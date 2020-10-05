Game Informer ha scelto i migliori titoli della generazione (e c’è anche The Last of Us Parte II)

La generazione di PS4 e Xbox One sta per volgere al termine, lasciando campo libero alle novità di PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X|S, le nuove console previste al varco durante il mese di novembre.

Nel frattempo, la redazione di Game Informer ha deciso di iniziare a stilare i loro personalissimi ‘End-of-Generation Awards’, ossia i giochi che più hanno influito positivamente in questa current-gen ormai ufficialmente sul viale del tramonto.

La Top 5 dei titoli più importanti di sempre include giochi del calibro di The Last of Us Parte II e Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Poco sotto, trovate la lista delle nomination divise per categorie.

Ellie e un... dinosauro.

Top Tier

The Last of Us Part II

(PS4)

(PS4) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) Red Dead Redemption II

(PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)

(PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

(Switch, Wii U)

(Switch, Wii U) God of War

(PS4)

Poco sotto, invece, trovate le altre classifiche relative ai vari generi di appartenenza:

Story Driven

Her Story

(PC, iOS, Android)

(PC, iOS, Android) Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) What Remains of Edith Finch

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) Kentucky Route Zero

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) Disco Elysium

(PC)

First Person Shooter

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

(PS4, Xbox One, PC)

(PS4, Xbox One, PC) Destiny 2

(PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)

(PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia) Titanfall 2

(PS4, Xbox One, PC)

(PS4, Xbox One, PC) Doom Eternal

(PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)

(PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia) Half-Life: Alyx

(Steam VR)

Intense Action

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

(PS4)

(PS4) Monster Hunter: World

(PS4, Xbox One, PC)

(PS4, Xbox One, PC) Control

(PS4, Xbox One, PC)

(PS4, Xbox One, PC) Resident Evil 2

(PS4, Xbox One, PC)

(PS4, Xbox One, PC) Bloodborne

(PS4)

Open World

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

(PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360, PC)

(PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360, PC) Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

(PS4, Xbox One, PC)

(PS4, Xbox One, PC) Horizon Zero Dawn

(PS4, PC)

(PS4, PC) Spider-Man

(PS4)

(PS4) Ghost of Tsushima

(PS4)

Old School

Hollow Knight

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) Celeste

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia)

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia) Axiom Verge

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Wii U, Vita, PC)

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Wii U, Vita, PC) Undertale

(PS4, Switch, Vita, PC)

(PS4, Switch, Vita, PC) Cuphead

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Wholesome Fun

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

(Switch)

(Switch) Ori and the Will of the Wisps

(Xbox One, PC)

(Xbox One, PC) Stardew Valley

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Vita, PC, iOS, Android)

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Vita, PC, iOS, Android) Super Mario Odyssey

(Switch)

(Switch) Dreams

(PS4)

Mind Benders

Inside

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS)

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS) Boxboy + Boxgirl

(Switch)

(Switch) The Witness

(PS4, Xbox One, PC)

(PS4, Xbox One, PC) Tetris Effect

(PS4, PC, PSVR, Rift, Vive, Quest)

(PS4, PC, PSVR, Rift, Vive, Quest) Return of the Obra Dinn

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

JRPG

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

(Switch)

(Switch) Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

(PS4, Switch, PC)

(PS4, Switch, PC) Persona 5 Royal

(PS4)

(PS4) Kingdom Hearts III

(PS4, Xbox One)

(PS4, Xbox One) Final Fantasy VII Remake

(PS4)

Fierce Competition

Overwatch

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) Apex Legends

(PS4, Xbox One, PC)

(PS4, Xbox One, PC) Fortnite

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android)

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android) Rocket League

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

(Switch)

Avete già avuto modo di leggere che The Last of Us Parte II ha fatto incetta di nomination ai prossimi Golden Joystick Awards?