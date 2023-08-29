I Gamescom Awards 2023 hanno scelto il loro GOTY

Gli organizzatori dell'evento tedesco hanno annunciato i vincitori per l'edizione 2023 degli ormai tradizionali Gamescom Awards.

In lizza c'erano tanti nuovi giochi, molti dei quali appartenenti anche al catalogo di Xbox Game Pass, l'abbonamento di Microsoft a cui potete aderire anche tramite Amazon.

Il gruppo di nominati di quest'anno è stato scelto in base ai voti espressi da una giuria di membri dei media internazionali del settore videoludico.

Ora, come riportato anche da GamesIndustry.biz, a trionfare sopra tutti troviamo poco sorprendentemente Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Nintendo ha dominato i Gamescom Awards di quest'anno grazie al successo dell'ultima avventura di Link.

L'azienda giapponese ha vinto cinque categorie, quattro delle quali sono andate a Zelda, tra cui Best Nintendo Switch Game, Best Gameplay, Best Audio, e Most Epic. Pikmin 4 si è aggiudicato il premio Most Wholesome game.

Bandai Namco ha vinto tre categorie, tra cui Best Sony PlayStation Game per Tekken 8, Best Announcement per Little Nightmares 3, e Best of Show Floor

Xbox ha ricevuto il premio "Green Studio of the Year" della Gamescom, che "celebra uno studio di videogiochi con un impegno speciale nei confronti dei valori sostenibili".

Di seguito l'elenco completo dei vincitori dei Gamescom Awards di quest'anno.

Best Microsoft Xbox Game: Mortal Kombat 1

Best Nintendo Switch Game: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best PC Game: Payday 3

Best Sony PlayStation Game: Tekken 8

Best Mobile Game: Sky: Children of the Light

Best Visuals: Black Myth: Wukong

Best Audio: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Gameplay: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Most Entertaining: Payday 3

Most Epic: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Most Wholesome: Pikmin 4

Games for Impact: Sky: Children of the Light

Best Announcement: Little Nightmares 3

Best of Show Floor: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Heart of Gaming Award: GAME:IN

Gamescom Green Studio of the Year: Xbox

Ricordiamo che prossimamente toccherà anche al Tokyo Game Show 2023, che si prepara ad un evento descritto come "il più grande di sempre".

Il tutto mentre Geoff Keighley sta mettendo in piedi anche i prossimi The Game Awards 2023, i quali hanno fissato il loro appuntamento in calendario per l'evento.