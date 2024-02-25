Baldur's Gate 3 si prepara a trionfare anche ai Gayming Awards

L'amato Baldur's Gate III sembra proprio pronto a fare una nuova incetta di premi. Questa volta potrebbero essere quelli dei Gayming Awards, i premi videoludici che celebrano la cultura queer nei videogiochi nell'unico «award show videoludico LGBTQ», dove il titanico gioco di ruolo di Larian Studios ha ottenuto ben cinque nomination in categorie molto interessanti.
Come riportato sul sito ufficiale della manifestazione e da Eurogamer.net, Baldur's Gate III è stato nominato nelle categorie miglior personaggio LGBTQ, rappresentazione autentica, per il premio Gayming Magazine Reader's Awards, per il titolo di Industry Diversity Awards e (ovviamente) per il Game of the Year.
La notizia non è passata inosservata sotto l'occhio di Larian Studios, che nei suoi account social ha subito ringraziato per le tante nomination ricevute, in attesa della premiazione che si terrà il 7 aprile e svelerà gli effettivi vincitori nelle diverse categorie.
Baldur's Gate 3 has been nominated across 5 categories at the #GaymingAwards24, including:— Larian Studios (@larianstudios) February 24, 2024
🏆 Game of the Year
📖 Gayming Magazine Readers' Award
❤️ Authentic Representation Award
💼 Industry Diversity Award
🏳️🌈 Best LGBTQ Character Award
Thank you very much, @gaymingmag! pic.twitter.com/HIOGWsnhES
Tante nomination anche per Thirsty Suitors, che ne ha portato a casa ben quattro, mentre Final Fantasy XVI ne ha messe insieme tre. C'è spazio anche per The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, con due nomination.
Di seguito tutte le categorie e i candidati nominati alla vittoria.
Game of the Year
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios
- Final Fantasy XVI – Square Enix
- Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo
- Thirsty Suitors – Outerloop Games / Annapurna Interactive
- Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Summerfall Studios / Humble Games
Gayming Magazine Readers Award – sponsored by Devolver Digital
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios
- Final Fantasy XVI – Square Enix
- Goodbye Volcano High – KO_OP
- Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo
- Tchia – Awaceb / Kepler Interactive
- This Bed We Made – Lowbirth Games
Best LGBTQ Indie Game – powered by TikTok
- Coral Island – Stairway Games / Humble Games
- In Stars and Time – insertdisc5
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Summerfall Studios / Humble Games
- Tchia – Awaceb / Kelper Interactive
- Thirsty Suitors – Outerloop Games / Annapurna Interactive
- This Bed We Made – Lowbirth Games
Authentic Representation Award
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios
- Coral Island – Stairway Games / Humble Games
- The Sims 4 – Maxis / EA Games
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series – Telltale Games / Deck Nine
- Thirsty Suitors – Outerloop Games / Annapurna Interactive
- This Bed We Made – Lowbirth Games
Miglior personaggio LGBTQ
- Aloy – Horizon Forbidden West
- Dame Aylin – Baldur’s Gate 3
- Dion Lesage – Final Fantasy XVI
- Jala – Thirsty Suitors
- Shadowheart – Baldur’s Gate 3
- Tchia – Tchia
Industry Diversity Award
- Humble Games
- Larian Studios
- Latinx In Gaming
- Qweerty Gamers
- Roll7
- Women In Games International
Best LGBTQ Contribution to Esports Award
- Bailey McCann
- Bethany “Indyburgh” Pyles
- Cora Kennedy
- Emma “Emzii” Rose
- Slaypex & Kylie Gabor
- Team Overture
LGBTQ Geek Entertainment Moment of the Year Award
- Doctor Who: The Star Beast – Bad Wolf & BBC Studios
- Harley Quinn – DC Studios & Warner Brothers Animation
- Nimona – Netflix & Annapurna Pictures
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off – Netflix
- The Last of Us: Long, Long Time: HBO
- The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2 – Amazon Studios & Critical Role