Pokémon Scarlatto e Violetto, il nuovo update crea un bug che impedisce di finire il gioco

In SV 2.0.1, the game can crash when battling the Paradise Protection Protocol.



How to replicate:

• Have Koraidon (S) or Miraidon (V) registered to the Pokédex

• Hover over slot 4, 5, or 6



Having a party of 1-3 works, as does pressing up to reach the legendary slot. pic.twitter.com/xAdemaWAFn