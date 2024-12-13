SpazioGames Logo

The Game Awards 2024 - Tutti i vincitori

Vediamo tutti i vincitori dei The Game Awards 2024, premiati durante la nottata del 13 dicembre: chi avrà portato a casa il GOTY 2024?

Immagine di The Game Awards 2024 - Tutti i vincitori
a cura di Stefania Sperandio

Editor-in-chief

La serata dei The Game Awards è un po' quella che chiude l'anno videoludico, dal momento che – dalla serata dei premi in poi – le cose rallentano fino a quando non si arriva alle nuove uscite di gennaio.

Arrivata alla decima edizione, la manifestazione dei Geoff Keighley nella notte italiana tra il 12 e il 13 dicembre ha visto la giuria e il pubblico premiare i migliori giochi dell'anno. Vediamo (via via che vengono svelati, se seguirete questo articolo in tempo reale) quali sono stati i titoli a portare a casa gli ambiti premi!

Game of the Year

  • ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Best Game Direction

  • ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Best Narrative

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
  • Metaphor: ReFantanzio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Best Art Direction

  • ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
  • Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

Best Score and Music

  • ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
  • Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
  • Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)

Best Audio Design

  • ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Best Performance

  • Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws
  • Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
  • Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
  • Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare/EA)
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)
  • Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Games for Impact

  • Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios/Skybound Games)
  • Indika (Odd Meter/11 Bit Studios)
  • Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine/Square Enix)
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios/EA)

Best Ongoing Game

  • Destiny 2 (Bungie/SIE)
  • Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)

Best Community Support

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Independent Game

  • Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
  • UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
  • Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)
  • Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive)
  • The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)

Best Mobile Game

  • AFK Journey (FARLIGHT/Lilith Games)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
  • Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (Creatures Inc/TPCI)
  • Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)
  • Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)

Best VR/AR Game

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)
  • Asgard’s Wrath 2 (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj/Oculus Studios)
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42/The Outsiders/Funcom)
  • Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)

Best Action Game

  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
  • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
  • Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)
  • Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
  • Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)

Best RPG

  • Dragon’s Dogma 2 (Capcom)
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Best Fighting Game

  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works/Cygames)
  • Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)
  • MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
  • Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)

Best Family Game

  • ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)
  • Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel/Nintendo)
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)
  • The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)

Best Sim/Strategy Game

  • Age of Mythology: Retold (World’s Edge/Forgotten Empires/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)
  • Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)
  • Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware/Sega/Atlus)

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • F1 24 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
  • EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)
  • NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts/2K)
  • Top Spin 2K25 (Hangar 13/2K)
  • WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts/2K)

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
  • Helldivers 2 (Arrow Game Studios/SIE)
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)
  • Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)

Best Adaptation

  • Arcane (Riot/Fortiche/Netflix)
  • Fallout (Bethesda/Kilter Films/Amazon MGM Studios)
  • Knuckles (Sega/Paramount)
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Sega/Amazon MGM Studios)
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Crystal Dynamics/Legendary/Netflix)

Most Anticipated Game

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/SIE)
  • Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios/Nintendo)
  • Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

Content Creator of the Year

  • CaseOh
  • IlloJuan
  • Techno Gamerz
  • TypicalGamer
  • Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
  • DOTA 2 (Valve)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games)
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete

  • 33 - Neta Shapira
  • Aleksib - Aleksi Virolainen
  • Chovy - Jeong Ji-hoon
  • Faker - Lee Sang-hyeok
  • ZyWoO - Mathieu Herbaut
  • ZmjjKk - Zheng Yongkang

Best Esports Team

  • Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • NAVI (Counter-Strike)
  • T1 (League of Legends)
  • Team Liquid (DOTA 2)
