Golden Joystick Awards 2020, The Last of Us Part II (e non solo) tra le nomination al GOTY

Mentre aspettiamo le nomination ufficiali dei The Game Awards 2020 (previsti per il 10 dicembre prossimo), è il turno di scoprire ora i candidati a Gioco dell’Anno per quanto riguarda i Golden Joystick Awards 2020.
Parliamo dei papabili 20 migliori titoli usciti nel corso dell’anno, tra cui troviamo anche Final Fantasy VII Renake, The Last of Us Parte II, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, Assassin’s Creeed Valhalla e Demon’s Souls Remake (solo per citarne alcuni).
Poco più in basso, la lista dei candidati al GOTY:
Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Crusader Kings 3
- Death Stranding (PC)
- Demon’s Souls Remake
- Doom Eternal
- F1 2020
- Factorio
- Fall Guys
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Spelunky 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- The Last of Us Part II
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Se volete esprimere la vostra preferenza non dovete fare altro che votare a questo indirizzo (sarà possibile votare fino alle 14 ora italiana di venerdì prossimo, 20 novembre 2020).
Poco sotto, le altre categorie:
Golden Joystick Awards 2020 – le nomination
Best Audio
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Paradise Killer
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Streets Of Rage 4
- Resident Evil 3
Best Game Community
- Fall Guys
- Minecraft
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Dreams
- Sea of Thieves
- Warframe
- Fortnite
- Final Fantasy XIV
Best Family Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Fall Guys
- Pokemon Sword & Shield
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
- Moving Out
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Best Game Expansion
- Control: AWE
- No Man’s Sky: Origins
- Total War: WARHAMMER 2 – The Warden and the Paunch
- Pokemon Sword & Shield – Expansion Pass
- Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 – Reflections in Crystal
- The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath
- The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
Best Gaming Hardware
- PC Engine Mini
- Oculus Quest 2
- Razer Kishi mobile pad for xCloud
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
- TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition
- Vulcan 120 Aimo Keyboard
- Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2
Best Indie Game
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Factorio
- Spelunky 2
- Paradise Killer
- Creaks
- Hades
- Lair of the Clockwork God
- Necrobarista
Best Multiplayer Game
- Fall Guys
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- Moving Out
- Valorant
Best Storytelling
- The Last of Us Part II
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Necrobarista
- Paradise Killer
- Hades
- Signs of the Sojourner
- If Found…
Best Visual Design
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Spiritfarer
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
Esports Game of the Year
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- League Of Legends
- Valorant
- Fortnite
- NTT IndyCar Series iRacing
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- FIFA 20
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Mobile Game of the Year
- Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows
- Lego Builder’s Journey
- Little Orpheus
- Next Stop Nowhere
- Roundguard
- Bird Alone
- A Monster’s Expedition
- If Found…
Nintendo Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Pokemon Sword & Shield
- Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
- Super Mario Bros. 35
- Ninjala
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
PC Game of the Year
- Paradise Killer
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Hades
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Crusader Kings III
- Valorant
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Death Stranding
PlayStation Game of the Year
- The Last of Us Part II
- Nioh 2
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Spelunky 2
- Dreams
- Fall Guys
Xbox Game of the Year
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Bleeding Edge
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza 0
- Tell Me Why
Still Playing
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Sea of Thieves
- Fortnite
- Apex Legends
- Pokemon Go
- Grand Theft Auto Online
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Minecraft
Studio of the Year
- Mediatonic
- Naughty Dog
- Respawn
- Paradox Studios
- Sucker Punch
- Infinity Ward
- Media Molecule
- Supergiant Games
Most Wanted
- Hitman 3
- Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart
- Halo Infinite
- Resident Evil 8: Village
- Deathloop
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Kerbal Space Program 2
- Elden Ring
- Gotham Knights
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Starfield
- The Medium
La proclamazione del miglior gioco dell’anno ai Golden Joystick Awards 2020 (indetti dalla redazione di GamesRadar) avverrà il 24 novembre prossimo alle 22 ora italiana. E che vinca (il videogioco) migliore.
Se non volete perdervi uno dei giochi migliori della generazione vi ricordiamo che potete sempre recuperare The Last of Us Part II The Last of Us Parte II.