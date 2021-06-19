Diadora, Adidas, Superga e altre sneaker delle migliori marche tra le offerte del weekend di eBay

Anche in questo weekend le promozioni di eBay, il noto portale online dedicato alla vendita di articoli di ogni genere, fanno capolino con le offerte imperdibili che consentono di portare a casa prodotti di diverse tipologie approfittando di prezzi davvero molto bassi e convenienti. La nostra selezione di oggi riguarda esclusivamente scarpe e sneaker, dandovi modo di acquistare articoli di marche famose a prezzi eccezionali.
Partiamo con le ottime scarpe sneaker Diadora Rebound Ace, proposte al prezzo molto conveniente di 29,99€ invece dei 110€ del prezzo base (per un risparmio reale di oltre 80€, pari al 73% sul prezzo di listino). Passiamo poi alle performanti scarpe sneaker Adidas Original Stan Smith, proposte al prezzo di 49,99€ contro i 70€ del costo base, per poi arrivare alle altrettanto splendide scarpe sneaker ginnastica donna Superga 2294-COTEMBW, offerte al costo di soli 29,99€ contro i 59,99€ del prezzo base.
Le offerte continuano con le bellissime scarpe sneaker uomo Ellesse Modello Dom, proposte al costo davvero molto basso di 29,90€ contro i 59,99€ del prezzo base, cui seguono le scarpe sneaker casual Armani Exchange in pelle, offerte a soli 79,99€ contro i 125€ del costo di listino originale. Molto comode anche le scarpe sneaker Adidas Superstar J, offerte al prezzo scontato di 52,50€ contro i 74,95€ del costo base.
Questi sono solo alcuni dei numerosissimi prodotti che potete trovare in offerta su eBay e di cui vi invitiamo a consultare il catalogo completo a questo indirizzo. Di seguito, vi proponiamo la nostra selezione delle migliori offerte su scarpe e sneaker tra gli sconti del weekend del portale eBay.
Vi ricordiamo, infine, che quotidianamente vi segnaliamo le migliori offerte presenti in rete, che trovate nella nostra area dedicata del sito.
Offerte del weekend eBay
- Scarpe sneaker Diadora Rebound Ace | 29,90€ (
110€)
- Scarpe sneaker Adidas Original Stan Smith | 49,99€ (
70€)
- Scarpe sneaker ginnastica donna Superga 2294-COTEMBW | 29,99€ (
95€)
- Scarpe sneaker uomo Ellesse Modello Dom | 29,99€ (
59,99€)
- Scarpe sneaker casual Armani Exchange in pelle | 79,99€ (
125€)
- Scarpe sneaker Adidas Superstar J | 52,50€ (
74,95€)
- Scarpe running uomo Adidas Galaxy 5 | 49,90€ (
80€)
- Scarpe sneaker Superga Cotu Classic J | 31,50€ (
49€)
- Scarpe sneaker uomo Ellesse Modello Ozzy | 44,99€ (
79,99€)
- Scarpe Converse Chuck Taylor All Star | 71€ (
80€)
Offerte ancora disponibili
- Oppo A72 | 149,99€ (
324,99€)
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G | 399,90€ (
499,90€)
- Oppo A74 | 229,99€ (
299,99€)
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 | 139,99€ (
259,99€)
- Samsung Galaxy A32 5G | 219,99€ (
299,99€)
- Huawei P Smart 2021 | 129,99€ (
179,99€)
- Oppo Find X3 Neo 5G | 639,99€ (
749,99€)
- Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G | 239,99€ (
662,99€)
- Samsung Galaxy A52 | 299,99€ (
399,99€)
- Samsung A51 | 255,99€ (
359,90€)
- Oppo Find X 3 Lite 5G | 389,99€ (
499,99€)
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 | 169,99€ (
299,99€)
- Ghost Of Tsushima – PS4 | 39,99€ (
74,99€)
- Dreams – PS4 | 19,99€ (
40,99€)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man | 19,99€ (
40,99€)
- NiOh 2 | 30,99€ (
40,99€)
- Sony Playstation 4 Slim 500GB | 279,99€ (
402,98€)
- Resident Evil Village – PS4 | 59,90€ (
69,90€)
- The Last Of Us Parte 2 | 36,40€ (
45,90€)
- Call Of Duty Black Ops: Cold War – PS4 | 62,90€ (
69,90€)
- Little Nightmares 2 – PS4 | 29,90€ (
49,90€)
- Watch Dogs Legion – PS4 | 33,90€ (
59,90€)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – PS4 | 12,90€ (
69,99€)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ | 29,99€ (
59,90€)
- Tekken 7 – PS4 | 20,96€ (
29,90€)
- PES 2021 Season Update – PS4 | 19,90€ (
54,99€)
- Grand Theft Auto V – PS4 | 21,90€ (
29,90€)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – PS4 | 14,99€ (
24,50€)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – PS4 | 45,90€ (
59,90€)
- Mafia Definitive Edition – PS4 | 27,80€ (
45,50€)
- Resident Evil 3 – PS4 | 31,75€ (
49,90€)
- Resident Evil 2 – PS4 | 23,75€ (
30€)
- Far Cry 5 – PS4 | 21,90€ (
29,90€)
- The Last Of Us Remastered – PS4 | 21,90€ (
89,90€)
- Monster Hunter Rise – Nintendo Switch | 50,99€ (
59,99€)
- Mario+Rabbids Kingdom Battle – Nintendo Switch | 16,99€ (
25€)
- Super Mario 3D Worlds +Bowser’s Fury – Nintendo Switch | 48,99€ (
59,99€)
- Super Mario Odyssey | 46,99€ (
59,99€)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 46,99€ (
59,99€)
- Super Mario Bros U Deluxe | 46,99€ (
59,99€)
- New Pokémon Snap – Nintendo Switch | 49,99€ (
59,99€)
- The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – Nintendo Switch | 56,90€ (
59,99€)
- Super Mario Party – Nintendo Switch | 46,99€ (
59,99€)
- Mario & Sonic ai giochi olimpici di Tokyo 2020 – Nintendo Switch | 46,98€ (
59,98€)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – Nintendo Switch | 52,99€ (
59,99€)
- Apex Legends: Edizione Champion – Nintendo Switch | 39,90€ (
49,90€)
- FIFA 21 Legacy Edition | 41,90€ (
69,90€)
- Nintendo Switch Lite Colore Grigio | 179,99€ (
259,98€)
- Nintendo Switch Lite Colore Turchese | 179,99€ (
259,98€)
- Nintendo Switch Colore Rosso Neon/Blu | 309,99€ (
507,51€)
- Warner Bros Lego Harry Potter Collection – Nintendo Switch | 24,99€ (
45,51€)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch | 52,99€ (
59,99€)
- Samsung UE43AU7170UXZT – Crystal 4K 43″ | 359,99€ (
479,90€) con coupon
- Samsung QE55Q700T – QLED 8K 55″ | 1.049,99€ (
1.799€) con coupon
- Samsung UE55TU7090UXZT – 4K 55″ | 528,99€ (
699,99€) con coupon
- Philips 70PUS8535 – Amiblight 70″ 4K | 799€ (
1.199€)
- HiSense 50A7500F – 50″ 4K | 379€ (
629,90€)
- LG OLED55CX3LA – OLED 55″ 4K | 1.244,91€ (
1.791,86€)
- LG 55UN73006LA – 55″ 4K | 419,99€ (
530,25€)
- Samsung QE55Q90TATXZT – 55″ 4K | 949,99€ (
1.482,92€) con coupon
- Philips 70PUS8535 – 70″ 4K | 799€ (
1.199,90€)
- Hitachi 50HAK6151 – 50″ 4K | 399€ (
479,90€) con coupon
- LG 75UP75006LC – 75″ 4K | 999€ (
1.399€)
- LG OLED55GX6 – OLED 55″ 4K | 1.399,99€ (
1.649€)
- Soundbar Denon Heos Home Cinema HS2 | 599€ (
800€)
- Soundbar Samsung HW-T420 150W | 99,99€ (
129,99€)
- Soundbar Samsung HW-T550/ZF | 219,90€ (
307,86€)
- Soundbar LG SN5Y 2.1 400W Subwoofer Wireless | 209€ (
219€)
- Soundbar Philips TAB7305 Bluetooth 2.1 300W | 179€ (
249€)
- Soundbar Philips TAB5305 Bluetooth 4.2 2.1 canali | 99€ (
139€)
- Soundbar Samsung HW-T420 Bluetooth 2.1 canali 150W | 99,99€ (
129,99€)
- Soundbar LG SN4 Bluetooth 4.0 2.1 canali 300W | 159€ (
199€)
- Soundbar Martin Logan Motion Vision X Wireless | 1.390€ (
1.500€)
- Cuffie bluetooth Bose QuietComfort 35 II | 229,90€ (
239,90€)
- Auricolari in-ear DENON AH-C621R | 69,90€ (
77,90€)
- Scarpe sneaker uomo ELLESSE SS2021 modello Dom | 29,99€ (
59,99€)
- Scarpe sneaker casual Adidas Original Stan Smith | 49,99€ (
70€)
- Scarpe ginnastica uomo donna casual Superga 2750-SUEU | 19,99€ (
79€)
- Scarpe sneaker Diadora Rebound Ace per uomo | 29,90€ (
110€)
- Scarpe sneaker unisex Adidas Superstar FU7712 | 54,90€ (
80€)
- Scarpe sneaker Diadora Playground High per uomo e donna | 29,90€ (
65€)
- Scarpe sneaker Puma Smash Platform | 39,90€ (
67€)
- Scarpe sneaker Puma Rs-X | 78€ (
110€)
- Scarpe sneaker Adidas Continental 80 | 75,50€ (
99,95€)
- Scarpe sneaker uomo Lumberjack modello Archer | 34,99€ (
59,99€)
- HP Elitebook 840 G7 | 1.299,90€ (
1.729,90€)
- Dell Vostro 5301 | 699,90€ (
859,90€)
- Asus VivoBook F515JP-BQ171T | 799,90€ (
849,99€)
- Huawei Matebook D 15 | 669,90€ (
719,90€)
- Huawei Matebook D 14 | 719,90€ (
799,90€)
- Lenovo ThinkPad L14 | 949,90€ (
1.219,90€)
- Lenovo Ideapad Duet | 309,90€ (
409,90€)
- HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 | 969,90€ (
1.129,90€)
- HP 255 G7 | 529,90€ (
599,90€)
- HP 250 G7 | 637,20€ (
855,30€)
- Samsung Galaxy Book S | 982,93€ (
1.517,04€)
- HP 255 G8 | 439,90€ (
539€)
- Samsung Chromebook 4+ | 306€ (
429€)
- Lenovo V15 | 399,90€ (
499,90€)