Nuovo PlayStation Plus: ecco che giochi includerà!

Con un post su PlayStation Blog, Sony ha annunciato ufficialmente i primi giochi che entreranno nel nuovo PlayStation Plus, dove spiccano tanti nomi provenienti dal passato e anche numerose produzioni che hanno la firma direttamente dei PlayStation Studios.
Come vi avevamo raccontato qualche settimana fa, infatti, l’abbonamento proporrà tre diversi livelli e, a seconda di quello scelto, otterrete titoli inclusi che vanno a salire in numero e proposte – fino ad arrivare al tier massimo, che proporrà anche i classici del passato che hanno fatto la storia di PlayStation.
Vediamo quindi da vicino tutti i giochi già confermati da Sony per i diversi tier del suo PlayStation Plus.
PlayStation Plus Extra, Premium e Deluxe (PS4, PS5)
Gli abbonati a PlayStation Plus in versione extra e Premium/Deluxe avranno diritto ad accedere a questi giochi on demand, eredi quindi della vecchia PlayStation Plus Collection per utenti PS5.
PlayStation Studios
- Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
- Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
- Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
- Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
- Death Stranding e Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
- Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
- Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
- Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/PS5
- God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4
- Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
- Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
- MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
- Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
- Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
- The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted 4: Fine di un Ladro | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted: L’Eredità Perduta | Naughty Dog, PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans e Creative Vault Studios, PS4
Third party
- Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla*** | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
- Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4
- Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
- Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
- Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4
- Far Cry 3 Remaster*** | Ubisoft, PS4
- Far Cry 4*** | Ubisoft, PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
- For Honor*** | Ubisoft, PS4
- Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
- Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
- Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole*** | Ubisoft, PS4
- The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2*** | Ubisoft, PS4
- Tom Clancy’s The Division*** | Ubisoft, PS4
Piani PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium**/Deluxe
Giochi classici
Gli abbonati al livello Premium/Deluxe avranno diritto ad accedere anche a dei videogiochi classici: tra questi figurano anche nomi come Syphon Filter ed Ape Escape, ma ci sarà spazio anche per produzioni di terze parti. Per ora, la lista per nostalgici è piuttosto breve, ma viene precisato che alcuni giochi avranno risoluzioni e frame rate migliorati.
Sarà anche disponibile una nuova UI che permetterà di salvare in qualsiasi momento, o anche di riavvolgere il gioco. Viene anche precisato che non sarà richiesto nessun abbonamento a chi aveva già comprato questi giochi in digitale quando erano disponibili su PlayStation Store.
«I giocatori che in precedenza hanno acquistato le versioni digitali di alcuni giochi della generazione originale di PlayStation e PSP non dovranno effettuare altri acquisti o iscriversi a PlayStation Plus per giocare a questi titoli su PS4 o PS5» leggiamo. «Quando questi titoli saranno disponibili su PS4 e PS5, i giocatori potranno accedere al PlayStation Store e scaricare una versione per console senza costi aggiuntivi, se possiedono già la versione digitale del gioco. Alcuni titoli saranno disponibili anche per l’acquisto singolo».
Classici originali PSP e PSOne
PlayStation Studios
- Ape Escape | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale
- Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale
- Kurushi | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale
- Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale
- Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, PlayStation originale
- Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP
Third party
- Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originale
- Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originale
- Worms World Party | Team 17, PlayStation originale
- Worms Armageddon | Team17, PlayStation originale
Giochi classici rimasterizzati
PlayStation Studios
- Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Arc: Il tramonto degli Spiriti | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Chronicle | Japan Studio, PS4
- FantaVision | SIE, PS4
- Everybody’s Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
- Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
- Forbidden Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
- Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4
Third party
- Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4
Piano PlayStation Plus Premium**/Deluxe
Giochi PS3 originali (streaming)
Con l’abbonamento Premium sarà anche possibile giocare (in streaming) i classici dell’epoca PS3. Tra questi saranno inclusi i seguenti.
PlayStation Studios
- Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
- Demon’s Souls | FromSoftware, PS3
- echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
- Everybody’s Golf: World Tour | Japan Studio, PS3
- Everybody’s Golf 6 | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
- Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3
- MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
- MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
- Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
- rain | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Alla ricerca del tesoro | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: A spasso nel tempo |Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3
- Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
- When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3
Third party
- Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
- Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
- F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
- Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3
- Red Dead Redemption: Terrore dall’Oltretomba |Rockstar Games, PS3
Piano PlayStation Plus Premium**
Versioni di prova dei videogiochi
Viene confermato che gli abbonati a Premium o Deluxe avranno diritto anche a provare determinati giochi per un periodo di tempo limitato a due ore. Il contatore del tempo sarà attivo solo mentre sarete in-game: in questo modo, potrete provare un’opera prima di decidere di comprarla. I progressi saranno mantenuti e lo saranno anche i Trofei eventualmente sbloccati.
Tra i titoli che potrete provare in abbonamento per due ore:
PlayStation Studios
- Uncharted: Raccolta L’eredità dei ladri | Naughty Dog, PS5
- Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla, PS4/PS5
Third party
- Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5
- Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
Aggiunta di nuovi giochi
Sony ha anche confermato che le librerie saranno aggiornate ed estese nel tempo, in modo che ci sia sempre qualcosa di nuovo a cui giocare.
Per gli abbonati a Essential, leggiamo:
«Il primo martedì di ogni mese verrà effettuato un aggiornamento per il piano PlayStation Plus Essential (e i livelli superiori), che aggiungerà al servizio nuovi giochi PS4 e PS5, come accade attualmente per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus».
Per gli abbonati a Extra, Premium o Deluxe, invece, viene sottolineato:
«A metà di ogni mese sarà disponibile un ulteriore aggiornamento con nuovi giochi per i piani PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium/Deluxe. Il numero di giochi aggiornati varierà ogni mese».
Vale la pena evidenziare che i giochi indicati con “***” sono parte di Ubisoft+ Classics: possiamo dire che, a suo modo, Ubisoft+ sia ora dentro PS Plus, anche se questi contenuti sono solo pere abbonati Extra e Premium, come spiegato da PlayStation nella nota a margine ufficiale che accompagna l’annuncio:
«*** Questo titolo è disponibile per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus Extra come parte di Ubisoft+ Classics. L’accesso ai giochi Ubisoft+ Classics è un vantaggio disponibile per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium».
I tier del nuovo PlayStation Plus
Vi ricordiamo che i prezzi saranno di 8,99 euro/mese per l’abbonamento Essential (che includerà gli stessi benefici del PS Plus attuale), 13,99 euro/mese per l’abbonamento Extra, che conterà su circa 400 giochi per PS5 e PS4 on demand. Infine, sono previsti invece 16,99 euro/mese per l’abbonamento Premium, che include anche i grandi classici.
Il lancio in Italia è fissato per il 23 giugno prossimo.