 2 GOTY ai BAFTA 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori

Poche ore fa si sono svolti ufficialmente i BAFTA Games Awards 2024, con nuove premiazioni particolarmente attese in quanto votate da tutti i membri dell'associazione, che coinvolgono sviluppatori ed esperti di tutta l'industria del gaming.
Un riconoscimento dunque molto importante per ogni sviluppatore, che ha visto trionfare ancora una volta Baldur's Gate 3, il capolavoro di Larian Studios, come gioco dell'anno 2023.
Il gioco di ruolo è riuscito a portarsi a casa ben 5 premi, riuscendo a vincere anche un'importante "doppietta": oltre al GOTY di BAFTA ha infatti conquistato l'EE Player's Choice Award, ovvero l'unico premio che viene assegnato direttamente dal pubblico.
Le altre categorie in cui è riuscito a trionfare Baldur's Gate 3 sono state Narrazione, Musica e miglior attore di supporto, grazie alla performance di Andrew Wincott nei panni del diavolo Raphael.
Gli unici altri giochi che hanno vinto più di un premio — per la precisione, 2 premi — sono stati Alan Wake 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder (lo trovate su Amazon) e la sorpresa Viewfinder, che ha trionfato come nelle categorie di miglior gioco britannico e nuova IP.
Di seguito troverete tutti i vincitori dei BAFTA Games Awards 2024, con le rispettive nomination per ogni categoria (via Eurogamer.net).
BAFTA Games Awards 2024: tutti i vincitori
Migliori animazioni
- Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Achievement artistico
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hi-Fi Rush
Achievement sonoro
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hi-Fi Rush
Miglior gioco dell'anno
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Dave the Diver
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Miglior gioco britannico
- Cassette Beasts
- Dead Island 2
- Disney Illusion Island
- Football Manager 2024
- Viewfinder
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
Miglior gioco d'esordio
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Miglior gioco in evoluzione
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Forza Horizon 5
- Genshin Impact
- No Man's Sky
Miglior gioco per famiglie
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Disney Illusion Island
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Miglior gioco oltre l'intrattenimento
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Miglior game design
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Viewfinder
Miglior multiplayer
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Diablo IV
- Forza Motorsport
- Party Animals
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Migliore musica
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Baldur's Gate 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Miglior narrazione
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Dredge
- Final Fantasy XVI
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Migliore nuova proprietà intellettuale
- Chants of Sennaar
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Jusant
- Viewfinder
Miglior attore in un ruolo principale
- Amelia Tyler come Narratore in Baldur's Gate 3
- Cameron Monaghan come Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Nadji Jeter come Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Neil Newbon come Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3
- Samantha Béart come Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3
- Yuri Lowenthal come Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Miglior attore in un ruolo di supporto
- Andrew Wincott come Raphael in Baldur's Gate 3
- Debra Wilson come Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Ralph Ineson come Cidolfus "Cid" Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI
- Sam Lake come Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2
- Tony Todd come Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Tracy Wiles come Jaheira in Baldur's Gate 3
Achievement tecnico
- Alan Wake 2
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Starfield
EE Players' Choice Award (votato dal pubblico)
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Fortnite
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Lethal Company
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Il grande "deluso" di queste premiazioni sarà sicuramente Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, dato che nonostante le sue 6 nomination non è riuscito a portare a casa neanche una vittoria.
C'è da dire però che la qualità del 2023 videoludico è stata indubbiamente molto elevata, come dimostrano i numerosi giochi che sono riusciti a portare a casa almeno un premio.
Ricordiamo che, oltre ai BAFTA e ai The Games Awards, Baldur's Gate 3 ha conquistato il GOTY anche ai DICE Awards e alla GDC Awards: semmai ci fossero ancora dubbi, possiamo ormai dire con certezza che il 2023 è stato l'anno di Larian Studios.