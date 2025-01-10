I giochi più scaricati su PlayStation Store a dicembre chiudono un anno strano

Sony ha pubblicato i dati aggiornati sui videogiochi più venduti a dicembre tramite PlayStation Store, analizzando diverse categorie: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PS VR, PS VR2 e i free-to-play più giocati sulle due piattaforme.
A fine anno sono stati diversi i titoli di rilievo, come l'ultimo Call of Duty (che trovate su Amazon), e quindi le classifiche sorprendono fino a un certo punto.
Ecco le classifiche complete, divise per area geografica e piattaforma, come riportato anche dal PlayStation Blog.
I GIOCHI PS5 PIÙ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Grand Theft Auto V
- UFC 5
- Minecraft
- Phasmophobia
- Gran Turismo 7
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Arma Reforger
I GIOCHI PS4 PIÙ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Need for Speed Heat
- A Way Out
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Battlefield 1
- Unravel Two
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Gang Beasts
I GIOCHI PS VR2 PIÙ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Beat Saber
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Skydance's BEHEMOTH
- Among Us VR
- Metro Awakening
- Subside
- Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition
- Job Simulator
- Pavlov
I FREE-TO-PLAY PIÙ GIOCATI IN EUROPA (PS4 e PS5)
- Marvel Rivals
- UFL
- Fortnite
- Roblox
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Asphalt Legends Unite
- Infinity Nikki
- VALORANT
- eFootball
Queste classifiche riflettono chiaramente come l'industria videoludica stia vivendo una forte polarizzazione tra franchise consolidati e titoli innovativi.
Serie storiche come Call of Duty e Grand Theft Auto continuano a dominare, mentre giochi come Phasmophobia e Beat Saber dimostrano l’interesse verso esperienze più particolari o immersive.
Sarà interessante vedere se nei prossimi mesi emergeranno nuove sorprese o se i nomi di punta manterranno salda la loro posizione. Dopotutto, il 2025 deve per forza essere un anno di grandi cambiamenti, come vi ho raccontato nel mio speciale.