Le migliori offerte del Prime Day 2020 su console e videogiochi

Dopo mesi di attesa, il Prime Day è finalmente tra noi e porta con sé un gran numero di offerte imperdibili per quanto riguarda il reparto videogiochi e console. A partire da ora, e sino alla chiusura della giornata del 14 ottobre, tantissimi sconti aspettano gli abbonati al servizio Amazon Prime.
Come detto poc’anzi, l’accesso a queste offerte è esclusivamente riservato ai clienti Amazon Prime, motivo per cui vi suggeriamo caldamente di sottoscrivere il vostro abbonamento prima della fine delle offerte, specie considerando che, qualora non siate mai stati abbonati Amazon Prime, i primi 30 giorni della promozione sono gratuiti!
» Clicca qui per sottoscrivere il tuo abbonamento ad Amazon Prime «
» Sei uno studente? Iscriviti ad Amazon Prime a metà prezzo! «
Noi di Spaziogames abbiamo raccolto per voi le migliori offerte del Prime sui videogiochi e console in questo articolo. Ad esempio, per soli 39,99€ potrete portarvi a casa una copia di Final Fantasy VII Remake per Playstation 4. Nel caso non lo conosceste, Final Fantasy VII Remake racconta la storia di un mondo caduto sotto il controllo della malvagia compagnia elettrica Shinra. Nei panni di Cloud Strife e dei suoi commilitoni del gruppo anti-Shinra Avalanche, dovremo porre fine allo sfruttamento delle risorse del pianeta da parte della corporazione. Tuttavia, non si tratterà dell’unico pericolo in agguato: Sephiroth, un leggendario guerriero che si credeva morto diverso tempo addietro, farà la sua comparsa e sarà più pericoloso che mai. Anche Doom Eternal, proposto a 29,99€ per console in edizione limitata ed appena 19,99€ per PC, è un titolo assolutamente da non lasciarsi scappare!
Le offerte non finiscono ovviamente qui e tra i numerosi titoli in sconto possiamo trovare anche Gears 5, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Ghost of Tsushima, Trials of Mana, Wasteland 3 e molti altri ancora. Se siete degli amanti dei videogiochi avete quindi solo l’imbarazzo della scelta!
Le migliori offerte del Prime Day sui videogiochi e sulle console
- Sony PS4 PRO PlayStation Gamma Chassis + PS Live Card 20€ | 369,99€ (
419,99€)
- PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB F Chassis, Jet Black + 2° Dualshock 4 | 269,99€ (329
,99€)
- PS VR Mega Pack V2 -PS VR headset + PS Camera +5 Giochi- Bundle | 254,99€ (
329,99€)
- Xbox One – Xbox One S 1 TB, Bianco | 229,99€ (
249,99€)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – PlayStation 4 | 18,99€ (
40,66€)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Xbox One | 17,99€ (
40,66€)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – PlayStation 4 | 16,99€ (
49,99€)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Xbox One | 18,99€ (
49,99€)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle – Xbox One | 22,99€ (
39,99€)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle – PlayStation 4 | 22,99€ (
39,99€)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – Nintendo Switch | 49,99€ (
59,99€)
- Catherine Full Body – Launch Edition – PlayStation 4 | 29,99€ (
59,99€)
- Catherine Full Body – Nintendo Switch | 29,99€ (
49,99€)
- Compilation: Assassin’s Creed Origins + Odyssey – PlayStation 4 | 24,99€ (
49,99€)
- Control – PlayStation 4 | 29,99€ (
59,99€)
- Control – Xbox One | 34,99€ (
59,99€)
- Dark Souls Remastered – PlayStation 4 | 18,99€ (
29,99€)
- Dark Souls Remastered – Xbox One | 18,99€ (
49,99€)
- Darksiders 3 – PlayStation 4 | 22,99€ (
29,99€)
- Darksiders 3 – Xbox One | 22,99€ (
29,99€)
- Darksiders Genesis – PlayStation 4 | 22,99€ (
39,99€)
- Darksiders Genesis – Nintendo Switch | 26,99€ (
39,99€)
- Darksiders Genesis – Xbox One | 22,99€ (
39,99€)
- Dead By Daylight Nightmare Edition – PlayStation 4 | 21,99€ (
39,99€)
- Destroy All Humans! Standard Edition – PC | 19,99€ (
29,99€)
- Destroy All Humans! Standard Edition – PlayStation 4 | 19,99€ (
39,99€)
- Destroy All Humans! Standard Edition – Xbox One | 19,99€ (
39,99€)
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories – Nintendo Switch | 39,99€ (
59,99€)
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories – PlayStation 4 | 39,99€ (
59,99€)
- Doom Eternal – PlayStation 4 | 24,99€ (
69,99€)
- Doom Eternal – Esclusiva Amazon.It (con Poster in Metallo) – Day-One Limited – PlayStation 4 | 29,99€ (
69,99€)
- Doom Eternal – Esclusiva Amazon.It (con Poster in Metallo) – Day-One Limited – Xbox One | 29,99€ (
69,99€)
- Doom Eternal – PC | 19,99€ (
59,99€)
- Doom Eternal – Xbox One | 29,99€ (
69,99€)
- Dragon Quest XI – PlayStation 4 | 24,99€ (
59,99€)
- F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition – PC | 39,99€ (
49,99€)
- F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition – PlayStation 4 | 49,99€ (
79,99€)
- F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition – Xbox One | 49,99€ (
79,99€)
- F1 2020 Seventy Edition – Day-One – PC | 29,99€ (
49,99€)
- F1 2020 Seventy Edition – Day-One – PlayStation 4 | 39,99€ (
69,99€)
- F1 2020 Seventy Edition – Day-One – Xbox One | 39,99€ (
69,99€)
- Fairy Tail – Nintendo Switch | 44,99€ (
69,99€)
- Fairy Tail – PlayStation 4 | 44,99€ (
69,99€)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake | 39,99€ (
74,99€)
- Gears of War 5 Edizione Standard Xbox One | 12,99€ (
49,99€)
- Ghost Of Tsushima – Standard+ [Esclusiva Amazon] – Playstation 4 | 49,99€ (
62,99€)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Limited [Esclusiva Amazon] – PlayStation 4 | 15,99€ (
40,66€)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Limited [Esclusiva Amazon] – Xbox One | 15,99€ (
40,66€)
- Hunt: Showdown – PlayStation 4 | 22,99€ (
39,99€)
- Hunt: Showdown – Xbox One | 22,99€ (
39,99€)
- Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning – PlayStation 4 | 26,99€ (
39,99€)
- Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning – Xbox One | 26,99€ (
39,99€)
- Marvel’s Avengers – COMIC Book [Esclusiva Amazon.It] – Day-One Limited – PlayStation 4 | 57,99€ (
74,99€)
- Marvel’s Avengers – COMIC Book [Esclusiva Amazon.It] – Day-One Limited – Xbox One | 57,99€ (
49,99€)
- Marvel’s Avengers – Deluxe Edition – PlayStation 4 | 69,99€ (
89,99€)
- Marvel’s Avengers – Deluxe Edition – Xbox One | 69,99€ (
89,99€)
- Marvel’s Avengers – PC | 49,99€ (
59,99€)
- MotoGP 20 – Esclusiva Amazon (con DLC VIP Multiplier Pack) – PlayStation 4 | 29,99€ (
59,99€)
- MotoGP 20 – Nintendo Switch | 29,99€ (
49,99€)
- MotoGP 20 – Xbox One | 69,99€ (
49,99€)
- Nier Automata GOTY – Game Of The Year – PlayStation 4 | 29,99€ (
39,99€)
- Oninaki – Day-One Limited – PlayStation 4 | 19,99€ (
49,99€)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Nintendo Switch | 39,99€ (
59,99€)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – PlayStation 4 | 24,99€ (
49,99€)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Xbox One | 24,99€ (
49,99€)
- Remnant: from The Ashes – PlayStation 4 | 19,99€ (
39,99€)
- Remnant: From The Ashes – Xbox One | 19,99€ (
39,99€)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – PlayStation 4 | 36,99€ (
69,99€)
- Shadow of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition – PlayStation 4 | 24,99€ (
39,99€)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Man of Medan – PlayStation 4 | 17,99€ (
49,99€)
- The Witcher III – Game Of The Year – Xbox One | 18,99€ (
39,99€)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection – PlayStation 4 | 29,99€ (
59,99€)
- Trials of Mana – Nintendo Switch | 24,99€ (
49,99€)
- Trials of Mana – PlayStation 4 | 24,99€ (
49,99€)
- Wasteland 3 – Day-One – PlayStation 4 | 39,99€ (
59,99€)
- Wasteland 3 – Day-One – Xbox One | 39,99€ (
59,99€)