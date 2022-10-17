Silent Hill potrebbe annunciare tanti nuovi giochi: arrivano le prime conferme (e dettagli) sull’evento

La notizia del giorno è indubbiamente la conferma di imminenti novità in arrivo per il franchise di Silent Hill: dopo tanti mesi ricchi di indiscrezioni e leak, alla fine Konami ha finalmente deciso di uscire allo scoperto e lanciare un importante annuncio.

Mercoledì 19 ottobre alle ore 23.00 potremo infatti assistere a un nuovo evento di presentazione che ci svelerà il futuro della celebre saga horror, che potrebbe includere anche un chiacchieratissimo remake del secondo capitolo (potete riscoprirlo nella HD Collection, disponibile su Amazon).

Avevamo già segnalato che l’annuncio del publisher aveva nascosto una importante citazione proprio all’amatissimo capitolo, che stando alle prime indiscrezioni arrivate nelle ultime ore potrebbe davvero tornare con un nuovo remake.

Il giornalista Andy Robinson di VGC ha infatti segnalato che sembrano essere previsti tanti nuovi progetti in arrivo, tra i quali ci sarebbe anche l’atteso Silent Hill 2 Remake.

Sarebbero infatti previsti anche un teaser giocabile — potrebbe essere il misterioso The Short Message trapelato nelle ultime settimane — e nuovi piani per realizzare un sequel vero e proprio.

Sembra inoltre che Bloober Team sia coinvolta, ma Robinson non è stato in grado di confermare se siano o meno coinvolti su Silent Hill 2 Remake: ciò che però sappiamo è che una demo sarebbe stata effettivamente realizzata dal team di sviluppo, anche se non possiamo naturalmente stabilire con certezza se questo confermerà un loro coinvolgimento nel prodotto finale o se aiuteranno con nuovi titoli.

A playable teaser, SH2 remake, and plans for a full sequel in future seem to be on the cards. Bloober Team appears to be involved, but I've received conflicting reports on if it's for SH2's remake or not — Andy Robinson (@AndyPlaytonic) October 16, 2022

Il giornalista ha anche segnalato che l’artista Masahiro Ito pare aver confermato il suo coinvolgimento nel nuovo progetto: l’insider DuskGolem avrebbe confermato tale suggestione e segnalato che anche il compositore Akira Yamaoka sarebbe pronto a tornare.

Also if anyone wants additional proof that Masahiro Ito & Akira Yamaoka are involved in the revival for the Silent Hill series, not only have they both retweeted the stream announcement, they both have also made separate tweets to draw attention to them. pic.twitter.com/VAZw1cBezi — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) October 17, 2022

L’insider sottolinea inoltre che nessuno dei progetti attualmente in sviluppo sarebbe un reboot: i fan non dovrebbero dunque preoccuparsi di possibili stravolgimenti alla storia, ma semplicemente attendere l’annuncio di nuovi giochi che sarebbe già stato confermato da ESRB e PEGI.

You don't have to worry about that. What I know about the current projects doesn't seem like a reboot at all. I agree I don't think SH needs it, all SH needs is good games. https://t.co/dCsePicggL — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) October 17, 2022

I guess the European rating board is faster than the ERSB. XD; Especially as South Korea also already rated Short Message. https://t.co/McNBO0YM7x — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) October 17, 2022

Naturalmente non possiamo che invitarvi a prendere il tutto con le dovute precauzioni, in attesa che Konami decida di rivelare una volta e per tutte le sue carte: tra pochi giorni potremo ufficialmente scoprire il futuro di Silent Hill che, a quanto pare, sembra essere decisamente luminoso.

Ricordiamo che già poche settimane fa era stato il regista del film dedicato ad anticipare l’esistenza di molti progetti in arrivo: vedremo dunque se saranno svelati tutti già durante l’evento o se la presentazione sarà dedicata a un singolo titolo.