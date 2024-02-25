Baldur's Gate 3 si prepara a trionfare anche ai Gayming Awards

L'amato Baldur's Gate III sembra proprio pronto a fare una nuova incetta di premi. Questa volta potrebbero essere quelli dei Gayming Awards, i premi videoludici che celebrano la cultura queer nei videogiochi nell'unico «award show videoludico LGBTQ», dove il titanico gioco di ruolo di Larian Studios ha ottenuto ben cinque nomination in categorie molto interessanti.

Come riportato sul sito ufficiale della manifestazione e da Eurogamer.net, Baldur's Gate III è stato nominato nelle categorie miglior personaggio LGBTQ, rappresentazione autentica, per il premio Gayming Magazine Reader's Awards, per il titolo di Industry Diversity Awards e (ovviamente) per il Game of the Year.

Advertisement

La notizia non è passata inosservata sotto l'occhio di Larian Studios, che nei suoi account social ha subito ringraziato per le tante nomination ricevute, in attesa della premiazione che si terrà il 7 aprile e svelerà gli effettivi vincitori nelle diverse categorie.

Tante nomination anche per Thirsty Suitors, che ne ha portato a casa ben quattro, mentre Final Fantasy XVI ne ha messe insieme tre. C'è spazio anche per The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, con due nomination.

Di seguito tutte le categorie e i candidati nominati alla vittoria.

Game of the Year

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios

Final Fantasy XVI – Square Enix

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo

Thirsty Suitors – Outerloop Games / Annapurna Interactive

Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Summerfall Studios / Humble Games

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios

Final Fantasy XVI – Square Enix

Goodbye Volcano High – KO_OP

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo

Tchia – Awaceb / Kepler Interactive

This Bed We Made – Lowbirth Games

Best LGBTQ Indie Game – powered by TikTok

Coral Island – Stairway Games / Humble Games

In Stars and Time – insertdisc5

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Summerfall Studios / Humble Games

Tchia – Awaceb / Kelper Interactive

Thirsty Suitors – Outerloop Games / Annapurna Interactive

This Bed We Made – Lowbirth Games

Authentic Representation Award

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios

Coral Island – Stairway Games / Humble Games

The Sims 4 – Maxis / EA Games

The Expanse: A Telltale Series – Telltale Games / Deck Nine

Thirsty Suitors – Outerloop Games / Annapurna Interactive

This Bed We Made – Lowbirth Games

Miglior personaggio LGBTQ

Aloy – Horizon Forbidden West

Dame Aylin – Baldur’s Gate 3

Dion Lesage – Final Fantasy XVI

Jala – Thirsty Suitors

Shadowheart – Baldur’s Gate 3

Tchia – Tchia

Industry Diversity Award

Humble Games

Larian Studios

Latinx In Gaming

Qweerty Gamers

Roll7

Women In Games International

Best LGBTQ Contribution to Esports Award

Bailey McCann

Bethany “Indyburgh” Pyles

Cora Kennedy

Emma “Emzii” Rose

Slaypex & Kylie Gabor

Team Overture

LGBTQ Geek Entertainment Moment of the Year Award