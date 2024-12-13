The Game Awards 2024 - Tutti i vincitori

La serata dei The Game Awards è un po' quella che chiude l'anno videoludico, dal momento che – dalla serata dei premi in poi – le cose rallentano fino a quando non si arriva alle nuove uscite di gennaio.

Arrivata alla decima edizione, la manifestazione dei Geoff Keighley nella notte italiana tra il 12 e il 13 dicembre ha visto la giuria e il pubblico premiare i migliori giochi dell'anno. Vediamo (via via che vengono svelati, se seguirete questo articolo in tempo reale) quali sono stati i titoli a portare a casa gli ambiti premi!

Articolo in elaborazione

Game of the Year

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Best Game Direction

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Best Narrative

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Metaphor: ReFantanzio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Best Art Direction

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

Best Score and Music

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)

Best Audio Design

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Best Performance

Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws

Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Innovation in Accessibility

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)

Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare/EA)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Games for Impact

Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios/Skybound Games)

Indika (Odd Meter/11 Bit Studios)

Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine/Square Enix)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)

Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios/EA)

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2 (Bungie/SIE)

Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Independent Game

Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)

Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Best Debut Indie Game

Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)

Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)

Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive)

The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)

Best Mobile Game

AFK Journey (FARLIGHT/Lilith Games)

Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (Creatures Inc/TPCI)

Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)

Best VR/AR Game

Arizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)

Asgard’s Wrath 2 (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)

Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj/Oculus Studios)

Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42/The Outsiders/Funcom)

Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)

Best Action Game

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)

Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)

Best Action/Adventure Game

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)

Best RPG

Dragon’s Dogma 2 (Capcom)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Best Fighting Game

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works/Cygames)

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)

MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)

Best Family Game

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel/Nintendo)

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)

The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Age of Mythology: Retold (World’s Edge/Forgotten Empires/Xbox Game Studios)

Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)

Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)

Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware/Sega/Atlus)

Best Sports/Racing Game

F1 24 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)

NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts/2K)

Top Spin 2K25 (Hangar 13/2K)

WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts/2K)

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)

Helldivers 2 (Arrow Game Studios/SIE)

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)

Best Adaptation

Arcane (Riot/Fortiche/Netflix)

Fallout (Bethesda/Kilter Films/Amazon MGM Studios)

Knuckles (Sega/Paramount)

Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Sega/Amazon MGM Studios)

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Crystal Dynamics/Legendary/Netflix)

Most Anticipated Game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/SIE)

Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios/Nintendo)

Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

Content Creator of the Year

CaseOh

IlloJuan

Techno Gamerz

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete

33 - Neta Shapira

Aleksib - Aleksi Virolainen

Chovy - Jeong Ji-hoon

Faker - Lee Sang-hyeok

ZyWoO - Mathieu Herbaut

ZmjjKk - Zheng Yongkang

Best Esports Team