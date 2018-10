Job Stauffer: lavorare a GTA IV? Come avere una pistola puntata

It's been nearly a decade since I parted from Rockstar, but I can assure you that during the GTA IV era, it was like working with a gun to your head 7 days a week. "Be here Saturday & Sunday too, just in case Sam or Dan come in, they want to see everyone working as hard as them." https://t.co/TaQS5LnaAa

— Job J Stauffer (@jobjstauffer) October 16, 2018