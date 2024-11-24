Ultimo aggiornamento: 24 novembre 2024

I videogiocatori stanno ancora vivendo un lunghissimo momento di transizione tra la generazione di PlayStation 4 e quella di PlayStation 5. Anche se il fenomeno si è allenato un po' nell'ultimo anno, viviamo ancora una fase in cui molti giochi sono cross-generazionali e, per questo motivo, ci sono alcuni publisher che scelgono di farvi avere un upgrade gratis dei giochi PS4 su PS5 (console che trovate su Amazon in sconto).

Tuttavia, solo per alcuni titoli questa è una strada percorribile: per altri giochi è invece necessario acquistare un aggiornamento con costi limitati e contenuti extra, in altri casi ancora è necessario comprare nuovamente l'intero gioco. Quali sono, invece, i giochi PS4 con upgrade gratis su PS5?

Vediamo la lista sempre aggiornata, in cui includeremo tutti quelli che propongono l'aggiornamento senza esborsi o quelli che, con l'acquisto su vecchia generazione, vi offrono la doppia copia per il download anche su PS5.

Tutti i giochi PS4 con upgrade gratis su PS5

La lista è stilata in ordine alfabetico e viene aggiornata periodicamente. Trovate in apertura all'articolo la data dell'ultimo aggiornamento.

A

A Plague Tale: Innocence

AEW Fight Forever

Afterimage (con Deluxe Editioni)

Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot - The London Case

Agatha Christie: Murder on the Orient Express

Airoheart

Alan Wake Remastered

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

Alfred Hitchock: Vertigo

Alice Gear Aegis CS Concerto of Simulatrix

Aliens: Dark Descent

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Among Us

Animal Hospital

Aragami 2

Arcade Paradise

Arcageddon

ARK (con Ultimate Survival Edition)

Arkanoid: Eternal Battle

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

The Ascent

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Asterix and Obelix: Heroes

Asterix and Obelix: Slap Them All!

Asterix and Obelix: Slap Them All! 2

Asterix and Obelix XXL: Romastered

Asterix and Obelix XXL2

Asterix and Obelix XXL3

Asterix and Obelix XXL: The Ram from Hibernia

Astria Ascending

Atelier Ryza 2

Atelier Ryza 3

B

Back 4 Blood

Balan Wonderworld

Barbie: Project Friendship

Battlefield 2042

Ben 10: Power Trip

Beyond a Steel Sky

Biomutant

Blood Bowl 3 (solo con Brutal Edition)

Bluey: The Video Game

Borderlands 3

Bramble: The Mountain King

Bratz: Flaunt your Fashion

The Bridge CUrse 2: The Extrication

Bugsnax

C

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (bundle Cross-gen)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (cross-gen edition)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (cross-gen edition)

Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator

Chivalry II

Chorus

Cloudpunk

Construction Simulator

Control (solo con Ultimate Edition)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's about time

Crash Team Rumble

The Crew Motorfest

Cricket 22

Cris Tales

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

CrossCode

Curse of the Sea Rats

Cyberpunk 2077

D

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Devil In Me

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition

Daymare 1994: Sandcastle

Days of Doom

DC League of Super-Pets

DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos

Dead by Daylight

Dead Cells

Dead Island 2

Deliver us The Moon

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles

Diablo IV (cross-gen bundle)

The DioField Chronicle

DIRT 5

Disciples: Liberation

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

Disgaea 6 Complete (con Deluxe Edition)

Disgaea 7 (con Deluxe Edition)

Disney Dreamlight Valley (con Cozy Edition)

DNF Duel

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus

Dolmen

Doom Eternal

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

E

EA Sports FC 24

Edge of Eternity

Elden Ring

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Elex II

Endling: Extinction is forever

Eternights

Evil Dead: The Game

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Evil West

F

F.I.S.T.

F1 23

F1 24

F1 Manager 2022

F1 Manager 2023

Fairy Tail 2

The Falconeer (con Warrior Edition)

Fallen Legion: Revenants (con Vanguard Edition)

Far Cry 6

Farming Simulator 22

Fast & Furious: Spyr Racers

FIFA 22

FIFA 23

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach

Flashback 2 (con Limited Edition)

Foreclosed

For Honor

G

Garfield: Lasagna Party

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator

Ghostsbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Ghostrunner

Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart

Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports

God of Rock

God of War: Ragnarok (con Collector's o Jotnar Edition)

Godfall

Gran Turismo 7 (con 25th Anniversary Edition)

Granblue Fantasy Relink

Greedfall

GRID Legends

GrimGrimore Oncemore (con Deluxe Edition)

The Grinch: Christmas Adventures

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Gunborg: Dark Matters

Gundam Breaker 4

Gungrave G.O.R.E.

H

Hades

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos

Hello Neighbor 2

Hellpoint

Hitman 3

Hitman: World of Assassination

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon: Forbidden West

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures

The House of the Dead Remake

Human Fall Flat

I

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

In Nightmare

Inertial Drift

Insurgency Sandstorm

Isonzo WWI

It Takes Two

J

Jets'n'Guns 2

Jojo Siwa: Worldwide Party

Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: All-Star Battle R

Journey to the Savage Planet

Jumanji: The Video Game

Jumanji: Wild Adventures

Just Dance 2021

Just Dance 2022

K

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Killer Frequency

The King of Fighters XV

Klonoa: Phantasy Reverie Series

L

L.O.L.

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society

The Last Stand: Aftermath

The Legend of heroes: Trails of Reverie

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak

LEGO 2K Drive (con Awesome Edition)

LEGO Brawls

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Let's Build a Zoo

Let's Sing 2024

Let's Sing 2025

Lies of P

Life is Strange: True Colors

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Little Nightmares II

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Lost Judgment

Lost Ruins

M

Maid of Sker

Maneater

Martha is Dead

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Mask of Mists

Matchpoint: Tennis Championships

Mato Anomalies

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition

Minecrsft

Minecraft Legends

MLB The Show 21 (con Jackie Robinson Edition)

MLB The Show 22 (con MVP Edtion)

MLB The Show 23 (con Captain Edition)

MLB The Show 24 (con The Negro League Edition)

Monark

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Shell

MotoGP 22

Moto GP 23

MotoGP 24

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Moving Out 2

MX vs ATV Legends

My Fantastic Ranch

My Friend Peppa Piga

My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure

My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery

N

NASCAR 21

NASCAR Arcade Rush

NBA 2K23 (con Michael Jordan Edition)

NBA 2K24 (con Black Mamba Edition)

NBA 2K25

Necromunda: Hired Gun

NERF Legends

NIck Jr. Party Adventures

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway

NiOh 2

No Man's Sky

Noob: The Factionless

No More Heroes 3

Nuclear Blaze

O

Observer: System Redux

Octopath Traveler II

Oddworld: Soulstorm

One Piece Odyssey

Oni: Road to be the Mightiest Oni

Outriders

Outriders: Worldslayer

Overcooked: All you can eat Edition!

P

Pac-Man World Re-PAC

Paleo Pines

PAW Patrol: Grand Prix

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

PAW Patrol World

Peppa Pig: World Adventures

The Persistance

Persona 3 Reload

Persona 5 Tactica

PGA 2K23 (con Deluxe Edition)

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Poker Club

Power Wash Simulator

Praey for the Gods

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Prodeus

Promenade (con Deluxe Edition)

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

R

Rainbow High: Runaway Rush

Redout 2 (con Deluxe Edition)

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil VII

Resident Evil Village

Revita (con Deluxe Edition)

Reynatis

Riders Republic

Rivers City Girls Zero

River City Girls

River City Girls 2

RPGolf Legends

The Rumble Fish 2

Rustler

Ryan's Rescue Squad

S

Sackboy: Una Grande Avventura

Saints Row (2022)

Saints Row The Third: Remastered

Sand Land

Scarlet Nexus

SD Gundam: BAttle Alliance

Sea of Stars

Session: Skate Sim

Severed Steel

Shadow Warrior 3

Shantae (tutti e cinque)

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Shinorubi

Sifu (con Vengeance Edition)

Sniper Elite 5

SnowRunner

Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Origins Plus

Sonic Superstars

Sonic x Shadow Generations

Soul Hackers 2

Spellforce III Reforced

Spongebob: The Cosmic Shake

Spongebob: The Patrick Star Game

SRX: The Game

Star Ocean: The Divine Force

Star Ocean: The Second Story R

Star Trek Prodigy: Super Nova

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Stray

Street Fighter 6

Subnautica

Subnautica: Below Zero

Super Mega Baseball 4

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

Survivor Castaway Island

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection

T

Tactics Ogre Reborn

Tales of Arise

Tales of Graces f Remastered

Tales of Iron (con Crimson Knight Edition)

Tchia (con Oleti Edition)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

Tennis World Tour 2 (con Ace Edition o pass annuale)

Terminator Resistance Enhanced

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

THem's Fightin' Herds

Time on Frog Island

Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh

Tiny' Tina Wonderlands (con Chaotic Great Edition)

Tony Troopers: Global Ops

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Top Spin 2K25 (con Deluxe Edition)

Tormented Souls

Train Life: A Rail Way Simulator

Train Sim World 3

Train Sim World 4 (con Deluxe Edition)

Trainsport Fever 2

Transformers Earthspark - Expeditions

Transformers Galactics Trials

Tribes of Midgard

Trine 5

Trinity Trigger

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3

Tunic

Two Point Campus

U

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes

Under the Waves

V

Valkyrie Elysium

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong

Visions of Mana

W

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (1&2)

Wanted: Dead

Watch Dogs Legion

Weird West

The Witcher 3: Wild HUnt

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing

WRC 10

WRC Generations: The FIA WRC Official Game

WWE 2K24 (con Deluxe Edition)

Y

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

You Suck at Parkin (con Complete Edition)

Ys X: Nordics

Upgrade da PS4 a PS5: i giochi in formato fisico

Una cosa fondamentale di cui tenere conto per gli upgrade da PS4 a PS5 sono le copie dei giochi in formato fisico. Se, infatti, avete i vostri giochi su un supporto Blu-Ray, sappiate che nella maggior parte dei casi è necessario avere una PS5 standard, e quindi con lettore Blu-Ray, per fare in modo da far "rilevare" il gioco alla console, e consentirle così di scaricare l'aggiornamento gratuito per PS5.

Questo significa, insomma, che se possedete molti giochi in formato fisico e intendete approfittare dell'aggiornamento gratuito offerto, dovete necessariamente acquistare PS5 standard e non PS5 digital. In caso contrario, non potreste inserire i dischi nella console e non avreste modo di riscattare il free upgrade.

L'unica alternativa, valida anche per PS5 Pro, è comprare il lettore esterno a parte.