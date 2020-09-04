Batman: le immagini del gioco cancellato (con un Cavaliere davvero Oscuro)

Come saprete, i personaggi appartenenti ai fumetti DC Comics torneranno nei prossimi mesi in due giochi ben distinti: il primo è Gotham Knights, un action adventure sviluppato da WB Montréal e dedicato alla Bat-Family, mentre il secondo è Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League a cura del team Rocksteady (autori della saga di Batman: Arkham).
Negli ultimi anni, però, si sono rincorse insistentemente le voci circa un nuovo gioco dedicato esclusivamente a Batman – a quanto pare assente dai due titoli sopra citati – tanto che continuano ora a emergere nuove informazioni e immagini circa il titolo mai nato incentrato sul Cavaliere Oscuro.
Ora, è l’artista Jerad Marantz – che ha lavorato a vari film Marvel e a giochi come Titanfall e Gears of War 4 – ad aver pubblicato sul suo profilo Instagram personale alcune immagini realmente sorprendenti.
Queste mostrano infatti i personaggi di Batman e King Shark, prese da un gioco dedicato al Cavaliere Oscuro successivamente cancellato e quindi mai apparso nei negozi:
Here’s a Batman design I did for a canceled game project. It’s always an incredible challenge to do a bat suit and make it work for a new story. Batman is my absolute favorite comic book character and I’ll never get tired of working on him. #batman #brucewayne #thedarkknight #Thecapedcrusader #conceptart #hardsurface #zbrush #dcu #batsy
Here’s a really fun #kingshark I did for a canceled game a while back. Would love to see this guy running around, but so many projects get canceled… I was just glad to take a pass on the character. Definitely one of my favorites in the DC Universe. #batman #dc #gameart #conceptart #creaturedesign #zbrush #batman #keyshot
La terza e ultima serie di concept art mostra il modello di King Shark nella sua interezza:
Here’s the full body design on my King Shark. It’s funny, i’ve been so lucky to get these jobs where I am able to do passes on my favorite characters. Even if the project falls through I am so grateful to get the chance to work on them. I’m so busy, if it doesn’t show up in a job, I don’t get to do it. There’s so many pieces I’d love to do just simply as fanart, but very hard to imagine having the time for that. #kingshark #creaturedesign #gameart #dcu #batman #theflash #suicidesquad #zbrush #keyshot
Non ci è dato sapere cosa avessero in serbo gli sviluppatori per questo titolo che non vedrà mai la luce, ad eccezione del fatto che Batman sembrava essere decisamente più “spaventoso” rispetto alle versioni viste nella serie Arkham, specie per una Bat-Armatura corazzata davvero imponente e un elmo con tanto di visore rosso sugli occhi.
Curioso invece come King Shark sia invece stato ripreso proprio nel gioco Rocksteady dedicato alla Suicide Squad, essendo lui stesso un componente della “squadra suicida” capeggiata da Deadshot e Harley Quinn.
Ricordiamo che le piattaforme di riferimento di Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League sono PS5, Xbox Series X e PC, mentre l’uscita è al momento fissata per un generico 2022. Gotham Knights è invece in proghttps://amzn.to/2YJUypgramma per il 2021 su PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One e Xbox Series X.
