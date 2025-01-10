SpazioGames Logo

I giochi più scaricati su PlayStation Store a dicembre chiudono un anno strano

Sony ha svelato la consueta classifica dei giochi più scaricati dal PlayStation Store a dicembre 2024, e ovviamente c'è anche GTA.

a cura di Marcello Paolillo

Senior Staff Writer

Sony ha pubblicato i dati aggiornati sui videogiochi più venduti a dicembre tramite PlayStation Store, analizzando diverse categorie: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PS VR, PS VR2 e i free-to-play più giocati sulle due piattaforme. 

A fine anno sono stati diversi i titoli di rilievo, come l'ultimo Call of Duty (che trovate su Amazon), e quindi le classifiche sorprendono fino a un certo punto.

Ecco le classifiche complete, divise per area geografica e piattaforma, come riportato anche dal PlayStation Blog.

I GIOCHI PS5 PIÙ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

  1. EA SPORTS FC 25
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  3. Hogwarts Legacy
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. UFC 5
  6. Minecraft
  7. Phasmophobia
  8. Gran Turismo 7
  9. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  10. Arma Reforger

I GIOCHI PS4 PIÙ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

  1. EA SPORTS FC 25
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Need for Speed Heat
  4. A Way Out
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. Battlefield 1
  7. Unravel Two
  8. Hogwarts Legacy
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  10. Gang Beasts

I GIOCHI PS VR2 PIÙ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

  1. Alien: Rogue Incursion
  2. Beat Saber
  3. Horizon Call of the Mountain
  4. Skydance's BEHEMOTH
  5. Among Us VR
  6. Metro Awakening
  7. Subside
  8. Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition
  9. Job Simulator
  10. Pavlov

I FREE-TO-PLAY PIÙ GIOCATI IN EUROPA (PS4 e PS5)

  1. Marvel Rivals
  2. UFL
  3. Fortnite
  4. Roblox
  5. Rocket League
  6. Call of Duty: Warzone
  7. Asphalt Legends Unite
  8. Infinity Nikki
  9. VALORANT
  10. eFootball

Queste classifiche riflettono chiaramente come l'industria videoludica stia vivendo una forte polarizzazione tra franchise consolidati e titoli innovativi.

Serie storiche come Call of Duty e Grand Theft Auto continuano a dominare, mentre giochi come Phasmophobia e Beat Saber dimostrano l’interesse verso esperienze più particolari o immersive.

Sarà interessante vedere se nei prossimi mesi emergeranno nuove sorprese o se i nomi di punta manterranno salda la loro posizione. Dopotutto, il 2025 deve per forza essere un anno di grandi cambiamenti, come vi ho raccontato nel mio speciale.

