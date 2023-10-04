Abbiamo un altro GOTY dagli Australian Game Developer Awards

L'amatissimo musical di ruolo Stray Gods si è aggiudicato l'ambito premio di Gioco dell'Anno ai 2023 Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs), tenutisi nell'ambito della Melbourne International Games Week.

La vittoria fa seguito ai recenti Gamescom Awards 2023 di Colonia, i quali hanno da poco hanno scelto il loro GOTY.

Il gioco, sviluppato da Summerfall Studios di Melbourne, vede la partecipazione dello scrittore David Gaider, autore di Dragon Age, e di un cast stellare di attori e musicisti, tra cui Austin Wintory, Montaigne, Troy Baker, Laura Bailey e molti altri.

Come riportato da GamesHub, Stray Gods si è aggiudicato anche il premio per l'eccellenza nella musica e nell'accessibilità.

Agli AGDA 2023, The Master's Pupil ha vinto il premio per l'Arte, Amarantus ha vinto il premio per la Narrativa, Moving Out 2 ha vinto il premio per il Gameplay e Gubbins ha vinto il premio per il Sound Design.

Poco sotto, la lista completa dei vincitori:

Excellence in Art:

Gubbins by Studio Folly

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical by Summerfall Studios

The Master’s Pupil by Pat Naoum [WINNER]

Excellence in Gameplay:

Moving Out 2 by SMG Studio, Team17 [WINNER]

Phantom Abyss by Team WIBY

Vactics by The Lemur Conspiracy

Excellence in Narrative:

Amarantus by ub4q [WINNER]

Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County by Worm Club

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical by Summerfall Studios

Excellence in Sound Design:

Gubbins by Studio Folly [WINNER]

KILLBUG by Samurai Punk

Vactics by The Lemur Conspiracy

Excellence in Music:

Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County by Worm Club

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical by Summerfall Studios [WINNER]

Vactics by The Lemur Conspiracy

Excellence in Technical Design:

Moving Out 2 by SMG Studio, Team17

My Little Pony: Mane Merge by Gameloft Brisbane

Phantom Abyss by Team WIBY [WINNER]

Excellence in Accessibility:

Moving Out 2 by SMG Studio, Team17

Spin Rhythm XD by Super Spin Digital

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical by Summerfall Studios [WINNER]

Excellence in Emerging Games:

Final Profit: A Shop RPG by Brent Arnold

Partum Artifex by DalaKoala Games [WINNER]

Rooftop Renegade by Melonhead Games

Excellence in Impactful Games:

Earthlingo by Earthlingo [WINNER]

Sometimes by Elliot Cox

The Flying Canoe by Threshold

Excellence in Mobile Games:

Gubbins by Studio Folly

My Little Pony: Mane Merge by Gameloft Brisbane [WINNER]

Words Collide by Lamington Games

Excellence in AR/VR Games:

Espire 2: Stealth Operatives by Digital Lode Immersive Media [WINNER]

Sea of Islands by PHORIA, United Nations DPPA

Spatial Fusion by PHORIA, Meta, Lusion, Zelig Sound

Excellence in Ongoing Games:

Crossy Road Castle by Hipster Whale

Kinder World by Lumi Interactive

Wylde Flowers by Studio Drydock [WINNER]

AGDAs 2023 Game of the Year:

Gubbins by Studio Folly

Moving Out 2 by SMG Studio, Team17

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical by Summerfall Studios [WINNER]

Vactics by The Lemur Conspiracy

Studio of the Year:

Playside Studios

Adam Lancman Award

Trent Kusters, League of Geeks

MIGW Award:

O’Saurus Studios

Empower Award

Caitlin Lomax

Dylan Bennett

Rising Star Award:

Ryan Penning

Restando in tema, i The Game Awards 2023 hanno fissato il loro appuntamento in calendario per l'evento.

Nell'attesa, se volete supportare il lavoro della nostra redazione, potete acquistare i vostri videogiochi preferiti su Amazon, senza alcun sovrapprezzo.