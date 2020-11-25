The Last of Us Parte II vince di tutto ai Golden Joystick Awards (vi stupisce?)

In attesa di scoprire le premiazioni ufficiali dei The Game Awards 2020 (previsti per il 10 dicembre 2020, grazie anche alla partecipazione della redazione di SpazioGames in giuria), sono da poco stati assegnati i premi (incluso quello di Gioco dell’Anno) per quanto riguarda i Golden Joystick Awards 2020.

In gara vi erano venti tra migliori titoli usciti nel corso dell’anno, inclusi titoli del calibro di Final Fantasy VII Renake, The Last of Us Parte II, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, Assassin’s Creeed Valhalla e Demon’s Souls Remake.

A fare incetta di premi, compreso quello di Ultimate Game of the Year, troviamo il capolavoro targato Naughty Dog, come confermato orgogliosamente dalla stessa software house americana attraverso il suo profilo Twitter.

We're so incredibly honored to have The Last of Us Part II win Ultimate Game of the Year, @PlayStation Game of the Year, Best Visual Design, Best Storytelling, Best Audio, and to be named Best Studio at The @GoldenJoysticks. Congrats to the team and thanks to all that voted! pic.twitter.com/Cv4xo13sP0 — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) November 24, 2020

Siamo così incredibilmente onorati che The Last of Us Parte II abbia vinto il titolo Ultimate Game of the Year, PlayStation Game of the Year, Best Visual Design, Best Storytelling, Best Audio e a noi per essere stati nominati Best Studio ai Golden Joystick Awards. Congratulazioni al team e grazie a tutti coloro che hanno votato!

The Last of Us Parte II ha infatti portato a casa anche il premio di Gioco PlayStation dell’anno, Miglior Visual Design, Miglior Storytelling e Migliori effetti audio. Poco sotto, trovate la lista completa dei vincitori di quest’anno:

Un'immagine di The Last of Us Parte II.

Golden Joystick Awards 2020 – tutti i vincitori

Best Storytelling : The Last of Us Parte II

: The Last of Us Parte II Best Multiplayer Game : Fall Guys

: Fall Guys Best Visual Design : The Last of Us Parte II

: The Last of Us Parte II Best Game Expansion : No Man’s Sky: Origins

: No Man’s Sky: Origins Mobile Game of the Year : Lego Builder’s Journey

: Lego Builder’s Journey Best Audio : The Last of Us Parte II

: The Last of Us Parte II Best Indie Game : Hades

: Hades Still Playing : Minecraft

: Minecraft Studio of the Year : Naughty Dog

: Naughty Dog Esports Game of the Year : Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Best New Streamer/Broadcaster : iamBrandon

: iamBrandon Best Family Game : Fall Guys

: Fall Guys Best Gaming Community : Minecraft

: Minecraft Best Performer : Sandra Saad (Kamala Khan)

: Sandra Saad (Kamala Khan) Breakthrough Award : Innersloth (Among Us)

: Innersloth (Among Us) Outstanding Contribution : The Gaming Industry

: The Gaming Industry PC Game of the Year : Death Stranding

: Death Stranding Best Gaming Hardware : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 PlayStation Game of the Year : The Last of Us Parte II

: The Last of Us Parte II Xbox Game of the Year : Ori and the Will of the Wisps

: Ori and the Will of the Wisps Nintendo Game of the Year : Animal Crossing: New Horizon

: Animal Crossing: New Horizon Most Wanted Game : God of War Ragnarok

: God of War Ragnarok Critic’s Choice : Hades

: Hades Ultimate Game of the Year: The Last of Us Parte II

The Last of Us Parte II è disponibile in esclusiva assoluta su console PlayStation 4 dal 19 giugno 2020. Il gioco è retrocompatibile con PS5.