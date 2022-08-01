PC Game Pass giochi inclusi nel catalogo

Lo scorso dicembre 2021, Microsoft ha deciso di fare un po’ di chiarezza in merito al supporto di Xbox Game Pass su PC. È nata così la nomenclatura di PC Game Pass, che evidenzia la controparte del suo abbonamento pensata per chi gioca soprattutto su PC, e non su console (o in cloud). Dal momento che ogni tanto i giocatori rimangono confusi nel provare a capire quali siano i giochi inclusi per Windows, abbiamo deciso di realizzare questo pratico articolo di guida, sempre aggiornato, dove elencare tutti i giochi inclusi in PC Games Pass.

Tra le varie proposte, quella di Microsoft (qui il sito ufficiale) colpisce per la costanza con cui vengono aggiunti nuovi giochi, in molti casi anche appena usciti: esattamente come accade sul Game Pass per console, tutte le produzioni degli Xbox Game Studios, ad esempio, vengono incluse fin dal loro day-one, e non solo quelle.

Per aiutarvi a orientarvi all’interno di Game Pass come servizio e rispondere alle vostre domande frequenti, abbiamo realizzato un articolo guida sul servizio che ne elenca le caratteristiche e i prezzi. In questo, invece, vediamo quali sono i giochi inclusi nell’abbonamento in versione PC.

In questo caso, non abbiamo evidenziato quali giochi siano fruibili anche il cloud, ma solo i giochi eseguibili nativamente nel vostro computer e che richiedono quindi dei requisiti minimi diversi da titolo a titolo. Per vedere i giochi in cloud, fate riferimento a questo articolo.

Se interessati, potete abbonarvi a Game Pass attraverso Instant Gaming e supportare così il lavoro di SpazioGames.it.

PC Game Pass è la controparte PC di Xbox Game Pass

Giochi già confermati in arrivo su PC Game Pass

In questo paragrafo, prima di procedere con la lista completa, sottolineiamo i giochi già confermati come ufficialmente in arrivo su Game Pass, che plausibilmente arriveranno anche nella sua controparte PC:

Ara: Story Untold

ARK 2

Bounty Star

Cocoon

Diablo 4

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Ereban: Shadow Legacy

Flintlock: Siege of Dawn

Flock

Forza Motorsport

Hollow Knight: Silksong

League of Legends

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Legends of Runeterra

Maquette

Minecraft Legends

Persona 3 Portable

Persona 4 Golden

Ravenlok

Redfall

Replaced

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Solar Ash

STALKER 2

Starfield

Teamfight Tactics

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Thirsty Suitors

Valheim

Valorant

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

PC Game Pass: giochi inclusi per Windows

Di seguito trovate tutti i giochi inclusi nell’abbonamento PC Game Pass, pensato per Windows.

0-9

7 Days to Die

A

A Memoir Blue

A Plague Tale: Innocence

A Way Out

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires IV

AI: The Somnium Files

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare

Alice Madness Returns

Alien Isolation

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Among Us

Anthem

ANVIL

Aragami 2

Archvale

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition

Art of Rally

Arx Fatalis

As Dusk Falls

Assassin’s Creed: Origins

Astria Ascending

Astroneer

B

Back 4 Blood

Backbone

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Bassmaster Fishing 2022

Batman: Akrham Knight

Battlefield 4

Battlefield Bad Company 2

Battlefield 1 Revolution

Battlefield 3 Edizione Premium

Battlefield Hardline: Ultimate Edition

Battlefield V

Battletech

Battletoads

Before We Leave

Ben 10: Power Trip

Besiege

Black Desert

Bleeding Edge

BLiNX

Bloodroots

Boyfriend Dungeon

Breathedge

Bridge Constructor Portal

Broken Age

Bug Fables

Bugsnax

Burnout Paradise Remastered

C

Cavalca con Ryan

Chinatown Detective Agency

Chorus

Cities Skylines

Citizen Sleeper

ClusterTruck

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

Conan Exiles

Contrast

Crackdown 3

Craftopia

Cricket 22

Crown Trick

Crusader Kings III

Crysis 3

Crysis

Crysis 2

Curse of the Dead Gods

D

Dandy Ace

Danganronpa 2

Dangaronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Dead by Daylight

Dead Cells

Dead Space

Death’s Door

Deeeer Simulator

Deep Rock Galactic

Descender

Destroy All Humans!

Dicey Dungeons

DiRT 5

Disc Room

Dishonored Definitive Edition

Dishonored: La morte dell’Esterno

Dishonored 2

Disneyland Adventures

DJMAX Respect V

Dodgeball Academia

Donut County

Doom (2016)

Doom

Doom 3

Doom 64

Doom Eternal

Doom II (Classic)

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon Age 2

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest XI Edizione definitiva

Dreamscaper

Dungeon Keeper

Dungeon Keeper 2

E

Echo Generation

Edge of Eternity

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Embr

Empire of Sin

Escape Academy

Europa Universalis IV

Everspace 2

Evil Genius 2

Exo One

F

Fae Tactics

Fallout

Fallout 2

Fallout 3

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Fallout: New Vegas

Fallout Tactics

Far Cry 5

Far: Changing Tides

Farming Simulator 22

Fe

FIFA 21

FIFA 22

Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Firewatch

Floppy Knights

Flynn: Son of Crimson

Football Manager 2022

For Honor

Forager

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 5

Frostpunk

Full Throttle Remastered

Fuzion Frenzy

G

Galactic Civilizations III

Gang Beasts

Garden Story

Gears 5 GOTY Edition

Gears of War 4

Gears of War: Judgment

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Gears Tactics

Generation Zero

Genesis Noir

Goat Simulator

Going Under

Golf with your friend

Gorogoa

Grim Fandango Remastered

Grounded

H

Hades

Halo 2: Anniversary

Halo 3

Halo 3: ODST

Halo 4

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Infinite

Halo REACH

Halo Wars 2

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo: Spartan Strike

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Her Story

Hitman Trilogy

Hollow Knight

House Flipper

Human Fall Flat

Humankind

I

I Am Fish

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars

Infernax

Injustice 2

Into the Pit

Iron Harvest

It Takes Two

J

Jade Empire

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Just Cause 4: Reloaded

K

Katamary Damacy Reroll

Kentucky Route Zero

Kill it with fire

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

Kraken Academy!

L

La mia amica Peppa Pig

La Terra di Mezzo: L’Ombra della Guerra

Lake

Last Call BBS

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Lemnis Gate

Library of Ruina

Life is Strange: True Colors

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Little Witch in the Woods

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Loot River

Lost in Random

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Lumines Remastered

M

Madden NFL 21

Madden NFL 22

Maneater

Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Mass Effect Andromeda

Matchpoint Tennis Championships

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Medal of Honor: Airborne

Medal of Honor Allied Assault

Medieval Dynasty

Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition

Microsoft Solitaire Collection

Mighty Goose

Mind Scanners

Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft

Minecraft: Javed & Bedrock Edition

Mirror’s Edge

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Monster Sanctuary

Monster Train

Moonglow Bay

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition

MotoGP 22

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

Myst

N

Naraka Bladepoint

Need for Speed: Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed Heat

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

Need for Speed: Most Wanted

Need for Speed: Payback Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed Rivals Complete Edition

Neon Abyss

Neoverse

New Super Lucky’s Tale

Next Space Rebels

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge

Ninja Gaiden Sigma

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

No Man’s Sky

Nobody Saves the World

Nongunz

NORCO

Nuclear Throne

O

Octopath Traveler

Olija

Omno

Omori

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

One Step From Eden

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outer Wilds

Outriders

Overcooked! 2

Overwhelm

P

Pac-Man Museum +

Panzer Corps 2

Paradise Killer

Paw Patrol: I supercuccioli salvano Adventure Bay

Paw Patrol: Adventure City chiama

Payday 2

Peggle

Peggle Nights

Phoenix Point

Pikuniku

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare

Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Plants vs Zombies: La Battaglia di Neighborville

Plants vs Zombies GOTY Edition

Populous

Populous II

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

PowerWash Simulator

Prey

Prodeus

Project Wingman

Psychonauts

Psychonauts 2

Pupperazzi

Q

Quake

Quake II

Quake III Arena

R

Rage 2

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Recompile

Record of Lodoss War

ReCore

Research and Destroy

Ring of Pain

Rise of Nations: Extended Edition

Road 96

Roboquest

Rocket Arena

Rubber Bandits

Rush: Un’avventura Disney Pixar

S

Sable

Scarlet Nexus

Sea of Solitude

Sea of Thieves

Second Extinction

Secret Neighbor

Serious Sam 4

Shredders

Signs of the Sojourner

SimCity 2000

SimCity 4

SimCity Complete Edition

Sin of a Solar Empire: Rebellion

Skatebird

Skul: The Hero Slayer

Slay the Spire

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 5

Snowrunner

Solasta: Crown of the Magister

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Spacelines for the Far Out

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer: Edizione Farewell

Spore

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Battlefront Edizione Definitiva

Star Wars Battlefont II

Star Wars Squadrons

Starbound

Stardew Valley

Starmancer

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Stellaris

Subnautica

Subnautica: Below Zero

Sunset Overdrive

Super Lucky’s Tale

Super Mega Baseball 3

Superliminal

Supraland

Surgeon Simulator 2

T

Taiko no Tatsujin

Tainted Grail: Conquest

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Tell Me Why (capitolo 1-3)

Telling Lies

Tetris Effect Connected

The Anacrusis

The Artful Escape

The Ascent

The Bard’s Tale ARPG

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Evil Within

The Evil Within 2

The Forgotten City

The Good Life

The Gunk

The Last Kids on Earth e il bastone del destino

The Long Dark

The Outer Worlds

The Pedestrian

The Procession to Calvary

The Riftbraker

The Saboteur

The Sims 3 Starter Pack

The Sims 4

Tye Yakuza Remastered Collection

TheHunter: Call of the Wild

This War of Mine: Final Cut

Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Total War: WARHAMMER III

Totally Reliable Service

Townscaper

Trailmakers

Train Sim World 2

Transformers Battlegrounds

Trek to Yomi

Tropico 6

Tunic

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Twelve Minutes

Two Point Hospital

U

Umurangi Generation

Undertale

Undungeon

Unpacking

Unravel

Unravel Two

Unsighted

Unsouled

V

Vampire Survivors

Visage

Viva Pinata

Viva Pinata: TIP

W

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Wasteland 3

Wasteland Remastered

Watch Dogs 2

We Happy Few

Weird West

What Remains of Edith Finch

Windjammers 2

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

World War Z

Worms W.M.D.

Wreckfest

Y

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Young Souls

Z