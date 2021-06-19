News 3 min

Diadora, Adidas, Superga e altre sneaker delle migliori marche tra le offerte del weekend di eBay

Vediamo le migliori offerte del weekend del rivenditore eBay, che propone sconti su tantissime scarpe e sneaker delle migliori marche

di Spaziogames

Anche in questo weekend le promozioni di eBay, il noto portale online dedicato alla vendita di articoli di ogni genere, fanno capolino con le offerte imperdibili che consentono di portare a casa prodotti di diverse tipologie approfittando di prezzi davvero molto bassi e convenienti. La nostra selezione di oggi riguarda esclusivamente scarpe sneaker, dandovi modo di acquistare articoli di marche famose a prezzi eccezionali.

scarpe sneaker Diadora Rebound Ace

Partiamo con le ottime scarpe sneaker Diadora Rebound Ace, proposte al prezzo molto conveniente di 29,99€ invece dei 110€ del prezzo base (per un risparmio reale di oltre 80€, pari al 73% sul prezzo di listino). Passiamo poi alle performanti scarpe sneaker Adidas Original Stan Smith, proposte al prezzo di 49,99€ contro i 70€ del costo base, per poi arrivare alle altrettanto splendide scarpe sneaker ginnastica donna Superga 2294-COTEMBW, offerte al costo di soli 29,99€ contro i 59,99€ del prezzo base.

Le offerte continuano con le bellissime scarpe sneaker uomo Ellesse Modello Dom, proposte al costo davvero molto basso di 29,90€ contro i 59,99€ del prezzo base, cui seguono le scarpe sneaker casual Armani Exchange in pelle, offerte a soli 79,99€ contro i 125€ del costo di listino originale. Molto comode anche le scarpe sneaker Adidas Superstar J, offerte al prezzo scontato di 52,50€ contro i 74,95€ del costo base.

Offerte Settimana eBay

Questi sono solo alcuni dei numerosissimi prodotti che potete trovare in offerta su eBay e di cui vi invitiamo a consultare il catalogo completo a questo indirizzo. Di seguito, vi proponiamo la nostra selezione delle migliori offerte su scarpe e sneaker tra gli sconti del weekend del portale eBay.

Vi ricordiamo, infine, che quotidianamente vi segnaliamo le migliori offerte presenti in rete, che trovate nella nostra area dedicata del sito.

Offerte del weekend eBay

Offerte ancora disponibili

