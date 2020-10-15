Xbox Series X, annunciati tutti i giochi ottimizzati al lancio

Microsoft ha annunciato la lista dei 30 giochi che saranno ottimizzati al lancio di Xbox Series X|S del prossimo 10 ottobre.

20 di questi giochi saranno aggiornabili attraverso Smart Delivery, un sistema che, gratuitamente, consentirà alla console scelta di leggere la versione che le compete, che sia Xbox One, Xbox Series S o Xbox Series X.

Un caso simile a quello occorso a Manifold Garden, che ha svelato soltanto poche ore la propria partecipazione alla lineup di lancio.

Gli altri 10 usciranno ad hoc su Xbox Series X|S o richiederanno l’acquisto di una versione a parte. Questo l’elenco completo:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)

Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)

Bright Memory 1.0

Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)

Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

DIRT 5 (Smart Delivery)

Enlisted

Evergate

The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

King Oddball (Smart Delivery)

Maneater (Smart Delivery)

Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)

Sea of Thieves (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

War Thunder (Smart Delivery)

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)

Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)

Tra i giochi in lista non compare Destiny 2, ma Bungie ha annunciato che la nuova versione next-gen sarà disponibile dall’8 dicembre e porterà 4K60 su Xbox Series X e PS5, 1080p60 su Xbox Series S, uno slider per il FOV, gioco cross-gen e caricamenti più veloci.

Smart Delivery coprirà anche Cyberpunk 2077, in uscita il 19 novembre per PC, PS4 e Xbox One, quando avrà un upgrade next-gen gratuito il prossimo anno. The Medium sarà invece un’esclusiva console Xbox Series X|S e uscirà il 10 dicembre.

Microsoft aveva spiegato pochi mesi fa cosa avrebbe significato essere “ottimizzato per Xbox Series X|S”, e quest’etichetta comporta «frame rate più elevati e solidi con un obiettivo per le prestazioni di 60 fotogrammi al secondo ad una risoluzione 4K».