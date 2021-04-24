Tante soundbar con sconti oltre al 40% tra le offerte del weekend di eBay

Anche in questo weekend le promozioni di eBay, il noto portale online dedicato alla vendita di articoli di ogni genere, fanno capolino con le offerte imperdibili che consentono di portare a casa prodotti di diverse tipologie, approfittando di prezzi davvero molto bassi e convenienti. La nostra selezione di oggi riguarda esclusivamente soundbar e cuffie, dandovi modo di acquistare articoli di marche famose a prezzi eccezionali.

Tra le variegate offerte presenti oggi su eBay, vi segnaliamo in particolar modo la soundbar Samsung HW-T550/ZF, che attualmente potete portarvi a casa a soli 199,99€, rispetto agli usuali 307,86€, per un risparmio reale di quasi 108€. Il dispositivo, ottimo per potenziare la vostra esperienza sonora durante la visione di film o serie TV e, ovviamente, gaming, permette di ricreare un ambiente di suono 3D coinvolgente grazie all’impiego della tecnologia di virtualizzazione DTS: Virtual X.

La qualità audio è assicurata in qualsiasi circostanza, in virtù dell’analisi effettuata direttamente dalla soundbar, che andrà a ottimizzare al meglio la riproduzione in base ai contenuti, consentendo anche di capire in maniera perfetta i dialoghi dei personaggi.

La soundbar Samsung HW-T550/ZF comprende, oltre alla barra a 3.1 canali da porre sotto alla televisione, anche da un subwoofer wireless da 6,5″, che donerà una corposa maggiore ai suoni con bassi profondi e potenti. Inoltre, potrete ricreare un ambiente sonoro 3D senza la necessità di posizionare vari cavi per la stanza.

