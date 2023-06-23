Xbox Game Pass giochi inclusi nel catalogo

Da quando è stato lanciato, Xbox Game Pass è indubbiamente riuscito a far segnare un prima e un dopo nel panorama dei videogiochi. Come accaduto con altri media, ci siamo abituati alla fruizione videoludica on demand: si paga una cifra unica ricorrente per avere accesso a una libreria di giochi a piacimento, che viene aggiornato costantemente.

Tra le varie proposte, quella di Microsoft (qui il sito ufficiale) colpisce per la costanza con cui vengono aggiunti nuovi giochi, in molti casi anche appena usciti: tutte le produzioni degli Xbox Game Studios, ad esempio, vengono incluse fin dal loro day-one, e non solo quelle.

Per aiutarvi a orientarvi all'interno di Game Pass, abbiamo realizzato un articolo guida sul servizio che ne elenca le caratteristiche e i prezzi. In questo, invece, vediamo quali sono i giochi inclusi nell'abbonamento in versione console. Si tratta di titoli che potete giocare a piacimento, quante volte volete, fino a quando l'abbonamento è attivo.

Inoltre, se siete abbonati al livello Ultimate, potete anche avviare in cloud quelli che abbiamo evidenziato nella lista di seguito. Significa che non avrete nemmeno bisogno di una console dedicata, ma basterà uno smart device supportato, come smartphone, tablet o le TV Samsung.

Se interessati, potete abbonarvi a Game Pass attraverso Instant Gaming e supportare così il lavoro di SpazioGames.it.

Giochi già confermati in arrivo su Xbox Game Pass

In arrivo ufficialmente a giugno e luglio 2023:

Need for Speed: Unbound (PC, console, cloud) - 22 giugno

(PC, console, cloud) - 22 giugno The Bookwalker (PC, console) - 22 giugno

(PC, console) - 22 giugno Bramble: The Mountain King (PC, console, cloud) - 27 giugno

(PC, console, cloud) - 27 giugno F.I.S.T. (PC, console, cloud) - 27 giugno

(PC, console, cloud) - 27 giugno Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (PC, console) - 29 giugno

(PC, console) - 29 giugno Arcade Paradise (PC, console) - 3 luglio

(PC, console) - 3 luglio Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (PC, console) - 5 luglio

Xbox Game Pass: giochi inclusi per console

Di seguito trovate tutti i giochi inclusi nell'abbonamento Xbox Game Pass per console.

In grassetto sono evidenziati i giochi eseguibili anche in cloud da coloro che hanno un abbonamento di livello Ultimate. I giochi in cloud, lo ricordiamo, sono eseguibili su tutti i dispositivi supportati (console, PC, smartphone, tablet).

0-9

7 Days to Die

A

A Plague Tale: Innocence

A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Way Out

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Alan Wake's American Nightmare

Alice: Madness Returns

Amnesia Collection

Amnesia Rebirth

Amnesia: The Bunker

Among Us

Anthem

ANVIL

Aragami 2

Arcade Paradise

Archvale

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition

As Dusk Falls

Assassin's Creed: Origins

Astroneer

Atomic Heart

B

Back 4 Blood

Backbone

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Bassmaster Fishing 2022

Batman: Akrham Knight

Battlefield 1943

Battlefield 3

Battlefield 4

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Battlefield: Bad Company

Battlefield 1 Revolution

Battlefield Hardline

Battlefield V

Battletoads

Beacon Pines

Bejeweled 2

Bejeweled 3

Ben 10: Power Trip

Black Desert

Black

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition

Bleeding Edge

BLiNX

Bramble: The Mountain King

Broken Age

Brutal Legend

Bug Fables

Burnout Paradise Remastered

C

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021

Cassette Beasts

Cavalca con Ryan

Cities Skylines - Remastered

Chained Echoes

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Chivalry II

Cities Skylines

Citizen Sleeper

Coffee Talk

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly

Commandos 3 - HD Remaster

Conan Exiles

Contrast

Cooking Simulator

Costume Quest

Costume Quest 2

Crackdown 3

Craftopia

Cricket 22

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

Crusader Kings III

Crysis

Crysis 2

Crysis 3

D

Dante's Inferno

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Darkest Dungeon

DayZ

DC League of SuperPets

Dead by Daylight

Dead Cells

Dead Space

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3

Dead Space Ignition

Deathloop

Death's Door

Deeeer Simulator

Deep Rock Galactic

Descender

Despot's Game

Dicey Dungeons

DiRT 5

DiRT Rally 2.0

Disc Room

Dishonored Definitive Edition

Dishonored: La morte dell'Esterno

Dishonored 2

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disneyland Adventures

DJMAX Respect V

Doom (2016)

Doom

Doom 3

Doom 64

Doom Eternal

Doom II (Classic)

Dordogne

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon Age 2

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dreamscaper

E

EA Sports UFC 3

Eastern Exorcist

Eastward

Edge of Eternity

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Embr

Empire of Sin

Escape Academy

Eville

Exo One

F

F.I.S.T.

F1 2021

F1 22

Fable Anniversary

Fable II

Fable III

Fallout 3

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Fallout: New Vegas

Far Cry 5

Farming Simulator 22

Farworld Pioneers

Fe

Feeding Frenzy

Feeding Frenzy 2

FIFA 21 per Xbox Series X|S

FIFA 22 per Xbox One

FIFA 22 per Xbox Series X|S

FIFA 23

Fight Night Champion

Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Flynn: Son of Crimson

Football Manager 2023

For Honor

Forager

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 5

Frostpunk

Ful Throttle Remastered

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

Fuzion Frenzy

G

Gang Beasts

Garden Story

Gears 5 GOTY Edition

Gears of War

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War 4

Gears of War: Judgment

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Gears Tactics

Generation Zero

Genesis Noir

Ghost Song

Ghostlore

Ghostwire Tokyo

Goat Simulator

Goldeneye 007

Golf with your friend

Gorogoa

GRID

GRID Legends (solo Cloud)

Grim Fandango Remastered

Grounded

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Gunfire Reborn

Gungrave G.O.R.E.

H

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Infinite

Halo Wars 2

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Heavy Weapon

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor 2

Hi-Fi Rush

High on Life

Hitman Trilogy

Hollow Knight

Homestead Arcana

Hot Wheels: Unleashed

House Flipper

Human Fall Flat

Hypnospace Outlaw

I

I Am Fish

Immortality

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars

Immortals: Fenix Rising

Infinite Guitars

Injustice 2

Inkulinati

Insurgency Sandstorm

Iron Brigade

It Takes Two

J

Jetpac Refuelled

Joy Ride Turbo

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Just Cause 4: Reloaded

K

Kameo

Kill it with fire

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

L

La mia amica Peppa Pig

La Terra di Mezzo: L'Ombra della Guerra

Lapin

LEGO Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker

Let's Build a Zoo

Ligthing Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Little Witchin the Woods

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Loop Hero

Loot River

Lost in Random

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

M

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox Series X|S)

Madden NFL 22 (Xbox One)

Madden NFL 22 (Xbox Series X|S)

Madden NFL 23

Marvel's Avengers

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Mass Effect Andromeda

Massive Chalice

Matchpoint Tennis Championships

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Medal of Honor: Airborne

Medieval Dynasty

Merge & Blade

Metal: Hellsinger

Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition

Mighty Goose

Mind Scanners

Minecraft

Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Legends

Mirror's Edge

Mirror's Edge Catalyst

MLB The Show 23

Monster Hunter: Rise

Monster Sanctuary

Monster Train

Moonscars

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11

MotoGP 22

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

N

Naraka Bladepoint

NBA Live 19

Need for Speed Rivals

Need for Speed

Need for Speed Heat

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

Need for Speed Payback

Need for Speed: Unbound

Neon Abyss

New Super Lucky's Tale

NHL 21

NHL 22 (Xbox One)

NHL 22 (Xbox Series X|S)

NHL 23

NHL 94 Rewind

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - The Prince's Edition

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge

Ninja Gaiden Sigma

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection

No Man's Sky

Norco

Nongunz

Nuclear Throne

O

Olija

Omori

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outer Wilds

Outriders

Overcooked! 2

P

Pac-Man Museum +

Paw Patrol: I supercuccioli salvano Adventure Bay

Paw Patrol: Adventure City chiama

Paw Patrol: Gran Premio

Payday 2

Peggle

Peggle 2

Pentiment

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Persona 3 Portable

Persona 4 Golden

Persona 5 Royal

Phantom Abyss

Phoenix Point

Planet of Lana

Plants vs. Zombies

Pikuniku

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare

Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Plants vs Zombies: La Battaglia di Neighborville

Potion Craft

PowerWash Simulator

Prey

Project Wingman

Psychonauts

Psychonauts 2

Q

Quake

Quantum Break

R

Rage

Rage 2

Railway Empire 2

Rainbow Billy

Rare Replay

Ravenlok

ReCore

Redfall

Research and Destroy

Return to Monkey Island

Road 96

Robo Quest

Rocket Arena

Rubbert Bandits

Rune Factory 4

Rush: Un'avventura Disney Pixar

Ryse: Edizione Leggendaria

S

Scarlet Nexus

SCORN

Screamride

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

Sea of Solitude

Sea of Thieves

Second Extinction

Secret Neighbor

Sid Meier's Civilization VI

Shadowrun Returns

Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut

Shadowrun: Hong Kong

Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition

Shredders

SIGNALIS

Skate 3

Skate.

Skatebird

Slay the Spire

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath

Slime Rancher 2

Sniper Elite 4

Sniper Elite 5

Snowrunner

Soccer Story

Solasta: Crown of the Magister

SOMA

Somerville

Soul Hacker 2

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Spacelines for the Far Out

Spelunky 2

Spiderheck

Spiritfarer: Edizione Farewell

SSX

Stacking

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefont II

Star Wars Squadrons

Stardew Valley

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

State of Decay: Year-one

Stellaris

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

Subnautica

Sunset Overdrive

Super Lucky's Tale

Super Mega Baseball 3

Superliminal

Surgeon Simulator 2

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever

T

Tainted Grail: Conquest

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Tell Me Why (capitolo 1-3)

Terraria

The Ascent

The Bard's Tale ARPG

The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut

The Bard's Tale Trilogy

The Big Con

The Bookwalker

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Evil Within

The Evil Within 2

The Forgotten City

The Gunk

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

The Legend of Tianding

The Outer Worlds

The Pedestrian

The Sims 4

The Walking Dead: A new Frontier (Complete season)

The Walking Dead: Michonne (Complete Season)

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

The Walking Dead: The Final Season

The Yakuza Remastered Collection

TheHunter: Call of the Wild

This War of Mine: Final Cut

Tinykin

Titanfall 2

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Totally Reliable Service

Townscaper

Trailmakers

Train Sim World 3

Trek to Yomi

Tropico 6

Tunic

Turbo Golf Racing

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Two Point Campus

U

UFC 4

Undungeon

Unpacking

Unravel

Unravel Two

V

Valheim

Vampire Survivors

Viva Pinata

Viva Pinata: TIP

W

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

Wasteland 2: Director's Cut

Wasteland 3

Wasteland Remastered

Watch Dogs 2

Weird West

Weird West: Definitive Edition

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wreckfest

Y

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

You Suck at Parking

Z