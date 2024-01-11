Gli sviluppatori scelgono i GOTY: tutti i finalisti dei D.I.C.E. Awards 2024

Con l'inizio del 2024, è arrivato il momento di scoprire anche le ultime premiazioni dei videogiochi più importanti del 2023, con il contributo fondamentale degli stessi sviluppatori.
La 27esima edizione dei D.I.C.E. Awards, celebre premiazione organizzata da The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, ha infatti annunciato tutti i videogiochi finalisti nelle diverse categorie, incluso ovviamente l'ambitissimo GOTY.
Proprio come accade nei BAFTA, la particolarità di queste premiazioni è che sono decise in larga parte da sviluppatori e publisher, rendendo questi premi ancora più speciali e assegnati da chi sa bene in prima persona lo sforzo necessario per produrre prodotti di qualità.
Il videogioco che conduce la lista con ben 9 nominations si è rivelato Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (lo trovate su Amazon), seguito a ruota dalle 8 candidature di Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3 con 7 nomination e il sorprendente Cocoon con ben 6 nomination.
Senza ulteriori indugi, vi lasciamo dunque alla lista completa delle candidature alla vittoria finale dei D.I.C.E. Awards 2024, che potete consultare anche sul sito ufficiale al seguente indirizzo.
D.I.C.E. Awards 2024: tutti i videogiochi nominati
Migliori Animazioni
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Migliore Direzione Artistica
- Alan Wake 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Starfield
Miglior personaggio
- Saga Anderson — Alan Wake 2
- Astarion — Baldur's Gate 3
- Karlach — Baldur's Gate 3
- Miles Morales — Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Jala — Thirsty Suitors
Migliore Composizione Musicale Originale
- Alan Wake 2
- Diablo IV
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Planet of Lana
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Migliore Audio Design
- Alan Wake 2
- Cocoon
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Migliore Storia
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Dave the Diver
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Migliore Achievement Tecnico
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Finals
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Migliore Action dell'Anno
- Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon
- Dead Space
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Remnant II
Migliore Avventura dell'Anno
- Alan Wake 2
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Migliore Gioco per Famiglie dell'Anno
- Disney Illusion Island
- Fae Farm
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Midnight Girl
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Miglior Picchiaduro dell'Anno
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6
Miglior Gioco di Corsa dell'Anno
- F-Zero 99
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- LEGO 2K Drive
Miglior Gioco di Ruolo dell'Anno
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Starfield
Miglior Gioco Sportivo dell'Anno
- EA Sports FC 24
- MLB The Show 24
- WWE 2K23
Miglior Gioco Strategico/Simulativo dell'Anno
- Against the Storm
- Cobalt Core
- Dune: Spice Wars
- The Last Spell
- Wartales
Migliore Realtà Immersiva
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Assassin's Creed Nexus VR
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Vampire: The Masquerade Justice
- Vertigo 2
Miglior Gioco Indipendente dell'Anno
- Cocoon
- Dredge
- El Paso, Elsewhere
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Miglior Gioco Mobile dell'Anno
- Gubbins
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Terra Nil
- What The Car?
Miglior Gioco Online dell'Anno
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Diablo IV
- Omega Strikers
- Street Fighter 6
- The Finals
Miglior Game Design
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Migliore Game Direction
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Miglior Gioco dell'Anno
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Siamo certi che alcune scelte faranno discutere, come ad esempio Resident Evil 4 non presente in nessuna categoria, ma le nomination dimostrano ancora una volta che il 2023 è stato un anno eccezionale per gli amanti dei videogiochi.
Il 15 febbraio saranno svelati ufficialmente i finalisti: vedremo se alla fine Marvel's Spider-Man 2 riuscirà a ottenere la vittoria, dopo essere rimasto a secco nei The Game Awards.
L'avversario "da battere" sarà ancora una volta presumibilmente Baldur's Gate 3, che recentemente ha ottenuto la vittoria anche agli Steam Awards 2023.