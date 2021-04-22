The Last of Us 2 battuto ai D.I.C.E. Awards 2021 (indovinate da chi)

Hades ha appena vinto in ben cinque categorie (inclusa quella relativa al Gioco dell’Anno) in occasione della 24a edizione del D.I.C.E. Awards, battendo dei concorrenti davvero agguerriti.
Come riportato da IGN USA, Ghost of Tsushima ha infatti portato a casa quattro premi, mentre il favorito The Last of Us Parte II si è dovuto accontentare di appena due statuine.
Dreams e Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales hanno infine ottenuto un singolo premio ciascuno.
Si tratta quindi di un altro importante riconoscimento per Hades, sviluppato dal team Supergiant Games, il quale si è aggiudicato il premio di gioco dell’anno anche ai BAFTA, all’SXSW e ai The Gayming Awards, oltre al vincere il premio del pubblico agli Steam Awards.
Poco sotto, la lunga lista dei vincitori dei D.I.C.E. Awards, divisi per categorie:
Game of the Year
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades – WINNER
The Last of Us Part II
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades – WINNER
Half-Life: Alyx
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
The Last of Us Part II
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades – WINNER
Half-Life: Alyx
The Last of Us Part II
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Action Game of the Year
Doom Eternal
Hades – WINNER
Half-Life: Alyx
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Nioh 2
Adventure Game of the Year
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Ghost of Tsushima – WINNER
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
The Last of Us Part II
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Family Game of the Year
Animal Crossing: New Horizons – WINNER
Astro’s Playroom
Dreams
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Fighting Game of the Year
EA Sports UFC 4
Granblue Fantasy Versus
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – WINNER
Them’s Fightin’ Herds
Racing Game of the Year
Dirt 5
F1 2020
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – WINNER
Role-Playing Game of the Year
Cyberpunk 2077
Final Fantasy VII Remake – WINNER
Persona 5 Royal
Wasteland 3
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Sports Game of the Year
EA Sports FIFA 21
MLB The Show 20
NBA 2K21
PGA Tour 2K21
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 – WINNER
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Crusader Kings III
Desperados III
Microsoft Flight Simulator – WINNER
Monster Train
Per Aspera
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Down the Rabbit Hole
Half-Life: Alyx – WINNER
Paper Beast
The Room VR: Dark Matter
The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
Mobile Game of the Year
HoloVista
Legends of Runeterra – WINNER
Little Orpheus
Song of Bloom
South of the Circle
Online Game of the Year
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – WINNER
Ghost of Tsushima
Tetris Effect: Connected
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Final Fantasy VII Remake
The Last of Us Part II – WINNER
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Spiritfarer
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Ghost of Tsushima – WINNER
Hades
The Last of Us Part II
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Eivor, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Zagreus, Hades
Abby, The Last of Us Part II
Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
Miles, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – WINNER
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Carrion
Ghost of Tsushima – WINNER
Little Orpheus
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The Pathless
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Dreams
Ghost of Tsushima – WINNER
The Last of Us Part II
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Outstanding Achievement in Story
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
The Last of Us Part II – WINNER
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Dreams – WINNER
Ghost of Tsushima
The Last of Us Part II
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Half-Life: Alyx – WINNER
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Museum of Other Realities
Paper Beast
Tempest
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
Coffee Talk
Hades – WINNER
If Found…
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
Noita
Nella nostra recensione di Hades, pubblicata lo scorso mese di ottobre 2020 sulle pagine di SpazioGames, vi abbiamo spiegato che il titolo Supergiant «è adrenalina pura, istinto e riflessi, scelte prese in un decimo di secondo che possono portare alla morte o a un’altra battaglia.»
