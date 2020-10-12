Le migliori offerte del Prime Day 2020 su console e videogiochi

Dopo mesi di attesa, il Prime Day è finalmente tra noi e porta con sé un gran numero di offerte imperdibili per quanto riguarda il reparto videogiochi e console. A partire da ora, e sino alla chiusura della giornata del 14 ottobre, tantissimi sconti aspettano gli abbonati al servizio Amazon Prime.

Come detto poc’anzi, l’accesso a queste offerte è esclusivamente riservato ai clienti Amazon Prime, motivo per cui vi suggeriamo caldamente di sottoscrivere il vostro abbonamento prima della fine delle offerte, specie considerando che, qualora non siate mai stati abbonati Amazon Prime, i primi 30 giorni della promozione sono gratuiti!

» Clicca qui per sottoscrivere il tuo abbonamento ad Amazon Prime «

» Sei uno studente? Iscriviti ad Amazon Prime a metà prezzo! «

Noi di Spaziogames abbiamo raccolto per voi le migliori offerte del Prime sui videogiochi e console in questo articolo. Ad esempio, per soli 39,99€ potrete portarvi a casa una copia di Final Fantasy VII Remake per Playstation 4. Nel caso non lo conosceste, Final Fantasy VII Remake racconta la storia di un mondo caduto sotto il controllo della malvagia compagnia elettrica Shinra. Nei panni di Cloud Strife e dei suoi commilitoni del gruppo anti-Shinra Avalanche, dovremo porre fine allo sfruttamento delle risorse del pianeta da parte della corporazione. Tuttavia, non si tratterà dell’unico pericolo in agguato: Sephiroth, un leggendario guerriero che si credeva morto diverso tempo addietro, farà la sua comparsa e sarà più pericoloso che mai. Anche Doom Eternal, proposto a 29,99€ per console in edizione limitata ed appena 19,99€ per PC, è un titolo assolutamente da non lasciarsi scappare!

Le offerte non finiscono ovviamente qui e tra i numerosi titoli in sconto possiamo trovare anche Gears 5, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Ghost of Tsushima, Trials of Mana, Wasteland 3 e molti altri ancora. Se siete degli amanti dei videogiochi avete quindi solo l’imbarazzo della scelta!

Le migliori offerte del Prime Day sui videogiochi e sulle console