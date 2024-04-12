Baldur's Gate 3 trionfa con 2 GOTY ai BAFTA 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori

Poche ore fa si sono svolti ufficialmente i BAFTA Games Awards 2024, con nuove premiazioni particolarmente attese in quanto votate da tutti i membri dell'associazione, che coinvolgono sviluppatori ed esperti di tutta l'industria del gaming.

Un riconoscimento dunque molto importante per ogni sviluppatore, che ha visto trionfare ancora una volta Baldur's Gate 3, il capolavoro di Larian Studios, come gioco dell'anno 2023.

Il gioco di ruolo è riuscito a portarsi a casa ben 5 premi, riuscendo a vincere anche un'importante "doppietta": oltre al GOTY di BAFTA ha infatti conquistato l'EE Player's Choice Award, ovvero l'unico premio che viene assegnato direttamente dal pubblico.

Le altre categorie in cui è riuscito a trionfare Baldur's Gate 3 sono state Narrazione, Musica e miglior attore di supporto, grazie alla performance di Andrew Wincott nei panni del diavolo Raphael.

Gli unici altri giochi che hanno vinto più di un premio — per la precisione, 2 premi — sono stati Alan Wake 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder (lo trovate su Amazon) e la sorpresa Viewfinder, che ha trionfato come nelle categorie di miglior gioco britannico e nuova IP.

Di seguito troverete tutti i vincitori dei BAFTA Games Awards 2024, con le rispettive nomination per ogni categoria (via Eurogamer.net).

BAFTA Games Awards 2024: tutti i vincitori

Migliori animazioni

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Hogwarts Legacy

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Achievement artistico

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Cocoon

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

Achievement sonoro

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Cocoon

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

Miglior gioco dell'anno

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Dave the Diver

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Miglior gioco britannico

Cassette Beasts

Dead Island 2

Disney Illusion Island

Football Manager 2024

Viewfinder

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Miglior gioco d'esordio

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Venba

Viewfinder

Miglior gioco in evoluzione

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 5

Genshin Impact

No Man's Sky

Miglior gioco per famiglie

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Disney Illusion Island

Hi-Fi Rush

Hogwarts Legacy

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Miglior gioco oltre l'intrattenimento

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Miglior game design

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Viewfinder

Miglior multiplayer

Baldur's Gate 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport

Party Animals

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Migliore musica

Alan Wake 2

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Baldur's Gate 3

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Miglior narrazione

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Dredge

Final Fantasy XVI

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Migliore nuova proprietà intellettuale

Chants of Sennaar

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Hi-Fi Rush

Jusant

Viewfinder

Miglior attore in un ruolo principale

Amelia Tyler come Narratore in Baldur's Gate 3

Cameron Monaghan come Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Nadji Jeter come Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Neil Newbon come Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3

Samantha Béart come Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal come Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Miglior attore in un ruolo di supporto

Andrew Wincott come Raphael in Baldur's Gate 3

Debra Wilson come Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Ralph Ineson come Cidolfus "Cid" Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI

Sam Lake come Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2

Tony Todd come Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Tracy Wiles come Jaheira in Baldur's Gate 3

Achievement tecnico

Alan Wake 2

Final Fantasy XVI

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Starfield

EE Players' Choice Award (votato dal pubblico)

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Fortnite

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Lethal Company

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Il grande "deluso" di queste premiazioni sarà sicuramente Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, dato che nonostante le sue 6 nomination non è riuscito a portare a casa neanche una vittoria.

C'è da dire però che la qualità del 2023 videoludico è stata indubbiamente molto elevata, come dimostrano i numerosi giochi che sono riusciti a portare a casa almeno un premio.

Ricordiamo che, oltre ai BAFTA e ai The Games Awards, Baldur's Gate 3 ha conquistato il GOTY anche ai DICE Awards e alla GDC Awards: semmai ci fossero ancora dubbi, possiamo ormai dire con certezza che il 2023 è stato l'anno di Larian Studios.