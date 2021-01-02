Gli sviluppatori PlayStation votano il loro GOTY, e la sfida è serratissima

Gli sviluppatori PlayStation, first-party e non, hanno espresso le loro preferenze in merito al GOTY 2020, e alla fine c’è stata una sfida serratissima tra due dei protagonisti di maggiore spessore della scorsa annata per accaparrarsi il titolo.

A spuntarla è stata The Last of Us Part II ma di appena un voto rispetto all’altra grande esclusiva PS4, l’action adventure open world di Sucker Punch Ghost of Tsushima.

Le conclusioni delle votazioni sono state di fatto le stesse di The Game Awards, dove The Last of Us Part II ha vinto il premio come gioco dell’anno ma non senza polemiche.

Ecco i giochi che si sono accaparrati i voti degli sviluppatori chiamati in causa da PlayStation Blog:

Call of Duty Warzone

Ryan Payton, Director, Camouflaj – Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Ramone Russell, Product Development Communications and Brand Strategist, San Diego Studio – MLB The Show 20

Demon’s Souls

Jason Connell, Creative Director & Art Director, Sucker Punch – Ghost of Tsushima

Ned Waterhouse, Designer Sumo Digital – Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Henri Markus, Game Designer, Housemarque – Returnal

DOOM Eternal

Louis Studdert, Producer, Toys for Bob – Crash Bandicoot 4



Fall Guys

Hideaki Itsuno, Director, Capcom – Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

Naoki Hamaguchi, Director, Square Enix – Final Fantasy VII Remake



Ghost of Tsushima



Keith Lee, CEO, Counterplay – Godfall

Masayoshi Yokoyama, Designer & Writer, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio – Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Fumihiko Yasuda, Producer, Team Ninja – Nioh 2

Rafael Grassetti, Art Director, Santa Monica Studio – God of War

Kurt Margenau, Co-Game Director, Naughty Dog – The Last of Us Part II

Ikenfell

Kevin Zuhn, Creative Director, Young Horses – Bugsnax

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales:

Shaun Escayg, Creative Director, Crystal Dynamics – Marvel’s Avengers

No Man’s Sky

Anthony Newman, Co-Game Director, Naughty Dog – The Last of Us Part II

Resident Evil 3

Derek Yu – Spelunky 2

The Last of Us Part II

Gavin Moore, Creative Director, SIE Worldwide Studios – Demon’s Souls

Cyrille Imbert, Executive Producer, Dotemu – Streets of Rage 4

Angie Smets, Studio Director, Guerrilla

Stuart Whyte, Co-Studio Head, London Studio

Jason Chuang – Senior Product Marketing Manager, miHoYo – Genshin Impact

Brian Horton, Creative Director, Insomniac Games – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Anthony Pepper, Senior Designer, Mediatonic Game – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Curiosità: Naughty Dog è stata coerente con le votazioni espresse sul suo sito ufficiale, con Kurt Margenau che ha dato il suo personale award a Ghost of Tsushima nonostante fosse chiaramente un concorrente per il titolo.

In termini puramente numerici, va detto, non c’è stata proprio gara: l’epopea con Ellie e Joel ha rappresentato il gioco più premiato nel 2020 con un ampissimo margine.