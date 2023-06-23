Xbox Game Pass giochi inclusi nel catalogo

Da quando è stato lanciato, Xbox Game Pass è indubbiamente riuscito a far segnare un prima e un dopo nel panorama dei videogiochi. Come accaduto con altri media, ci siamo abituati alla fruizione videoludica on demand: si paga una cifra unica ricorrente per avere accesso a una libreria di giochi a piacimento, che viene aggiornato costantemente.
Tra le varie proposte, quella di Microsoft (qui il sito ufficiale) colpisce per la costanza con cui vengono aggiunti nuovi giochi, in molti casi anche appena usciti: tutte le produzioni degli Xbox Game Studios, ad esempio, vengono incluse fin dal loro day-one, e non solo quelle.
Per aiutarvi a orientarvi all'interno di Game Pass, abbiamo realizzato un articolo guida sul servizio che ne elenca le caratteristiche e i prezzi. In questo, invece, vediamo quali sono i giochi inclusi nell'abbonamento in versione console. Si tratta di titoli che potete giocare a piacimento, quante volte volete, fino a quando l'abbonamento è attivo.
Inoltre, se siete abbonati al livello Ultimate, potete anche avviare in cloud quelli che abbiamo evidenziato nella lista di seguito. Significa che non avrete nemmeno bisogno di una console dedicata, ma basterà uno smart device supportato, come smartphone, tablet o le TV Samsung.
Se interessati, potete abbonarvi a Game Pass attraverso Instant Gaming e supportare così il lavoro di SpazioGames.it.
Giochi già confermati in arrivo su Xbox Game Pass
In arrivo ufficialmente a giugno e luglio 2023:
- Need for Speed: Unbound (PC, console, cloud) - 22 giugno
- The Bookwalker (PC, console) - 22 giugno
- Bramble: The Mountain King (PC, console, cloud) - 27 giugno
- F.I.S.T. (PC, console, cloud) - 27 giugno
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (PC, console) - 29 giugno
- Arcade Paradise (PC, console) - 3 luglio
- Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (PC, console) - 5 luglio
Xbox Game Pass: giochi inclusi per console
Di seguito trovate tutti i giochi inclusi nell'abbonamento Xbox Game Pass per console.
In grassetto sono evidenziati i giochi eseguibili anche in cloud da coloro che hanno un abbonamento di livello Ultimate. I giochi in cloud, lo ricordiamo, sono eseguibili su tutti i dispositivi supportati (console, PC, smartphone, tablet).
0-9
- 7 Days to Die
A
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- A Way Out
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Amnesia Collection
- Amnesia Rebirth
- Amnesia: The Bunker
- Among Us
- Anthem
- ANVIL
- Aragami 2
- Arcade Paradise
- Archvale
- ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- As Dusk Falls
- Assassin's Creed: Origins
- Astroneer
- Atomic Heart
B
- Back 4 Blood
- Backbone
- Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Tooie
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022
- Batman: Akrham Knight
- Battlefield 1943
- Battlefield 3
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2
- Battlefield: Bad Company
- Battlefield 1 Revolution
- Battlefield Hardline
- Battlefield V
- Battletoads
- Beacon Pines
- Bejeweled 2
- Bejeweled 3
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Black Desert
- Black
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition
- Bleeding Edge
- BLiNX
- Bramble: The Mountain King
- Broken Age
- Brutal Legend
- Bug Fables
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
C
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
- Cassette Beasts
- Cavalca con Ryan
- Cities Skylines - Remastered
- Chained Echoes
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Chivalry II
- Cities Skylines
- Citizen Sleeper
- Coffee Talk
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly
- Commandos 3 - HD Remaster
- Conan Exiles
- Contrast
- Cooking Simulator
- Costume Quest
- Costume Quest 2
- Crackdown 3
- Craftopia
- Cricket 22
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
- Crusader Kings III
- Crysis
- Crysis 2
- Crysis 3
D
- Dante's Inferno
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Darkest Dungeon
- DayZ
- DC League of SuperPets
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Space
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Dead Space Ignition
- Deathloop
- Death's Door
- Deeeer Simulator
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descender
- Despot's Game
- Dicey Dungeons
- DiRT 5
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- Disc Room
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Dishonored: La morte dell'Esterno
- Dishonored 2
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Disneyland Adventures
- DJMAX Respect V
- Doom (2016)
- Doom
- Doom 3
- Doom 64
- Doom Eternal
- Doom II (Classic)
- Dordogne
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Age 2
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dreamscaper
E
- EA Sports UFC 3
- Eastern Exorcist
- Eastward
- Edge of Eternity
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Embr
- Empire of Sin
- Escape Academy
- Eville
- Exo One
F
- F.I.S.T.
- F1 2021
- F1 22
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry 5
- Farming Simulator 22
- Farworld Pioneers
- Fe
- Feeding Frenzy
- Feeding Frenzy 2
- FIFA 21 per Xbox Series X|S
- FIFA 22 per Xbox One
- FIFA 22 per Xbox Series X|S
- FIFA 23
- Fight Night Champion
- Final Fantasy XIII
- Final Fantasy XIII-2
- Flynn: Son of Crimson
- Football Manager 2023
- For Honor
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Frostpunk
- Ful Throttle Remastered
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2
- Fuzion Frenzy
G
- Gang Beasts
- Garden Story
- Gears 5 GOTY Edition
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears Tactics
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Noir
- Ghost Song
- Ghostlore
- Ghostwire Tokyo
- Goat Simulator
- Goldeneye 007
- Golf with your friend
- Gorogoa
- GRID
- GRID Legends (solo Cloud)
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Grounded
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Gunfire Reborn
- Gungrave G.O.R.E.
H
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Infinite
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Heavy Weapon
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- High on Life
- Hitman Trilogy
- Hollow Knight
- Homestead Arcana
- Hot Wheels: Unleashed
- House Flipper
- Human Fall Flat
- Hypnospace Outlaw
I
- I Am Fish
- Immortality
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
- Immortals: Fenix Rising
- Infinite Guitars
- Injustice 2
- Inkulinati
- Insurgency Sandstorm
- Iron Brigade
- It Takes Two
J
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Joy Ride Turbo
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
K
- Kameo
- Kill it with fire
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
L
- La mia amica Peppa Pig
- La Terra di Mezzo: L'Ombra della Guerra
- Lapin
- LEGO Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker
- Let's Build a Zoo
- Ligthing Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
- Little Witchin the Woods
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Loop Hero
- Loot River
- Lost in Random
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
M
- Madden NFL 21 (Xbox Series X|S)
- Madden NFL 22 (Xbox One)
- Madden NFL 22 (Xbox Series X|S)
- Madden NFL 23
- Marvel's Avengers
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect 3
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
- Mass Effect Andromeda
- Massive Chalice
- Matchpoint Tennis Championships
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Medal of Honor: Airborne
- Medieval Dynasty
- Merge & Blade
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition
- Mighty Goose
- Mind Scanners
- Minecraft
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Minecraft Legends
- Mirror's Edge
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst
- MLB The Show 23
- Monster Hunter: Rise
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Moonscars
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11
- MotoGP 22
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
N
- Naraka Bladepoint
- NBA Live 19
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Need for Speed
- Need for Speed Heat
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Need for Speed Payback
- Need for Speed: Unbound
- Neon Abyss
- New Super Lucky's Tale
- NHL 21
- NHL 22 (Xbox One)
- NHL 22 (Xbox Series X|S)
- NHL 23
- NHL 94 Rewind
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - The Prince's Edition
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
- Ninja Gaiden Master Collection
- No Man's Sky
- Norco
- Nongunz
- Nuclear Throne
O
- Olija
- Omori
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders
- Overcooked! 2
P
- Pac-Man Museum +
- Paw Patrol: I supercuccioli salvano Adventure Bay
- Paw Patrol: Adventure City chiama
- Paw Patrol: Gran Premio
- Payday 2
- Peggle
- Peggle 2
- Pentiment
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Persona 3 Portable
- Persona 4 Golden
- Persona 5 Royal
- Phantom Abyss
- Phoenix Point
- Planet of Lana
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare
- Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Plants vs Zombies: La Battaglia di Neighborville
- Potion Craft
- PowerWash Simulator
- Prey
- Project Wingman
- Psychonauts
- Psychonauts 2
Q
- Quake
- Quantum Break
R
- Rage
- Rage 2
- Railway Empire 2
- Rainbow Billy
- Rare Replay
- Ravenlok
- ReCore
- Redfall
- Research and Destroy
- Return to Monkey Island
- Road 96
- Robo Quest
- Rocket Arena
- Rubbert Bandits
- Rune Factory 4
- Rush: Un'avventura Disney Pixar
- Ryse: Edizione Leggendaria
S
- Scarlet Nexus
- SCORN
- Screamride
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance
- Sea of Solitude
- Sea of Thieves
- Second Extinction
- Secret Neighbor
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI
- Shadowrun Returns
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition
- Shredders
- SIGNALIS
- Skate 3
- Skate.
- Skatebird
- Slay the Spire
- Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath
- Slime Rancher 2
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite 5
- Snowrunner
- Soccer Story
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- SOMA
- Somerville
- Soul Hacker 2
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
- Spacelines for the Far Out
- Spelunky 2
- Spiderheck
- Spiritfarer: Edizione Farewell
- SSX
- Stacking
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Star Wars Battlefont II
- Star Wars Squadrons
- Stardew Valley
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- State of Decay: Year-one
- Stellaris
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
- Subnautica
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Lucky's Tale
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Superliminal
- Surgeon Simulator 2
- Sword and Fairy: Together Forever
T
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
- Tell Me Why (capitolo 1-3)
- Terraria
- The Ascent
- The Bard's Tale ARPG
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- The Big Con
- The Bookwalker
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Forgotten City
- The Gunk
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox
- The Legend of Tianding
- The Outer Worlds
- The Pedestrian
- The Sims 4
- The Walking Dead: A new Frontier (Complete season)
- The Walking Dead: Michonne (Complete Season)
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection
- TheHunter: Call of the Wild
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Tinykin
- Titanfall 2
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Service
- Townscaper
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 3
- Trek to Yomi
- Tropico 6
- Tunic
- Turbo Golf Racing
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Two Point Campus
U
- UFC 4
- Undungeon
- Unpacking
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
V
- Valheim
- Vampire Survivors
- Viva Pinata
- Viva Pinata: TIP
W
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland Remastered
- Watch Dogs 2
- Weird West
- Weird West: Definitive Edition
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wreckfest
Y
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- You Suck at Parking
Z
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
- Zuma
- Zuma's Revenge