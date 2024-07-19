News
News
Recensioni
Anteprime
Rubriche
Speciali
Guide
Prossime Uscite
Recensioni
Humanity
PS5 ,
PC ,
XSX
9.0
Nine Sols | Recensione
PC
7.8
Fabledom | Recensione
PC
7.0
Astor: Blade of the Mono...
PS5 ,
SWITCH ,
PC ,
XSX
7.0
System Shock | Recension...
PS5 ,
XSX ,
PS4 ,
XONE
Mostra tutti i prodotti
Originals
Twitch
Offerte
Forum
Social
Youtube
Facebook
Twitter
Threads
Tiktok
Twitch
Instagram
Telegram
Feed
Apri menu
Toggle Night Mode
Open search
Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess
19 luglio 2024
Sviluppatore
Capcom
Produttore
Capcom
Distributore
Capcom
Localizzazione
Audio IT: NO
Testi IT ✔
Generi:
Azione
Disponibile su:
XSX
PS5
PC
Ultimi Articoli su Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess
News
2 mesi fa
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess sarà dal day-one su Game Pass: scopriamolo
News
3 mesi fa
Un big Capcom confermato gratis su Game Pass nel 2024
News
11 mesi fa
Capcom ha presentato un nuovo action che sembra Onimusha, ma non è
Cerca tutti gli articoli su Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess