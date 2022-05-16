Nuovo PlayStation Plus: ecco che giochi includerà!

Con un post su PlayStation Blog, Sony ha annunciato ufficialmente i primi giochi che entreranno nel nuovo PlayStation Plus, dove spiccano tanti nomi provenienti dal passato e anche numerose produzioni che hanno la firma direttamente dei PlayStation Studios.

Come vi avevamo raccontato qualche settimana fa, infatti, l’abbonamento proporrà tre diversi livelli e, a seconda di quello scelto, otterrete titoli inclusi che vanno a salire in numero e proposte – fino ad arrivare al tier massimo, che proporrà anche i classici del passato che hanno fatto la storia di PlayStation.

Vediamo quindi da vicino tutti i giochi già confermati da Sony per i diversi tier del suo PlayStation Plus.

PlayStation Plus Extra, Premium e Deluxe (PS4, PS5)

Gli abbonati a PlayStation Plus in versione extra e Premium/Deluxe avranno diritto ad accedere a questi giochi on demand, eredi quindi della vecchia PlayStation Plus Collection per utenti PS5.

PlayStation Studios

Alienation | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4

| FromSoftware, PS4 Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4

| Pixelopus, PS4 Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4

| Bend Studio, PS4 Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Death Stranding e Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

| Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5 Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

| Bluepoint Games, PS5 Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

| Lucid Games, PS5 Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/PS5

| Sucker Punch, PS4/PS5 God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4

| Santa Monica Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4

| Guerrilla, PS4 Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4

| Sucker Punch, PS4 Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4

| Sucker Punch, PS4 Knack | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4

| Sumo Digital, PS4 LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4

| Insomniac Games, PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

| Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5 Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4

|Housemarque, PS4 MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4

| Other Ocean, PS4 Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Resogun | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Returnal | Housemarque, PS5

| Housemarque, PS5 Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4

|Media Molecule, PS4 The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4

| Supermassive Games, PS4 Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4

|Naughty Dog, PS4 Uncharted 4: Fine di un Ladro | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Uncharted: L’Eredità Perduta | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans e Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Third party

Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4

| Annapurna Interactive,PS4 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla*** | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5

| Ubisoft, PS4/PS5 Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4

| WB Games, PS4 Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4

| Maddy Makes Games, PS4 Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4

| Paradox Interactive, PS4 Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5

| 505 Games, PS4/PS5 Dead Cells | Motion Twin, PS4

| Motion Twin, PS4 Far Cry 3 Remaster*** | Ubisoft, PS4

| Ubisoft, PS4 Far Cry 4*** | Ubisoft, PS4

| Ubisoft, PS4 Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

| Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4 For Honor*** | Ubisoft, PS4

| Ubisoft, PS4 Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4

| Team Cherry, PS4 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5

| Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5 Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5

WB Games, PS4/PS5 Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4 NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

| 2K Games, PS4/PS5 Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

| Annapurna Interactive, PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4

| Rockstar Games, PS4 Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

| Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4 Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4 South Park: The Fractured but Whole*** | Ubisoft, PS4

| Ubisoft, PS4 The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

| Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5 The Crew 2*** | Ubisoft, PS4

| Ubisoft, PS4 Tom Clancy’s The Division*** | Ubisoft, PS4

Piani PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium**/Deluxe

Giochi classici

Gli abbonati al livello Premium/Deluxe avranno diritto ad accedere anche a dei videogiochi classici: tra questi figurano anche nomi come Syphon Filter ed Ape Escape, ma ci sarà spazio anche per produzioni di terze parti. Per ora, la lista per nostalgici è piuttosto breve, ma viene precisato che alcuni giochi avranno risoluzioni e frame rate migliorati.

Sarà anche disponibile una nuova UI che permetterà di salvare in qualsiasi momento, o anche di riavvolgere il gioco. Viene anche precisato che non sarà richiesto nessun abbonamento a chi aveva già comprato questi giochi in digitale quando erano disponibili su PlayStation Store.

«I giocatori che in precedenza hanno acquistato le versioni digitali di alcuni giochi della generazione originale di PlayStation e PSP non dovranno effettuare altri acquisti o iscriversi a PlayStation Plus per giocare a questi titoli su PS4 o PS5» leggiamo. «Quando questi titoli saranno disponibili su PS4 e PS5, i giocatori potranno accedere al PlayStation Store e scaricare una versione per console senza costi aggiuntivi, se possiedono già la versione digitale del gioco. Alcuni titoli saranno disponibili anche per l’acquisto singolo».

Classici originali PSP e PSOne

PlayStation Studios

Ape Escape | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale

| Japan Studio, PlayStation originale Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale

| Japan Studio, PlayStation originale Kurushi | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale

| Japan Studio, PlayStation originale Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale

| Japan Studio, PlayStation originale Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, PlayStation originale

| Bend Studio, PlayStation originale Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP

Third party

Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originale

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originale Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originale

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originale Worms World Party | Team 17, PlayStation originale

| Team 17, PlayStation originale Worms Armageddon | Team17, PlayStation originale

Giochi classici rimasterizzati

PlayStation Studios

Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Arc: Il tramonto degli Spiriti | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Dark Chronicle | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 FantaVision | SIE, PS4

| SIE, PS4 Everybody’s Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak 3 | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Forbidden Siren | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4

Third party

Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4

| 2K Games, PS4 Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4

| 2K Games, PS4 Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4

| Gearbox Publishing, PS4 Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4

| THQ Nordic, PS4 LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

Piano PlayStation Plus Premium**/Deluxe

Giochi PS3 originali (streaming)

Con l’abbonamento Premium sarà anche possibile giocare (in streaming) i classici dell’epoca PS3. Tra questi saranno inclusi i seguenti.

PlayStation Studios

Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3

| Creative Vault Studios, PS3 Demon’s Souls | FromSoftware, PS3

| FromSoftware, PS3 echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Everybody’s Golf: World Tour | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Everybody’s Golf 6 | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Ico | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3

| Sucker Punch, PS3 Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3

| Sucker Punch, PS3 Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3

| Sucker Punch, PS3 LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3

| Evolution Studios, PS3 MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3

| Evolution Studios, PS3 Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 rain | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: Alla ricerca del tesoro | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: A spasso nel tempo |Insomniac Games, PS3

|Insomniac Games, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3

| Housemarque, PS3 Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3

Third party

Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

| Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3 Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3

| Konami, PS3 Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

| Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3 Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3

| Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3 F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3

| WB Games, PS3 Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

| Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3 Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3

| Koei Tecmo, PS3 Red Dead Redemption: Terrore dall’Oltretomba |Rockstar Games, PS3

Piano PlayStation Plus Premium**

Versioni di prova dei videogiochi

Viene confermato che gli abbonati a Premium o Deluxe avranno diritto anche a provare determinati giochi per un periodo di tempo limitato a due ore. Il contatore del tempo sarà attivo solo mentre sarete in-game: in questo modo, potrete provare un’opera prima di decidere di comprarla. I progressi saranno mantenuti e lo saranno anche i Trofei eventualmente sbloccati.

Tra i titoli che potrete provare in abbonamento per due ore:

PlayStation Studios

Uncharted: Raccolta L’eredità dei ladri | Naughty Dog, PS5

| Naughty Dog, PS5 Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla, PS4/PS5

Third party

Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5

| CD Projekt, PS5 Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5

| Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5 Tiny Tina’s Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

| 2K Games, PS4/PS5 WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

Aggiunta di nuovi giochi

Sony ha anche confermato che le librerie saranno aggiornate ed estese nel tempo, in modo che ci sia sempre qualcosa di nuovo a cui giocare.

Per gli abbonati a Essential, leggiamo:

«Il primo martedì di ogni mese verrà effettuato un aggiornamento per il piano PlayStation Plus Essential (e i livelli superiori), che aggiungerà al servizio nuovi giochi PS4 e PS5, come accade attualmente per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus».

Per gli abbonati a Extra, Premium o Deluxe, invece, viene sottolineato:

«A metà di ogni mese sarà disponibile un ulteriore aggiornamento con nuovi giochi per i piani PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium/Deluxe. Il numero di giochi aggiornati varierà ogni mese».

Vale la pena evidenziare che i giochi indicati con “***” sono parte di Ubisoft+ Classics: possiamo dire che, a suo modo, Ubisoft+ sia ora dentro PS Plus, anche se questi contenuti sono solo pere abbonati Extra e Premium, come spiegato da PlayStation nella nota a margine ufficiale che accompagna l’annuncio:

«*** Questo titolo è disponibile per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus Extra come parte di Ubisoft+ Classics. L’accesso ai giochi Ubisoft+ Classics è un vantaggio disponibile per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium».

I tier del nuovo PlayStation Plus

Vi ricordiamo che i prezzi saranno di 8,99 euro/mese per l’abbonamento Essential (che includerà gli stessi benefici del PS Plus attuale), 13,99 euro/mese per l’abbonamento Extra, che conterà su circa 400 giochi per PS5 e PS4 on demand. Infine, sono previsti invece 16,99 euro/mese per l’abbonamento Premium, che include anche i grandi classici.

Il lancio in Italia è fissato per il 23 giugno prossimo.