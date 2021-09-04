Offerte di settembre Amazon: i migliori videogiochi in sconto

Su Amazon hanno finalmente preso il via le offerte di settembre, iniziativa che, sino al 7 settembre, vi consentirà di acquistare tantissimi prodotti a prezzi da non lasciarsi sfuggire! Tra questi, anche una vasta selezione di giochi per Xbox One – Xbox Series X|S, Sony Playstation 4, Playstation 5 e Nintendo Switch.

Tra i vari articoli che trovate nella giornata odierna a prezzi imperdibili, vi segnaliamo in modo particolare Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, che attualmente potete portarvi a casa a soli 48,99€, rispetti agli usuali 59,99€ di listino, con uno sconto del 18%.

Si tratta di una versione migliorata di Super Mario 3D World, pubblicato in origine per Wii U, giocabile in coop sia online sia in multiplayer locale e offre un’ampia varietà di fantasiosi livelli.

Piuttosto interessante anche Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, che attualmente potete portarvi a casa a soli 57,20€, rispetto agli usuali 80,99€ di listino, per un risparmio reale di oltre 23€. Ultimo capitolo della celeberrima serie, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart vede i nostri due eroi fronteggiare un imperatore robotico che vuole conquistare i mondi interdimensionali.

Trattandosi di un’esclusiva PS5, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart sfrutta il potenziale della console di nuova generazione di casa Sony, in particolare, grazie all’SSD integrato, sarà possibile passare da una dimensione all’altra a tempo zero, mentre i grilletti adattivi vi permetteranno di percepire le diverse armi.

Questi sono solo alcuni numerosissimi prodotti che potete trovare a prezzo scontato su Amazon e di cui vi invitiamo a consultare il catalogo completo a questo indirizzo, mentre di seguito trovate una nostra selezione.

Infine, prima di lasciarvi ai vostri acquisti, vi ricordiamo che quotidianamente vi segnaliamo le migliori offerte presenti in rete, che trovate nella nostra area dedicata del sito.

La nostra selezione

Nintendo Switch

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S

Sony Playstation 5

Sony Playstation 4

Le migliori offerte di settembre di Amazon

Offerte ancora disponibili

Altre offerte Amazon