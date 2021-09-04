Offerte di settembre Amazon: i migliori videogiochi in sconto

Su Amazon hanno finalmente preso il via le offerte di settembre, iniziativa che, sino al 7 settembre, vi consentirà di acquistare tantissimi prodotti a prezzi da non lasciarsi sfuggire! Tra questi, anche una vasta selezione di giochi per Xbox One – Xbox Series X|S, Sony Playstation 4, Playstation 5 e Nintendo Switch.
Tra i vari articoli che trovate nella giornata odierna a prezzi imperdibili, vi segnaliamo in modo particolare Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, che attualmente potete portarvi a casa a soli 48,99€, rispetti agli usuali 59,99€ di listino, con uno sconto del 18%.
Si tratta di una versione migliorata di Super Mario 3D World, pubblicato in origine per Wii U, giocabile in coop sia online sia in multiplayer locale e offre un’ampia varietà di fantasiosi livelli.
Piuttosto interessante anche Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, che attualmente potete portarvi a casa a soli 57,20€, rispetto agli usuali 80,99€ di listino, per un risparmio reale di oltre 23€. Ultimo capitolo della celeberrima serie, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart vede i nostri due eroi fronteggiare un imperatore robotico che vuole conquistare i mondi interdimensionali.
Trattandosi di un’esclusiva PS5, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart sfrutta il potenziale della console di nuova generazione di casa Sony, in particolare, grazie all’SSD integrato, sarà possibile passare da una dimensione all’altra a tempo zero, mentre i grilletti adattivi vi permetteranno di percepire le diverse armi.
Questi sono solo alcuni numerosissimi prodotti che potete trovare a prezzo scontato su Amazon e di cui vi invitiamo a consultare il catalogo completo a questo indirizzo, mentre di seguito trovate una nostra selezione.
Infine, prima di lasciarvi ai vostri acquisti, vi ricordiamo che quotidianamente vi segnaliamo le migliori offerte presenti in rete, che trovate nella nostra area dedicata del sito.
La nostra selezione
Nintendo Switch
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’S Fury – Nintendo Switch | 48,99€ (
59,99€)
- Ring Fit Adventure – Nintendo Switch | 69,90€ (
79,99€)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Nintendo Switch | 49,90€ (
59,99€)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Nintendo Switch | 48,99€ (
59,99€)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch | 48,99€ (
68,99€)
- Just Dance 2021 – Nintendo Switch | 36,99€ (
60,99€)
- Pokémon Spada – Nintendo Switch | 52,99€ (
59,99€)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Code in Box Switch – Nintendo Switch | 19,90€ (
24,99€)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered – Nintendo Switch | 19,99€ (
39,99€)
- Super Mario Odyssey – Nintendo Switch | 46,99€ (
59,99€)
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S
- Marvel’s Avengers – COMIC Book [Esclusiva Amazon.It] – Day-One Limited – Xbox One | 19,99€ (
29,99€)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Limited [Esclusiva Amazon] – Xbox One | 34,99€ (
62,24€)
- MotoGP 21 – Xbox One | 39,99€ (
69,99€)
- F1 2021 – XBox One | 49,99€ (
69,99€)
- Cyberpunk 2077 D1 Edition – Day-One – Xbox One | 29,99€ (
69,99€)
- Metro Exodus Complete Edition – Xbox Series X | 32,99€ (
39,99€)
- Giochi Olimpici Tokyo 2020 – Il videogioco Ufficiale – Xbox One | 20,98€ (
39,99€)
- Scarlet Nexus – Xbox One | 53,99€ (
69,99€)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – Xbox One | 26,57€ (
74,98€)
- Mafia (Definitive Edition) – Xbox One | 30,96€ (
40,99€)
Sony Playstation 5
- Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War | 59,99€ (
79,99€)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | 57,20€ (
80,99€)
- Demon’s Souls | 61,67€ (
80,99€)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | 36,99€ (
44,50€)
- Metro Exodus – Complete Edition | 32,99€ (
39,99€)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure | 58,61€ (
70,99€)
- NiOh Collection | 59,19€ (
80,99€)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales | 45,66€ (
60,99€)
- MotoGP 21 | 43,09€ (
69,99€)
- Resident Evil Village | 49,98€ (
69,99€)
Sony Playstation 4
- Marvel’s Avengers [Esclusiva Amazon.It] – Day-One Limited | 19,99€ (
29,99€)
- Grand Theft Auto V – Premium Edition | 22,99€ (
44,99€)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man | 19,98€ (
28€)
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War | 44,99€ (
74,99€)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Limited | 34,99€ (
55€)
- MotoGP 21 | 39,99€ (
69,99€)
- God Of War | 9,99€ (
20,99€)
- The Last Of Us Parte 2 | 29,98€ (
74,99€)
- Mafia Definitive Edition | 25,99€ (
40,99€)
- Mass Effect Legendary | 47,99€ (
69,99€)
- Ghost Of Tsushima | 38,50€ (
74,99€)
Offerte ancora disponibili
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – PlayStation 4 | 19,97€ (
28€)
- The Last Of Us Remastered (Ps Hits) – Classics – PlayStation 4 | 9,97€ (
20,99€)
- God of War Hits – PlayStation 4 | 9,99€ (
20,99€)
- Uncharted 4: Fine di un ladro (Ps Hits) – Classics – Playstation 4 | 9,99€ (
20,99€)
- GT Sport Hits – PlayStation 4 | 9,97€ (
20,99€)
- Days Gone – PlayStation 4 | 19,97€ (
74,99€)
- Ratchet & Clank (Ps Hits) – Classics – PlayStation 4 | 9,97€ (
20,99€)
- God of War III Remastered Hits – PlayStation 4 | 9,97€ (
20,99€)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Hits – PlayStation 4 | 9,97€ (
20,99€)
- Detroit : Become Human – PlayStation 4 | 19,97€ (
26,50€)
- Littlebigplanet 3 (Ps Hits) – Classics – PlayStation 4 | 9,99€ (
20,99€)
- Dreams – PlayStation 4 | 19,97€ (
49,99€)
- Predator Hunting Grounds – PlayStation 4 | 19,99€ (
39,99€)
- Sonic Mania Plus – Nintendo Switch | 19,99€ (
29,99€)
- Resident Evil Village – Edizione Steelbook – PS4 | 54,99€ (
74,99€)
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster – Nintendo Switch | 39,99€ (
49,99€)
- Nier Automata GOTY – Game Of The Year – PlayStation 4 | 24,99€ (
39,99€)
- Team Sonic Racing – PS4 | 19,99€ (
39,99€)
- Balan Wonderworld – PlayStation 5 | 19,99€ (
59,99€)
- Judgment – Playstation 5 | 32,99€ (
39,99€)
- Metro Exodus Complete Edition – PlayStation 5 | 32,99€ (
39,99€)
- Marvel’s Avengers [Esclusiva Amazon.It] – Day-One Limited – PlayStation 4 | 19,99€ (
29,99€)
- Hitman 3 – Deluxe Edition – PlayStation 5 – Limited | 49,99€ (
89,99€)
- MSI Modern 14 B11MO-266XIT – 14″ FHD, Intel Core I3-1115G4, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | 490€ (
599€)
- MSI Prestige 14 Evo A11M-014IT – 14″ FHD, Intel Core I7-1185G7, Intel Iris Xe, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FingerPrint Reader | 1.099€ (
1.399€)
- MSI Modern 15 A11M-217XIT – 15.6″ FHD, Intel Core I5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe, RAM DDR4 8GB, SSD 512GB | 699€ (
799€)
- MSI Summit E15 A11SCST-047IT – 15,6″ FHD Touchscreen, Intel Core I7-1185G7, Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q, 4GB GDDR6, 32GB RAM DDR4, 1TB SSD | 1.799€ (
1.999€)
- MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo A11MT-008IT – Convertibile 2 in 1, Intel I7-1185G7 + Intel Iris Xe, 32GB LPDDR4, 1TB SSD PCIe 4.0 | 1.649€ (
1.949,99€)
- HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021 – Intel i7-1165G7, 16 GB RAM, SSD 1 TB, Intel Iris Xe Graphics | 1.399€ (
1.899€)
- HUAWEI MateBook D15 – Intel Core i3-10110U, Lettore d’Impronta Digitale, 8 GB RAM, SSD 256 GB | 449€ (
649€)
- HUAWEI MateBook 14 2021 – Intel Core i7-1165G7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD | 999€ (
1.399€)
- HUAWEI MateBook 14 – Intel i5-10210U, 8GB RAM, SSD 512GB, lettore impronte digitali | 649€ (
745,99€)
- HUAWEI MateBook D 14 – Intel Core i5-10210U, RAM 8GB, SSD 512GB | 649€ (
749€)
- Notebook Acer Aspire 5 – AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, AMD Radeon | 699€ (
779€)
- Notebook Acer Aspire 3 – Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce MX350 2 GB | 649€ (
779€)
