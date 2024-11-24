Ultimo aggiornamento: 24 novembre 2024
I videogiocatori stanno ancora vivendo un lunghissimo momento di transizione tra la generazione di PlayStation 4 e quella di PlayStation 5. Anche se il fenomeno si è allenato un po' nell'ultimo anno, viviamo ancora una fase in cui molti giochi sono cross-generazionali e, per questo motivo, ci sono alcuni publisher che scelgono di farvi avere un upgrade gratis dei giochi PS4 su PS5 (console che trovate su Amazon in sconto).
Tuttavia, solo per alcuni titoli questa è una strada percorribile: per altri giochi è invece necessario acquistare un aggiornamento con costi limitati e contenuti extra, in altri casi ancora è necessario comprare nuovamente l'intero gioco. Quali sono, invece, i giochi PS4 con upgrade gratis su PS5?
Vediamo la lista sempre aggiornata, in cui includeremo tutti quelli che propongono l'aggiornamento senza esborsi o quelli che, con l'acquisto su vecchia generazione, vi offrono la doppia copia per il download anche su PS5.
Tutti i giochi PS4 con upgrade gratis su PS5
La lista è stilata in ordine alfabetico e viene aggiornata periodicamente. Trovate in apertura all'articolo la data dell'ultimo aggiornamento.
A
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- AEW Fight Forever
- Afterimage (con Deluxe Editioni)
- Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot - The London Case
- Agatha Christie: Murder on the Orient Express
- Airoheart
- Alan Wake Remastered
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
- Alfred Hitchock: Vertigo
- Alice Gear Aegis CS Concerto of Simulatrix
- Aliens: Dark Descent
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Among Us
- Animal Hospital
- Aragami 2
- Arcade Paradise
- Arcageddon
- ARK (con Ultimate Survival Edition)
- Arkanoid: Eternal Battle
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- The Ascent
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Asterix and Obelix: Heroes
- Asterix and Obelix: Slap Them All!
- Asterix and Obelix: Slap Them All! 2
- Asterix and Obelix XXL: Romastered
- Asterix and Obelix XXL2
- Asterix and Obelix XXL3
- Asterix and Obelix XXL: The Ram from Hibernia
- Astria Ascending
- Atelier Ryza 2
- Atelier Ryza 3
B
- Back 4 Blood
- Balan Wonderworld
- Barbie: Project Friendship
- Battlefield 2042
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Biomutant
- Blood Bowl 3 (solo con Brutal Edition)
- Bluey: The Video Game
- Borderlands 3
- Bramble: The Mountain King
- Bratz: Flaunt your Fashion
- The Bridge CUrse 2: The Extrication
- Bugsnax
C
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (bundle Cross-gen)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (cross-gen edition)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (cross-gen edition)
- Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator
- Chivalry II
- Chorus
- Cloudpunk
- Construction Simulator
- Control (solo con Ultimate Edition)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's about time
- Crash Team Rumble
- The Crew Motorfest
- Cricket 22
- Cris Tales
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
- CrossCode
- Curse of the Sea Rats
- Cyberpunk 2077
D
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Devil In Me
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition
- Daymare 1994: Sandcastle
- Days of Doom
- DC League of Super-Pets
- DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Island 2
- Deliver us The Moon
- Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles
- Diablo IV (cross-gen bundle)
- The DioField Chronicle
- DIRT 5
- Disciples: Liberation
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut
- Disgaea 6 Complete (con Deluxe Edition)
- Disgaea 7 (con Deluxe Edition)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley (con Cozy Edition)
- DNF Duel
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus
- Dolmen
- Doom Eternal
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human
E
- EA Sports FC 24
- Edge of Eternity
- Elden Ring
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Elex II
- Endling: Extinction is forever
- Eternights
- Evil Dead: The Game
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Evil West
F
- F.I.S.T.
- F1 23
- F1 24
- F1 Manager 2022
- F1 Manager 2023
- Fairy Tail 2
- The Falconeer (con Warrior Edition)
- Fallen Legion: Revenants (con Vanguard Edition)
- Far Cry 6
- Farming Simulator 22
- Fast & Furious: Spyr Racers
- FIFA 22
- FIFA 23
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
- Flashback 2 (con Limited Edition)
- Foreclosed
- For Honor
G
- Garfield: Lasagna Party
- Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator
- Ghostsbusters: Spirits Unleashed
- Ghostrunner
- Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart
- Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports
- God of Rock
- God of War: Ragnarok (con Collector's o Jotnar Edition)
- Godfall
- Gran Turismo 7 (con 25th Anniversary Edition)
- Granblue Fantasy Relink
- Greedfall
- GRID Legends
- GrimGrimore Oncemore (con Deluxe Edition)
- The Grinch: Christmas Adventures
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Gunborg: Dark Matters
- Gundam Breaker 4
- Gungrave G.O.R.E.
H
- Hades
- Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Hellpoint
- Hitman 3
- Hitman: World of Assassination
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures
- The House of the Dead Remake
- Human Fall Flat
I
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising
- In Nightmare
- Inertial Drift
- Insurgency Sandstorm
- Isonzo WWI
- It Takes Two
J
- Jets'n'Guns 2
- Jojo Siwa: Worldwide Party
- Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: All-Star Battle R
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Jumanji: The Video Game
- Jumanji: Wild Adventures
- Just Dance 2021
- Just Dance 2022
K
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Killer Frequency
- The King of Fighters XV
- Klonoa: Phantasy Reverie Series
L
- L.O.L.
- Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society
- The Last Stand: Aftermath
- The Legend of heroes: Trails of Reverie
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak
- LEGO 2K Drive (con Awesome Edition)
- LEGO Brawls
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Let's Build a Zoo
- Let's Sing 2024
- Let's Sing 2025
- Lies of P
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Like a Dragon: Ishin!
- Little Nightmares II
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
- Lost Judgment
- Lost Ruins
M
- Maid of Sker
- Maneater
- Martha is Dead
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Mask of Mists
- Matchpoint: Tennis Championships
- Mato Anomalies
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1
- Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition
- Minecrsft
- Minecraft Legends
- MLB The Show 21 (con Jackie Robinson Edition)
- MLB The Show 22 (con MVP Edtion)
- MLB The Show 23 (con Captain Edition)
- MLB The Show 24 (con The Negro League Edition)
- Monark
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell
- MotoGP 22
- Moto GP 23
- MotoGP 24
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Moving Out 2
- MX vs ATV Legends
- My Fantastic Ranch
- My Friend Peppa Piga
- My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure
- My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery
N
- NASCAR 21
- NASCAR Arcade Rush
- NBA 2K23 (con Michael Jordan Edition)
- NBA 2K24 (con Black Mamba Edition)
- NBA 2K25
- Necromunda: Hired Gun
- NERF Legends
- NIck Jr. Party Adventures
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway
- NiOh 2
- No Man's Sky
- Noob: The Factionless
- No More Heroes 3
- Nuclear Blaze
O
- Observer: System Redux
- Octopath Traveler II
- Oddworld: Soulstorm
- One Piece Odyssey
- Oni: Road to be the Mightiest Oni
- Outriders
- Outriders: Worldslayer
- Overcooked: All you can eat Edition!
P
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC
- Paleo Pines
- PAW Patrol: Grand Prix
- PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- PAW Patrol World
- Peppa Pig: World Adventures
- The Persistance
- Persona 3 Reload
- Persona 5 Tactica
- PGA 2K23 (con Deluxe Edition)
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- Poker Club
- Power Wash Simulator
- Praey for the Gods
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Prodeus
- Promenade (con Deluxe Edition)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
R
- Rainbow High: Runaway Rush
- Redout 2 (con Deluxe Edition)
- Resident Evil 2
- Resident Evil 3
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil VII
- Resident Evil Village
- Revita (con Deluxe Edition)
- Reynatis
- Riders Republic
- Rivers City Girls Zero
- River City Girls
- River City Girls 2
- RPGolf Legends
- The Rumble Fish 2
- Rustler
- Ryan's Rescue Squad
S
- Sackboy: Una Grande Avventura
- Saints Row (2022)
- Saints Row The Third: Remastered
- Sand Land
- Scarlet Nexus
- SD Gundam: BAttle Alliance
- Sea of Stars
- Session: Skate Sim
- Severed Steel
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Shantae (tutti e cinque)
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
- Shinorubi
- Sifu (con Vengeance Edition)
- Sniper Elite 5
- SnowRunner
- Sonic Frontiers
- Sonic Origins Plus
- Sonic Superstars
- Sonic x Shadow Generations
- Soul Hackers 2
- Spellforce III Reforced
- Spongebob: The Cosmic Shake
- Spongebob: The Patrick Star Game
- SRX: The Game
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R
- Star Trek Prodigy: Super Nova
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
- Stray
- Street Fighter 6
- Subnautica
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Super Mega Baseball 4
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
- Survivor Castaway Island
- Sword Art Online: Last Recollection
T
- Tactics Ogre Reborn
- Tales of Arise
- Tales of Graces f Remastered
- Tales of Iron (con Crimson Knight Edition)
- Tchia (con Oleti Edition)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
- Tennis World Tour 2 (con Ace Edition o pass annuale)
- Terminator Resistance Enhanced
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- THem's Fightin' Herds
- Time on Frog Island
- Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh
- Tiny' Tina Wonderlands (con Chaotic Great Edition)
- Tony Troopers: Global Ops
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Top Spin 2K25 (con Deluxe Edition)
- Tormented Souls
- Train Life: A Rail Way Simulator
- Train Sim World 3
- Train Sim World 4 (con Deluxe Edition)
- Trainsport Fever 2
- Transformers Earthspark - Expeditions
- Transformers Galactics Trials
- Tribes of Midgard
- Trine 5
- Trinity Trigger
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3
- Tunic
- Two Point Campus
U
- Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes
- Under the Waves
V
- Valkyrie Elysium
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong
- Visions of Mana
W
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (1&2)
- Wanted: Dead
- Watch Dogs Legion
- Weird West
- The Witcher 3: Wild HUnt
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
- World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing
- WRC 10
- WRC Generations: The FIA WRC Official Game
- WWE 2K24 (con Deluxe Edition)
Y
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- You Suck at Parkin (con Complete Edition)
- Ys X: Nordics
Upgrade da PS4 a PS5: i giochi in formato fisico
Una cosa fondamentale di cui tenere conto per gli upgrade da PS4 a PS5 sono le copie dei giochi in formato fisico. Se, infatti, avete i vostri giochi su un supporto Blu-Ray, sappiate che nella maggior parte dei casi è necessario avere una PS5 standard, e quindi con lettore Blu-Ray, per fare in modo da far "rilevare" il gioco alla console, e consentirle così di scaricare l'aggiornamento gratuito per PS5.
Questo significa, insomma, che se possedete molti giochi in formato fisico e intendete approfittare dell'aggiornamento gratuito offerto, dovete necessariamente acquistare PS5 standard e non PS5 digital. In caso contrario, non potreste inserire i dischi nella console e non avreste modo di riscattare il free upgrade.
L'unica alternativa, valida anche per PS5 Pro, è comprare il lettore esterno a parte.