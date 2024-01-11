Gli sviluppatori scelgono i GOTY: tutti i finalisti dei D.I.C.E. Awards 2024

Con l'inizio del 2024, è arrivato il momento di scoprire anche le ultime premiazioni dei videogiochi più importanti del 2023, con il contributo fondamentale degli stessi sviluppatori.

La 27esima edizione dei D.I.C.E. Awards, celebre premiazione organizzata da The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, ha infatti annunciato tutti i videogiochi finalisti nelle diverse categorie, incluso ovviamente l'ambitissimo GOTY.

Proprio come accade nei BAFTA, la particolarità di queste premiazioni è che sono decise in larga parte da sviluppatori e publisher, rendendo questi premi ancora più speciali e assegnati da chi sa bene in prima persona lo sforzo necessario per produrre prodotti di qualità.

Il videogioco che conduce la lista con ben 9 nominations si è rivelato Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (lo trovate su Amazon), seguito a ruota dalle 8 candidature di Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3 con 7 nomination e il sorprendente Cocoon con ben 6 nomination.

Senza ulteriori indugi, vi lasciamo dunque alla lista completa delle candidature alla vittoria finale dei D.I.C.E. Awards 2024, che potete consultare anche sul sito ufficiale al seguente indirizzo.

D.I.C.E. Awards 2024: tutti i videogiochi nominati

Migliori Animazioni

Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Migliore Direzione Artistica

Alan Wake 2

Hogwarts Legacy

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Starfield

Miglior personaggio

Saga Anderson — Alan Wake 2

Astarion — Baldur's Gate 3

Karlach — Baldur's Gate 3

Miles Morales — Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Jala — Thirsty Suitors

Migliore Composizione Musicale Originale

Alan Wake 2

Diablo IV

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Planet of Lana

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Migliore Audio Design

Alan Wake 2

Cocoon

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Migliore Storia

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Dave the Diver

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Migliore Achievement Tecnico

Alan Wake 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Hogwarts Legacy

The Finals

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Migliore Action dell'Anno

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Remnant II

Migliore Avventura dell'Anno

Alan Wake 2

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Migliore Gioco per Famiglie dell'Anno

Disney Illusion Island

Fae Farm

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Midnight Girl

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Miglior Picchiaduro dell'Anno

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Miglior Gioco di Corsa dell'Anno

F-Zero 99

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

LEGO 2K Drive

Miglior Gioco di Ruolo dell'Anno

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XVI

Starfield

Miglior Gioco Sportivo dell'Anno

EA Sports FC 24

MLB The Show 24

WWE 2K23

Miglior Gioco Strategico/Simulativo dell'Anno

Against the Storm

Cobalt Core

Dune: Spice Wars

The Last Spell

Wartales

Migliore Realtà Immersiva

Asgard's Wrath 2

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Vampire: The Masquerade Justice

Vertigo 2

Miglior Gioco Indipendente dell'Anno

Cocoon

Dredge

El Paso, Elsewhere

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Miglior Gioco Mobile dell'Anno

Gubbins

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Terra Nil

What The Car?

Miglior Gioco Online dell'Anno

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Diablo IV

Omega Strikers

Street Fighter 6

The Finals

Miglior Game Design

Baldur's Gate 3

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Migliore Game Direction

Baldur's Gate 3

Cocoon

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Miglior Gioco dell'Anno

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Cocoon

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Siamo certi che alcune scelte faranno discutere, come ad esempio Resident Evil 4 non presente in nessuna categoria, ma le nomination dimostrano ancora una volta che il 2023 è stato un anno eccezionale per gli amanti dei videogiochi.

Il 15 febbraio saranno svelati ufficialmente i finalisti: vedremo se alla fine Marvel's Spider-Man 2 riuscirà a ottenere la vittoria, dopo essere rimasto a secco nei The Game Awards.

L'avversario "da battere" sarà ancora una volta presumibilmente Baldur's Gate 3, che recentemente ha ottenuto la vittoria anche agli Steam Awards 2023.