The Last of Us Parte II fa incetta di nomination ai Golden Joystick Awards 2020

The Last of Us Parte II è disponibile ormai da diversi mesi, dopo aver ottenuto un plebiscito di perfect score da parte della stampa internazionale (anche noi di SpazioGames non ci siamo andati certo leggeri nella nostra recensione).

Al netto delle lodi (e delle polemiche sterili), il titolo Naughty Dog è stato ora nominato in diverse categorie in vista dei prossimi Golden Joystick Awards 2020.

L’avventura di Ellie ha infatti ottenuto le nomination per PlayStation Game of the Year, Best Visual Design, Best Storytelling, Best Audio e Best Studio.

Indetti dalla redazione di GamesRadar, i Golden Joystick Awards 2020 si terranno rigorosamente via streaming mentre le votazioni sono aperte a questo indirizzo (si chiuderanno il 2 novembre 2020). Poco sotto, la lista completa delle nomination:

Golden Joystick Awards 2020 – le nomination

Best Audio

The Last of Us: Part II

Ghost of Tsushima

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Paradise Killer

Call of Duty: Warzone

Half-Life: Alyx

Streets Of Rage 4

Resident Evil 3

Best Game Community

Fall Guys

Minecraft

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Dreams

Sea of Thieves

Warframe

Fortnite

Final Fantasy XIV

Best Family Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fall Guys

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Moving Out

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Best Game Expansion

Control: AWE

No Man’s Sky: Origins

Total War: WARHAMMER 2 – The Warden and the Paunch

Pokemon Sword & Shield – Expansion Pass

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 – Reflections in Crystal

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon

Best Gaming Hardware

PC Engine Mini

Oculus Quest 2

Razer Kishi mobile pad for xCloud

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition

Vulcan 120 Aimo Keyboard

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2

Best Indie Game

Kentucky Route Zero

Factorio

Spelunky 2

Paradise Killer

Creaks

Hades

Lair of the Clockwork God

Necrobarista

Best Multiplayer Game

Fall Guys

Call of Duty: Warzone

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Deep Rock Galactic

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

Moving Out

Valorant

Best Storytelling

The Last of Us Part II

Ghost of Tsushima

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Necrobarista

Paradise Killer

Hades

Signs of the Sojourner

If Found…

Best Visual Design

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Spiritfarer

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Esports Game of the Year

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

League Of Legends

Valorant

Fortnite

NTT IndyCar Series iRacing

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

FIFA 20

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Mobile Game of the Year

Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows

Lego Builder’s Journey

Little Orpheus

Next Stop Nowhere

Roundguard

Bird Alone

A Monster’s Expedition

If Found…

Nintendo Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Super Mario Bros. 35

Ninjala

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

PC Game of the Year

Paradise Killer

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Hades

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Crusader Kings III

Valorant

Half-Life: Alyx

Death Stranding

PlayStation Game of the Year

The Last of Us Part II

Nioh 2

Ghost of Tsushima

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Spelunky 2

Dreams

Fall Guys

Xbox Game of the Year

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Deep Rock Galactic

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Bleeding Edge

Minecraft Dungeons

Wasteland 3

Yakuza 0

Tell Me Why

Still Playing

Final Fantasy XIV

Sea of Thieves

Fortnite

Apex Legends

Pokemon Go

Grand Theft Auto Online

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Minecraft

Studio of the Year

Mediatonic

Naughty Dog

Respawn

Paradox Studios

Sucker Punch

Infinity Ward

Media Molecule

Supergiant Games

Most Wanted

Hitman 3

Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart

Halo Infinite

Resident Evil 8: Village

Deathloop

Horizon Forbidden West

Kerbal Space Program 2

Elden Ring

Gotham Knights

God of War: Ragnarok

Starfield

The Medium

Avete già letto il nostro speciale d’opinione titolato “Dopo aver finito The Last of Us Parte II ogni gioco mi sembra più brutto”? E i meme ufficiali dedicati a Joel ed Ellie?

The Last of Us Parte II è disponibile dal 19 giungo scorso in esclusiva assoluta su console PS4.