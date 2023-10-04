Abbiamo un altro GOTY dagli Australian Game Developer Awards

L'amatissimo musical di ruolo Stray Gods si è aggiudicato l'ambito premio di Gioco dell'Anno ai 2023 Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs), tenutisi nell'ambito della Melbourne International Games Week.
La vittoria fa seguito ai recenti Gamescom Awards 2023 di Colonia, i quali hanno da poco hanno scelto il loro GOTY.
Il gioco, sviluppato da Summerfall Studios di Melbourne, vede la partecipazione dello scrittore David Gaider, autore di Dragon Age, e di un cast stellare di attori e musicisti, tra cui Austin Wintory, Montaigne, Troy Baker, Laura Bailey e molti altri.
Come riportato da GamesHub, Stray Gods si è aggiudicato anche il premio per l'eccellenza nella musica e nell'accessibilità.
Agli AGDA 2023, The Master's Pupil ha vinto il premio per l'Arte, Amarantus ha vinto il premio per la Narrativa, Moving Out 2 ha vinto il premio per il Gameplay e Gubbins ha vinto il premio per il Sound Design.
Poco sotto, la lista completa dei vincitori:
Excellence in Art:
Gubbins by Studio Folly
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical by Summerfall Studios
The Master’s Pupil by Pat Naoum [WINNER]
Excellence in Gameplay:
Moving Out 2 by SMG Studio, Team17 [WINNER]
Phantom Abyss by Team WIBY
Vactics by The Lemur Conspiracy
Excellence in Narrative:
Amarantus by ub4q [WINNER]
Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County by Worm Club
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical by Summerfall Studios
Excellence in Sound Design:
Gubbins by Studio Folly [WINNER]
KILLBUG by Samurai Punk
Vactics by The Lemur Conspiracy
Excellence in Music:
Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County by Worm Club
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical by Summerfall Studios [WINNER]
Vactics by The Lemur Conspiracy
Excellence in Technical Design:
Moving Out 2 by SMG Studio, Team17
My Little Pony: Mane Merge by Gameloft Brisbane
Phantom Abyss by Team WIBY [WINNER]
Excellence in Accessibility:
Moving Out 2 by SMG Studio, Team17
Spin Rhythm XD by Super Spin Digital
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical by Summerfall Studios [WINNER]
Excellence in Emerging Games:
Final Profit: A Shop RPG by Brent Arnold
Partum Artifex by DalaKoala Games [WINNER]
Rooftop Renegade by Melonhead Games
Excellence in Impactful Games:
Earthlingo by Earthlingo [WINNER]
Sometimes by Elliot Cox
The Flying Canoe by Threshold
Excellence in Mobile Games:
Gubbins by Studio Folly
My Little Pony: Mane Merge by Gameloft Brisbane [WINNER]
Words Collide by Lamington Games
Excellence in AR/VR Games:
Espire 2: Stealth Operatives by Digital Lode Immersive Media [WINNER]
Sea of Islands by PHORIA, United Nations DPPA
Spatial Fusion by PHORIA, Meta, Lusion, Zelig Sound
Excellence in Ongoing Games:
Crossy Road Castle by Hipster Whale
Kinder World by Lumi Interactive
Wylde Flowers by Studio Drydock [WINNER]
AGDAs 2023 Game of the Year:
Gubbins by Studio Folly
Moving Out 2 by SMG Studio, Team17
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical by Summerfall Studios [WINNER]
Vactics by The Lemur Conspiracy
Studio of the Year:
Playside Studios
Adam Lancman Award
Trent Kusters, League of Geeks
MIGW Award:
O’Saurus Studios
Empower Award
Caitlin Lomax
Dylan Bennett
Rising Star Award:
Ryan Penning
Restando in tema, i The Game Awards 2023 hanno fissato il loro appuntamento in calendario per l'evento.
