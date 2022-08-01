PC Game Pass giochi inclusi nel catalogo

Lo scorso dicembre 2021, Microsoft ha deciso di fare un po’ di chiarezza in merito al supporto di Xbox Game Pass su PC. È nata così la nomenclatura di PC Game Pass, che evidenzia la controparte del suo abbonamento pensata per chi gioca soprattutto su PC, e non su console (o in cloud). Dal momento che ogni tanto i giocatori rimangono confusi nel provare a capire quali siano i giochi inclusi per Windows, abbiamo deciso di realizzare questo pratico articolo di guida, sempre aggiornato, dove elencare tutti i giochi inclusi in PC Games Pass.
Tra le varie proposte, quella di Microsoft (qui il sito ufficiale) colpisce per la costanza con cui vengono aggiunti nuovi giochi, in molti casi anche appena usciti: esattamente come accade sul Game Pass per console, tutte le produzioni degli Xbox Game Studios, ad esempio, vengono incluse fin dal loro day-one, e non solo quelle.
Per aiutarvi a orientarvi all’interno di Game Pass come servizio e rispondere alle vostre domande frequenti, abbiamo realizzato un articolo guida sul servizio che ne elenca le caratteristiche e i prezzi. In questo, invece, vediamo quali sono i giochi inclusi nell’abbonamento in versione PC.
In questo caso, non abbiamo evidenziato quali giochi siano fruibili anche il cloud, ma solo i giochi eseguibili nativamente nel vostro computer e che richiedono quindi dei requisiti minimi diversi da titolo a titolo. Per vedere i giochi in cloud, fate riferimento a questo articolo.
Se interessati, potete abbonarvi a Game Pass attraverso Instant Gaming e supportare così il lavoro di SpazioGames.it.
Giochi già confermati in arrivo su PC Game Pass
In questo paragrafo, prima di procedere con la lista completa, sottolineiamo i giochi già confermati come ufficialmente in arrivo su Game Pass, che plausibilmente arriveranno anche nella sua controparte PC:
- Ara: Story Untold
- ARK 2
- Bounty Star
- Cocoon
- Diablo 4
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
- Ereban: Shadow Legacy
- Flintlock: Siege of Dawn
- Flock
- Forza Motorsport
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- League of Legends
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Legends of Runeterra
- Maquette
- Minecraft Legends
- Persona 3 Portable
- Persona 4 Golden
- Ravenlok
- Redfall
- Replaced
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Solar Ash
- STALKER 2
- Starfield
- Teamfight Tactics
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- Thirsty Suitors
- Valheim
- Valorant
- Wo Long Fallen Dynasty
PC Game Pass: giochi inclusi per Windows
Di seguito trovate tutti i giochi inclusi nell’abbonamento PC Game Pass, pensato per Windows.
0-9
- 7 Days to Die
A
- A Memoir Blue
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- A Way Out
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires IV
- AI: The Somnium Files
- Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
- Alice Madness Returns
- Alien Isolation
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Among Us
- Anthem
- ANVIL
- Aragami 2
- Archvale
- ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- Art of Rally
- Arx Fatalis
- As Dusk Falls
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins
- Astria Ascending
- Astroneer
B
- Back 4 Blood
- Backbone
- Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Tooie
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022
- Batman: Akrham Knight
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield Bad Company 2
- Battlefield 1 Revolution
- Battlefield 3 Edizione Premium
- Battlefield Hardline: Ultimate Edition
- Battlefield V
- Battletech
- Battletoads
- Before We Leave
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Besiege
- Black Desert
- Bleeding Edge
- BLiNX
- Bloodroots
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Breathedge
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Broken Age
- Bug Fables
- Bugsnax
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
C
- Cavalca con Ryan
- Chinatown Detective Agency
- Chorus
- Cities Skylines
- Citizen Sleeper
- ClusterTruck
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
- Conan Exiles
- Contrast
- Crackdown 3
- Craftopia
- Cricket 22
- Crown Trick
- Crusader Kings III
- Crysis 3
- Crysis
- Crysis 2
- Curse of the Dead Gods
D
- Dandy Ace
- Danganronpa 2
- Dangaronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Space
- Death’s Door
- Deeeer Simulator
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descender
- Destroy All Humans!
- Dicey Dungeons
- DiRT 5
- Disc Room
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Dishonored: La morte dell’Esterno
- Dishonored 2
- Disneyland Adventures
- DJMAX Respect V
- Dodgeball Academia
- Donut County
- Doom (2016)
- Doom
- Doom 3
- Doom 64
- Doom Eternal
- Doom II (Classic)
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Age 2
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon Quest XI Edizione definitiva
- Dreamscaper
- Dungeon Keeper
- Dungeon Keeper 2
E
- Echo Generation
- Edge of Eternity
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Embr
- Empire of Sin
- Escape Academy
- Europa Universalis IV
- Everspace 2
- Evil Genius 2
- Exo One
F
- Fae Tactics
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Fallout Tactics
- Far Cry 5
- Far: Changing Tides
- Farming Simulator 22
- Fe
- FIFA 21
- FIFA 22
- Final Fantasy XIII
- Final Fantasy XIII-2
- Firewatch
- Floppy Knights
- Flynn: Son of Crimson
- Football Manager 2022
- For Honor
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Frostpunk
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Fuzion Frenzy
G
- Galactic Civilizations III
- Gang Beasts
- Garden Story
- Gears 5 GOTY Edition
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears Tactics
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Noir
- Goat Simulator
- Going Under
- Golf with your friend
- Gorogoa
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Grounded
H
- Hades
- Halo 2: Anniversary
- Halo 3
- Halo 3: ODST
- Halo 4
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Infinite
- Halo REACH
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: Spartan Strike
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Her Story
- Hitman Trilogy
- Hollow Knight
- House Flipper
- Human Fall Flat
- Humankind
I
- I Am Fish
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
- Infernax
- Injustice 2
- Into the Pit
- Iron Harvest
- It Takes Two
J
- Jade Empire
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
K
- Katamary Damacy Reroll
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Kill it with fire
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- Kraken Academy!
L
- La mia amica Peppa Pig
- La Terra di Mezzo: L’Ombra della Guerra
- Lake
- Last Call BBS
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Lemnis Gate
- Library of Ruina
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
- Little Witch in the Woods
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Loot River
- Lost in Random
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Lumines Remastered
M
- Madden NFL 21
- Madden NFL 22
- Maneater
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect 3
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
- Mass Effect Andromeda
- Matchpoint Tennis Championships
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Medal of Honor: Airborne
- Medal of Honor Allied Assault
- Medieval Dynasty
- Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition
- Microsoft Solitaire Collection
- Mighty Goose
- Mind Scanners
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Minecraft
- Minecraft: Javed & Bedrock Edition
- Mirror’s Edge
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Moonglow Bay
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
- MotoGP 22
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- Myst
N
- Naraka Bladepoint
- Need for Speed: Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Heat
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Need for Speed: Most Wanted
- Need for Speed: Payback Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Rivals Complete Edition
- Neon Abyss
- Neoverse
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Next Space Rebels
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
- No Man’s Sky
- Nobody Saves the World
- Nongunz
- NORCO
- Nuclear Throne
O
- Octopath Traveler
- Olija
- Omno
- Omori
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
- One Step From Eden
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders
- Overcooked! 2
- Overwhelm
P
- Pac-Man Museum +
- Panzer Corps 2
- Paradise Killer
- Paw Patrol: I supercuccioli salvano Adventure Bay
- Paw Patrol: Adventure City chiama
- Payday 2
- Peggle
- Peggle Nights
- Phoenix Point
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare
- Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Plants vs Zombies: La Battaglia di Neighborville
- Plants vs Zombies GOTY Edition
- Populous
- Populous II
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- PowerWash Simulator
- Prey
- Prodeus
- Project Wingman
- Psychonauts
- Psychonauts 2
- Pupperazzi
Q
- Quake
- Quake II
- Quake III Arena
R
- Rage 2
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Recompile
- Record of Lodoss War
- ReCore
- Research and Destroy
- Ring of Pain
- Rise of Nations: Extended Edition
- Road 96
- Roboquest
- Rocket Arena
- Rubber Bandits
- Rush: Un’avventura Disney Pixar
S
- Sable
- Scarlet Nexus
- Sea of Solitude
- Sea of Thieves
- Second Extinction
- Secret Neighbor
- Serious Sam 4
- Shredders
- Signs of the Sojourner
- SimCity 2000
- SimCity 4
- SimCity Complete Edition
- Sin of a Solar Empire: Rebellion
- Skatebird
- Skul: The Hero Slayer
- Slay the Spire
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 5
- Snowrunner
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
- Spacelines for the Far Out
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer: Edizione Farewell
- Spore
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars Battlefront Edizione Definitiva
- Star Wars Battlefont II
- Star Wars Squadrons
- Starbound
- Stardew Valley
- Starmancer
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Stellaris
- Subnautica
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Superliminal
- Supraland
- Surgeon Simulator 2
T
- Taiko no Tatsujin
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Tell Me Why (capitolo 1-3)
- Telling Lies
- Tetris Effect Connected
- The Anacrusis
- The Artful Escape
- The Ascent
- The Bard’s Tale ARPG
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Forgotten City
- The Good Life
- The Gunk
- The Last Kids on Earth e il bastone del destino
- The Long Dark
- The Outer Worlds
- The Pedestrian
- The Procession to Calvary
- The Riftbraker
- The Saboteur
- The Sims 3 Starter Pack
- The Sims 4
- Tye Yakuza Remastered Collection
- TheHunter: Call of the Wild
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Total War: WARHAMMER III
- Totally Reliable Service
- Townscaper
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 2
- Transformers Battlegrounds
- Trek to Yomi
- Tropico 6
- Tunic
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Twelve Minutes
- Two Point Hospital
U
- Umurangi Generation
- Undertale
- Undungeon
- Unpacking
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
- Unsighted
- Unsouled
V
- Vampire Survivors
- Visage
- Viva Pinata
- Viva Pinata: TIP
W
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland Remastered
- Watch Dogs 2
- We Happy Few
- Weird West
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Windjammers 2
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- World War Z
- Worms W.M.D.
- Wreckfest
Y
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Young Souls
Z
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection